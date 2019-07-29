Green River Police Blotter: July 26-28, 2019

0
32

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19070972 GRPD 06:06:18 07/26/19 Security Check SKATE PARK NFA
G19070973 GRPD 06:57:50 07/26/19 Animal Calls 320 MANSFACE ST NFA
G19070974 GRPD 07:16:31 07/26/19 Trespassing MONROE AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested a trespass warning be issued to an individual for the property. Officers met with the said individual, issued the trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident.  
G19070975 GRPD 07:47:41 07/26/19 Livestock N 5TH E NFA
G19070976 GRPD 08:08:48 07/26/19 Larceny ANDREWS ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported medications missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives. 
G19070977 GRPD 08:53:01 07/26/19 Motorist Assist UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G19070978 GRPD 09:06:03 07/26/19 Information N 3RD W NFA
G19070979 GRPD 09:16:07 07/26/19 VIN Inspection PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
G19070980 GRPD 09:56:57 07/26/19 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070981 GRPD 09:56:32 07/26/19 Agency Assist LINCOLN ST NFA
G19070982 GRPD 10:30:26 07/26/19 Property Damage WILKES DR NFA
G19070983 GRPD 10:37:27 07/26/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070984 GRPD 10:45:50 07/26/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST
G19070985 GRPD 11:23:14 07/26/19 Agency Assist ALABAMA DR NFA
G19070986 GRPD 11:34:08 07/26/19 Animal Calls WEST VIRGINIA ST NFA
G19070987 GRPD 11:56:11 07/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070988 GRPD 11:55:37 07/26/19 Agency Assist WILKINS PEAK
G19070989 GRPD 12:14:21 07/26/19 VIN Inspection WEST VIRGINIA ST NFA
G19070990 GRPD 12:22:17 07/26/19 Civil Issues ELM ST NFA
G19070991 GRPD 12:31:35 07/26/19 Drugs WILKES DR NFA
G19070992 GRPD 12:54:21 07/26/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070993 GRPD 13:13:43 07/26/19 VIN Inspection EASY CIR
G19070994 GRPD 13:50:33 07/26/19 Agency Assist ELK MOUNTAIN CIR NFA
G19070995 GRPD 14:34:57 07/26/19 VIN Inspection EASY CIR NFA
G19070996 GRPD 14:39:21 07/26/19 Nuisance N 1ST W NFA
G19070997 GRPD 14:45:27 07/26/19 VIN Inspection 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070998 GRPD 15:18:54 07/26/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & POWELL ST
G19070999 GRPD 15:39:49 07/26/19 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
G19071000 GRPD 15:39:29 07/26/19 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19071001 GRPD 15:45:38 07/26/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of an individual with an active arrest warrant, for a violation of a court order. Officers met with the individual and confirmed the warrant. Officers placed Mercedes Niemiec, age 26 of Green River, under arrest per the active arrest warrant. Niemiec was found to be in the possession of suspected marijuana. Officers issued Niemiec a citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Plant Form <3 oz.
G19071002 GRPD 16:16:31 07/26/19 Agency Assist CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19071003 GRPD 16:17:10 07/26/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19071004 GRPD 16:30:34 07/26/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19071005 GRPD 16:13:28 07/26/19 Accidents MM4 HWY 530
G19071006 GRPD 16:54:48 07/26/19 Accidents UINTA DR RBM
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was parked in a parking space facing west and vehicle-two was parked in the parking area behind vehicle-one, one spot to the north. As vehicle-one was backing out of the parking space the vehicle struck vehilce-two that was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collision. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19071007 GRPD 17:10:35 07/26/19 Citizen Assist UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G19071008 GRPD 19:59:48 07/26/19 Citizen Assist EASY ST NFA
G19071009 GRPD 20:04:51 07/26/19 Agency Assist SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA
G19071010 GRPD 20:35:22 07/26/19 Found Property 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA
G19071011 GRPD 21:34:17 07/26/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19071012 GRPD 23:40:58 07/26/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19071013 GRPD 00:46:13 07/27/19 Field Contact MANSFACE NFA
G19071014 GRPD 01:07:49 07/27/19 Agency Assist IOWA CIR NFA
G19071015 GRPD 01:16:32 07/27/19 Follow-up DELAWARE PL NFA
G19071016 GRPD 01:41:57 07/27/19 Field Contact EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G19071017 GRPD 05:50:38 07/27/19 Property Watch GREEN RIVER WAY
G19071018 GRPD 06:52:44 07/27/19 Assault XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19071019 GRPD 07:53:08 07/27/19 Agency Assist CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19071020 GRPD 09:23:51 07/27/19 Animal Calls JENSEN ST & ANDREWS ST NFA
G19071021 GRPD 10:00:43 07/27/19 Animal Calls MCKINLEY ST & JEFFERSON ST NFA
G19071022 GRPD 13:26:02 07/27/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & WASHINGTON ST NFA
G19071023 GRPD 13:38:43 07/27/19 Traffic Hazard DOE DR & UPLAND WAY NFA
G19071024 GRPD 14:02:08 07/27/19 Disturbance EVERS PARK GOA
G19071025 GRPD 14:27:22 07/27/19 Traffic Stop N 1ST W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a driver in a vehicle using a cellular device. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officers met with the driver, April Price, age 45 of Rock Springs, and issued a citation for Use of Cellular Telephone while Driving. 
G19071026 GRPD 15:38:47 07/27/19 Fraud N 3RD W NFA
G19071027 GRPD 14:32:58 07/27/19 Animal Bite BRIDGER DR RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who advised they were bitten by the neighbor’s cat. Officers contacted the owner who was unable to provide proof of a Rabies vaccination. The cat was taken to the Animal Shelter for a 10-day Rabies quarantine. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19071028 GRPD 17:36:01 07/27/19 Information 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA
G19071029 GRPD 17:58:50 07/27/19 Information SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19071030 GRPD 18:31:23 07/27/19 Traffic Offense RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G19071031 GRPD 19:27:24 07/27/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19071032 GRPD 19:52:12 07/27/19 Animal Calls WEST VIRGINIA ST NFA
G19071033 GRPD 20:10:46 07/27/19 Missing Person XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19071034 GRPD 20:24:11 07/27/19 Lost Property SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G19071035 GRPD 20:45:30 07/27/19 REDDI SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19071036 GRPD 21:17:19 07/27/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19071037 GRPD 22:41:16 07/27/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19071038 GRPD 23:12:31 07/27/19 Disturbance SARATOGA DR NFA
G19071039 GRPD 23:26:44 07/27/19 Field Contact W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19071040 GRPD 00:13:21 07/28/19 Suspicious 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19071041 GRPD 01:02:26 07/28/19 Traffic Stop SCOTTS BOTTOM RTF
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Scotts Bottom. Officers observed an excessive amount of dust surrounding the vehicle. Officers observed multiple circular markings in the dirt and a fence post that had been recently struck. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers learned the occupants were Juveniles, ages 14, and neither possessing a valid drivers license.  Officers issued

