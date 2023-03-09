Green River named 2023 State Blood Drive Champions for a 2nd year

Commissioners Cup, GRHS Student Council Advisor Marisa DeClercq and Wyoming High School Athletic Association Commissioner Ron Laird – Photos submitted by Sandy Thomas – Vitalant

CASPER, WYOMING — During the 15th Annual Blood Drive Challenge, the entire state of Wyoming across 14 schools collected 1,062 pints of blood. Last night in Casper, Wyoming, Vitalant Blood Services announced that 3rd place was Thunder Basin, collecting 67 pints of blood, 2nd place was Rock Springs with 311 pints of blood, and the winners for this year’s 2023 High School State Blood Drive Challenge is Green River High School, who has won a second year in a row, collecting 317 pints of blood. This announcement was made during the Dance and Cheer State Championship.

“Thank you to all the sponsors, high schools, and the amazing donors for another successful year,” Senior Account Manager for Vitalant, Sandy Thomas said. “Big congratulations to Sweetwater County for being at the top. 1st and 2nd for Green River and Rock Spring High Schools and huge numbers compared to others across the state. Congrats!”

Back on February 2, Green River and Rock Springs held their 15th annual Blood Drive Challenge, where Green River was announced as the winner between the two towns. In total, 628 pints of blood were donated between the two towns. Green River High School won by donating a total of 317 pints, but Rock Springs was not too far behind, donating a total of 311 pints of blood and losing by only 6 pints. This is Green River’s third year to win.

Vitalant serves thousands of hospitals in over 40 states. They work with many businesses, banks, credit unions, companies, hospitals, colleges, schools, and church groups to host blood drives. Now, more than ever, blood donations are needed. If you would like to find out how you can donate blood, go to the Vitalant website and click donate!