Green River Police Blotter: August 28, 2019

0
10

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19081076 GRPD 06:01:41 08/28/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19081077 GRPD 07:54:45 08/28/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE NFA
G19081078 GRPD 07:56:37 08/28/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & INDIAN HILLS DR NFA
G19081079 GRPD 08:12:33 08/28/19 Animal Calls ELK MOUNTAIN DR RTF
G19081080 GRPD 08:18:01 08/28/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & ANVIL DR NFA
G19081081 GRPD 08:36:06 08/28/19 Information GREASEWOOD ST NFA
G19081082 GRPD 08:49:01 08/28/19 Agency Assist E 2ND S NFA
G19081083 GRPD 09:22:33 08/28/19 REDDI E FLAMING GORGE WAY GOA
G19081085 GRPD 10:42:04 08/28/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19081086 GRPD 10:48:20 08/28/19 Traffic Offense BRAMWELL ST NFA
G19081087 GRPD 11:12:53 08/28/19 Traffic Stop N 7TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19081088 GRPD 13:02:24 08/28/19 VIN Inspection SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA
G19081089 GRPD 13:28:31 08/28/19 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA
G19081090 GRPD 13:33:09 08/28/19 Abandoned Vehicle 1105 BRIDGER DR RTF
Nuisance Officers responded to a report of abandoned vehicles. Officers tagged all the vehicles and completed a report of the incident. 
G19081091 GRPD 13:47:00 08/28/19 VIN Inspection WILKES DR NFA
G19081093 GRPD 13:49:49 08/28/19 Traffic Stop E 4TH S NFA
G19081096 GRPD 15:07:54 08/28/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19081097 GRPD 15:24:18 08/28/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & ANVIL DR NFA
G19081098 GRPD 15:25:15 08/28/19 Found Property STRATTON MYERS PARK RTF
Officers responded to a report of a found bicycle. Officers collected the found bike and booked it in for safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19081099 GRPD 15:34:07 08/28/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19081100 GRPD 15:42:19 08/28/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & W TETON BLVD NFA
G19081101 GRPD 15:58:03 08/28/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE NFA
G19081102 GRPD 16:04:00 08/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19081103 GRPD 16:09:25 08/28/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD NFA
G19081104 GRPD 16:07:56 08/28/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G19081105 GRPD 16:26:40 08/28/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19081106 GRPD 16:30:46 08/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19081107 GRPD 16:38:20 08/28/19 Agency Assist MIDWEST DR NFA
G19081108 GRPD 17:12:57 08/28/19 Information BRIDGER DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of lost property. Officers met with an individual who reportedly lost their camera. Officers completed a report  of the incident. 
G19081109 GRPD 17:18:02 08/28/19 Violate Crt Ord ELK VALLEY DR RTF
G19081110 GRPD 17:18:57 08/28/19 Nuisance MONROE AVE NFA
G19081111 GRPD 17:53:19 08/28/19 Field Contact 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19081112 GRPD 17:59:23 08/28/19 Accidents BRIDGER DR RBM
Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling northbound on the dirt/gravel road to Stratton Meyer Park while negotiating a right hand turn the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch. The juvenile driver, age 16 of Green River, was issued citations for Careless Driving and No Driver’s License. Officers completed a report of the incident. No injuries were reported.  
G19081113 GRPD 19:11:06 08/28/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported the vehicle was traveling northwest on N 4th W St through the underpass when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit and jumped the curb, and landed on the sidewalk. Officers met with the occupants of the vehicle who reported being involved in a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation, prior to the vehicle leaving the roadway. The passenger of the vehicle,  Willow Lamorie, age 19 of Green River, was arrested for Domestic Battery and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19081114 GRPD 19:52:20 08/28/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA
G19081115 GRPD 20:33:58 08/28/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19081124 GRPD 21:28:52 08/28/19 Disturbance DANIEL BOONE DR NFA
G19081126 GRPD 22:47:41 08/28/19 Traffic Stop W 2ND S & S 4TH W NFA
G19081127 GRPD 22:50:03 08/28/19 Disturbance ALABAMA DR NFA
G19081128 GRPD 23:03:57 08/28/19 Burglary E TETON BLVD NFA
G19081129 GRPD 00:36:34 08/29/19 Traffic Stop 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19081130 GRPD 21:24:19 08/28/19 Animal Bite SCHULTZ ST
G19081131 GRPD 04:49:40 08/29/19 Suspicious HILLCREST WAY & W 4TH N NFA
G19081132 GRPD 05:37:10 08/29/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

