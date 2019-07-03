Green River Police Blotter: July 2, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19070063
|GRPD
|06:59:30 07/02/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070064
|GRPD
|07:07:12 07/02/19
|Drugs
|LOAF N JUG BRIDGER
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of suspected drugs being found. Officers met with a store employee who reported finding a small bag with suspected drugs inside. Officers collected the suspected methamphetamine and completed a report of the incident.
|G19070065
|GRPD
|08:40:02 07/02/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070066
|GRPD
|08:38:02 07/02/19
|Animal Calls
|MIDWEST DR
|NFA
|G19070067
|GRPD
|08:45:33 07/02/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070068
|GRPD
|08:50:44 07/02/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070069
|GRPD
|09:04:44 07/02/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070070
|GRPD
|09:17:38 07/02/19
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & WASHAKIE AVE
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle waiting to turn left at an intersection with no turn signal flashing. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for a turn signal violation. Officers made contact with the driver, Douglas Walker, age 44 of Green River, whose driver’s license was found to be suspended on a Driving While Under the Influence Suspension. Walker was placed under arrest and issued citations for DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense, Seat Belt, and a warning for the Turn Signals Required violation.
|G19070071
|GRPD
|09:20:02 07/02/19
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR & CALIFORNIA DR
|NFA
|G19070072
|GRPD
|09:38:32 07/02/19
|Warrant
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an active warrant. Officers met with Jordan Evans, age 29 of Green River, who had an active Sweetwater County warrant for the original charges of Property Destruction and Defacement and Criminal Entry. Officers placed Evans under arrest per the active warrant and transported Evans to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070073
|GRPD
|10:01:52 07/02/19
|Parking Problem
|WEST VIRGINIA ST
|NFA
|G19070074
|GRPD
|10:18:59 07/02/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070075
|GRPD
|10:23:28 07/02/19
|Follow-up
|IRONWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19070076
|GRPD
|10:28:46 07/02/19
|Parking Problem
|DRIFTWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19070077
|GRPD
|10:46:03 07/02/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070078
|GRPD
|10:53:21 07/02/19
|Field Contact
|SHOSHONE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an individual who wanted to report a prior assault. Officers met with the individual and completed a report of the incident. The report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19070079
|GRPD
|11:03:27 07/02/19
|Follow-up
|SMITHS FOOD AND DRUG
|NFA
|G19070080
|GRPD
|11:31:36 07/02/19
|Follow-up
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19070081
|GRPD
|11:07:27 07/02/19
|Trespassing
|200 E RAILROAD AVE; UPRR
|NFA
|G19070082
|GRPD
|11:34:35 07/02/19
|Alarm
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070083
|GRPD
|12:12:06 07/02/19
|Traffic Offense
|CEDAR ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a bus light violation. Officers met with the bus driver who reported the violation. Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Kylee Straw, age 22 of Green River, and issued a citation for the Bus Light Violation. Officers completed a report of the incident.
*Citations for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750.00 plus court costs.
|G19070084
|GRPD
|12:34:06 07/02/19
|Follow-up
|315 JUNIPER ST
|NFA
|G19070085
|GRPD
|12:33:17 07/02/19
|Warrant
|140 COMMERCE DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to Probation & Parole (P&P) for an individual with a warrant. Officers met with P&P staff who advised Nichole Cortez had an active warrant. Officers met with Cortez and placed Cortez under arrest per the active warrant. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070086
|GRPD
|12:55:20 07/02/19
|Animal Calls
|EVANS ST & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19070087
|GRPD
|12:49:55 07/02/19
|VIN Inspection
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19070088
|GRPD
|13:20:47 07/02/19
|Follow-up
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19070089
|GRPD
|13:51:52 07/02/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070090
|GRPD
|14:14:06 07/02/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070091
|GRPD
|14:21:51 07/02/19
|Field Contact
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070092
|GRPD
|14:23:19 07/02/19
|Paper Service
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070093
|GRPD
|14:23:47 07/02/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070094
|GRPD
|14:26:54 07/02/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070095
|GRPD
|15:26:02 07/02/19
|Abandoned Vehicle
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19070096
|GRPD
|15:34:37 07/02/19
|Animal Calls
|KENTUCKY ST
|NFA
|G19070097
|GRPD
|15:28:25 07/02/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|MORAN DR
|NFA
|G19070098
|GRPD
|15:57:57 07/02/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19070099
|GRPD
|16:27:09 07/02/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070100
|GRPD
|16:36:33 07/02/19
|Parking Problem
|DRIFTWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19070101
|GRPD
|16:59:54 07/02/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE & N CENTER ST
|NFA
|G19070102
|GRPD
|17:10:50 07/02/19
|Traffic Stop
|RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G19070103
|GRPD
|17:28:42 07/02/19
|Agency Assist
|LOGAN ST
|RTF
|Officers responded with Probation & Parole (P&P) to a report of a probation violation. The K9 Unit responded to do a K9 sweep. K9 Ridex alerted to several locations inside the residence. Officers located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. Quynn Malone, age 21 of Green River, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense and Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery- Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070104
|GRPD
|17:47:37 07/02/19
|Animal Calls
|370 S 2ND E; SPLASH PARK
|NFA
|G19070105
|GRPD
|17:53:03 07/02/19
|Vandalism
|412 UINTA DR; WELLS FARGO ATM
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070106
|GRPD
|18:08:24 07/02/19
|K9
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19070107
|GRPD
|08:00:00 07/02/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070108
|GRPD
|12:00:00 07/02/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070109
|GRPD
|12:00:01 07/02/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070110
|GRPD
|12:00:00 07/02/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19070111
|GRPD
|17:49:56 07/02/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070112
|GRPD
|19:56:59 07/02/19
|Follow-up
|ANIMAL SHELTER
|NFA
|G19070113
|GRPD
|21:43:18 07/02/19
|Animal Calls
|370 S 2ND E; SPLASH PARK
|NFA
|G19070114
|GRPD
|23:11:04 07/02/19
|Citizen Assist
|WILD HORSE CANYON RD
|NFA
|G19070115
|GRPD
|01:10:44 07/03/19
|Suspicious
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19070116
|GRPD
|04:16:02 07/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit with no headlights illuminated. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in violation of city ordinances. During the course of the traffic stop, officers suspected the juvenile driver to be under the influence and conducted field sobriety tasks. The juvenile driver was placed under arrest for DUI-Controlled Substance and issued citations for DUI-Controlled Substance, Headlights on Motor Vehicle Required, and Curfew. Officers completed a report of the incident.
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded