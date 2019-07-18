Green River Police Blotter: July 17, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19070639
|GRPD
|09:20:21 07/17/19
|Nuisance
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|G19070640
|GRPD
|09:24:59 07/17/19
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19070641
|GRPD
|09:30:31 07/17/19
|Threats/Harass
|SCHULTZ ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of harassment/threats. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving threatening messages over Snapchat. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070642
|GRPD
|10:10:08 07/17/19
|Traffic Offense
|HITCHING POST DR & VERMONT CT
|NFA
|G19070643
|GRPD
|10:23:29 07/17/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with an individual at the residence who reported a verbal dispute had occurred and the other party had already left. Officers were unable to contact the other individual involved. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070644
|GRPD
|10:33:00 07/17/19
|Animal Calls
|UPLAND WAY & IOWA CIR
|NFA
|G19070645
|GRPD
|10:38:55 07/17/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070646
|GRPD
|11:00:22 07/17/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070647
|GRPD
|11:11:27 07/17/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19070648
|GRPD
|11:26:48 07/17/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070649
|GRPD
|11:36:18 07/17/19
|Traffic Hazard
|W 2ND S & S CENTER ST
|NFA
|G19070650
|GRPD
|11:56:52 07/17/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070651
|GRPD
|08:40:25 07/17/19
|Escort
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19070652
|GRPD
|13:17:44 07/17/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070653
|GRPD
|13:32:49 07/17/19
|Threats/Harass
|C ST
|NFA
|G19070654
|GRPD
|14:40:12 07/17/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070655
|GRPD
|15:13:01 07/17/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19070656
|GRPD
|16:16:27 07/17/19
|Abandoned Vehicle
|CALIFORNIA DR
|NFA
|G19070657
|GRPD
|17:02:22 07/17/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070658
|GRPD
|17:42:13 07/17/19
|Follow-up
|YELLOWSTONE RD
|NFA
|G19070659
|GRPD
|17:51:00 07/17/19
|Traffic Stop
|RIVER VIEW DR & DRIFTWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19070660
|GRPD
|19:18:20 07/17/19
|Animal Calls
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19070661
|GRPD
|19:42:55 07/17/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070662
|GRPD
|21:57:00 07/17/19
|Field Contact
|RIVERVIEW CEMETERY
|NFA
|G19070663
|GRPD
|21:56:06 07/17/19
|Civil Issues
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070664
|GRPD
|22:05:31 07/17/19
|Welfare Check
|CROSSBOW DR & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070665
|GRPD
|22:40:43 07/17/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & INDIANA CT
|NFA
|G19070666
|GRPD
|22:57:51 07/17/19
|Field Contact
|VETERANS PARK GR
|NFA
|G19070667
|GRPD
|01:07:04 07/18/19
|Disturbance
|ARKANSAS DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with an individual who reported another individual threw property at them from a moving vehicle. Officers met with the said individual and completed a report of the incident. Officers forwarded a copy of the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
JG
