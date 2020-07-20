Green River Parks, Recreation Department completes planting of 26 trees

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (July 20, 2020) — The City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department recently completed the planting of 26 trees along East Teton Boulevard, as well as in front of the horse corrals.

The trees and irrigation system were part of a matching grant with the Wyoming Forestry Division.

Advertisement

The project was completed by employees of the Parks and Utility Departments of Green River.

The project received consultation from the Green River Tree Board.

More trees will be planted near the dog park, which has yet to be completed.