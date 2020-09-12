Green River Mayor Pete Rust speaks out about community pride during the Green River clean-up efforts

Darrian Mechling

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 12, 2020) — Noting the devastation in Green River after a storm with hurricane force winds, Green River Mayor, Pete Rust, walks through the city visually assessing the damage. As disheartening as the destruction is, Rust has found a silver lining among the debris.

“What you see is ‘Rural America at it’s best.’ Rust said. “I’m really impressed with how people are coming together to help others.”

Although the storm caused damage that “could take up to 8 months to fix.” Rust is confident that as a community the job will get done. “Neighbor helping neighbor is what we have. We really are using every available resource.”

“The sheriff’s Department has people from the jail coming out to clean up debris, the Fire Department, Police Department, Department Heads from the City, they have all come together to really spear head this and find a solution.” “The people from Trout unlimited are taking the bottom part of the trees to the Gorge to improve the habitat for the fish there. We’re using the rest of the trees to continue to cover the top of the landfill in the hopes that things will eventually start to grow there again.”

“This was not a good thing for our city. In fact it is going to cost the city a lot of money; property damage in the millions – but there is silver lining in all of this. Companies volunteering; Granite, Hager, and others. If you look at what is happening in the West with all of the fires they have, we really are getting off easy in that sense. No loss of lives here, and everyone coming together.” Rust stated.

Mayor Rust also noted that city officials have already put together a plan of attack to get the city cleaned up.

“Step one, is safety. Protecting children at the schools by removing fallen trees, limbs, all of that. Really we had workers from Hager call us and say ‘Hey there is this tree here (outside of Washington Elementary) and it could fall on these kids.’ It took four of those guys to move it, but imagine if kids had been playing or pulling on it. It was a dangerous situation so we appreciate them bringing that to our attention, pulling themselves away from the project they were working on across the street and taking care of that. In the mean time, we called the school and told them to tell the kids to stay away. Stay clear of that area.”

Along with gratitude, towards all of the companies, volunteers, city workers, and community members who have pulled together to help one another, Rust was especially thankful for Reed Clevenger – Green River City Administration. Stating, “Reed was the one who really spearheaded this whole thing. It was his great idea to use the Rodeo parking lot as a temporary place for people to bring the fallen trees. He really took charge of the whole situation and came up with a plan.”

Mayor Rust will be spending the weekend with his chainsaw and his truck – cleaning up trees from his own yard as well as helping his neighbors remove trees and debris.