Green River Police Blotter: July 16, 2019

0
15

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19070608 GRPD 08:42:43 07/16/19 Follow-up E 4TH S NFA
G19070609 GRPD 09:18:19 07/16/19 Trespassing BRIDGER DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested to have an individual trespassed from their property. Officers were unable to make contact with the individual to issue the trespass warning.
G19070610 GRPD 09:40:28 07/16/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070611 GRPD 09:25:29 07/16/19 Agency Assist MONROE AVE NFA
G19070612 GRPD 09:36:44 07/16/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal problem. Officers were unable to make contact at the residence. Officers posted a notice and will follow up with the owner/caretaker or property owner. 
G19070613 GRPD 09:49:41 07/16/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070614 GRPD 09:56:52 07/16/19 Abuse XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
G19070615 GRPD 11:06:53 07/16/19 Follow-up E 4TH S NFA
G19070616 GRPD 11:21:52 07/16/19 Agency Assist E 4TH S NFA
G19070617 GRPD 11:32:09 07/16/19 Animal Bite NEW MEXICO ST RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who reported their dog bit a family member and they wished to surrender the dog. The owner was unable to provide a current vaccination record for the dog and the dog was placed in a 10-day Rabies quarantine. 
G19070618 GRPD 12:27:59 07/16/19 Agency Assist E 2ND S NFA
G19070619 GRPD 13:55:37 07/16/19 Field Contact YELLOWSTONE RD
G19070620 GRPD 14:06:14 07/16/19 VIN Inspection MORAN DR NFA
G19070621 GRPD 14:56:01 07/16/19 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070622 GRPD 15:31:58 07/16/19 Traffic Offense UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070623 GRPD 16:25:05 07/16/19 Animal Calls WYOMING DR NFA
G19070624 GRPD 17:16:50 07/16/19 Civil Issues SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19070625 GRPD 17:27:58 07/16/19 Animal Calls OKLAHOMA DR NFA
G19070626 GRPD 18:27:47 07/16/19 Animal Bite CEDAR ST RTF
G19070627 GRPD 18:50:43 07/16/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070628 GRPD 18:23:27 07/16/19 Animal Calls TRONA DR NFA
G19070629 GRPD 20:10:47 07/16/19 Agency Assist SKATE PARK NFA
G19070630 GRPD 21:03:51 07/16/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070631 GRPD 21:14:26 07/16/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19070632 GRPD 21:33:38 07/16/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19070633 GRPD 21:31:52 07/16/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070634 GRPD 22:12:01 07/16/19 VIN Inspection DANIEL BOONE DR NFA
G19070635 GRPD 22:41:59 07/16/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19070636 GRPD 23:19:56 07/16/19 Suspicious E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070637 GRPD 00:06:42 07/17/19 Security Check SCOTTS BOTTOM NFA
G19070638 GRPD 03:41:28 07/17/19 Field Contact NEW HAMPSHIRE ST & CALIFORNIA NFA

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR