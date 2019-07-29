Green River Police Blotter: July 26-28, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19070972
|GRPD
|06:06:18 07/26/19
|Security Check
|SKATE PARK
|NFA
|G19070973
|GRPD
|06:57:50 07/26/19
|Animal Calls
|320 MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19070974
|GRPD
|07:16:31 07/26/19
|Trespassing
|MONROE AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested a trespass warning be issued to an individual for the property. Officers met with the said individual, issued the trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident.
|G19070975
|GRPD
|07:47:41 07/26/19
|Livestock
|N 5TH E
|NFA
|G19070976
|GRPD
|08:08:48 07/26/19
|Larceny
|ANDREWS ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported medications missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.
|G19070977
|GRPD
|08:53:01 07/26/19
|Motorist Assist
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070978
|GRPD
|09:06:03 07/26/19
|Information
|N 3RD W
|NFA
|G19070979
|GRPD
|09:16:07 07/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|PENNSYLVANIA BLVD
|G19070980
|GRPD
|09:56:57 07/26/19
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070981
|GRPD
|09:56:32 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|LINCOLN ST
|NFA
|G19070982
|GRPD
|10:30:26 07/26/19
|Property Damage
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G19070983
|GRPD
|10:37:27 07/26/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070984
|GRPD
|10:45:50 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|G19070985
|GRPD
|11:23:14 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G19070986
|GRPD
|11:34:08 07/26/19
|Animal Calls
|WEST VIRGINIA ST
|NFA
|G19070987
|GRPD
|11:56:11 07/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070988
|GRPD
|11:55:37 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|WILKINS PEAK
|G19070989
|GRPD
|12:14:21 07/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|WEST VIRGINIA ST
|NFA
|G19070990
|GRPD
|12:22:17 07/26/19
|Civil Issues
|ELM ST
|NFA
|G19070991
|GRPD
|12:31:35 07/26/19
|Drugs
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G19070992
|GRPD
|12:54:21 07/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070993
|GRPD
|13:13:43 07/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|EASY CIR
|G19070994
|GRPD
|13:50:33 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|ELK MOUNTAIN CIR
|NFA
|G19070995
|GRPD
|14:34:57 07/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|EASY CIR
|NFA
|G19070996
|GRPD
|14:39:21 07/26/19
|Nuisance
|N 1ST W
|NFA
|G19070997
|GRPD
|14:45:27 07/26/19
|VIN Inspection
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070998
|GRPD
|15:18:54 07/26/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & POWELL ST
|G19070999
|GRPD
|15:39:49 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|G19071000
|GRPD
|15:39:29 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19071001
|GRPD
|15:45:38 07/26/19
|Warrant
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an individual with an active arrest warrant, for a violation of a court order. Officers met with the individual and confirmed the warrant. Officers placed Mercedes Niemiec, age 26 of Green River, under arrest per the active arrest warrant. Niemiec was found to be in the possession of suspected marijuana. Officers issued Niemiec a citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Plant Form <3 oz.
|G19071002
|GRPD
|16:16:31 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19071003
|GRPD
|16:17:10 07/26/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19071004
|GRPD
|16:30:34 07/26/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19071005
|GRPD
|16:13:28 07/26/19
|Accidents
|MM4 HWY 530
|G19071006
|GRPD
|16:54:48 07/26/19
|Accidents
|UINTA DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was parked in a parking space facing west and vehicle-two was parked in the parking area behind vehicle-one, one spot to the north. As vehicle-one was backing out of the parking space the vehicle struck vehilce-two that was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collision. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19071007
|GRPD
|17:10:35 07/26/19
|Citizen Assist
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19071008
|GRPD
|19:59:48 07/26/19
|Citizen Assist
|EASY ST
|NFA
|G19071009
|GRPD
|20:04:51 07/26/19
|Agency Assist
|SCOTTS BOTTOM RD
|NFA
|G19071010
|GRPD
|20:35:22 07/26/19
|Found Property
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19071011
|GRPD
|21:34:17 07/26/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19071012
|GRPD
|23:40:58 07/26/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19071013
|GRPD
|00:46:13 07/27/19
|Field Contact
|MANSFACE
|NFA
|G19071014
|GRPD
|01:07:49 07/27/19
|Agency Assist
|IOWA CIR
|NFA
|G19071015
|GRPD
|01:16:32 07/27/19
|Follow-up
|DELAWARE PL
|NFA
|G19071016
|GRPD
|01:41:57 07/27/19
|Field Contact
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19071017
|GRPD
|05:50:38 07/27/19
|Property Watch
|GREEN RIVER WAY
|G19071018
|GRPD
|06:52:44 07/27/19
|Assault
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19071019
|GRPD
|07:53:08 07/27/19
|Agency Assist
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19071020
|GRPD
|09:23:51 07/27/19
|Animal Calls
|JENSEN ST & ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19071021
|GRPD
|10:00:43 07/27/19
|Animal Calls
|MCKINLEY ST & JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19071022
|GRPD
|13:26:02 07/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & WASHINGTON ST
|NFA
|G19071023
|GRPD
|13:38:43 07/27/19
|Traffic Hazard
|DOE DR & UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19071024
|GRPD
|14:02:08 07/27/19
|Disturbance
|EVERS PARK
|GOA
|G19071025
|GRPD
|14:27:22 07/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|N 1ST W & W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a driver in a vehicle using a cellular device. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Officers met with the driver, April Price, age 45 of Rock Springs, and issued a citation for Use of Cellular Telephone while Driving.
