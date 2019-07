Green River Police Blotter: July 15, 2019

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. It was reported the shelter attendant was bitten by a stray cat with no known owner and will be kept under a 10-day Rabies quarantine. Officers completed a report of the incident.

Officers responded to a report of threats/harassment. Officers met with the individual who reported receiving threatening messages from another individual and requested a trespass warning be issued to the individual. Officers were unable to locate the said individual at the time the report was completed.