Green River Police Blotter: August 30 – September 2, 2019

G19081175 GRPD 09:18:04 08/30/19 Animal Calls W 3RD N NFA

G19081176 GRPD 09:51:07 08/30/19 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081177 GRPD 10:22:54 08/30/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N

G19081178 GRPD 10:29:00 08/30/19 Information E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081179 GRPD 10:35:22 08/30/19 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081180 GRPD 11:13:56 08/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19081181 GRPD 12:22:07 08/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081182 GRPD 12:22:54 08/30/19 Hit and Run 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS RBM

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was backing out of a parking space when the rear of the vehicle struck vehicle-two, vehicle-one then proceeded to leave the scene traveling southbound on Uinta Dr. Officers were unable to locate the suspected vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19081183 GRPD 12:47:38 08/30/19 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19081184 GRPD 12:49:01 08/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081185 GRPD 13:51:03 08/30/19 Follow-up MARYLAND DR NFA

G19081186 GRPD 14:04:03 08/30/19 Search Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081187 GRPD 14:06:35 08/30/19 Escort 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081188 GRPD 14:18:51 08/30/19 Animal Calls EVANS ST NFA

G19081189 GRPD 14:36:31 08/30/19 Animal Calls HOOVER DR UNF

G19081190 GRPD 15:25:09 08/30/19 Information 24 E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

G19081191 GRPD 15:51:33 08/30/19 Field Contact 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. NFA

G19081192 GRPD 15:51:50 08/30/19 Threats/Harass PENNSYLVANIA BLVD RTF

G19081193 GRPD 16:00:07 08/30/19 Larceny SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19081194 GRPD 16:39:56 08/30/19 Follow-up IOWA AVE NFA

G19081195 GRPD 17:22:55 08/30/19 Animal Calls ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR GOA

G19081196 GRPD 17:27:32 08/30/19 Parking Problem BRIDGER DR NFA

G19081197 GRPD 17:47:39 08/30/19 Animal Calls MARYLAND DR UNF

G19081198 GRPD 18:01:44 08/30/19 Civil Issues 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA

G19081199 GRPD 18:51:45 08/30/19 Animal Calls CHUGWATER DR NFA

G19081200 GRPD 19:05:13 08/30/19 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19081201 GRPD 19:19:45 08/30/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G19081202 GRPD 19:26:33 08/30/19 Animal Calls UPLAND WAY & HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19081203 GRPD 19:35:08 08/30/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081204 GRPD 20:08:56 08/30/19 Civil Issues SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19081205 GRPD 20:28:23 08/30/19 Animal Calls ILLINOIS CT NFA

G19081206 GRPD 21:01:44 08/30/19 Juvenile 350 MONROE AVE; LINCOLN SCHOOL NFA

G19081207 GRPD 21:53:43 08/30/19 Open Property XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081208 GRPD 23:07:44 08/30/19 Disturbance SCOTTS BOTTOM RD RTF

G19081209 GRPD 23:48:16 08/30/19 Runaway XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19081210 GRPD 01:10:16 08/31/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G19081211 GRPD 19:33:04 08/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081212 GRPD 02:23:51 08/31/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

G19081213 GRPD 07:13:05 08/31/19 Field Contact 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081214 GRPD 09:04:11 08/31/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081215 GRPD 08:51:27 08/31/19 Information SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19081216 GRPD 10:25:04 08/31/19 VIN Inspection FIR ST NFA

G19081217 GRPD 10:54:28 08/31/19 Fraud 777 UINTA DR; MANSFACE LIQUOR RTF

G19081218 GRPD 11:07:47 08/31/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G19081219 GRPD 11:21:24 08/31/19 Follow-up E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19081220 GRPD 11:26:17 08/31/19 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA

G19081221 GRPD 11:39:33 08/31/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & MONROE AVE NFA

G19081222 GRPD 11:45:36 08/31/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081223 GRPD 12:43:13 08/31/19 Agency Assist HACKBERRY ST NFA

G19081224 GRPD 13:15:23 08/31/19 Traffic Offense ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G19081225 GRPD 14:05:20 08/31/19 Threats/Harass LOG CABIN LN NFA

G19081226 GRPD 15:46:19 08/31/19 VIN Inspection WINDRIVER DR NFA

G19081227 GRPD 16:02:50 08/31/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G19081228 GRPD 16:13:56 08/31/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081229 GRPD 16:15:17 08/31/19 Agency Assist S 1ST W NFA

G19081230 GRPD 16:20:15 08/31/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081231 GRPD 17:45:25 08/31/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081232 GRPD 18:10:29 08/31/19 Agency Assist EASY ST RTF

G19081233 GRPD 18:57:58 08/31/19 Alcohol Offense UINTA DR NFA

G19081234 GRPD 19:28:46 08/31/19 Motorist Assist 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS NFA

G19081235 GRPD 19:10:07 08/31/19 Found Property 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF

G19081236 GRPD 19:29:30 08/31/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081237 GRPD 19:39:16 08/31/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19081238 GRPD 20:41:11 08/31/19 Information S 5TH W NFA

G19081239 GRPD 20:57:43 08/31/19 Parking Problem N 5TH W & W RAILROAD AVE NFA

G19081240 GRPD 21:14:38 08/31/19 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR & WIND RIVER DR NFA

G19081241 GRPD 21:24:11 08/31/19 Traffic Stop S 2ND E & S 2ND E NFA

G19081242 GRPD 22:22:26 08/31/19 Field Contact E TETON BLVD NFA

G19081243 GRPD 23:52:27 08/31/19 Disturbance HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19090001 GRPD 00:58:09 09/01/19 Accidents N 6TH W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

G19090002 GRPD 04:08:03 09/01/19 Civil Issues W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19090003 GRPD 07:44:51 09/01/19 Animal Calls 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G19090004 GRPD 08:33:58 09/01/19 Agency Assist MONROE AVE NFA

G19090005 GRPD 09:22:53 09/01/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19090006 GRPD 09:49:58 09/01/19 VIN Inspection HUTTON ST

G19090007 GRPD 10:58:41 09/01/19 Civil Issues BRIDGER DR NFA

G19090008 GRPD 12:57:43 09/01/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G19090009 GRPD 13:11:08 09/01/19 Information MARYLAND DR NFA

G19090010 GRPD 15:03:20 09/01/19 Violate Crt Ord UINTA DR RTF

G19090011 GRPD 15:39:21 09/01/19 Animal Calls MONROE AVE & UINTA DR GOA

G19090012 GRPD 15:55:54 09/01/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA

G19090013 GRPD 16:52:50 09/01/19 Traffic Offense MM91 I 80 WB GOA

G19090014 GRPD 18:37:46 09/01/19 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19090015 GRPD 19:26:48 09/01/19 Vandalism E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

G19090016 GRPD 19:47:01 09/01/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19090017 GRPD 20:45:57 09/01/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19090018 GRPD 07:44:20 09/02/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19090019 GRPD 07:56:52 09/02/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & POWELL ST NFA

G19090020 GRPD 08:56:38 09/02/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR & ASTLE AVE NFA

G19090021 GRPD 09:29:42 09/02/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19090022 GRPD 09:33:28 09/02/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19090023 GRPD 10:28:25 09/02/19 Agency Assist XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19090024 GRPD 07:51:03 09/02/19 Escort HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19090025 GRPD 09:32:33 09/02/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19090026 GRPD 12:03:06 09/02/19 Citizen Assist JEFFERSON ST NFA

G19090027 GRPD 12:06:33 09/02/19 Found Property G ST NFA

G19090028 GRPD 12:24:35 09/02/19 Traffic Stop W TETON BLVD & SUNDANCE DR NFA

G19090029 GRPD 09:33:09 09/02/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19090030 GRPD 13:19:59 09/02/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19090031 GRPD 14:41:53 09/02/19 VIN Inspection PENNSYLVANIA BLVD NFA

G19090032 GRPD 15:01:53 09/02/19 Traffic Hazard S 4TH W & W 2ND S NFA

G19090033 GRPD 17:28:19 09/02/19 Trespassing VIRGINIA DR RTF

G19090034 GRPD 17:32:31 09/02/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19090035 GRPD 20:34:27 09/02/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19090036 GRPD 21:01:50 09/02/19 Agency Assist CUMORAH WAY NFA

G19090037 GRPD 21:11:25 09/02/19 REDDI UINTA DR & E 2ND S NFA

G19090038 GRPD 21:37:36 09/02/19 Information W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19090039 GRPD 02:14:06 09/03/19 Animal Calls CEDAR ST UNF