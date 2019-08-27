Green River Police Blotter: August 26, 2019

0
17

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19080961 GRPD 06:31:27 08/26/19 Traffic Offense E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR NFA
G19080962 GRPD 06:41:44 08/26/19 Traffic Hazard UINTA DR NFA
G19080963 GRPD 07:52:10 08/26/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COLLEGE WAY NFA
Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The driver Daniel Beltran, age 36 of Rock Springs, was issued a citation for Speeding. 
G19080964 GRPD 08:07:11 08/26/19 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA
G19080965 GRPD 08:04:58 08/26/19 Threats/Harass WILDERNESS TRL NFA
G19080966 GRPD 08:42:50 08/26/19 Parking Problem ALABAMA DR NFA
G19080967 GRPD 08:57:28 08/26/19 Follow-up NEW YORK LN NFA
G19080968 GRPD 08:00:01 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19080969 GRPD 09:29:38 08/26/19 Agency Assist 1615 HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19080970 GRPD 08:00:01 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19080971 GRPD 10:12:55 08/26/19 Follow-up SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G19080972 GRPD 10:41:49 08/26/19 Follow-up IOWA AVE NFA
G19080973 GRPD 10:45:18 08/26/19 Follow-up IOWA AVE NFA
G19080974 GRPD 10:51:55 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19080975 GRPD 10:57:48 08/26/19 Nuisance ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA
G19080976 GRPD 11:06:29 08/26/19 Traffic Stop POWELL ST & UINTA DR NFA
G19080977 GRPD 11:13:47 08/26/19 Field Contact E 2ND S & S 4TH E NFA
G19080978 GRPD 11:32:19 08/26/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA
G19080979 GRPD 11:47:37 08/26/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & DOE DR NFA
G19080980 GRPD 11:57:31 08/26/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19080981 GRPD 12:02:50 08/26/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & IOWA AVE NFA
Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The juvenile driver, age 17 of Green River, was issued a citation for Speeding School Zone.
G19080982 GRPD 12:11:11 08/26/19 Animal Calls S 5TH E NFA
G19080983 GRPD 12:19:41 08/26/19 Follow-up 325 ALLIED CHEMICAL RD NFA
G19080984 GRPD 12:21:13 08/26/19 VIN Inspection S 4TH E NFA
G19080985 GRPD 12:19:05 08/26/19 Information SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19080986 GRPD 12:45:49 08/26/19 Animal Calls COLORADO CIR GOA
G19080987 GRPD 12:56:32 08/26/19 Civil Issues SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G19080988 GRPD 13:02:46 08/26/19 Animal Calls MONROE AVE NFA
G19080989 GRPD 13:22:30 08/26/19 Civil Issues SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19080990 GRPD 13:28:53 08/26/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19080991 GRPD 13:38:32 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19080992 GRPD 13:45:47 08/26/19 Trespassing SOUTH CAROLINA DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested another individual be issued a trespass warning for the property. Officers met with the said individual, issued the trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident. 
G19080993 GRPD 14:36:22 08/26/19 Trespassing WYOMING DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested another individual be issued a trespass warning for the property. Officers were unable to contact the said individual but will attempt to locate the individual to issue the trespass warning. 
G19080994 GRPD 15:13:30 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19080995 GRPD 15:54:53 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19080996 GRPD 16:20:13 08/26/19 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR NFA
G19080997 GRPD 16:22:25 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19080998 GRPD 16:27:40 08/26/19 Animal Calls S 5TH E NFA
G19080999 GRPD 17:29:14 08/26/19 VIN Inspection WINDRIVER DR NFA
G19081000 GRPD 17:45:16 08/26/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA
G19081001 GRPD 18:13:05 08/26/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081002 GRPD 18:17:35 08/26/19 VIN Inspection IDAHO ST NFA
G19081003 GRPD 08:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19081004 GRPD 19:10:25 08/26/19 Disturbance LOGAN ST NFA
G19081005 GRPD 16:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081006 GRPD 20:00:01 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081007 GRPD 20:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081008 GRPD 20:38:26 08/26/19 Field Contact 549 HWY 530; AIRPORT NFA
G19081009 GRPD 20:50:19 08/26/19 Follow-up E 3RD N NFA
G19081010 GRPD 20:51:30 08/26/19 Property Damage UINTA DR NFA
G19081011 GRPD 21:06:21 08/26/19 Animal Calls N RIVERBEND DR NFA
G19081012 GRPD 21:53:37 08/26/19 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY NFA
G19081013 GRPD 22:06:22 08/26/19 Agency Assist KENTUCKY ST NFA
G19081014 GRPD 22:15:39 08/26/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA
G19081015 GRPD 21:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081016 GRPD 21:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081017 GRPD 22:00:00 08/26/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081018 GRPD 21:00:00 08/26/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19081019 GRPD 22:57:18 08/26/19 Animal Calls WYOMING DR NFA
G19081020 GRPD 20:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081021 GRPD 01:00:09 08/27/19 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the parties involved and issued a warning for the noise disturbance. Officers later responded back to the residence for a subsequent noise complaint. Officers then placed, Bryan Daniel, age 21 of Green River, under arrest and issued a citation for Disturbing the Peace. 
G19081022 GRPD 00:00:00 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081023 GRPD 05:00:04 08/27/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19081024 GRPD 22:30:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

JG                             

                  Clearance Code        Description of Code

                      GOA                          Gone on Arrival

                      NFA                           No Further Action

                      OUT                          Out of Position

                      RTF                           Report to Follow

                      UNF                           Unfounded

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR