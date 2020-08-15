Green River pet adoption event continues today

Wyo4News Staff.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 15, 2020) — Today will mark day two of The Green River Animal Control pet adoption event taking place at Bomgaars in Green River. Today’s adoption hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a City of Green River press release sent earlier in the week, the need for the event which started Friday was due to the Center receiving 18 pets from the State of Texas through a program called “Dog is my Co-Pilot.” Most of the pets received were dogs and several puppies.

All pets have received all or some of their vaccines. Paw Spa of Green River is also donating the bathing and grooming of the pets.

Microchips will be available to any pet adopted at the event or brought from home for $20.00.