both Juveniles citations, for No Valid DL and/or Violation of Conditions, Curfew, Inattentive Driving with a Crash, and released both Juveniles to their parents. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19071042 GRPD 07:52:53 07/28/19 Agency Assist CEDAR ST
G19071043 GRPD 08:17:22 07/28/19 Suspicious JEFFERSON ST
G19071044 GRPD 08:47:14 07/28/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E
G19071045 GRPD 09:35:56 07/28/19 VIN Inspection FAITH DR
G19071046 GRPD 10:10:48 07/28/19 Alcohol Offense WILKES DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of an individual drinking an alcoholic beverage in a parked car. Officers met with the individual, Jeffrey Fox, age 52 of Nebraska, who was found to be in possession of an open alcoholic beverage. Fox was issued a citation for Open Container. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19071047 GRPD 12:55:56 07/28/19 Agency Assist POWELL ST
G19071048 GRPD 13:03:09 07/28/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19071049 GRPD 13:39:04 07/28/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19071050 GRPD 14:26:48 07/28/19 Animal Calls 801 CEMETERY RD NFA
G19071051 GRPD 14:40:19 07/28/19 Lost Property IOWA AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of lost medications. Officers met with an individual who reported their medications missing. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19071052 GRPD 15:36:04 07/28/19 Suspicious HUTTON ST NFA
G19071053 GRPD 15:45:33 07/28/19 Information SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA
G19071054 GRPD 16:03:27 07/28/19 Follow-up 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19071055 GRPD 16:13:48 07/28/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19071056 GRPD 18:13:06 07/28/19 Found Property 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
G19071057 GRPD 18:29:12 07/28/19 Civil Issues HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19071058 GRPD 18:39:49 07/28/19 Traffic Offense SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19071059 GRPD 19:48:47 07/28/19 Animal Calls UPLAND WAY NFA
G19071060 GRPD 19:59:42 07/28/19 Animal Calls NOLAN ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a nuisance animal. Officers met with an individual who reported a dog had entered their yard and killed their chickens and rabbits. Officers impounded the dog and attempted to contact an owner. The dog was taken to the Animal Shelter and a citation for Nuisance Animal was left to be issued to the dog owner. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD Animal Control. 
G19071061 GRPD 20:21:48 07/28/19 Citizen Assist CROSSBOW DR
G19071062 GRPD 20:49:46 07/28/19 Follow-up FOX HILLS DR NFA
G19071063 GRPD 20:54:35 07/28/19 Agency Assist SHOSHONE & MOUNTAIN VIEW ST NFA
G19071064 GRPD 21:07:20 07/28/19 Animal Calls E 4TH S & S 5TH E NFA
G19071065 GRPD 21:28:31 07/28/19 Trespassing 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA
G19071066 GRPD 21:31:20 07/28/19 Field Contact 801 CEMETERY RD NFA
G19071067 GRPD 23:00:21 07/28/19 Agency Assist S 1ST W RTF
Officers responded to an agency assist for an unresponsive individual. The individual was transported by ambulance.
G19071068 GRPD 05:03:06 07/29/19 Trespassing E RAILROAD AVE NFA

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

