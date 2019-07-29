Green River Police Blotter: July 26-28, 2019

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Scotts Bottom. Officers observed an excessive amount of dust surrounding the vehicle. Officers observed multiple circular markings in the dirt and a fence post that had been recently struck. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers learned the occupants were Juveniles, ages 14, and neither possessing a valid drivers license. Officers issued

both Juveniles citations, for No Valid DL and/or Violation of Conditions, Curfew, Inattentive Driving with a Crash, and released both Juveniles to their parents. Officers completed a report of the incident.