Green River Police Blotter: July 1, 2019

G19070009 GRPD 08:25:00 07/01/19 Animal Calls E 3RD S GOA

G19070010 GRPD 08:34:20 07/01/19 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR NFA

G19070011 GRPD 08:54:04 07/01/19 VIN Inspection CLIFF VIEW DR NFA

G19070012 GRPD 09:09:32 07/01/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19070013 GRPD 08:09:00 07/01/19 Agency Assist MUNICIPAL COURT NFA

G19070014 GRPD 09:20:24 07/01/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070015 GRPD 09:41:27 07/01/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070016 GRPD 10:54:01 07/01/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070017 GRPD 11:16:54 07/01/19 Follow-up 1580 COLORADO CIR NFA

G19070018 GRPD 11:28:10 07/01/19 Nuisance E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of nuisance weeds. Officers observed a property in violation of city ordinance, with weeds that appeared to be over twelve inches in length. Officers contacted the owner of the property and advised them of the violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and scheduled a follow up for a later date.

G19070019 GRPD 11:32:58 07/01/19 Found Property 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070020 GRPD 11:55:04 07/01/19 Follow-up MIDWEST DR NFA

G19070021 GRPD 12:00:14 07/01/19 Follow-up MADISON AVE NFA

G19070022 GRPD 12:00:00 07/01/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070023 GRPD 09:55:00 07/01/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070024 GRPD 12:04:24 07/01/19 Information 1170 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070025 GRPD 12:13:27 07/01/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070026 GRPD 12:00:00 07/01/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070027 GRPD 12:26:50 07/01/19 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA

G19070028 GRPD 12:55:33 07/01/19 Nuisance W RAILROAD AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of nuisance weeds. Officers observed a property in violation of city ordinance, with weeds that appeared to be over twelve inches in length. Officers contacted the property‘s maintenance department and advised them of the violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and scheduled a follow up for a later date.

G19070029 GRPD 13:22:43 07/01/19 K9 VIRGINIA DR & S CAROLINA DR NFA

G19070030 GRPD 13:26:46 07/01/19 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19070031 GRPD 13:30:52 07/01/19 Agency Assist 1825 ALABAMA DR

G19070032 GRPD 13:40:29 07/01/19 Animal Calls NOLAN ST NFA

G19070033 GRPD 13:44:22 07/01/19 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA

G19070034 GRPD 14:01:14 07/01/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070035 GRPD 14:11:05 07/01/19 VIN Inspection RHODE ISLAND PL NFA

G19070036 GRPD 14:46:49 07/01/19 Traffic Offense BRIDGER DR NFA

G19070037 GRPD 14:47:38 07/01/19 Traffic Offense MM80 I 80 EB NFA

G19070038 GRPD 15:19:55 07/01/19 Traffic Stop MM91 I 80 WB NFA

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. The driver, Kaylynn Soule, age 30 of Rock Springs, was issued a citation for Speed.

G19070039 GRPD 15:45:10 07/01/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed an animal at large. The owner of the dog, Jason Guymon, age 38 of Green River, was issued a citation for Animal at Large.

G19070040 GRPD 16:00:09 07/01/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070041 GRPD 16:00:42 07/01/19 Suspicious PURPLE SAGE RD NFA

G19070042 GRPD 16:12:24 07/01/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19070043 GRPD 16:29:59 07/01/19 Follow-up ADAMS ST NFA

G19070044 GRPD 16:41:25 07/01/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070045 GRPD 17:03:42 07/01/19 Trespassing HOOVER DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who reported a subject who was previously trespassed from the property had shown up at the property. Officers spoke to the subject and reissued a trespass warning for the property. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070046 GRPD 17:20:01 07/01/19 VIN Inspection DOE DR NFA

G19070047 GRPD 18:00:29 07/01/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070048 GRPD 18:47:53 07/01/19 Disturbance E 2ND N RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with the individuals involved in a verbal dispute. Officers complete a report of the incident.

G19070049 GRPD 08:00:00 07/01/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19070050 GRPD 12:00:00 07/01/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19070051 GRPD 19:19:50 07/01/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070052 GRPD 19:18:00 07/01/19 Suspicious N 1ST E NFA

G19070053 GRPD 19:53:13 07/01/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

G19070054 GRPD 20:34:23 07/01/19 Suspicious 201 GATEWAY BLVD NFA

G19070055 GRPD 23:29:05 07/01/19 Field Contact 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070056 GRPD 00:00:01 07/02/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19070057 GRPD 00:00:01 07/02/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19070058 GRPD 00:00:01 07/02/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19070059 GRPD 16:00:00 07/01/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19070060 GRPD 00:00:01 07/02/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19070061 GRPD 00:00:00 07/02/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF