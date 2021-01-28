Green River Mayor proclaims Feb. 12 as A Day for Hope

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (January 28, 2021) — Green River Mayor Pete Rust presented a Proclamation to several students and advisors at Green River High School Wednesday afternoon. The mayor proclaimed Feb. 12 a Day of Hope.

Danielle Deters, social worker at the High School, said the school started the new program called the Hope Squad. 21 students were nominated by the student body to represent the students on the Hope Squad, which is a suicide prevention program. This peer to peer program, according to Deters, is a curriculum driven program.

Deters said there are 12 advisors, which includes counselors, teachers, a nurse, a custodian and SRO officer Kent Hemphill. Deters and Counselor Rhiannon Doak are leading the group which includes six freshman, six sophomores, three juniors, and six seniors.