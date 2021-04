Green River mural submission deadline extended to April 27

Advertisement

April 6, 2021 — The Green River Mural Committee has extended the deadline for accepting proposals for design and installation for a new art mural on the Castillon building’s eastern wall in Downtown Green River on East Flaming Gorge Way. The new deadline is Friday, April 27, 2021. The finalist¬†will be announced on April 30, 2021.

The mural committee states the artwork must fit into the Green River and Southwest Wyoming culture and history, along with a patriotic theme.

According to the project description, “The budget will vary on a case-by-case basis and will be determined by considerations of size, location, materials, installation tools and equipment required, private or public ownership, and other project-specific factors.”

Contact the Green River URA Main Street Agency for more information, or click here for more details and a printable application.