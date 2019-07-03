Green River Police Blotter: July 2, 2019

Officers responded to a report of a bus light violation. Officers met with the bus driver who reported the violation. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Kylee Straw, age 22 of Green River, and issued a citation for the Bus Light Violation. Officers completed a report of the incident.

*Citations for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750.00 plus court costs.