Green River Police Blotter: August 26, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19080961
|GRPD
|06:31:27 08/26/19
|Traffic Offense
|E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19080962
|GRPD
|06:41:44 08/26/19
|Traffic Hazard
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19080963
|GRPD
|07:52:10 08/26/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COLLEGE WAY
|NFA
|Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The driver Daniel Beltran, age 36 of Rock Springs, was issued a citation for Speeding.
|G19080964
|GRPD
|08:07:11 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19080965
|GRPD
|08:04:58 08/26/19
|Threats/Harass
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|G19080966
|GRPD
|08:42:50 08/26/19
|Parking Problem
|ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G19080967
|GRPD
|08:57:28 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|NEW YORK LN
|NFA
|G19080968
|GRPD
|08:00:01 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080969
|GRPD
|09:29:38 08/26/19
|Agency Assist
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19080970
|GRPD
|08:00:01 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19080971
|GRPD
|10:12:55 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19080972
|GRPD
|10:41:49 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G19080973
|GRPD
|10:45:18 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G19080974
|GRPD
|10:51:55 08/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19080975
|GRPD
|10:57:48 08/26/19
|Nuisance
|ELK MOUNTAIN DR
|NFA
|G19080976
|GRPD
|11:06:29 08/26/19
|Traffic Stop
|POWELL ST & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19080977
|GRPD
|11:13:47 08/26/19
|Field Contact
|E 2ND S & S 4TH E
|NFA
|G19080978
|GRPD
|11:32:19 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19080979
|GRPD
|11:47:37 08/26/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & DOE DR
|NFA
|G19080980
|GRPD
|11:57:31 08/26/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19080981
|GRPD
|12:02:50 08/26/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & IOWA AVE
|NFA
|Officers completed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The juvenile driver, age 17 of Green River, was issued a citation for Speeding School Zone.
|G19080982
|GRPD
|12:11:11 08/26/19
|Animal Calls
|S 5TH E
|NFA
|G19080983
|GRPD
|12:19:41 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|325 ALLIED CHEMICAL RD
|NFA
|G19080984
|GRPD
|12:21:13 08/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|S 4TH E
|NFA
|G19080985
|GRPD
|12:19:05 08/26/19
|Information
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19080986
|GRPD
|12:45:49 08/26/19
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO CIR
|GOA
|G19080987
|GRPD
|12:56:32 08/26/19
|Civil Issues
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19080988
|GRPD
|13:02:46 08/26/19
|Animal Calls
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19080989
|GRPD
|13:22:30 08/26/19
|Civil Issues
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19080990
|GRPD
|13:28:53 08/26/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19080991
|GRPD
|13:38:32 08/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19080992
|GRPD
|13:45:47 08/26/19
|Trespassing
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested another individual be issued a trespass warning for the property. Officers met with the said individual, issued the trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident.
|G19080993
|GRPD
|14:36:22 08/26/19
|Trespassing
|WYOMING DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested another individual be issued a trespass warning for the property. Officers were unable to contact the said individual but will attempt to locate the individual to issue the trespass warning.
|G19080994
|GRPD
|15:13:30 08/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19080995
|GRPD
|15:54:53 08/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19080996
|GRPD
|16:20:13 08/26/19
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19080997
|GRPD
|16:22:25 08/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19080998
|GRPD
|16:27:40 08/26/19
|Animal Calls
|S 5TH E
|NFA
|G19080999
|GRPD
|17:29:14 08/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19081000
|GRPD
|17:45:16 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19081001
|GRPD
|18:13:05 08/26/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081002
|GRPD
|18:17:35 08/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|IDAHO ST
|NFA
|G19081003
|GRPD
|08:00:00 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19081004
|GRPD
|19:10:25 08/26/19
|Disturbance
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19081005
|GRPD
|16:00:00 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081006
|GRPD
|20:00:01 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081007
|GRPD
|20:00:00 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081008
|GRPD
|20:38:26 08/26/19
|Field Contact
|549 HWY 530; AIRPORT
|NFA
|G19081009
|GRPD
|20:50:19 08/26/19
|Follow-up
|E 3RD N
|NFA
|G19081010
|GRPD
|20:51:30 08/26/19
|Property Damage
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19081011
|GRPD
|21:06:21 08/26/19
|Animal Calls
|N RIVERBEND DR
|NFA
|G19081012
|GRPD
|21:53:37 08/26/19
|Disturbance
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19081013
|GRPD
|22:06:22 08/26/19
|Agency Assist
|KENTUCKY ST
|NFA
|G19081014
|GRPD
|22:15:39 08/26/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19081015
|GRPD
|21:00:00 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081016
|GRPD
|21:00:00 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081017
|GRPD
|22:00:00 08/26/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081018
|GRPD
|21:00:00 08/26/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19081019
|GRPD
|22:57:18 08/26/19
|Animal Calls
|WYOMING DR
|NFA
|G19081020
|GRPD
|20:00:00 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081021
|GRPD
|01:00:09 08/27/19
|Disturbance
|CUMORAH WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the parties involved and issued a warning for the noise disturbance. Officers later responded back to the residence for a subsequent noise complaint. Officers then placed, Bryan Daniel, age 21 of Green River, under arrest and issued a citation for Disturbing the Peace.
|G19081022
|GRPD
|00:00:00 08/27/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081023
|GRPD
|05:00:04 08/27/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19081024
|GRPD
|22:30:00 08/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded