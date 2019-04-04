Green River Police Blotter: April 3, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19040086
|GRPD
|08:25:14 04/03/19
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19040087
|GRPD
|09:16:13 04/03/19
|Parking Problem
|N WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19040088
|GRPD
|09:25:42 04/03/19
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19040089
|GRPD
|09:31:27 04/03/19
|Agency Assist
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19040090
|GRPD
|09:35:56 04/03/19
|Follow-up
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19040091
|GRPD
|09:43:46 04/03/19
|Burglary
|HOBACK ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had been rummaged through and items had been taken. It was reported the vehicle was left parked and unlocked. While investigating this incident, other residents in the area had also had their vehicles entered and gone through, though it appeared nothing had been taken. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
|G19040092
|GRPD
|10:15:21 04/03/19
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G19040093
|GRPD
|10:23:00 04/03/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040094
|GRPD
|10:17:34 04/03/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040095
|GRPD
|11:19:01 04/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19040096
|GRPD
|12:09:19 04/03/19
|Animal Calls
|ADAMS ST
|NFA
|G19040097
|GRPD
|12:15:10 04/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040098
|GRPD
|12:23:54 04/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19040099
|GRPD
|12:57:51 04/03/19
|Larceny
|ESSEX ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported two of their vehicles had been rummaged through. It was reported one vehicle was parked unlocked out in the driveway and the other parked and unlocked in a closed garage. The individual advised no items were taken. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
|G19040100
|GRPD
|12:58:58 04/03/19
|Larceny
|SUNDANCE DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Items from a vehicle were reported stolen. RTF
|G19040101
|GRPD
|13:37:40 04/03/19
|Larceny
|80 UINTA DR; O’REILLY
|RTF
|Officers responded to O’Reilly’s in reference to a theft from an employee. Officers met with a manager from the store who reported the employee unlawfully conducted a warranty replacement for a battery. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19040102
|GRPD
|13:54:10 04/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040103
|GRPD
|13:59:21 04/03/19
|Agency Assist
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19040104
|GRPD
|14:02:30 04/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040105
|GRPD
|14:21:28 04/03/19
|Juvenile-SRO
|350 MONROE AVE
|RTF
|G19040106
|GRPD
|14:29:49 04/03/19
|Follow-up
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19040107
|GRPD
|14:39:26 04/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040108
|GRPD
|14:51:52 04/03/19
|Follow-up
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19040109
|GRPD
|15:07:26 04/03/19
|Follow-up
|E 3RD S
|NFA
|G19040110
|GRPD
|15:13:04 04/03/19
|Paper Service
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19040111
|GRPD
|15:12:15 04/03/19
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19040112
|GRPD
|15:20:42 04/03/19
|Burglary
|KANSAS ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had been rummaged through, this was the second time this had occurred in the past few weeks, and that items were missing. It was reported the vehicle was unlocked and parked in the driveway. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
|G19040113
|GRPD
|15:20:40 04/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|N 2ND E
|NFA
|G19040114
|GRPD
|15:45:14 04/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040115
|GRPD
|18:40:21 04/03/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040116
|GRPD
|19:14:56 04/03/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with two individuals who advised they were involved in an argument. Both parties agreed to calm down and there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040117
|GRPD
|19:29:09 04/03/19
|Parking Problem
|UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19040118
|GRPD
|20:52:30 04/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19040119
|GRPD
|22:18:25 04/03/19
|Disturbance
|WILKES DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with two individuals who advised they were involved in an argument. Both parties agreed to stay separated for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040120
|GRPD
|23:05:13 04/03/19
|Drugs
|280 W FLAMING GORGE
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious smell. Officers met with an individual who reported smelling what they thought was marijuana. Upon arrival, officers detected the presence of marijuana but were unable to locate the room it was originating from.
|G19040121
|GRPD
|23:09:13 04/03/19
|Larceny
|41 E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19040122
|GRPD
|02:15:49 04/04/19
|Field Contact
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|G19040123
|GRPD
|03:40:00 04/04/19
|Field Contact
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19040124
|GRPD
|04:04:20 04/04/19
|Field Contact
|CROSSBOW
|RTF
|G19040125
|GRPD
|04:23:17 04/04/19
|Disturbance
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded