Green River Parks taking applications for seasonal positions

April 4, 2022 — The City of Green River’s Park Department is now taking applications for seasonal positions. According to the City’s application webpage, the hourly part-time positions perform a variety of general manual labor in the construction and maintenance of parks, the cemetery, recreational facilities, landscaping, buildings, and other municipal facilities.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS



Experience, Education, and Training :

A high school diploma or equivalent is required.

Any combination of education, training, and experience that would ensure the ability to read and write at a level necessary for successful job performance.

Age Requirement:

Must be 18 years of age or older.

License/Certification:

A valid Wyoming, Class C driver’s license may be required for some positions in this class.