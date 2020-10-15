Green River Planning and Zoning approves variance for 439 Andrews Street

Advertisement

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — The Green River Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday night on a request for a variance at 439 Andrews Street. The variance was requested by Ed Lee.

Lee requested a rear setback variance of six feet, for the construction of a new single-family residential dwelling unit with an attached two-car garage to replace the dilapidated structure that currently sits on the property.

The Commission received no comments either for or against during the public hearing. Rear yard setbacks are to be 15 feet from the property line in R-3 zones, Lee requested 9 feet. Commissioners approved the variance on a 6-0 vote.