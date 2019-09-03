Green River Police Blotter: August 30 – September 2, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19081175
|GRPD
|09:18:04 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|W 3RD N
|NFA
|G19081176
|GRPD
|09:51:07 08/30/19
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081177
|GRPD
|10:22:54 08/30/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|G19081178
|GRPD
|10:29:00 08/30/19
|Information
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081179
|GRPD
|10:35:22 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081180
|GRPD
|11:13:56 08/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19081181
|GRPD
|12:22:07 08/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081182
|GRPD
|12:22:54 08/30/19
|Hit and Run
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was backing out of a parking space when the rear of the vehicle struck vehicle-two, vehicle-one then proceeded to leave the scene traveling southbound on Uinta Dr. Officers were unable to locate the suspected vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19081183
|GRPD
|12:47:38 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19081184
|GRPD
|12:49:01 08/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081185
|GRPD
|13:51:03 08/30/19
|Follow-up
|MARYLAND DR
|NFA
|G19081186
|GRPD
|14:04:03 08/30/19
|Search Warrant
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081187
|GRPD
|14:06:35 08/30/19
|Escort
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081188
|GRPD
|14:18:51 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|EVANS ST
|NFA
|G19081189
|GRPD
|14:36:31 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|HOOVER DR
|UNF
|G19081190
|GRPD
|15:25:09 08/30/19
|Information
|24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a foul smell coming from an abandoned building. Officer contacted the building owner and posted a Notice to Abate Nuisance on the front door. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19081191
|GRPD
|15:51:33 08/30/19
|Field Contact
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC.
|NFA
|G19081192
|GRPD
|15:51:50 08/30/19
|Threats/Harass
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of threats/harassment. Officers met with an individual who reported being threatened through text messages. Officers met with the other individual and completed a report of the incident.
|G19081193
|GRPD
|16:00:07 08/30/19
|Larceny
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19081194
|GRPD
|16:39:56 08/30/19
|Follow-up
|IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G19081195
|GRPD
|17:22:55 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR
|GOA
|G19081196
|GRPD
|17:27:32 08/30/19
|Parking Problem
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19081197
|GRPD
|17:47:39 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|MARYLAND DR
|UNF
|G19081198
|GRPD
|18:01:44 08/30/19
|Civil Issues
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19081199
|GRPD
|18:51:45 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|CHUGWATER DR
|NFA
|G19081200
|GRPD
|19:05:13 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19081201
|GRPD
|19:19:45 08/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19081202
|GRPD
|19:26:33 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19081203
|GRPD
|19:35:08 08/30/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081204
|GRPD
|20:08:56 08/30/19
|Civil Issues
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19081205
|GRPD
|20:28:23 08/30/19
|Animal Calls
|ILLINOIS CT
|NFA
|G19081206
|GRPD
|21:01:44 08/30/19
|Juvenile
|350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL
|NFA
|G19081207
|GRPD
|21:53:43 08/30/19
|Open Property
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081208
|GRPD
|23:07:44 08/30/19
|Disturbance
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a prior physical altercation that had occurred earlier in the day between several juveniles. Officers met with the juveniles and completed a report of the incident.
|G19081209
|GRPD
|23:48:16 08/30/19
|Runaway
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19081210
|GRPD
|01:10:16 08/31/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19081211
|GRPD
|19:33:04 08/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081212
|GRPD
|02:23:51 08/31/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with the individuals involved in the altercation. Officers subsequently placed, Antonio Middleton, age 54 of Green River, under arrest for Domestic Assault – 1st Offense. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19081213
|GRPD
|07:13:05 08/31/19
|Field Contact
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081214
|GRPD
|09:04:11 08/31/19
|Alarm
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081215
|GRPD
|08:51:27 08/31/19
|Information
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19081216
|GRPD
|10:25:04 08/31/19
|VIN Inspection
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G19081217
|GRPD
|10:54:28 08/31/19
|Fraud
|777 UINTA DR; MANSFACE LIQUOR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of fraud. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving fraudulent checks. Officers were unable to contact the individual who issued the checks. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19081218
|GRPD
|11:07:47 08/31/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19081219
|GRPD
|11:21:24 08/31/19
|Follow-up
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19081220
|GRPD
|11:26:17 08/31/19
|Follow-up
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19081221
|GRPD
|11:39:33 08/31/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19081222
|GRPD
|11:45:36 08/31/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081223
|GRPD
|12:43:13 08/31/19
|Agency Assist
|HACKBERRY ST
|NFA
|G19081224
|GRPD
|13:15:23 08/31/19
|Traffic Offense
|ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19081225
|GRPD
|14:05:20 08/31/19
|Threats/Harass
|LOG CABIN LN
|NFA
|G19081226
|GRPD
|15:46:19 08/31/19
|VIN Inspection
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19081227
|GRPD
|16:02:50 08/31/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19081228
|GRPD
|16:13:56 08/31/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081229
|GRPD
|16:15:17 08/31/19
|Agency Assist
|S 1ST W
|NFA
|G19081230
|GRPD
|16:20:15 08/31/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081231
|GRPD
|17:45:25 08/31/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081232
|GRPD
|18:10:29 08/31/19
|Agency Assist
|EASY ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to an agency assist. Officers assisted ambulance personnel and an individual was transported. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19081233
|GRPD
|18:57:58 08/31/19
|Alcohol Offense
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19081234
|GRPD
|19:28:46 08/31/19
|Motorist Assist
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS
|NFA
|G19081235
|GRPD
|19:10:07 08/31/19
|Found Property
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers met with an employee who turned over four found credit cards. Officers were able to locate an owner to one of the cards and booked in the others for safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19081236
|GRPD
|19:29:30 08/31/19
|Alarm
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081237
|GRPD
|19:39:16 08/31/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19081238
|GRPD
|20:41:11 08/31/19
|Information
|S 5TH W
|NFA
|G19081239
|GRPD
|20:57:43 08/31/19
|Parking Problem
|N 5TH W & W RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19081240
|GRPD
|21:14:38 08/31/19
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR & WIND RIVER DR
|NFA
|G19081241
|GRPD
|21:24:11 08/31/19
|Traffic Stop
|S 2ND E & S 2ND E
|NFA
|G19081242
|GRPD
|22:22:26 08/31/19
|Field Contact
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19081243
|GRPD
|23:52:27 08/31/19
|Disturbance
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19090001
|GRPD
|00:58:09 09/01/19
|Accidents
|N 6TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-two, a semi truck, was backing northwest down the roadway of W Flaming Gorge Way onto N 6th W, attempting to turn around, when vehicle-one, traveling northwest on W Flaming Gorge Way, struck the driver side of vehicle-two. The driver of vehicle-one, Keith Persavich, age 33 of Green River, was suspected of driving while under the influence and was later placed under arrest for DWUI-Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense. Officers transported Persavich to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.
|G19090002
|GRPD
|04:08:03 09/01/19
|Civil Issues
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090003
|GRPD
|07:44:51 09/01/19
|Animal Calls
|475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19090004
|GRPD
|08:33:58 09/01/19
|Agency Assist
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19090005
|GRPD
|09:22:53 09/01/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090006
|GRPD
|09:49:58 09/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|HUTTON ST
|G19090007
|GRPD
|10:58:41 09/01/19
|Civil Issues
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19090008
|GRPD
|12:57:43 09/01/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19090009
|GRPD
|13:11:08 09/01/19
|Information
|MARYLAND DR
|NFA
|G19090010
|GRPD
|15:03:20 09/01/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a violation of a court order. Officers met with an individual who reported an altercation between other individuals occurred, who was believed to have a protection order in place. Officers met with the individuals involved in the altercation who advised the altercation was only verbal and no protection order was currently in place. Officers completed a report and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19090011
|GRPD
|15:39:21 09/01/19
|Animal Calls
|MONROE AVE & UINTA DR
|GOA
|G19090012
|GRPD
|15:55:54 09/01/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19090013
|GRPD
|16:52:50 09/01/19
|Traffic Offense
|MM91 I 80 WB
|GOA
|G19090014
|GRPD
|18:37:46 09/01/19
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090015
|GRPD
|19:26:48 09/01/19
|Vandalism
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to a window on the property. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19090016
|GRPD
|19:47:01 09/01/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090017
|GRPD
|20:45:57 09/01/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19090018
|GRPD
|07:44:20 09/02/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090019
|GRPD
|07:56:52 09/02/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & POWELL ST
|NFA
|G19090020
|GRPD
|08:56:38 09/02/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE
|NFA
|G19090021
|GRPD
|09:29:42 09/02/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090022
|GRPD
|09:33:28 09/02/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090023
|GRPD
|10:28:25 09/02/19
|Agency Assist
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19090024
|GRPD
|07:51:03 09/02/19
|Escort
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19090025
|GRPD
|09:32:33 09/02/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090026
|GRPD
|12:03:06 09/02/19
|Citizen Assist
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19090027
|GRPD
|12:06:33 09/02/19
|Found Property
|G ST
|NFA
|G19090028
|GRPD
|12:24:35 09/02/19
|Traffic Stop
|W TETON BLVD & SUNDANCE DR
|NFA
|G19090029
|GRPD
|09:33:09 09/02/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090030
|GRPD
|13:19:59 09/02/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19090031
|GRPD
|14:41:53 09/02/19
|VIN Inspection
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|NFA
|G19090032
|GRPD
|15:01:53 09/02/19
|Traffic Hazard
|S 4TH W & W 2ND S
|NFA
|G19090033
|GRPD
|17:28:19 09/02/19
|Trespassing
|VIRGINIA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested to have another individual trespassed from their property. Officers met with the said individual, issued the trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident.
|G19090034
|GRPD
|17:32:31 09/02/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19090035
|GRPD
|20:34:27 09/02/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19090036
|GRPD
|21:01:50 09/02/19
|Agency Assist
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19090037
|GRPD
|21:11:25 09/02/19
|REDDI
|UINTA DR & E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19090038
|GRPD
|21:37:36 09/02/19
|Information
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19090039
|GRPD
|02:14:06 09/03/19
|Animal Calls
|CEDAR ST
|UNF
|G19090040
|GRPD
|04:08:54 09/03/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded