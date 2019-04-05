Green River Police Blotter: April 4, 2019

Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported that a vehicle was driving in the parking lot at McDonald’s when the vehicle struck an awning at the drive-through. Officers completed a report of the incident.

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling northwest on Schultz St when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked vehicle and a house trailer. Vehicle-two was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collision. The driver of vehicle-one, Lizeth Tafoya, age 36, of Green River, was issued citations for No Valid DL and/or Violation of DL Conditions and Careless Driving.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle, that was parked and unlocked, had been burglarized and items were missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.