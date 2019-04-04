Green River Police Blotter: April 3, 2019

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G19040086 GRPD 08:25:14 04/03/19 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR NFA

G19040087 GRPD 09:16:13 04/03/19 Parking Problem N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G19040088 GRPD 09:25:42 04/03/19 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR NFA

G19040089 GRPD 09:31:27 04/03/19 Agency Assist HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19040090 GRPD 09:35:56 04/03/19 Follow-up E 4TH S NFA

G19040091 GRPD 09:43:46 04/03/19 Burglary HOBACK ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had been rummaged through and items had been taken. It was reported the vehicle was left parked and unlocked. While investigating this incident, other residents in the area had also had their vehicles entered and gone through, though it appeared nothing had been taken. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.

G19040092 GRPD 10:15:21 04/03/19 Animal Calls MADISON AVE NFA

G19040093 GRPD 10:23:00 04/03/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040094 GRPD 10:17:34 04/03/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040095 GRPD 11:19:01 04/03/19 VIN Inspection MONROE AVE NFA

G19040096 GRPD 12:09:19 04/03/19 Animal Calls ADAMS ST NFA

G19040097 GRPD 12:15:10 04/03/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040098 GRPD 12:23:54 04/03/19 VIN Inspection HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19040099 GRPD 12:57:51 04/03/19 Larceny ESSEX ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported two of their vehicles had been rummaged through. It was reported one vehicle was parked unlocked out in the driveway and the other parked and unlocked in a closed garage. The individual advised no items were taken. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.

G19040100 GRPD 12:58:58 04/03/19 Larceny SUNDANCE DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Items from a vehicle were reported stolen. RTF

G19040101 GRPD 13:37:40 04/03/19 Larceny 80 UINTA DR; O’REILLY RTF

Officers responded to O’Reilly’s in reference to a theft from an employee. Officers met with a manager from the store who reported the employee unlawfully conducted a warranty replacement for a battery. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19040102 GRPD 13:54:10 04/03/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040103 GRPD 13:59:21 04/03/19 Agency Assist WINDRIVER DR NFA

G19040104 GRPD 14:02:30 04/03/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040105 GRPD 14:21:28 04/03/19 Juvenile-SRO 350 MONROE AVE RTF

G19040106 GRPD 14:29:49 04/03/19 Follow-up E 4TH S NFA

G19040107 GRPD 14:39:26 04/03/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040108 GRPD 14:51:52 04/03/19 Follow-up E 4TH S NFA

G19040109 GRPD 15:07:26 04/03/19 Follow-up E 3RD S NFA

G19040110 GRPD 15:13:04 04/03/19 Paper Service CUMORAH WAY NFA

G19040111 GRPD 15:12:15 04/03/19 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR NFA

G19040112 GRPD 15:20:42 04/03/19 Burglary KANSAS ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had been rummaged through, this was the second time this had occurred in the past few weeks, and that items were missing. It was reported the vehicle was unlocked and parked in the driveway. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.

G19040113 GRPD 15:20:40 04/03/19 VIN Inspection N 2ND E NFA

G19040114 GRPD 15:45:14 04/03/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040115 GRPD 18:40:21 04/03/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040116 GRPD 19:14:56 04/03/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with two individuals who advised they were involved in an argument. Both parties agreed to calm down and there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040117 GRPD 19:29:09 04/03/19 Parking Problem UPLAND WAY NFA

G19040118 GRPD 20:52:30 04/03/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19040119 GRPD 22:18:25 04/03/19 Disturbance WILKES DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with two individuals who advised they were involved in an argument. Both parties agreed to stay separated for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040120 GRPD 23:05:13 04/03/19 Drugs 280 W FLAMING GORGE NFA

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious smell. Officers met with an individual who reported smelling what they thought was marijuana. Upon arrival, officers detected the presence of marijuana but were unable to locate the room it was originating from.

G19040121 GRPD 23:09:13 04/03/19 Larceny 41 E RAILROAD AVE NFA

G19040122 GRPD 02:15:49 04/04/19 Field Contact BRIDGER DR RTF

G19040123 GRPD 03:40:00 04/04/19 Field Contact BRIDGER DR NFA

G19040124 GRPD 04:04:20 04/04/19 Field Contact CROSSBOW RTF