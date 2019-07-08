Green River Police Blotter: July 3-7, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19070117
|GRPD
|08:51:39 07/03/19
|Civil Issues
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070118
|GRPD
|09:36:41 07/03/19
|Suspicious
|80 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070119
|GRPD
|09:55:57 07/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070120
|GRPD
|10:34:59 07/03/19
|Training
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070121
|GRPD
|10:36:10 07/03/19
|Follow-up
|OHIO WAY
|NFA
|G19070122
|GRPD
|10:49:53 07/03/19
|Drugs
|GREEN RIVER HAMPTON INN
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of suspected found drugs. Officers collected the suspected drugs and field tested the suspected drugs that tested positive for amphetamine. Officers completed a report of the incident and booked in the drugs.
|G19070123
|GRPD
|11:09:52 07/03/19
|Suspicious
|EASY ST
|NFA
|G19070124
|GRPD
|11:21:09 07/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|220 UINTA DR; SUBWAY
|NFA
|G19070125
|GRPD
|11:06:21 07/03/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N;city hall
|NFA
|G19070126
|GRPD
|11:56:55 07/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19070127
|GRPD
|13:45:33 07/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070128
|GRPD
|15:00:15 07/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & MONROE
|NFA
|G19070129
|GRPD
|15:07:58 07/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070130
|GRPD
|15:11:37 07/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070131
|GRPD
|16:02:48 07/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE & N CENTER
|NFA
|G19070132
|GRPD
|15:56:24 07/03/19
|VIN Inspection
|HILLCREST WAY
|NFA
|G19070133
|GRPD
|16:17:05 07/03/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of two juveniles fighting. Officers met with both juveniles involved in the altercation. It was reported the juveniles were fighting over property. Both parties were separated and the property returned to the owner. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19070134
|GRPD
|16:41:14 07/03/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070135
|GRPD
|16:58:20 07/03/19
|Follow-up
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19070136
|GRPD
|17:14:32 07/03/19
|Animal Calls
|REYNOLDS ST
|NFA
|G19070137
|GRPD
|18:07:12 07/03/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070138
|GRPD
|19:28:56 07/03/19
|Follow-up
|200 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070139
|GRPD
|20:11:40 07/03/19
|Traffic Offense
|HITCHING POST & CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19070140
|GRPD
|20:12:57 07/03/19
|Found Property
|IOWA AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of found property. It was reported the property owner found a tire on their property that did not belong to them. Officers collected the tire and booked it in for safekeeping.
|G19070141
|GRPD
|21:14:12 07/03/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19070142
|GRPD
|21:32:22 07/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|WASHAKIE AVE & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19070143
|GRPD
|21:53:28 07/03/19
|Accidents
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was located directly behind vehicle-two. Vehicle-one was parked and unoccupied when vehicle-two backed into the front bumper of vehicle-one. The driver of vehicle-two, Damien Rose, age 19 of Green River, was issued citations for Improper Backing and Compulsory Auto Insurance-1st Offense. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070144
|GRPD
|22:10:51 07/03/19
|Animal Bite
|KNOTTY PINE ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who reported a family member was bitten by the neighbors dog. The dog was current on its Rabies vaccination and no charges were filed. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070145
|GRPD
|22:21:13 07/03/19
|Citizen Assist
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070146
|GRPD
|22:49:45 07/03/19
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE & ANVIL DR
|NFA
|G19070147
|GRPD
|22:28:14 07/03/19
|Animal Calls
|N 6TH W
|NFA
|G19070148
|GRPD
|23:38:17 07/03/19
|Disturbance
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19070149
|GRPD
|00:18:22 07/04/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070150
|GRPD
|02:36:38 07/04/19
|Field Contact
|MM100.1 WILD HORSE CANYON RD
|NFA
|G19070151
|GRPD
|02:41:43 07/04/19
|Animal Calls
|N RIVERBEND DR & E TETON
|NFA
|G19070152
|GRPD
|06:17:43 07/04/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19070153
|GRPD
|08:21:01 07/04/19
|Parking Problem
|N WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19070154
|GRPD
|08:35:11 07/04/19
|Field Contact
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070155
|GRPD
|09:03:44 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & SHOSHONE
|NFA
|G19070156
|GRPD
|09:03:40 07/04/19
|Animal Calls
|IRONWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19070157
|GRPD
|09:19:22 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19070158
|GRPD
|09:37:21 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & ANVIL DR
|NFA
|G19070159
|GRPD
|09:41:06 07/04/19
|Trespassing
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19070160
|GRPD
|10:12:37 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070161
|GRPD
|10:33:04 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070162
|GRPD
|10:45:42 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle with expired registration. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, John Willis, age 46 of Green River, was issued a citation for Expired or Improper registration.
