Green River Police Blotter: August 22, 2019

G19080764 GRPD 08:02:22 08/22/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE

G19080765 GRPD 08:23:15 08/22/19 Agency Assist UPLAND WAY RTF

Officers responded to an agency assist. Officers were notified by probation and parole of an arrest and hold order. Officers met with the individual, identified as Rodney Connolly, age 36 of Green River, and placed Connolly under arrest per the active arrest and hold order for Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense (P & P HOLD). Officers transported Connolly to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.

G19080766 GRPD 08:43:05 08/22/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19080767 GRPD 09:05:53 08/22/19 XXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19080768 GRPD 09:23:35 08/22/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19080769 GRPD 09:08:37 08/22/19 Drugs XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of drugs. Officers met with an individual who reported finding suspected drugs and paraphernalia. Officers collected the drugs and paraphernalia and completed a report of the incident.

G19080770 GRPD 09:55:13 08/22/19 Animal Calls W RAILROAD NFA

G19080772 GRPD 08:00:00 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080773 GRPD 08:00:01 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080774 GRPD 08:00:01 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080775 GRPD 11:04:49 08/22/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N

G19080776 GRPD 11:08:04 08/22/19 Vandalism ANDREWS ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to the window of their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080777 GRPD 11:08:59 08/22/19 Information BRIDGER DR

G19080778 GRPD 11:22:56 08/22/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19080779 GRPD 12:41:02 08/22/19 Information 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19080780 GRPD 13:04:32 08/22/19 Sexual Offense XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

G19080781 GRPD 13:25:07 08/22/19 Animal Calls TRAIL DR NFA

G19080782 GRPD 13:56:08 08/22/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

G19080783 GRPD 14:06:18 08/22/19 Animal Calls WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA

G19080784 GRPD 15:37:21 08/22/19 Parking Problem ELK VALLEY DR & CARIBOU LN NFA

G19080785 GRPD 16:36:13 08/22/19 VIN Inspection ARAPAHOE CIR NFA

G19080786 GRPD 16:45:16 08/22/19 VIN Inspection PHEASANT DR NFA

G19080787 GRPD 12:00:00 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080788 GRPD 18:12:28 08/22/19 Suspicious W TETON BLVD NFA

G19080789 GRPD 19:56:59 08/22/19 Assault XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of an assault. Officers met with an individual who reported an assault, and completed a report of the incident.

G19080790 GRPD 20:19:40 08/22/19 Agency Assist INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G19080791 GRPD 21:03:34 08/22/19 Traffic Stop ALABAMA DR NFA

G19080792 GRPD 16:00:00 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080793 GRPD 21:00:00 08/22/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19080794 GRPD 21:00:00 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080795 GRPD 21:49:10 08/22/19 Trespassing ALABAMA DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of threats/harassment. Officers met with an individual who reported being harassed by another individual and requested the said individual be issued a trespass warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080796 GRPD 21:51:01 08/22/19 Animal Calls N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G19080797 GRPD 22:15:24 08/22/19 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S CENTER ST NFA

G19080798 GRPD 22:15:46 08/22/19 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19080799 GRPD 22:30:00 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080800 GRPD 22:39:27 08/22/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19080801 GRPD 22:00:00 08/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080802 GRPD 23:04:51 08/22/19 Suspicious BRIDGER DR NFA

G19080803 GRPD 23:22:08 08/22/19 Suspicious SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19080804 GRPD 23:32:41 08/22/19 Traffic Offense W TETON BLVD NFA

G19080805-G19080816 System error, duplicate calls for G19080804.

G19080817 GRPD 23:43:33 08/22/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19080818 GRPD 00:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080819 GRPD 02:31:14 08/23/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle and issued the driver, Justin Krankey, age 49 of Green River, a citation for Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance.

G19080820 GRPD 20:00:00 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080821 GRPD 02:48:52 08/23/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & HWY 530 NFA

G19080822 GRPD 02:49:57 08/23/19 Agency Assist WYOMING DR NFA

G19080823 GRPD 21:14:29 08/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19080824 GRPD 00:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF