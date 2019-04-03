Green River Police Blotter: April 2, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19040050
|GRPD
|07:57:16 04/02/19
|Tobacco Offense
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|School Resource Officers responded to a report of juveniles using a tobacco product. Officers met with school personnel and the juveniles suspected of using a tobacco product. Officers notified the parents/guardians of the juveniles and issued a citation for the Possession or Use of Tobacco by Minor violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19040051
|GRPD
|07:59:53 04/02/19
|Found Property
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19040052
|GRPD
|08:24:16 04/02/19
|Juvenile-SRO
|350 MONROE AVE
|UNF
|G19040053
|GRPD
|09:55:14 04/02/19
|Follow-up
|RHODE ISLAND AVE
|G19040054
|GRPD
|10:38:13 04/02/19
|Hit and Run
|CUMORAH WAY
|RBM
|Officers responded to investigate a one-vehicle hit and run collision. It was determined a vehicle was backing in the parking lot when the vehicle struck the mailbox near the entrance of the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Farris, age 59 of Green River, was issued citations for Inattentive Driving with a Crash, Hit and Run, and Open Container. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040055
|GRPD
|10:46:59 04/02/19
|Warrant
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040056
|GRPD
|10:50:41 04/02/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|G19040057
|GRPD
|11:18:01 04/02/19
|Follow-up
|JUNIPER DR
|G19040058
|GRPD
|11:36:33 04/02/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|G19040059
|GRPD
|11:57:29 04/02/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19040060
|GRPD
|12:01:24 04/02/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040061
|GRPD
|12:15:24 04/02/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040062
|GRPD
|12:42:17 04/02/19
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal problem. It was reported the neighbor’s dogs were attempting to dig under the fence and were acting aggressively. RTF
|G19040063
|GRPD
|13:00:43 04/02/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19040064
|GRPD
|12:40:27 04/02/19
|Animal Calls
|SUNDANCE DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of barking dogs. Officers were unable to make contact at the residence and posted a notice. RTF
|G19040065
|GRPD
|13:49:13 04/02/19
|Suspicious
|FAWN CIR
|NFA
|G19040066
|GRPD
|14:11:34 04/02/19
|Follow-up
|E 4TH S
|G19040067
|GRPD
|14:20:12 04/02/19
|Follow-up
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19040068
|GRPD
|14:49:19 04/02/19
|Animal Calls
|CALIFORNIA DR & COLORADO DR
|GOA
|G19040069
|GRPD
|14:49:51 04/02/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040070
|GRPD
|15:21:48 04/02/19
|Agency Assist
|ANDREWS ST
|G19040071
|GRPD
|15:42:23 04/02/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040072
|GRPD
|15:46:07 04/02/19
|Disturbance
|E 3RD N
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. While in route, officers were notified by dispatch, the subject had left the residence. Officers located the subject and made contact. Officers met with all parties involved in the verbal dispute and parties agreed to separate. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040073
|GRPD
|17:48:29 04/02/19
|Animal Calls
|MEDICINE BOW DR
|NFA
|G19040074
|GRPD
|18:01:07 04/02/19
|Follow-up
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|G19040075
|GRPD
|18:06:35 04/02/19
|Runaway
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040076
|GRPD
|18:09:25 04/02/19
|Scam
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G19040077
|GRPD
|18:26:16 04/02/19
|Found Property
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040078
|GRPD
|18:23:48 04/02/19
|Animal Calls
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19040079
|GRPD
|19:06:47 04/02/19
|Follow-up
|MORAN DR
|NFA
|G19040080
|GRPD
|19:13:31 04/02/19
|Warrant
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded for a warrant arrest. Officers met with, Oleksandr Mikula, age 21, of Green River, and placed Mikula under arrest per the active warrant. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040081
|GRPD
|19:43:18 04/02/19
|Disturbance
|MADISON AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with an individual who reported a noise complaint. Officers met with the subject causing the disturbance and issued a verbal warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040082
|GRPD
|23:50:02 04/02/19
|Suicidal
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040083
|GRPD
|23:56:13 04/02/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to an abandoned 9-1-1 call. Upon arrival, officers overheard a subject yelling threats towards the officers. Officers made contact with one of the residents, who advised the two subjects had been involved in a verbal argument. Officers made contact with the other subject involved in the altercation. Both parties agreed to calm down and one subject left the residence. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor and Probation and Patrol for review.
|G19040084
|GRPD
|01:34:44 04/03/19
|Field Contact
|W TETON BLVD & UTAH PL
|NFA
|G19040085
|GRPD
|03:28:29 04/03/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded