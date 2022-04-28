Green River PD looking to hire officers

Photo courtesy of the Green River Police Department Facebook page.

April 28, 2022 — The Green River Police Department is looking to hire new officers. According to a post on their Facebook page, the GRPD is taking applications through May 3. Applications can be found here.

Applicants that are accepted will then take part in a two-day hiring event on May 10 and 11 that will include physical fitness testing and an oral board review.

Day-1 May 10 – Physical Fitness testing. Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy PT standards will be used. After Day-1 is completed, you will be notified if you are moving on to Day – 2. More information on the Wyoming Law Enforcement PT standards.

Day-2 May 11 – Oral Board Interviews.

According to the Facebook post, TABE testing with a passing score at or above 12 will be required before the application process can be completed. TABE tests can be taken through Western Wyoming Community College and may be completed before May 10, 2022, but no later than pre-selection for hire. After applications have been submitted, if your application is accepted, you will be notified of the time and location details for the physical fitness testing on May 10, 2022.

For more information, call 307-872-0555