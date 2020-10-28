Green River Parks and Rec. Dept. wins national award

Advertisement

(October 28, 2020) — Congratulations to the Green River Parks and Recreation Department for winning a national award. The award is presented by the American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration (AAPRA).

The AAPRA, in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), announced its 2020 National “Grand Plaque Awards for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.” Green River’s Parks and Recreation Department was listed as number one in the Class V category for populations under 30,000.

In presenting the Grand Plaques, AAPRA President Dianne Hoover shared, “The National Gold Medal Awards, both the Finalist and the Grand Plaques, are especially significant this year as agencies were adapting to a new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Agencies were experiencing an unprecedented increase in park usage at the same time they were adapting to new recreation program delivery challenges. Each agency is to be commended and congratulated.”

2020 Gold Medal Grand Plaque recipients:

Class I (population 400,001 and over)

Metroparks Toledo –Ohio

Class II (population 150,001 – 400,000)

City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department –North Carolina

Class III (population 75,001 – 150,000)

Carmel Clay Parks and Recreation –Indiana

Class IV (population 30,001 – 75,000)

Decatur Park District –Illinois

Class V (population less than 30,000)

City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department –Wyoming

Armed Forces Recreation Award

Fort Riley Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Community Recreation Division –Kansas