Green River Police Blotter: July 16, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19070608
|GRPD
|08:42:43 07/16/19
|Follow-up
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19070609
|GRPD
|09:18:19 07/16/19
|Trespassing
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested to have an individual trespassed from their property. Officers were unable to make contact with the individual to issue the trespass warning.
|G19070610
|GRPD
|09:40:28 07/16/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070611
|GRPD
|09:25:29 07/16/19
|Agency Assist
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19070612
|GRPD
|09:36:44 07/16/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal problem. Officers were unable to make contact at the residence. Officers posted a notice and will follow up with the owner/caretaker or property owner.
|G19070613
|GRPD
|09:49:41 07/16/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070614
|GRPD
|09:56:52 07/16/19
|Abuse
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|G19070615
|GRPD
|11:06:53 07/16/19
|Follow-up
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19070616
|GRPD
|11:21:52 07/16/19
|Agency Assist
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19070617
|GRPD
|11:32:09 07/16/19
|Animal Bite
|NEW MEXICO ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who reported their dog bit a family member and they wished to surrender the dog. The owner was unable to provide a current vaccination record for the dog and the dog was placed in a 10-day Rabies quarantine.
|G19070618
|GRPD
|12:27:59 07/16/19
|Agency Assist
|E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19070619
|GRPD
|13:55:37 07/16/19
|Field Contact
|YELLOWSTONE RD
|G19070620
|GRPD
|14:06:14 07/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|MORAN DR
|NFA
|G19070621
|GRPD
|14:56:01 07/16/19
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070622
|GRPD
|15:31:58 07/16/19
|Traffic Offense
|UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070623
|GRPD
|16:25:05 07/16/19
|Animal Calls
|WYOMING DR
|NFA
|G19070624
|GRPD
|17:16:50 07/16/19
|Civil Issues
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19070625
|GRPD
|17:27:58 07/16/19
|Animal Calls
|OKLAHOMA DR
|NFA
|G19070626
|GRPD
|18:27:47 07/16/19
|Animal Bite
|CEDAR ST
|RTF
|G19070627
|GRPD
|18:50:43 07/16/19
|Alarm
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070628
|GRPD
|18:23:27 07/16/19
|Animal Calls
|TRONA DR
|NFA
|G19070629
|GRPD
|20:10:47 07/16/19
|Agency Assist
|SKATE PARK
|NFA
|G19070630
|GRPD
|21:03:51 07/16/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070631
|GRPD
|21:14:26 07/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19070632
|GRPD
|21:33:38 07/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19070633
|GRPD
|21:31:52 07/16/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070634
|GRPD
|22:12:01 07/16/19
|VIN Inspection
|DANIEL BOONE DR
|NFA
|G19070635
|GRPD
|22:41:59 07/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070636
|GRPD
|23:19:56 07/16/19
|Suspicious
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070637
|GRPD
|00:06:42 07/17/19
|Security Check
|SCOTTS BOTTOM
|NFA
|G19070638
|GRPD
|03:41:28 07/17/19
|Field Contact
|NEW HAMPSHIRE ST & CALIFORNIA
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded