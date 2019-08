Green River Police Blotter: August 23 – 25, 2019

G19080826 GRPD 06:34:31 08/23/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080827 GRPD 07:47:22 08/23/19 VIN Inspection ASPEN ST NFA

G19080828 GRPD 08:00:01 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080829 GRPD 08:00:01 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080830 GRPD 07:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080831 GRPD 08:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080832 GRPD 08:27:00 08/23/19 Information WILSON ST NFA

G19080833 GRPD 09:05:39 08/23/19 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080834 GRPD 09:35:03 08/23/19 Animal Calls ALABAMA DR NFA

G19080835 GRPD 09:36:38 08/23/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080836 GRPD 10:02:11 08/23/19 Animal Calls INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G19080837 GRPD 10:01:47 08/23/19 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA

G19080838 GRPD 10:10:44 08/23/19 Trespassing E TETON BLVD RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested a trespass warning be issued to an individual. Officers met with the said individual and issued the trespass warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080839 GRPD 10:31:59 08/23/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080840 GRPD 11:46:32 08/23/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080841 GRPD 12:00:56 08/23/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080842 GRPD 12:29:16 08/23/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080843 GRPD 12:49:09 08/23/19 Fraud CEDAR ST NFA

G19080844 GRPD 12:57:02 08/23/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080845 GRPD 12:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080846 GRPD 13:24:24 08/23/19 Agency Assist MONROE AVE NFA

G19080847 GRPD 15:44:33 08/23/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080848 GRPD 16:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080849 GRPD 16:31:21 08/23/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080850 GRPD 17:09:59 08/23/19 Animal Calls PARK VIEW DR NFA

G19080851 GRPD 17:29:09 08/23/19 Security Check 549 HWY 530; AIRPORT NFA

G19080852 GRPD 18:26:38 08/23/19 Hit and Run CUMORAH WAY RBM

G19080853 GRPD 19:10:26 08/23/19 Suspicious E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080854 GRPD 19:49:39 08/23/19 Hit and Run E 3RD N RBM

G19080855 GRPD 20:32:29 08/23/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G19080856 GRPD 20:42:43 08/23/19 Suspicious IOWA AVE NFA

G19080857 GRPD 20:49:22 08/23/19 Suspicious MONTANA WAY; EDGEWATER PARK NFA

G19080858 GRPD 20:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080859 GRPD 19:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080860 GRPD 22:23:19 08/23/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080861 GRPD 22:30:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080862 GRPD 22:00:00 08/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080863 GRPD 21:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080864 GRPD 23:05:46 08/23/19 Missing Person XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

Officers responded to a report of a missing runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located back at the residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080865 GRPD 23:51:26 08/23/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a vandalism involving a juvenile. Officers met with an individual who reported a juvenile individual urinated on their vehicle. Officers met with the juvenile and issued a citation for Urinating in Public. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080866 GRPD 21:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080867 GRPD 20:00:00 08/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080868 GRPD 00:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080869 GRPD 00:00:01 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080870 GRPD 21:00:00 08/23/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19080871 GRPD 05:00:06 08/24/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19080872 GRPD 06:31:56 08/24/19 Scam 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be a Social Security Agent. The agent told the individual someone had stolen their identity. The individual was instructed by the caller to purchase gift cards and give the agent the numbers from the gift cards to pay the fees owed. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080873 GRPD 08:00:01 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080874 GRPD 08:00:01 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080875 GRPD 08:00:01 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080876 GRPD 07:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080877 GRPD 09:46:36 08/24/19 Animal Calls WIND RIVER DR & W TETON BLVD NFA

G19080878 GRPD 09:58:01 08/24/19 Security Check 549 HWY 530; AIRPORT NFA

G19080879 GRPD 09:58:04 08/24/19 Disturbance SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19080880 GRPD 09:57:48 08/24/19 Animal Calls VIRGINIA DR RTF

G19080881 GRPD 10:44:11 08/24/19 Agency Assist BRIDGER DR NFA

G19080882 GRPD 10:48:42 08/24/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080883 GRPD 12:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080884 GRPD 13:27:14 08/24/19 Animal Calls N 3RD E & E RAILROAD NFA

G19080885 GRPD 13:12:22 08/24/19 Animal Calls VIRGINIA DR & IOWA AVE RTF

G19080886 GRPD 13:51:07 08/24/19 Lost Property MONTANA WAY; EDGEWATER PARK NFA

G19080887 GRPD 14:19:16 08/24/19 Civil Issues SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19080888 GRPD 16:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080889 GRPD 16:10:20 08/24/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080890 GRPD 16:29:40 08/24/19 Animal Calls 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA

G19080891 GRPD 16:55:45 08/24/19 Parking Problem CUMORAH WAY NFA

G19080892 GRPD 17:03:13 08/24/19 Traffic Stop CROSSBOW DR & MEDICINE BOW DR NFA

G19080893 GRPD 17:13:26 08/24/19 Agency Assist BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA

G19080894 GRPD 18:07:34 08/24/19 Information E 4TH S NFA

G19080895 GRPD 18:23:28 08/24/19 Agency Assist SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19080896 GRPD 19:24:20 08/24/19 Follow-up SAGE LN NFA

G19080897 GRPD 19:32:56 08/24/19 Civil Issues WYOMING DR NFA

G19080898 GRPD 19:55:17 08/24/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080899 GRPD 20:02:18 08/24/19 Follow-up ELM ST NFA

G19080900 GRPD 20:12:24 08/24/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G19080901 GRPD 20:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080902 GRPD 20:34:10 08/24/19 Civil Issues SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19080903 GRPD 19:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080904 GRPD 21:00:00 08/24/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19080905 GRPD 21:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080906 GRPD 22:00:00 08/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080907 GRPD 22:10:24 08/24/19 Agency Assist N 5TH W NFA

G19080908 GRPD 23:14:16 08/24/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080909 GRPD 00:15:05 08/25/19 Field Contact E 2ND S & S 2ND E NFA

G19080910 GRPD 21:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080911 GRPD 00:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080912 GRPD 22:30:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080913 GRPD 00:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080914 GRPD 01:45:06 08/25/19 Open Property W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080915 GRPD 03:04:19 08/25/19 Property Damage BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of property damage. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to a window of their residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080916 GRPD 05:00:05 08/25/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19080917 GRPD 20:00:00 08/24/19 Extra Patrol ELK VALLEY DR NFA

G19080918 GRPD 08:21:40 08/25/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19080919 GRPD 09:40:34 08/25/19 Animal Calls N 4TH E & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080920 GRPD 09:54:57 08/25/19 Animal Calls VIRGINIA DR NFA

G19080921 GRPD 08:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080922 GRPD 08:00:01 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080923 GRPD 07:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080924 GRPD 08:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080925 GRPD 10:10:03 08/25/19 Animal Calls IOWA AVE NFA

G19080926 GRPD 10:25:16 08/25/19 Traffic Offense HWY 530 & UINTA DR NFA

G19080927 GRPD 11:09:50 08/25/19 Animal Calls ELM ST NFA

G19080928 GRPD 11:37:20 08/25/19 Animal Bite E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an individual being bitten by a bat. It was reported that the individual was bitten while attempting to remove a bat from inside a building. The individual was treated for possible Rabies exposure. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080929 GRPD 12:32:21 08/25/19 Agency Assist LOGAN ST NFA

G19080930 GRPD 14:04:04 08/25/19 Animal Calls VIRGINIA DR NFA

G19080931 GRPD 14:05:36 08/25/19 Agency Assist HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19080932 GRPD 14:06:38 08/25/19 Animal Calls CROSSBOW CT NFA

G19080933 GRPD 13:45:25 08/25/19 VIN Inspection SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA

G19080934 GRPD 14:10:35 08/25/19 Fraud ALASKA DR NFA

G19080935 GRPD 14:13:47 08/25/19 Citizen Assist DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G19080936 GRPD 14:54:00 08/25/19 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080937 GRPD 14:56:31 08/25/19 Agency Assist 375 GREASEWOOD ST NFA

G19080938 GRPD 16:18:53 08/25/19 Animal Calls VIRGINIA DR NFA

G19080939 GRPD 16:25:20 08/25/19 Open Property W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 3RD W NFA

G19080940 GRPD 16:40:40 08/25/19 Animal Calls HILLCREST WAY RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a barking dogs. Officers met the owner of the barking dogs, Christopher Adams, age 39 of Green River, and issued a citation for Nuisance Animal. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19080941 GRPD 16:46:43 08/25/19 Assault XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence assault. Officers met with the victim who reported an altercation occurred involving a firearm. The individual suspected of discharging a firearm left the scene prior to officers arrival. EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital. Officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Officers placed, the suspect, Bradley Setzer, age 39 of Green River, under arrest for Attempt – Intently Engages, Murder in the First Degree, and Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest. Officers transported Setzer to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.

G19080942 GRPD 17:33:51 08/25/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19080943 GRPD 17:19:09 08/25/19 Threats/Harass HILLCREST WAY NFA

G19080944 GRPD 18:23:28 08/25/19 Animal Calls VIRGINIA CIR NFA

G19080945 GRPD 18:27:11 08/25/19 Citizen Assist ELK VALLEY DR NFA

G19080946 GRPD 20:19:07 08/25/19 Animal Calls SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA

G19080947 GRPD 16:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080948 GRPD 21:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080949 GRPD 19:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080950 GRPD 23:58:12 08/25/19 Agency Assist W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080951 GRPD 00:10:35 08/26/19 Accidents MM91 I 80 EB NFA

G19080952 GRPD 22:00:00 08/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080953 GRPD 22:30:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080954 GRPD 21:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080955 GRPD 00:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080956 GRPD 20:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080957 GRPD 20:00:00 08/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080958 GRPD 04:06:22 08/26/19 Agency Assist S 5TH E NFA

G19080959 GRPD 21:00:00 08/25/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA