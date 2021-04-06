Green River mural submission deadline extended to April 27

Advertisement

April 6, 2021 — The Green River Mural Committee has extended the deadline for accepting proposals for design and installation for a new art mural on the Castillon building’s eastern wall in Downtown Green River on East Flaming Gorge Way. The new deadline is Friday, April 27, 2021. The finalist will be announced on April 30, 2021.

The mural committee states the artwork must fit into the Green River and Southwest Wyoming culture and history, along with a patriotic theme.

According to the project description, “The budget will vary on a case-by-case basis and will be determined by considerations of size, location, materials, installation tools and equipment required, private or public ownership, and other project-specific factors.”

Contact the Green River URA Main Street Agency for more information, or click here for more details and a printable application.