Green River Police Blotter: April 2, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19040050 GRPD 07:57:16 04/02/19 Tobacco Offense 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF
School Resource Officers responded to a report of juveniles using a tobacco product. Officers met with school personnel and the juveniles suspected of using a tobacco product. Officers notified the parents/guardians of the juveniles and issued a citation for the Possession or Use of Tobacco by Minor violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.  
G19040051 GRPD 07:59:53 04/02/19 Found Property MONROE AVE NFA
G19040052 GRPD 08:24:16 04/02/19 Juvenile-SRO 350 MONROE AVE UNF
G19040053 GRPD 09:55:14 04/02/19 Follow-up RHODE ISLAND AVE
G19040054 GRPD 10:38:13 04/02/19 Hit and Run CUMORAH WAY RBM
Officers responded to investigate a one-vehicle hit and run collision. It was determined a vehicle was backing in the parking lot when the vehicle struck the mailbox near the entrance of the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Farris, age 59 of Green River, was issued citations for Inattentive Driving with a Crash, Hit and Run, and Open Container. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040055 GRPD 10:46:59 04/02/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040056 GRPD 10:50:41 04/02/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N
G19040057 GRPD 11:18:01 04/02/19 Follow-up JUNIPER DR
G19040058 GRPD 11:36:33 04/02/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR
G19040059 GRPD 11:57:29 04/02/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19040060 GRPD 12:01:24 04/02/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040061 GRPD 12:15:24 04/02/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040062 GRPD 12:42:17 04/02/19 Animal Calls MADISON AVE RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal problem. It was reported the neighbor’s dogs were attempting to dig under the fence and were acting aggressively. RTF
G19040063 GRPD 13:00:43 04/02/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA
G19040064 GRPD 12:40:27 04/02/19 Animal Calls SUNDANCE DR RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of barking dogs. Officers were unable to make contact at the residence and posted a notice. RTF
G19040065 GRPD 13:49:13 04/02/19 Suspicious FAWN CIR NFA
G19040066 GRPD 14:11:34 04/02/19 Follow-up E 4TH S
G19040067 GRPD 14:20:12 04/02/19 Follow-up 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19040068 GRPD 14:49:19 04/02/19 Animal Calls CALIFORNIA DR & COLORADO DR GOA
G19040069 GRPD 14:49:51 04/02/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040070 GRPD 15:21:48 04/02/19 Agency Assist ANDREWS ST
G19040071 GRPD 15:42:23 04/02/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040072 GRPD 15:46:07 04/02/19 Disturbance E 3RD N RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. While in route, officers were notified by dispatch, the subject had left the residence. Officers located the subject and made contact. Officers met with all parties involved in the verbal dispute and parties agreed to separate. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040073 GRPD 17:48:29 04/02/19 Animal Calls MEDICINE BOW DR NFA
G19040074 GRPD 18:01:07 04/02/19 Follow-up S WAGONWHEEL DR
G19040075 GRPD 18:06:35 04/02/19 Runaway XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040076 GRPD 18:09:25 04/02/19 Scam WILKES DR NFA
G19040077 GRPD 18:26:16 04/02/19 Found Property E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040078 GRPD 18:23:48 04/02/19 Animal Calls WILSON ST NFA
G19040079 GRPD 19:06:47 04/02/19 Follow-up MORAN DR NFA
G19040080 GRPD 19:13:31 04/02/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded for a warrant arrest. Officers met with, Oleksandr Mikula, age 21, of Green River, and placed Mikula under arrest per the active warrant. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040081 GRPD 19:43:18 04/02/19 Disturbance MADISON AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with an individual who reported a noise complaint. Officers met with the subject causing the disturbance and issued a verbal warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19040082 GRPD 23:50:02 04/02/19 Suicidal XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040083 GRPD 23:56:13 04/02/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to an abandoned 9-1-1 call. Upon arrival, officers overheard a subject yelling threats towards the officers. Officers made contact with one of the residents, who advised the two subjects had been involved in a verbal argument. Officers made contact with the other subject involved in the altercation. Both parties agreed to calm down and one subject left the residence. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor and Probation and Patrol for review.
G19040084 GRPD 01:34:44 04/03/19 Field Contact W TETON BLVD & UTAH PL NFA
G19040085 GRPD 03:28:29 04/03/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

