Green River Mayor proclaims Random Acts of Kindness Week

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At the beginning of the Green River City Council Meeting Tuesday, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed February 12 – 18 as Random Acts of Kindness Week in Green River.

The proclamation invited all city residents, to practice acts of kindness to anyone regardless of age, origin, education, gender, religious beliefs, lifestyle, or the abilities of the good around them. In doing so, the goal is to create a more caring community, city, and state.

Recognized as a national celebration, Random Acts of Kindness Week “encourages us to put kindness first and share it everywhere we go. Everyone needs a little kindness sometimes, and we never know when to expect it. Be the unexpected gift to someone this week. Winter is getting long for you and that person behind you is in line at the coffee shop. So perk it up by doing something nice for them. The goal of Random Act of Kindness Week is to improve schools, the workplace, families, and society through kindness,” as stated by National Day Calendar.