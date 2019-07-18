Green River Police Blotter: July 17, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19070639 GRPD 09:20:21 07/17/19 Nuisance W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
G19070640 GRPD 09:24:59 07/17/19 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19070641 GRPD 09:30:31 07/17/19 Threats/Harass SCHULTZ ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of harassment/threats. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving threatening messages over Snapchat. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19070642 GRPD 10:10:08 07/17/19 Traffic Offense HITCHING POST DR & VERMONT CT NFA
G19070643 GRPD 10:23:29 07/17/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with an individual at the residence who reported a verbal dispute had occurred and the other party had already left. Officers were unable to contact the other individual involved. Officers completed a report of the incident.  
G19070644 GRPD 10:33:00 07/17/19 Animal Calls UPLAND WAY & IOWA CIR NFA
G19070645 GRPD 10:38:55 07/17/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070646 GRPD 11:00:22 07/17/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070647 GRPD 11:11:27 07/17/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19070648 GRPD 11:26:48 07/17/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070649 GRPD 11:36:18 07/17/19 Traffic Hazard W 2ND S & S CENTER ST NFA
G19070650 GRPD 11:56:52 07/17/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070651 GRPD 08:40:25 07/17/19 Escort HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19070652 GRPD 13:17:44 07/17/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070653 GRPD 13:32:49 07/17/19 Threats/Harass C ST NFA
G19070654 GRPD 14:40:12 07/17/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070655 GRPD 15:13:01 07/17/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19070656 GRPD 16:16:27 07/17/19 Abandoned Vehicle CALIFORNIA DR NFA
G19070657 GRPD 17:02:22 07/17/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G19070658 GRPD 17:42:13 07/17/19 Follow-up YELLOWSTONE RD NFA
G19070659 GRPD 17:51:00 07/17/19 Traffic Stop RIVER VIEW DR & DRIFTWOOD ST NFA
G19070660 GRPD 19:18:20 07/17/19 Animal Calls WINDRIVER DR NFA
G19070661 GRPD 19:42:55 07/17/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070662 GRPD 21:57:00 07/17/19 Field Contact RIVERVIEW CEMETERY NFA
G19070663 GRPD 21:56:06 07/17/19 Civil Issues W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070664 GRPD 22:05:31 07/17/19 Welfare Check CROSSBOW DR & W TETON BLVD NFA
G19070665 GRPD 22:40:43 07/17/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & INDIANA CT NFA
G19070666 GRPD 22:57:51 07/17/19 Field Contact VETERANS PARK GR NFA
G19070667 GRPD 01:07:04 07/18/19 Disturbance ARKANSAS DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with an individual who reported another individual threw property at them from a moving vehicle. Officers met with the said individual and completed a report of the incident. Officers forwarded a copy of the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review. 

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

