Green River mosquito abatement flyover moved to Wednesday morning

June 18, 2024 — Wyo4News

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, last night’s scheduled mosquito abatement flyover in Green River did not occur. That flyover will now take place tomorrow morning, Wednesday, around 9:30. Wednesday’s weather is forecasted to be sunny with light winds.

The mosquito abatement flyover will still occur on the wetlands west of the Green River near Jamestown, portions of the Green River corridor, and the Stratton Myers Park area around the wastewater treatment facility.

Also, the Green River neighborhood fogger truck is still scheduled to begin operating this Wednesday night. Residents of Green River who do not want their house area fogged are asked to call the City at 872-6151.

In Rock Springs, mosquito abatement spraying will begin next week in certain public areas of the city.