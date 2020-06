SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 10, 2020) — In the sixth annual Safest Cities report by safewise.com, Green River was named the safest city in Wyoming, with Rock Springs coming in seventh.

Advertisement

The report is based on violent crime and property crime.

Green River moved up seven spots from last year, while Rock Springs moved into the top 10 after moving up nine spots from 16. According to the report, Green River had the lowest property crime rate at 8.5 incidents per 1,000.

Read the full report here.