Green River Police Blotter: August 22, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19080764
|GRPD
|08:02:22 08/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE
|G19080765
|GRPD
|08:23:15 08/22/19
|Agency Assist
|UPLAND WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to an agency assist. Officers were notified by probation and parole of an arrest and hold order. Officers met with the individual, identified as Rodney Connolly, age 36 of Green River, and placed Connolly under arrest per the active arrest and hold order for Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense (P & P HOLD). Officers transported Connolly to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.
|G19080766
|GRPD
|08:43:05 08/22/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19080767
|GRPD
|09:05:53 08/22/19
|XXXXXXXXX
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19080768
|GRPD
|09:23:35 08/22/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19080769
|GRPD
|09:08:37 08/22/19
|Drugs
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of drugs. Officers met with an individual who reported finding suspected drugs and paraphernalia. Officers collected the drugs and paraphernalia and completed a report of the incident.
|G19080770
|GRPD
|09:55:13 08/22/19
|Animal Calls
|W RAILROAD
|NFA
|G19080772
|GRPD
|08:00:00 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080773
|GRPD
|08:00:01 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080774
|GRPD
|08:00:01 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080775
|GRPD
|11:04:49 08/22/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|G19080776
|GRPD
|11:08:04 08/22/19
|Vandalism
|ANDREWS ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to the window of their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19080777
|GRPD
|11:08:59 08/22/19
|Information
|BRIDGER DR
|G19080778
|GRPD
|11:22:56 08/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19080779
|GRPD
|12:41:02 08/22/19
|Information
|24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19080780
|GRPD
|13:04:32 08/22/19
|Sexual Offense
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|G19080781
|GRPD
|13:25:07 08/22/19
|Animal Calls
|TRAIL DR
|NFA
|G19080782
|GRPD
|13:56:08 08/22/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|G19080783
|GRPD
|14:06:18 08/22/19
|Animal Calls
|WILD HORSE CANYON RD
|NFA
|G19080784
|GRPD
|15:37:21 08/22/19
|Parking Problem
|ELK VALLEY DR & CARIBOU LN
|NFA
|G19080785
|GRPD
|16:36:13 08/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|ARAPAHOE CIR
|NFA
|G19080786
|GRPD
|16:45:16 08/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|PHEASANT DR
|NFA
|G19080787
|GRPD
|12:00:00 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080788
|GRPD
|18:12:28 08/22/19
|Suspicious
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19080789
|GRPD
|19:56:59 08/22/19
|Assault
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an assault. Officers met with an individual who reported an assault, and completed a report of the incident.
|G19080790
|GRPD
|20:19:40 08/22/19
|Agency Assist
|INDIAN HILLS DR
|NFA
|G19080791
|GRPD
|21:03:34 08/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G19080792
|GRPD
|16:00:00 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080793
|GRPD
|21:00:00 08/22/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19080794
|GRPD
|21:00:00 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080795
|GRPD
|21:49:10 08/22/19
|Trespassing
|ALABAMA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of threats/harassment. Officers met with an individual who reported being harassed by another individual and requested the said individual be issued a trespass warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19080796
|GRPD
|21:51:01 08/22/19
|Animal Calls
|N RIVERBEND DR
|NFA
|G19080797
|GRPD
|22:15:24 08/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S CENTER ST
|NFA
|G19080798
|GRPD
|22:15:46 08/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|W TETON BLVD & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19080799
|GRPD
|22:30:00 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080800
|GRPD
|22:39:27 08/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19080801
|GRPD
|22:00:00 08/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080802
|GRPD
|23:04:51 08/22/19
|Suspicious
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19080803
|GRPD
|23:22:08 08/22/19
|Suspicious
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19080804
|GRPD
|23:32:41 08/22/19
|Traffic Offense
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19080805-G19080816 System error, duplicate calls for G19080804.
|G19080817
|GRPD
|23:43:33 08/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19080818
|GRPD
|00:00:00 08/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080819
|GRPD
|02:31:14 08/23/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle and issued the driver, Justin Krankey, age 49 of Green River, a citation for Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance.
|G19080820
|GRPD
|20:00:00 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080821
|GRPD
|02:48:52 08/23/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & HWY 530
|NFA
|G19080822
|GRPD
|02:49:57 08/23/19
|Agency Assist
|WYOMING DR
|NFA
|G19080823
|GRPD
|21:14:29 08/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19080824
|GRPD
|00:00:00 08/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19080825
|GRPD
|05:00:05 08/23/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|UNF
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded