Green River Police Blotter: August 26, 2019

G19080961 GRPD 06:31:27 08/26/19 Traffic Offense E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR NFA

G19080962 GRPD 06:41:44 08/26/19 Traffic Hazard UINTA DR NFA

G19080963 GRPD 07:52:10 08/26/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COLLEGE WAY NFA

Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The driver Daniel Beltran, age 36 of Rock Springs, was issued a citation for Speeding.

G19080964 GRPD 08:07:11 08/26/19 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G19080965 GRPD 08:04:58 08/26/19 Threats/Harass WILDERNESS TRL NFA

G19080966 GRPD 08:42:50 08/26/19 Parking Problem ALABAMA DR NFA

G19080967 GRPD 08:57:28 08/26/19 Follow-up NEW YORK LN NFA

G19080968 GRPD 08:00:01 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080969 GRPD 09:29:38 08/26/19 Agency Assist 1615 HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19080970 GRPD 08:00:01 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19080971 GRPD 10:12:55 08/26/19 Follow-up SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19080972 GRPD 10:41:49 08/26/19 Follow-up IOWA AVE NFA

G19080973 GRPD 10:45:18 08/26/19 Follow-up IOWA AVE NFA

G19080974 GRPD 10:51:55 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080975 GRPD 10:57:48 08/26/19 Nuisance ELK MOUNTAIN DR NFA

G19080976 GRPD 11:06:29 08/26/19 Traffic Stop POWELL ST & UINTA DR NFA

G19080977 GRPD 11:13:47 08/26/19 Field Contact E 2ND S & S 4TH E NFA

G19080978 GRPD 11:32:19 08/26/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA

G19080979 GRPD 11:47:37 08/26/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & DOE DR NFA

G19080980 GRPD 11:57:31 08/26/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19080981 GRPD 12:02:50 08/26/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & IOWA AVE NFA

Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The juvenile driver, age 17 of Green River, was issued a citation for Speeding School Zone.

G19080982 GRPD 12:11:11 08/26/19 Animal Calls S 5TH E NFA

G19080983 GRPD 12:19:41 08/26/19 Follow-up 325 ALLIED CHEMICAL RD NFA

G19080984 GRPD 12:21:13 08/26/19 VIN Inspection S 4TH E NFA

G19080985 GRPD 12:19:05 08/26/19 Information SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19080986 GRPD 12:45:49 08/26/19 Animal Calls COLORADO CIR GOA

G19080987 GRPD 12:56:32 08/26/19 Civil Issues SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19080988 GRPD 13:02:46 08/26/19 Animal Calls MONROE AVE NFA

G19080989 GRPD 13:22:30 08/26/19 Civil Issues SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19080990 GRPD 13:28:53 08/26/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G19080991 GRPD 13:38:32 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080992 GRPD 13:45:47 08/26/19 Trespassing SOUTH CAROLINA DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested another individual be issued a trespass warning for the property. Officers met with the said individual, issued the trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident.

G19080993 GRPD 14:36:22 08/26/19 Trespassing WYOMING DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested another individual be issued a trespass warning for the property. Officers were unable to contact the said individual but will attempt to locate the individual to issue the trespass warning.

G19080994 GRPD 15:13:30 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080995 GRPD 15:54:53 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080996 GRPD 16:20:13 08/26/19 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR NFA

G19080997 GRPD 16:22:25 08/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19080998 GRPD 16:27:40 08/26/19 Animal Calls S 5TH E NFA

G19080999 GRPD 17:29:14 08/26/19 VIN Inspection WINDRIVER DR NFA

G19081000 GRPD 17:45:16 08/26/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA

G19081001 GRPD 18:13:05 08/26/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081002 GRPD 18:17:35 08/26/19 VIN Inspection IDAHO ST NFA

G19081003 GRPD 08:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19081004 GRPD 19:10:25 08/26/19 Disturbance LOGAN ST NFA

G19081005 GRPD 16:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081006 GRPD 20:00:01 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081007 GRPD 20:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081008 GRPD 20:38:26 08/26/19 Field Contact 549 HWY 530; AIRPORT NFA

G19081009 GRPD 20:50:19 08/26/19 Follow-up E 3RD N NFA

G19081010 GRPD 20:51:30 08/26/19 Property Damage UINTA DR NFA

G19081011 GRPD 21:06:21 08/26/19 Animal Calls N RIVERBEND DR NFA

G19081012 GRPD 21:53:37 08/26/19 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY NFA

G19081013 GRPD 22:06:22 08/26/19 Agency Assist KENTUCKY ST NFA

G19081014 GRPD 22:15:39 08/26/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA

G19081015 GRPD 21:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081016 GRPD 21:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081017 GRPD 22:00:00 08/26/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081018 GRPD 21:00:00 08/26/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19081019 GRPD 22:57:18 08/26/19 Animal Calls WYOMING DR NFA

G19081020 GRPD 20:00:00 08/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081021 GRPD 01:00:09 08/27/19 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the parties involved and issued a warning for the noise disturbance. Officers later responded back to the residence for a subsequent noise complaint. Officers then placed, Bryan Daniel, age 21 of Green River, under arrest and issued a citation for Disturbing the Peace.

G19081022 GRPD 00:00:00 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081023 GRPD 05:00:04 08/27/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA