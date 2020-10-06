Green River officials: ‘Please, no plastic bags or trash’

Tyler Johnson

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER , WYOMING (October 6, 2020) — The city of Green River continues to accept trees, limbs and stumps at the drop off pile at the rodeo grounds. However, there have been some people dumping plastic lawn leaf bags, tarps and other non-compostable material which contaminate the site and can’t be recycled.

The city is asking that you only dump trees, limbs, and stumps at this site. Regular garbage, leaves, trash bags, and other items are not allowed. The city appreciates the residents who continue to follow that direction and allow the site to remain open until we can bring in a grinder and begin the composting stage for this debris. The site is currently under surveillance and the City will be adding signage to remind residents of what is allowed at the site.