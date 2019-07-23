Green River Police Blotter: July 22, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19070825
|GRPD
|10:13:48 07/22/19
|Traffic Hazard
|MONROE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070826
|GRPD
|10:21:22 07/22/19
|Suspicious
|MM92 I 80 WB;wb
|G19070827
|GRPD
|11:01:31 07/22/19
|Animal Calls
|MORAN DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a nuisance animal. Officers were unable to make contact at the residence and posted a notice to call.
|G19070828
|GRPD
|11:28:47 07/22/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19070829
|GRPD
|11:30:37 07/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|APACHE AVE
|NFA
|G19070830
|GRPD
|11:39:16 07/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070831
|GRPD
|12:22:02 07/22/19
|Agency Assist
|COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19070832
|GRPD
|12:54:46 07/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070833
|GRPD
|13:10:26 07/22/19
|Citizen Assist
|ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G19070834
|GRPD
|14:01:45 07/22/19
|Follow-up
|MORAN DR
|NFA
|G19070835
|GRPD
|14:02:02 07/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070836
|GRPD
|15:42:10 07/22/19
|Abandoned Vehicle
|WYOMING DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle. Officers attempted to contact the owner of the vehicle and completed a report of the incident.
|G19070837
|GRPD
|16:08:34 07/22/19
|Animal Calls
|FIR ST & RIVER VIEW DR
|G19070838
|GRPD
|16:41:49 07/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070839
|GRPD
|16:58:07 07/22/19
|Warrant
|140 COMMERCE DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an individual with an active warrant for a treatment court violation. Offers met with the individual identified as, Kelin George, age 21 of Rock Springs. Kelin was placed under arrest per the active warrant and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19070840
|GRPD
|17:19:35 07/22/19
|VIN Inspection
|ELK MOUNTAIN CIR
|NFA
|G19070841
|GRPD
|17:42:10 07/22/19
|Animal Calls
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070842
|GRPD
|17:55:53 07/22/19
|Hazard
|BUCKBOARD LN
|G19070843
|GRPD
|17:59:31 07/22/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070844
|GRPD
|18:29:05 07/22/19
|Field Contact
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19070845
|GRPD
|18:32:48 07/22/19
|Animal Calls
|CLEAR VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19070846
|GRPD
|18:46:52 07/22/19
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR
|RBM
|G19070847
|GRPD
|18:45:31 07/22/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070848
|GRPD
|18:54:29 07/22/19
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19070849
|GRPD
|19:43:01 07/22/19
|Suspicious
|APACHE AVE
|NFA
|G19070850
|GRPD
|19:55:56 07/22/19
|Animal Calls
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19070851
|GRPD
|20:30:41 07/22/19
|Animal Calls
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19070852
|GRPD
|21:28:48 07/22/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19070853
|GRPD
|21:45:15 07/22/19
|Agency Assist
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070854
|GRPD
|21:54:33 07/22/19
|Animal Calls
|ILLINOIS CT
|NFA
|G19070855
|GRPD
|21:57:24 07/22/19
|Larceny
|WYOMING DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported items suspected of being stolen by an individual and wished to have a trespass warning issued to the individual. Offers were unable to make contact with the said individual, at the time the report was completed, but will follow up on making contact with the individual.
|G19070856
|GRPD
|22:56:10 07/22/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070857
|GRPD
|22:35:22 07/22/19
|REDDI
|MM145 I 80 WB
|NFA
|G19070858
|GRPD
|00:31:22 07/23/19
|Agency Assist
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|G19070859
|GRPD
|05:21:41 07/23/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded