Green River Police Blotter: April 9, 2019

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G19040308 GRPD 06:37:07 04/09/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA

G19040309 GRPD 07:10:19 04/09/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040310 GRPD 08:51:04 04/09/19 Follow-up 1720 UINTA DR NFA

G19040311 GRPD 07:13:31 04/09/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19040312 GRPD 09:02:41 04/09/19 Follow-up MORAN DR NFA

G19040313 GRPD 07:10:56 04/09/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040314 GRPD 09:09:05 04/09/19 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19040315 GRPD 07:06:41 04/09/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040316 GRPD 09:15:26 04/09/19 Agency Assist CALIFORNIA DR NFA

G19040317 GRPD 09:46:49 04/09/19 Animal Calls 1065 MEDICINE BOW DR NFA

G19040318 GRPD 10:00:55 04/09/19 Animal Calls N 1ST E NFA

G19040319 GRPD 10:03:20 04/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19040320 GRPD 10:07:39 04/09/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & ALABAMA NFA

G19040321 GRPD 10:35:54 04/09/19 Field Contact 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers, while at the Exxon on normal patrol duties, observed a subject, who officers knew through prior contacts, as Lisa Igo, age 38 of Green River, who had an active Bench Warrant. Officers made contact with Igo and confirmed the active Sweetwater County warrant for Failure to Pay on the original charge of Speeding. Igo was placed under arrest and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

G19040322 GRPD 10:36:57 04/09/19 Juvenile-SRO 1615 HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19040323 GRPD 10:35:03 04/09/19 Burglary IOWA AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was parked and unlocked in front of their residence. The individual did not report anything being taken but the vehicle had been rummaged through sometime between the hours of 6:00 pm the evening of 4/8/19 and the morning hours of 4/9/19. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.

G19040324 GRPD 10:53:23 04/09/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040325 GRPD 11:20:35 04/09/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G19040326 GRPD 10:55:59 04/09/19 Escort 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040327 GRPD 11:35:57 04/09/19 VIN Inspection JENSEN ST NFA

G19040328 GRPD 11:40:15 04/09/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G19040329 GRPD 11:39:19 04/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040330 GRPD 12:10:18 04/09/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040331 GRPD 12:17:08 04/09/19 Parking Problem COMMERCE DR NFA

G19040332 GRPD 12:23:24 04/09/19 Animal Calls MONROE AVE GOA

G19040333 GRPD 12:25:29 04/09/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR NFA

G19040334 GRPD 13:00:11 04/09/19 Animal Calls PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G19040335 GRPD 13:05:30 04/09/19 REDDI BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD NFA

G19040336 GRPD 13:48:09 04/09/19 Burglary ARIZONA ST NFA

G19040337 GRPD 13:55:52 04/09/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040338 GRPD 14:09:40 04/09/19 Disturbance ELK VALLEY DR NFA

G19040339 GRPD 14:31:45 04/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040340 GRPD 14:42:48 04/09/19 Follow-up FAWN CIR NFA

G19040341 GRPD 15:19:19 04/09/19 Animal Calls TRAIL DR NFA

G19040342 GRPD 15:34:33 04/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040343 GRPD 15:54:43 04/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19040344 GRPD 16:10:00 04/09/19 Agency Assist 905 BRIDGER DR NFA

G19040345 GRPD 16:20:15 04/09/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040346 GRPD 16:38:54 04/09/19 Animal Calls TRAIL DR NFA

G19040347 GRPD 17:22:44 04/09/19 Hazard ADAMS ST RTF

Officers along with GRFD responded to a report of a hazardous material spill. Officers secured the area while the Fire Department cleaned up the spill from the roadway. RTF

G19040348 GRPD 17:47:14 04/09/19 Field Contact UINTA DR NFA

G19040349 GRPD 19:30:52 04/09/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19040350 GRPD 19:36:05 04/09/19 Traffic Offense BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD NFA

G19040351 GRPD 20:23:50 04/09/19 Disturbance E 4TH S NFA

G19040352 GRPD 20:28:57 04/09/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with the individuals involved in an altercation. The parties involved were separated for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19040353 GRPD 22:12:47 04/09/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19040354 GRPD 22:12:39 04/09/19 Animal Calls 1ST ST RTF

G19040355 GRPD 22:12:10 04/09/19 Animal Calls IOWA AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of a dog being left outside without shelter. Upon arrival, officers observed the dog in the yard of the residence without any shelter. Officers attempted to make contact with the resident but were unable to make contact. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to Animal Control for follow up.

G19040356 GRPD 22:16:20 04/09/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040357 GRPD 22:16:46 04/09/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040358 GRPD 22:44:44 04/09/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a welfare check. Upon arrival, it was reported to officers a dispute had occurred. Officers met with the parties involved in the argument. One of the parties left for the night and the other individuals involved advised there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19040359 GRPD 04:39:30 04/10/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA

G19040360 GRPD 05:07:51 04/10/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19040361 GRPD 05:55:41 04/10/19 Accidents UINTA DR & MONROE AVE RBM