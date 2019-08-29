Green River Police Blotter: August 28, 2019

Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling northbound on the dirt/gravel road to Stratton Meyer Park while negotiating a right hand turn the vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch. The juvenile driver, age 16 of Green River, was issued citations for Careless Driving and No Driver’s License. Officers completed a report of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Officers responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision. It was reported the vehicle was traveling northwest on N 4th W St through the underpass when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit and jumped the curb, and landed on the sidewalk. Officers met with the occupants of the vehicle who reported being involved in a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation, prior to the vehicle leaving the roadway. The passenger of the vehicle, Willow Lamorie, age 19 of Green River, was arrested for Domestic Battery and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Officers completed a report of the incident.