Green River Police Blotter: July 22, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19070825 GRPD 10:13:48 07/22/19 Traffic Hazard MONROE AVE & UINTA DR NFA
G19070826 GRPD 10:21:22 07/22/19 Suspicious MM92 I 80 WB;wb
G19070827 GRPD 11:01:31 07/22/19 Animal Calls MORAN DR RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a nuisance animal. Officers were unable to make contact at the residence and posted a notice to call. 
G19070828 GRPD 11:28:47 07/22/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19070829 GRPD 11:30:37 07/22/19 VIN Inspection APACHE AVE NFA
G19070830 GRPD 11:39:16 07/22/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070831 GRPD 12:22:02 07/22/19 Agency Assist COMMERCE DR NFA
G19070832 GRPD 12:54:46 07/22/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070833 GRPD 13:10:26 07/22/19 Citizen Assist ALABAMA DR NFA
G19070834 GRPD 14:01:45 07/22/19 Follow-up MORAN DR NFA
G19070835 GRPD 14:02:02 07/22/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070836 GRPD 15:42:10 07/22/19 Abandoned Vehicle WYOMING DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle and completed a report of the incident. 
G19070837 GRPD 16:08:34 07/22/19 Animal Calls FIR ST & RIVER VIEW DR
G19070838 GRPD 16:41:49 07/22/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070839 GRPD 16:58:07 07/22/19 Warrant 140 COMMERCE DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of an individual with an active warrant for a treatment court violation. Offers met with the individual identified as, Kelin George, age 21 of Rock Springs. Kelin was placed under arrest per the active warrant and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. 
G19070840 GRPD 17:19:35 07/22/19 VIN Inspection ELK MOUNTAIN CIR NFA
G19070841 GRPD 17:42:10 07/22/19 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA
G19070842 GRPD 17:55:53 07/22/19 Hazard BUCKBOARD LN
G19070843 GRPD 17:59:31 07/22/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070844 GRPD 18:29:05 07/22/19 Field Contact HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19070845 GRPD 18:32:48 07/22/19 Animal Calls CLEAR VIEW DR NFA
G19070846 GRPD 18:46:52 07/22/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR RBM
G19070847 GRPD 18:45:31 07/22/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070848 GRPD 18:54:29 07/22/19 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR NFA
G19070849 GRPD 19:43:01 07/22/19 Suspicious APACHE AVE NFA
G19070850 GRPD 19:55:56 07/22/19 Animal Calls WILSON ST NFA
G19070851 GRPD 20:30:41 07/22/19 Animal Calls EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G19070852 GRPD 21:28:48 07/22/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19070853 GRPD 21:45:15 07/22/19 Agency Assist E TETON BLVD NFA
G19070854 GRPD 21:54:33 07/22/19 Animal Calls ILLINOIS CT NFA
G19070855 GRPD 21:57:24 07/22/19 Larceny WYOMING DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported items suspected of being stolen by an individual and wished to have a trespass warning issued to the individual. Offers were unable to make contact with the said individual, at the time the report was completed, but will follow up on making contact with the individual. 
G19070856 GRPD 22:56:10 07/22/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070857 GRPD 22:35:22 07/22/19 REDDI MM145 I 80 WB NFA
G19070858 GRPD 00:31:22 07/23/19 Agency Assist WILDERNESS TRL NFA
G19070859 GRPD 05:21:41 07/23/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

