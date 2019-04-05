Green River Police Blotter: April 4, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19040126 GRPD 08:27:39 04/04/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040127 GRPD 09:28:21 04/04/19 Agency Assist BARNHART ST NFA
G19040128 GRPD 10:13:49 04/04/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040129 GRPD 10:28:15 04/04/19 VIN Inspection 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040130 GRPD 11:33:10 04/04/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA
G19040131 GRPD 12:23:16 04/04/19 VIN Inspection SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19040132 GRPD 13:08:58 04/04/19 Property Damage 599 E 4TH S; McDonald’s RBM
Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported that a vehicle was driving in the parking lot at McDonald’s when the vehicle struck an awning at the drive-through. Officers completed a report of the incident.  
G19040133 GRPD 13:35:45 04/04/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040134 GRPD 13:48:12 04/04/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040135 GRPD 14:04:52 04/04/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040136 GRPD 14:22:19 04/04/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA
G19040137 GRPD 14:23:51 04/04/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19040138 GRPD 14:58:56 04/04/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040139 GRPD 14:26:22 04/04/19 VIN Inspection

N 2ND E

 NFA
G19040140 GRPD 15:09:14 04/04/19 Accidents SCHULTZ ST RBM
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling northwest on Schultz St when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked vehicle and a house trailer. Vehicle-two was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collision. The driver of vehicle-one, Lizeth Tafoya, age 36, of Green River, was issued citations for No Valid DL and/or Violation of DL Conditions and Careless Driving.
G19040141 GRPD 15:31:57 04/04/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040142 GRPD 16:03:10 04/04/19 VIN Inspection SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G19040143 GRPD 16:15:27 04/04/19 VIN Inspection BIRCH ST
G19040144 GRPD 16:42:46 04/04/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19040145 GRPD 16:25:30 04/04/19 VIN Inspection EASY ST
G19040146 GRPD 16:54:54 04/04/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040147 GRPD 17:19:13 04/04/19 Animal Calls IOWA AVE RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of barking dogs. RTF
G19040148 GRPD 17:27:30 04/04/19 Information CEDAR ST NFA
G19040149 GRPD 17:33:39 04/04/19 Animal Calls BRAMWELL ST NFA
G19040150 GRPD 18:17:33 04/04/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19040151 GRPD 18:21:55 04/04/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040152 GRPD 18:02:27 04/04/19 Burglary KANSAS ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle, that was parked and unlocked, had been burglarized and items were missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
G19040153 GRPD 18:15:16 04/04/19 Scam* CROSSBOW DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a call from the Social Security Administration advising him that a vehicle had been located in San Antonio Texas, and the vehicle was full of narcotics. The individual was advised by the caller, identification was found in the vehicle, and the individual could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. The caller then asked the individual for their Social Security Number. The caller also asked where the individual banked and how much money they had in their account. Officers attempted to call the number the caller had provided back, but the number was already disconnected. Officers completed a report of the incident.

*Don’t be a victim of a scammer, DO  NOT GIVE OUT PERSONAL INFORMATION!!!!
G19040154 GRPD 18:59:09 04/04/19 Animal Calls IOWA AVE & W VIRGINIA ST NFA
G19040155 GRPD 19:32:15 04/04/19 Agency Assist ANDREWS ST NFA
G19040156 GRPD 19:53:05 04/04/19 Drugs XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers, while on another call, met with one of the involved subjects in which the officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the subject. The subject later identified as, Demi Tyler, age 18 of Rock Springs, was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Tyler was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Use. Officers confiscated the paraphernalia and completed a report of the incident.
G19040157 GRPD 19:24:29 04/04/19 Information JEFFERSON ST NFA
G19040158 GRPD 21:22:19 04/04/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF
Officers responded to Smith’s for a report of a larceny. It was reported that two possible juvenile subjects wearing bandanas over their faces, entered the liquor store and grabbed several bottles of alcohol and ran out of the store and reportedly left on bikes.  Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
G19040159 GRPD 21:59:26 04/04/19 Field Contact CUMORAH WAY NFA
G19040160 GRPD 22:04:50 04/04/19 Follow-up 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA
G19040161 GRPD 22:38:10 04/04/19 Disturbance 1416 UINTA DR NFA
G19040162 GRPD 22:45:37 04/04/19 Field Contact UPLAND WAY & GRANT CIR NFA
G19040163 GRPD 23:42:00 04/04/19 Information 200 E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19040164 GRPD 01:04:53 04/05/19 Open Property XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040165 GRPD 01:13:13 04/05/19 Open Property XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040166 GRPD 01:20:30 04/05/19 Field Contact SHOSHONE & W TETON BLVD NFA
G19040167 GRPD 03:34:17 04/05/19 Open Property XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19040170 GRPD 15:27:00 04/04/19 Juvenile 1615 HITCHING POST DR RTF

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

