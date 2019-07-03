Green River Police Blotter: July 2, 2019

0
20

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

 

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19070063 GRPD 06:59:30 07/02/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19070064 GRPD 07:07:12 07/02/19 Drugs LOAF N JUG BRIDGER RTF
Officers responded to a report of suspected drugs being found. Officers met with a store employee who reported finding a small bag with suspected drugs inside. Officers collected the suspected methamphetamine and completed a report of the incident. 
G19070065 GRPD 08:40:02 07/02/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070066 GRPD 08:38:02 07/02/19 Animal Calls MIDWEST DR NFA
G19070067 GRPD 08:45:33 07/02/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070068 GRPD 08:50:44 07/02/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070069 GRPD 09:04:44 07/02/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070070 GRPD 09:17:38 07/02/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & WASHAKIE AVE RTF
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle waiting to turn left at an intersection with no turn signal flashing. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a turn signal violation. Officers made contact with the driver, Douglas Walker, age 44 of Green River, whose driver’s license was found to be suspended on a Driving While Under the Influence Suspension.  Walker was placed under arrest and issued citations for DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense, Seat Belt, and a warning for the Turn Signals Required violation. 
G19070071 GRPD 09:20:02 07/02/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR & CALIFORNIA DR NFA
G19070072 GRPD 09:38:32 07/02/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of an active warrant. Officers met with Jordan Evans, age 29 of Green River, who had an active Sweetwater County warrant for the original charges of Property Destruction and Defacement and Criminal Entry. Officers placed Evans under arrest per the active warrant and transported Evans to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19070073 GRPD 10:01:52 07/02/19 Parking Problem WEST VIRGINIA ST NFA
G19070074 GRPD 10:18:59 07/02/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070075 GRPD 10:23:28 07/02/19 Follow-up IRONWOOD ST NFA
G19070076 GRPD 10:28:46 07/02/19 Parking Problem DRIFTWOOD ST NFA
G19070077 GRPD 10:46:03 07/02/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070078 GRPD 10:53:21 07/02/19 Field Contact SHOSHONE AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of an individual who wanted to report a prior assault. Officers met with the individual and completed a report of the incident. The report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.  
G19070079 GRPD 11:03:27 07/02/19 Follow-up SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG NFA
G19070080 GRPD 11:31:36 07/02/19 Follow-up SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19070081 GRPD 11:07:27 07/02/19 Trespassing 200 E RAILROAD AVE; UPRR NFA
G19070082 GRPD 11:34:35 07/02/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070083 GRPD 12:12:06 07/02/19 Traffic Offense CEDAR ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a bus light violation. Officers met with the bus driver who reported the violation. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Kylee Straw, age 22 of Green River, and issued a citation for the Bus Light Violation. Officers completed a report of the incident. 

*Citations for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750.00 plus court costs.
G19070084 GRPD 12:34:06 07/02/19 Follow-up 315 JUNIPER ST NFA
G19070085 GRPD 12:33:17 07/02/19 Warrant 140 COMMERCE DR RTF
Officers responded to Probation & Parole (P&P) for an individual with a warrant. Officers met with P&P staff who advised Nichole Cortez had an active warrant. Officers met with Cortez and placed Cortez under arrest per the active warrant. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19070086 GRPD 12:55:20 07/02/19 Animal Calls EVANS ST & MONROE AVE NFA
G19070087 GRPD 12:49:55 07/02/19 VIN Inspection SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19070088 GRPD 13:20:47 07/02/19 Follow-up CUMORAH WAY NFA
G19070089 GRPD 13:51:52 07/02/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G19070090 GRPD 14:14:06 07/02/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070091 GRPD 14:21:51 07/02/19 Field Contact E TETON BLVD NFA
G19070092 GRPD 14:23:19 07/02/19 Paper Service UINTA DR NFA
G19070093 GRPD 14:23:47 07/02/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070094 GRPD 14:26:54 07/02/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070095 GRPD 15:26:02 07/02/19 Abandoned Vehicle E 2ND N NFA
G19070096 GRPD 15:34:37 07/02/19 Animal Calls KENTUCKY ST NFA
G19070097 GRPD 15:28:25 07/02/19 Violate Crt Ord MORAN DR NFA
G19070098 GRPD 15:57:57 07/02/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19070099 GRPD 16:27:09 07/02/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070100 GRPD 16:36:33 07/02/19 Parking Problem DRIFTWOOD ST NFA
G19070101 GRPD 16:59:54 07/02/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE & N CENTER ST NFA
G19070102 GRPD 17:10:50 07/02/19 Traffic Stop RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST NFA
G19070103 GRPD 17:28:42 07/02/19 Agency Assist LOGAN ST RTF
Officers responded with Probation & Parole (P&P) to a report of a probation violation. The K9 Unit responded to do a K9 sweep. K9 Ridex alerted to several locations inside the residence. Officers located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. Quynn Malone, age 21 of Green River, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense and Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery- Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19070104 GRPD 17:47:37 07/02/19 Animal Calls 370 S 2ND E; SPLASH PARK NFA
G19070105 GRPD 17:53:03 07/02/19 Vandalism 412 UINTA DR; WELLS FARGO ATM RTF
Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19070106 GRPD 18:08:24 07/02/19 K9 LOGAN ST NFA
G19070107 GRPD 08:00:00 07/02/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19070108 GRPD 12:00:00 07/02/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19070109 GRPD 12:00:01 07/02/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19070110 GRPD 12:00:00 07/02/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19070111 GRPD 17:49:56 07/02/19 Animal Calls 80 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070112 GRPD 19:56:59 07/02/19 Follow-up ANIMAL SHELTER NFA
G19070113 GRPD 21:43:18 07/02/19 Animal Calls 370 S 2ND E; SPLASH PARK NFA
G19070114 GRPD 23:11:04 07/02/19 Citizen Assist WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA
G19070115 GRPD 01:10:44 07/03/19 Suspicious WILSON ST NFA
G19070116 GRPD 04:16:02 07/03/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR RTF
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit with no headlights illuminated. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in violation of city ordinances.  During the course of the traffic stop, officers suspected the juvenile driver to be under the influence and conducted field sobriety tasks. The juvenile driver was placed under arrest for DUI-Controlled Substance and issued citations for DUI-Controlled Substance, Headlights on Motor Vehicle Required, and Curfew. Officers completed a report of the incident. 

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR