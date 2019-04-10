Green River Police Blotter: April 9, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19040308
|GRPD
|06:37:07 04/09/19
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19040309
|GRPD
|07:10:19 04/09/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040310
|GRPD
|08:51:04 04/09/19
|Follow-up
|1720 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19040311
|GRPD
|07:13:31 04/09/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19040312
|GRPD
|09:02:41 04/09/19
|Follow-up
|MORAN DR
|NFA
|G19040313
|GRPD
|07:10:56 04/09/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040314
|GRPD
|09:09:05 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19040315
|GRPD
|07:06:41 04/09/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040316
|GRPD
|09:15:26 04/09/19
|Agency Assist
|CALIFORNIA DR
|NFA
|G19040317
|GRPD
|09:46:49 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|1065 MEDICINE BOW DR
|NFA
|G19040318
|GRPD
|10:00:55 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19040319
|GRPD
|10:03:20 04/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19040320
|GRPD
|10:07:39 04/09/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & ALABAMA
|NFA
|G19040321
|GRPD
|10:35:54 04/09/19
|Field Contact
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers, while at the Exxon on normal patrol duties, observed a subject, who officers knew through prior contacts, as Lisa Igo, age 38 of Green River, who had an active Bench Warrant. Officers made contact with Igo and confirmed the active Sweetwater County warrant for Failure to Pay on the original charge of Speeding. Igo was placed under arrest and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19040322
|GRPD
|10:36:57 04/09/19
|Juvenile-SRO
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19040323
|GRPD
|10:35:03 04/09/19
|Burglary
|IOWA AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle was parked and unlocked in front of their residence. The individual did not report anything being taken but the vehicle had been rummaged through sometime between the hours of 6:00 pm the evening of 4/8/19 and the morning hours of 4/9/19. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
|G19040324
|GRPD
|10:53:23 04/09/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040325
|GRPD
|11:20:35 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040326
|GRPD
|10:55:59 04/09/19
|Escort
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040327
|GRPD
|11:35:57 04/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19040328
|GRPD
|11:40:15 04/09/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19040329
|GRPD
|11:39:19 04/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040330
|GRPD
|12:10:18 04/09/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040331
|GRPD
|12:17:08 04/09/19
|Parking Problem
|COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19040332
|GRPD
|12:23:24 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|MONROE AVE
|GOA
|G19040333
|GRPD
|12:25:29 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19040334
|GRPD
|13:00:11 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|NFA
|G19040335
|GRPD
|13:05:30 04/09/19
|REDDI
|BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040336
|GRPD
|13:48:09 04/09/19
|Burglary
|ARIZONA ST
|NFA
|G19040337
|GRPD
|13:55:52 04/09/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040338
|GRPD
|14:09:40 04/09/19
|Disturbance
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G19040339
|GRPD
|14:31:45 04/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040340
|GRPD
|14:42:48 04/09/19
|Follow-up
|FAWN CIR
|NFA
|G19040341
|GRPD
|15:19:19 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|TRAIL DR
|NFA
|G19040342
|GRPD
|15:34:33 04/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040343
|GRPD
|15:54:43 04/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19040344
|GRPD
|16:10:00 04/09/19
|Agency Assist
|905 BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19040345
|GRPD
|16:20:15 04/09/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040346
|GRPD
|16:38:54 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|TRAIL DR
|NFA
|G19040347
|GRPD
|17:22:44 04/09/19
|Hazard
|ADAMS ST
|RTF
|Officers along with GRFD responded to a report of a hazardous material spill. Officers secured the area while the Fire Department cleaned up the spill from the roadway. RTF
|G19040348
|GRPD
|17:47:14 04/09/19
|Field Contact
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19040349
|GRPD
|19:30:52 04/09/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19040350
|GRPD
|19:36:05 04/09/19
|Traffic Offense
|BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19040351
|GRPD
|20:23:50 04/09/19
|Disturbance
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19040352
|GRPD
|20:28:57 04/09/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with the individuals involved in an altercation. The parties involved were separated for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19040353
|GRPD
|22:12:47 04/09/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19040354
|GRPD
|22:12:39 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|1ST ST
|RTF
|G19040355
|GRPD
|22:12:10 04/09/19
|Animal Calls
|IOWA AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a dog being left outside without shelter. Upon arrival, officers observed the dog in the yard of the residence without any shelter. Officers attempted to make contact with the resident but were unable to make contact. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to Animal Control for follow up.
|G19040356
|GRPD
|22:16:20 04/09/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040357
|GRPD
|22:16:46 04/09/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040358
|GRPD
|22:44:44 04/09/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a welfare check. Upon arrival, it was reported to officers a dispute had occurred. Officers met with the parties involved in the argument. One of the parties left for the night and the other individuals involved advised there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19040359
|GRPD
|04:39:30 04/10/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA
|G19040360
|GRPD
|05:07:51 04/10/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19040361
|GRPD
|05:55:41 04/10/19
|Accidents
|UINTA DR & MONROE AVE
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle-deer collision. It was reported the vehicle was traveling northbound on Uinta Dr approaching the intersection of Monroe Ave and Uinta Dr., when a deer ran out into the roadway in front of the vehicle. The deer was severely injured and per Game & Fish, officers euthanized the deer.
