Green River Police Blotter: August 27, 2019

G19081025 GRPD 07:41:45 08/27/19 Field Contact MEDICINE BOW DR & SARATOGA DR NFA

G19081026 GRPD 08:00:03 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081027 GRPD 08:33:50 08/27/19 Animal Calls SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA

G19081028 GRPD 08:06:23 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081029 GRPD 08:43:04 08/27/19 Threats/Harass 1416 UINTA DR;little bear motel NFA

G19081030 GRPD 08:44:51 08/27/19 Civil Issues SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19081031 GRPD 10:34:41 08/27/19 Found Property E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR RTF

Officers located a license plate on the roadway, attempted to locate an owner, and booked the license plate in for safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19081032 GRPD 10:45:13 08/27/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081033 GRPD 10:41:33 08/27/19 Agency Assist BRIDGER DR NFA

G19081034 GRPD 10:59:48 08/27/19 VIN Inspection TEXAS WAY NFA

G19081035 GRPD 11:20:03 08/27/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081037 GRPD 11:57:14 08/27/19 Parking Problem MONROE AVE NFA

G19081038 GRPD 12:03:06 08/27/19 Agency Assist KENTUCKY ST NFA

G19081039 GRPD 13:07:56 08/27/19 Follow-up 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19081040 GRPD 13:08:35 08/27/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081041 GRPD 13:31:12 08/27/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR NFA

G19081042 GRPD 13:37:33 08/27/19 Motorist Assist UINTA DR NFA

G19081043 GRPD 13:43:24 08/27/19 Juvenile-SRO XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

G19081044 GRPD 13:59:50 08/27/19 Vandalism N 1ST E RTF

Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to the window of their camper. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19081045 GRPD 14:17:59 08/27/19 Follow-up MARYLAND DR NFA

G19081046 GRPD 14:22:39 08/27/19 Follow-up SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19081048 GRPD 14:49:49 08/27/19 Larceny HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19081049 GRPD 15:14:48 08/27/19 VIN Inspection SUNDANCE DR NFA

G19081050 GRPD 15:30:34 08/27/19 Field Contact SUNDANCE DR NFA

G19081051 GRPD 16:05:35 08/27/19 Animal Calls FLAMING GORGE RD & HWY 191 S

G19081052 GRPD 16:35:27 08/27/19 Follow-up 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19081053 GRPD 16:49:31 08/27/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19081054 GRPD 16:47:27 08/27/19 XXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081055 GRPD 18:38:12 08/27/19 Property Damage 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF

Officers responded to a report of property damage. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19081056 GRPD 16:00:00 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19081057 GRPD 20:03:58 08/27/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA

G19081058 GRPD 20:35:14 08/27/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA

G19081059 GRPD 20:47:31 08/27/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA

G19081060 GRPD 08:00:00 08/27/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19081061 GRPD 20:00:00 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081062 GRPD 21:36:23 08/27/19 Animal Calls SUMMER VIEW DR & TRAIL DR NFA

G19081063 GRPD 20:00:00 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081064 GRPD 21:00:00 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081065 GRPD 21:00:00 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081066 GRPD 22:00:00 08/27/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081067 GRPD 22:30:00 08/27/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081068 GRPD 22:44:40 08/27/19 Field Contact SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19081069 GRPD 22:55:50 08/27/19 Property Damage RIVER VIEW DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to the window of their residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19081070 GRPD 20:00:00 08/27/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081071 GRPD 23:21:24 08/27/19 Field Contact STRATTON MYERS PARK NFA

G19081072 GRPD 00:00:00 08/28/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081073 GRPD 01:22:16 08/28/19 Field Contact E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081074 GRPD 05:00:00 08/28/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA