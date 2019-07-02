Green River Police Blotter: July 1, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19070009
|GRPD
|08:25:00 07/01/19
|Animal Calls
|E 3RD S
|GOA
|G19070010
|GRPD
|08:34:20 07/01/19
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19070011
|GRPD
|08:54:04 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|CLIFF VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19070012
|GRPD
|09:09:32 07/01/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19070013
|GRPD
|08:09:00 07/01/19
|Agency Assist
|MUNICIPAL COURT
|NFA
|G19070014
|GRPD
|09:20:24 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070015
|GRPD
|09:41:27 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070016
|GRPD
|10:54:01 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070017
|GRPD
|11:16:54 07/01/19
|Follow-up
|1580 COLORADO CIR
|NFA
|G19070018
|GRPD
|11:28:10 07/01/19
|Nuisance
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of nuisance weeds. Officers observed a property in violation of city ordinance, with weeds that appeared to be over twelve inches in length. Officers contacted the owner of the property and advised them of the violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and scheduled a follow up for a later date.
|G19070019
|GRPD
|11:32:58 07/01/19
|Found Property
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070020
|GRPD
|11:55:04 07/01/19
|Follow-up
|MIDWEST DR
|NFA
|G19070021
|GRPD
|12:00:14 07/01/19
|Follow-up
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G19070022
|GRPD
|12:00:00 07/01/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070023
|GRPD
|09:55:00 07/01/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070024
|GRPD
|12:04:24 07/01/19
|Information
|1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070025
|GRPD
|12:13:27 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070026
|GRPD
|12:00:00 07/01/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070027
|GRPD
|12:26:50 07/01/19
|Animal Calls
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070028
|GRPD
|12:55:33 07/01/19
|Nuisance
|W RAILROAD AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of nuisance weeds. Officers observed a property in violation of city ordinance, with weeds that appeared to be over twelve inches in length. Officers contacted the property‘s maintenance department and advised them of the violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and scheduled a follow up for a later date.
|G19070029
|GRPD
|13:22:43 07/01/19
|K9
|VIRGINIA DR & S CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19070030
|GRPD
|13:26:46 07/01/19
|Animal Calls
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19070031
|GRPD
|13:30:52 07/01/19
|Agency Assist
|1825 ALABAMA DR
|G19070032
|GRPD
|13:40:29 07/01/19
|Animal Calls
|NOLAN ST
|NFA
|G19070033
|GRPD
|13:44:22 07/01/19
|Animal Calls
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070034
|GRPD
|14:01:14 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070035
|GRPD
|14:11:05 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|RHODE ISLAND PL
|NFA
|G19070036
|GRPD
|14:46:49 07/01/19
|Traffic Offense
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19070037
|GRPD
|14:47:38 07/01/19
|Traffic Offense
|MM80 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G19070038
|GRPD
|15:19:55 07/01/19
|Traffic Stop
|MM91 I 80 WB
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The driver, Kaylynn Soule, age 30 of Rock Springs, was issued a citation for Speed.
|G19070039
|GRPD
|15:45:10 07/01/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed an animal at large. The owner of the dog, Jason Guymon, age 38 of Green River, was issued a citation for Animal at Large.
|G19070040
|GRPD
|16:00:09 07/01/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070041
|GRPD
|16:00:42 07/01/19
|Suspicious
|PURPLE SAGE RD
|NFA
|G19070042
|GRPD
|16:12:24 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19070043
|GRPD
|16:29:59 07/01/19
|Follow-up
|ADAMS ST
|NFA
|G19070044
|GRPD
|16:41:25 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070045
|GRPD
|17:03:42 07/01/19
|Trespassing
|HOOVER DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who reported a subject who was previously trespassed from the property had shown up at the property. Officers spoke to the subject and reissued a trespass warning for the property. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070046
|GRPD
|17:20:01 07/01/19
|VIN Inspection
|DOE DR
|NFA
|G19070047
|GRPD
|18:00:29 07/01/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070048
|GRPD
|18:47:53 07/01/19
|Disturbance
|E 2ND N
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the individuals involved in a verbal dispute. Officers complete a report of the incident.
|G19070049
|GRPD
|08:00:00 07/01/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19070050
|GRPD
|12:00:00 07/01/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070051
|GRPD
|19:19:50 07/01/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070052
|GRPD
|19:18:00 07/01/19
|Suspicious
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19070053
|GRPD
|19:53:13 07/01/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|G19070054
|GRPD
|20:34:23 07/01/19
|Suspicious
|201 GATEWAY BLVD
|NFA
|G19070055
|GRPD
|23:29:05 07/01/19
|Field Contact
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070056
|GRPD
|00:00:01 07/02/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070057
|GRPD
|00:00:01 07/02/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070058
|GRPD
|00:00:01 07/02/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070059
|GRPD
|16:00:00 07/01/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070060
|GRPD
|00:00:01 07/02/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070061
|GRPD
|00:00:00 07/02/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070062
|GRPD
|00:46:12 07/02/19
|Follow-up
|S 5TH E
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded