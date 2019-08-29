Green River Police Blotter: August 28, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19081076
|GRPD
|06:01:41 08/28/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081077
|GRPD
|07:54:45 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19081078
|GRPD
|07:56:37 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & INDIAN HILLS DR
|NFA
|G19081079
|GRPD
|08:12:33 08/28/19
|Animal Calls
|ELK MOUNTAIN DR
|RTF
|G19081080
|GRPD
|08:18:01 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & ANVIL DR
|NFA
|G19081081
|GRPD
|08:36:06 08/28/19
|Information
|GREASEWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19081082
|GRPD
|08:49:01 08/28/19
|Agency Assist
|E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19081083
|GRPD
|09:22:33 08/28/19
|REDDI
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|GOA
|G19081084
|GRPD
|08:00:01 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081085
|GRPD
|10:42:04 08/28/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19081086
|GRPD
|10:48:20 08/28/19
|Traffic Offense
|BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|G19081087
|GRPD
|11:12:53 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|N 7TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081088
|GRPD
|13:02:24 08/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|NFA
|G19081089
|GRPD
|13:28:31 08/28/19
|Follow-up
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19081090
|GRPD
|13:33:09 08/28/19
|Abandoned Vehicle
|1105 BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Nuisance Officers responded to a report of abandoned vehicles. Officers tagged all the vehicles and completed a report of the incident.
|G19081091
|GRPD
|13:47:00 08/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G19081092
|GRPD
|08:00:01 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081093
|GRPD
|13:49:49 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19081094
|GRPD
|08:00:00 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081095
|GRPD
|08:00:00 08/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081096
|GRPD
|15:07:54 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19081097
|GRPD
|15:24:18 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & ANVIL DR
|NFA
|G19081098
|GRPD
|15:25:15 08/28/19
|Found Property
|STRATTON MYERS PARK
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a found bicycle. Officers collected the found bike and booked it in for safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19081099
|GRPD
|15:34:07 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19081100
|GRPD
|15:42:19 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19081101
|GRPD
|15:58:03 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19081102
|GRPD
|16:04:00 08/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081103
|GRPD
|16:09:25 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19081104
|GRPD
|16:07:56 08/28/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19081105
|GRPD
|16:26:40 08/28/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19081106
|GRPD
|16:30:46 08/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081107
|GRPD
|16:38:20 08/28/19
|Agency Assist
|MIDWEST DR
|NFA
|G19081108
|GRPD
|17:12:57 08/28/19
|Information
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of lost property. Officers met with an individual who reportedly lost their camera. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19081109
|GRPD
|17:18:02 08/28/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|ELK VALLEY DR
|RTF
|G19081110
|GRPD
|17:18:57 08/28/19
|Nuisance
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19081111
|GRPD
|17:53:19 08/28/19
|Field Contact
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081112
|GRPD
|17:59:23 08/28/19
|Accidents
|BRIDGER DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling northbound on the dirt/gravel road to Stratton Meyer Park while negotiating a right hand turn the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch. The juvenile driver, age 16 of Green River, was issued citations for Careless Driving and No Driver’s License. Officers completed a report of the incident. No injuries were reported.
|G19081113
|GRPD
|19:11:06 08/28/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported the vehicle was traveling northwest on N 4th W St through the underpass when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit and jumped the curb, and landed on the sidewalk. Officers met with the occupants of the vehicle who reported being involved in a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation, prior to the vehicle leaving the roadway. The passenger of the vehicle, Willow Lamorie, age 19 of Green River, was arrested for Domestic Battery and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19081114
|GRPD
|19:52:20 08/28/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19081115
|GRPD
|20:33:58 08/28/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19081116
|GRPD
|20:53:48 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081117
|GRPD
|20:53:09 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081118
|GRPD
|20:52:16 08/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081119
|GRPD
|20:52:56 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081120
|GRPD
|20:53:18 08/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081121
|GRPD
|20:53:27 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081122
|GRPD
|20:52:45 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081123
|GRPD
|20:53:37 08/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081124
|GRPD
|21:28:52 08/28/19
|Disturbance
|DANIEL BOONE DR
|NFA
|G19081125
|GRPD
|20:52:30 08/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081126
|GRPD
|22:47:41 08/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|W 2ND S & S 4TH W
|NFA
|G19081127
|GRPD
|22:50:03 08/28/19
|Disturbance
|ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G19081128
|GRPD
|23:03:57 08/28/19
|Burglary
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19081129
|GRPD
|00:36:34 08/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081130
|GRPD
|21:24:19 08/28/19
|Animal Bite
|SCHULTZ ST
|G19081131
|GRPD
|04:49:40 08/29/19
|Suspicious
|HILLCREST WAY & W 4TH N
|NFA
|G19081132
|GRPD
|05:37:10 08/29/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded