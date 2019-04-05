Green River Police Blotter: April 4, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19040126
|GRPD
|08:27:39 04/04/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040127
|GRPD
|09:28:21 04/04/19
|Agency Assist
|BARNHART ST
|NFA
|G19040128
|GRPD
|10:13:49 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040129
|GRPD
|10:28:15 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040130
|GRPD
|11:33:10 04/04/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19040131
|GRPD
|12:23:16 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19040132
|GRPD
|13:08:58 04/04/19
|Property Damage
|599 E 4TH S; McDonald’s
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported that a vehicle was driving in the parking lot at McDonald’s when the vehicle struck an awning at the drive-through. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040133
|GRPD
|13:35:45 04/04/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040134
|GRPD
|13:48:12 04/04/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040135
|GRPD
|14:04:52 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040136
|GRPD
|14:22:19 04/04/19
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G19040137
|GRPD
|14:23:51 04/04/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19040138
|GRPD
|14:58:56 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040139
|GRPD
|14:26:22 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|
N 2ND E
|NFA
|G19040140
|GRPD
|15:09:14 04/04/19
|Accidents
|SCHULTZ ST
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling northwest on Schultz St when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a parked vehicle and a house trailer. Vehicle-two was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collision. The driver of vehicle-one, Lizeth Tafoya, age 36, of Green River, was issued citations for No Valid DL and/or Violation of DL Conditions and Careless Driving.
|G19040141
|GRPD
|15:31:57 04/04/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040142
|GRPD
|16:03:10 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19040143
|GRPD
|16:15:27 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|BIRCH ST
|G19040144
|GRPD
|16:42:46 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040145
|GRPD
|16:25:30 04/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|EASY ST
|G19040146
|GRPD
|16:54:54 04/04/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040147
|GRPD
|17:19:13 04/04/19
|Animal Calls
|IOWA AVE
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of barking dogs. RTF
|G19040148
|GRPD
|17:27:30 04/04/19
|Information
|CEDAR ST
|NFA
|G19040149
|GRPD
|17:33:39 04/04/19
|Animal Calls
|BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|G19040150
|GRPD
|18:17:33 04/04/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19040151
|GRPD
|18:21:55 04/04/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040152
|GRPD
|18:02:27 04/04/19
|Burglary
|KANSAS ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle, that was parked and unlocked, had been burglarized and items were missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
|G19040153
|GRPD
|18:15:16 04/04/19
|Scam*
|CROSSBOW DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a call from the Social Security Administration advising him that a vehicle had been located in San Antonio Texas, and the vehicle was full of narcotics. The individual was advised by the caller, identification was found in the vehicle, and the individual could be facing a lengthy prison sentence. The caller then asked the individual for their Social Security Number. The caller also asked where the individual banked and how much money they had in their account. Officers attempted to call the number the caller had provided back, but the number was already disconnected. Officers completed a report of the incident.
*Don’t be a victim of a scammer, DO NOT GIVE OUT PERSONAL INFORMATION!!!!
|G19040154
|GRPD
|18:59:09 04/04/19
|Animal Calls
|IOWA AVE & W VIRGINIA ST
|NFA
|G19040155
|GRPD
|19:32:15 04/04/19
|Agency Assist
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19040156
|GRPD
|19:53:05 04/04/19
|Drugs
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers, while on another call, met with one of the involved subjects in which the officers detected an odor of marijuana emitting from the subject. The subject later identified as, Demi Tyler, age 18 of Rock Springs, was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Tyler was issued a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Use. Officers confiscated the paraphernalia and completed a report of the incident.
|G19040157
|GRPD
|19:24:29 04/04/19
|Information
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19040158
|GRPD
|21:22:19 04/04/19
|Larceny
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|RTF
|Officers responded to Smith’s for a report of a larceny. It was reported that two possible juvenile subjects wearing bandanas over their faces, entered the liquor store and grabbed several bottles of alcohol and ran out of the store and reportedly left on bikes. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
|G19040159
|GRPD
|21:59:26 04/04/19
|Field Contact
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19040160
|GRPD
|22:04:50 04/04/19
|Follow-up
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19040161
|GRPD
|22:38:10 04/04/19
|Disturbance
|1416 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19040162
|GRPD
|22:45:37 04/04/19
|Field Contact
|UPLAND WAY & GRANT CIR
|NFA
|G19040163
|GRPD
|23:42:00 04/04/19
|Information
|200 E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19040164
|GRPD
|01:04:53 04/05/19
|Open Property
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040165
|GRPD
|01:13:13 04/05/19
|Open Property
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040166
|GRPD
|01:20:30 04/05/19
|Field Contact
|SHOSHONE & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040167
|GRPD
|03:34:17 04/05/19
|Open Property
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040170
|GRPD
|15:27:00 04/04/19
|Juvenile
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded