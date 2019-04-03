Green River Police Blotter: April 2, 2019

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G19040050 GRPD 07:57:16 04/02/19 Tobacco Offense 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF

School Resource Officers responded to a report of juveniles using a tobacco product. Officers met with school personnel and the juveniles suspected of using a tobacco product. Officers notified the parents/guardians of the juveniles and issued a citation for the Possession or Use of Tobacco by Minor violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19040051 GRPD 07:59:53 04/02/19 Found Property MONROE AVE NFA

G19040052 GRPD 08:24:16 04/02/19 Juvenile-SRO 350 MONROE AVE UNF

G19040053 GRPD 09:55:14 04/02/19 Follow-up RHODE ISLAND AVE

G19040054 GRPD 10:38:13 04/02/19 Hit and Run CUMORAH WAY RBM

Officers responded to investigate a one-vehicle hit and run collision. It was determined a vehicle was backing in the parking lot when the vehicle struck the mailbox near the entrance of the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Farris, age 59 of Green River, was issued citations for Inattentive Driving with a Crash, Hit and Run, and Open Container. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040055 GRPD 10:46:59 04/02/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040056 GRPD 10:50:41 04/02/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N

G19040057 GRPD 11:18:01 04/02/19 Follow-up JUNIPER DR

G19040058 GRPD 11:36:33 04/02/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR

G19040059 GRPD 11:57:29 04/02/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19040060 GRPD 12:01:24 04/02/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040061 GRPD 12:15:24 04/02/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040062 GRPD 12:42:17 04/02/19 Animal Calls MADISON AVE RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal problem. It was reported the neighbor’s dogs were attempting to dig under the fence and were acting aggressively. RTF

G19040063 GRPD 13:00:43 04/02/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA

G19040064 GRPD 12:40:27 04/02/19 Animal Calls SUNDANCE DR RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of barking dogs. Officers were unable to make contact at the residence and posted a notice. RTF

G19040065 GRPD 13:49:13 04/02/19 Suspicious FAWN CIR NFA

G19040066 GRPD 14:11:34 04/02/19 Follow-up E 4TH S

G19040067 GRPD 14:20:12 04/02/19 Follow-up 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19040068 GRPD 14:49:19 04/02/19 Animal Calls CALIFORNIA DR & COLORADO DR GOA

G19040069 GRPD 14:49:51 04/02/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040070 GRPD 15:21:48 04/02/19 Agency Assist ANDREWS ST

G19040071 GRPD 15:42:23 04/02/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040072 GRPD 15:46:07 04/02/19 Disturbance E 3RD N RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. While in route, officers were notified by dispatch, the subject had left the residence. Officers located the subject and made contact. Officers met with all parties involved in the verbal dispute and parties agreed to separate. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040073 GRPD 17:48:29 04/02/19 Animal Calls MEDICINE BOW DR NFA

G19040074 GRPD 18:01:07 04/02/19 Follow-up S WAGONWHEEL DR

G19040075 GRPD 18:06:35 04/02/19 Runaway XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040076 GRPD 18:09:25 04/02/19 Scam WILKES DR NFA

G19040077 GRPD 18:26:16 04/02/19 Found Property E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040078 GRPD 18:23:48 04/02/19 Animal Calls WILSON ST NFA

G19040079 GRPD 19:06:47 04/02/19 Follow-up MORAN DR NFA

G19040080 GRPD 19:13:31 04/02/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded for a warrant arrest. Officers met with, Oleksandr Mikula, age 21, of Green River, and placed Mikula under arrest per the active warrant. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040081 GRPD 19:43:18 04/02/19 Disturbance MADISON AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with an individual who reported a noise complaint. Officers met with the subject causing the disturbance and issued a verbal warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040082 GRPD 23:50:02 04/02/19 Suicidal XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040083 GRPD 23:56:13 04/02/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to an abandoned 9-1-1 call. Upon arrival, officers overheard a subject yelling threats towards the officers. Officers made contact with one of the residents, who advised the two subjects had been involved in a verbal argument. Officers made contact with the other subject involved in the altercation. Both parties agreed to calm down and one subject left the residence. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor and Probation and Patrol for review.

G19040084 GRPD 01:34:44 04/03/19 Field Contact W TETON BLVD & UTAH PL NFA