|G19071026
|GRPD
|15:38:47 07/27/19
|Fraud
|N 3RD W
|NFA
|G19071027
|GRPD
|14:32:58 07/27/19
|Animal Bite
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who advised they were bitten by the neighbor’s cat. Officers contacted the owner who was unable to provide proof of a Rabies vaccination. The cat was taken to the Animal Shelter for a 10-day Rabies quarantine. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19071028
|GRPD
|17:36:01 07/27/19
|Information
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19071029
|GRPD
|17:58:50 07/27/19
|Information
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19071030
|GRPD
|18:31:23 07/27/19
|Traffic Offense
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19071031
|GRPD
|19:27:24 07/27/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19071032
|GRPD
|19:52:12 07/27/19
|Animal Calls
|WEST VIRGINIA ST
|NFA
|G19071033
|GRPD
|20:10:46 07/27/19
|Missing Person
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19071034
|GRPD
|20:24:11 07/27/19
|Lost Property
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19071035
|GRPD
|20:45:30 07/27/19
|REDDI
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19071036
|GRPD
|21:17:19 07/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19071037
|GRPD
|22:41:16 07/27/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19071038
|GRPD
|23:12:31 07/27/19
|Disturbance
|SARATOGA DR
|NFA
|G19071039
|GRPD
|23:26:44 07/27/19
|Field Contact
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19071040
|GRPD
|00:13:21 07/28/19
|Suspicious
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19071041
|GRPD
|01:02:26 07/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|SCOTTS BOTTOM
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Scotts Bottom. Officers observed an excessive amount of dust surrounding the vehicle. Officers observed multiple circular markings in the dirt and a fence post that had been recently struck. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers learned the occupants were Juveniles, ages 14, and neither possessing a valid drivers license. Officers issued
both Juveniles citations, for No Valid DL and/or Violation of Conditions, Curfew, Inattentive Driving with a Crash, and released both Juveniles to their parents. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19071042
|GRPD
|07:52:53 07/28/19
|Agency Assist
|CEDAR ST
|G19071043
|GRPD
|08:17:22 07/28/19
|Suspicious
|JEFFERSON ST
|G19071044
|GRPD
|08:47:14 07/28/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|G19071045
|GRPD
|09:35:56 07/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|FAITH DR
|G19071046
|GRPD
|10:10:48 07/28/19
|Alcohol Offense
|WILKES DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an individual drinking an alcoholic beverage in a parked car. Officers met with the individual, Jeffrey Fox, age 52 of Nebraska, who was found to be in possession of an open alcoholic beverage. Fox was issued a citation for Open Container. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19071047
|GRPD
|12:55:56 07/28/19
|Agency Assist
|POWELL ST
|G19071048
|GRPD
|13:03:09 07/28/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19071049
|GRPD
|13:39:04 07/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19071050
|GRPD
|14:26:48 07/28/19
|Animal Calls
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19071051
|GRPD
|14:40:19 07/28/19
|Lost Property
|IOWA AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of lost medications. Officers met with an individual who reported their medications missing. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19071052
|GRPD
|15:36:04 07/28/19
|Suspicious
|HUTTON ST
|NFA
|G19071053
|GRPD
|15:45:33 07/28/19
|Information
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|NFA
|G19071054
|GRPD
|16:03:27 07/28/19
|Follow-up
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19071055
|GRPD
|16:13:48 07/28/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19071056
|GRPD
|18:13:06 07/28/19
|Found Property
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|G19071057
|GRPD
|18:29:12 07/28/19
|Civil Issues
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19071058
|GRPD
|18:39:49 07/28/19
|Traffic Offense
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19071059
|GRPD
|19:48:47 07/28/19
|Animal Calls
|UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19071060
|GRPD
|19:59:42 07/28/19
|Animal Calls
|NOLAN ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a nuisance animal. Officers met with an individual who reported a dog had entered their yard and killed their chickens and rabbits. Officers impounded the dog and attempted to contact an owner. The dog was taken to the Animal Shelter and a citation for Nuisance Animal was left to be issued to the dog owner. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD Animal Control.
|G19071061
|GRPD
|20:21:48 07/28/19
|Citizen Assist
|CROSSBOW DR
|G19071062
|GRPD
|20:49:46 07/28/19
|Follow-up
|FOX HILLS DR
|NFA
|G19071063
|GRPD
|20:54:35 07/28/19
|Agency Assist
|SHOSHONE & MOUNTAIN VIEW ST
|NFA
|G19071064
|GRPD
|21:07:20 07/28/19
|Animal Calls
|E 4TH S & S 5TH E
|NFA
|G19071065
|GRPD
|21:28:31 07/28/19
|Trespassing
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19071066
|GRPD
|21:31:20 07/28/19
|Field Contact
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19071067
|GRPD
|23:00:21 07/28/19
|Agency Assist
|S 1ST W
|RTF
|Officers responded to an agency assist for an unresponsive individual. The individual was transported by ambulance.
|G19071068
|GRPD
|05:03:06 07/29/19
|Trespassing
|E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
JG