|G19070163
|GRPD
|10:43:22 07/04/19
|Animal Calls
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19070164
|GRPD
|10:58:11 07/04/19
|Welfare Check
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19070165
|GRPD
|11:33:21 07/04/19
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR & E 2ND S
|RTF
|Officers responded to an agency assist for a vehicle that was on fire. It was reported the driver observed smoke coming from the engine compartment, stopped the vehicle, and the engine caught on fire. The fire department responded and extinguished the fire. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070166
|GRPD
|12:23:59 07/04/19
|Disturbance
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070167
|GRPD
|12:31:22 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|W 2ND S & S 1ST W
|NFA
|G19070168
|GRPD
|12:34:12 07/04/19
|REDDI
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070169
|GRPD
|12:53:29 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19070170
|GRPD
|12:53:33 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070171
|GRPD
|13:01:39 07/04/19
|Follow-up
|S 5TH E
|NFA
|G19070172
|GRPD
|13:19:39 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 4TH S & S 5TH E
|NFA
|G19070173
|GRPD
|13:44:35 07/04/19
|Subject Removal
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19070174
|GRPD
|14:28:52 07/04/19
|Motorist Assist
|UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070175
|GRPD
|14:29:01 07/04/19
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070176
|GRPD
|15:33:53 07/04/19
|Animal Calls
|MISSISSIPPI ST
|NFA
|G19070177
|GRPD
|16:12:20 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070178
|GRPD
|16:26:20 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & HWY 530
|NFA
|G19070179
|GRPD
|16:37:24 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. The driver, Herbert Goforth, age 62 of Arizona, was issued a citation for the Stop Sign Violation.
|G19070180
|GRPD
|16:54:42 07/04/19
|Disturbance
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19070181
|GRPD
|17:45:49 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 3RD E
|NFA
|G19070182
|GRPD
|17:49:40 07/04/19
|Citizen Assist
|500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86
|NFA
|G19070183
|GRPD
|17:55:12 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19070184
|GRPD
|18:08:20 07/04/19
|Subject Removal
|CUMORAH WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated individual. The individual requested transport and was transported to the hospital. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070185
|GRPD
|18:10:05 07/04/19
|Civil Issues
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19070186
|GRPD
|18:37:04 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|FIREHOLE PL & HITCHING POST DR
|G19070187
|GRPD
|18:47:58 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Jonathon Belcher, age 44 of Green River, was issued a citation for Speeding.
|G19070188
|GRPD
|18:56:08 07/04/19
|Civil Issues
|MARYLAND DR
|NFA
|G19070189
|GRPD
|19:26:09 07/04/19
|Open Property
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070190
|GRPD
|19:42:23 07/04/19
|Fireworks
|ARKANSAS DR
|NFA
|G19070191
|GRPD
|19:51:06 07/04/19
|Fireworks
|RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G19070192
|GRPD
|20:06:20 07/04/19
|Fireworks
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070193
|GRPD
|20:20:42 07/04/19
|Weapon Offense
|1416 UINTA DR;LITTLE BEAR MOTEL
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of a weapon offense. Officers met with an individual who reported another individual threatened them with a weapon. Both parties were separated before officers arrived. Officers met with the other individual involved in the altercation. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other and would have no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070194
|GRPD
|20:35:42 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 4TH E
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a driver of a vehicle using a cellular device. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, Kimberly Nygaard, age 40 of Granger, was issued a citation for Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving.
|G19070195
|GRPD
|20:42:16 07/04/19
|Fireworks
|HITCHING POST DR
|G19070196
|GRPD
|20:42:59 07/04/19
|Disturbance
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070197
|GRPD
|20:54:41 07/04/19
|Agency Assist
|MONROE AVE
|G19070198
|GRPD
|21:06:18 07/04/19
|Fireworks
|CLARK ST
|NFA
|G19070199
|GRPD
|21:40:50 07/04/19
|Alcohol Offense
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19070200
|GRPD
|22:07:23 07/04/19
|Suspicious
|TRONA DR
|NFA
|G19070201
|GRPD
|22:11:10 07/04/19
|Suspicious
|TRONA DR
|NFA
|G19070202
|GRPD
|22:32:01 07/04/19
|Agency Assist
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19070203
|GRPD
|22:55:05 07/04/19
|Hit and Run
|8 PURPLE SAGE RD
|G19070204
|GRPD
|23:26:45 07/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|N 1ST E & E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19070205
|GRPD
|02:20:35 07/05/19
|Larceny
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19070206
|GRPD
|09:08:54 07/05/19
|Animal Calls
|STAGE PL
|NFA
|G19070207
|GRPD
|09:17:41 07/05/19
|Found Property
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070208
|GRPD
|09:12:09 07/05/19
|Animal Calls
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|G19070209
|GRPD
|09:20:06 07/05/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070210
|GRPD
|09:17:04 07/05/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070211
|GRPD
|09:43:27 07/05/19
|Subject Removal
|200 UINTA DR;SUBWAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a subject removal and trespassing. Officers met with an employee who requested a subject be removed and trespassed from the property. Officers met with the individual and issued the trespass warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070212
|GRPD
|10:01:15 07/05/19
|Field Contact
|200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR
|NFA
|G19070213
|GRPD
|10:01:01 07/05/19
|Alarm
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070214
|GRPD
|10:16:22 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070215
|GRPD
|10:29:20 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070216
|GRPD
|10:31:53 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070217
|GRPD
|10:44:44 07/05/19
|Found Property
|UINTA DR; MAVERIK
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed several tires located behind Maverik. Officers collected two sets of four tires and completed a report of the incident. Officers forwarded the report to GRPD detectives for review.
|G19070218
|GRPD
|11:13:52 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|MICHIGAN CT
|NFA
|G19070219
|GRPD
|12:41:48 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|S 2ND E
|NFA
|G19070220
|GRPD
|12:56:32 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|ARAPAHOE CIR
|NFA
|G19070221
|GRPD
|13:23:42 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|COLORADO CIR
|NFA
|G19070222
|GRPD
|13:39:17 07/05/19
|Accidents
|ASTLE AVE & ANDREWS ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was backing out of their driveway and pulling back into their driveway as vehicle-two was traveling westbound on Astle Ave. The driver of vehicle-two reported they were stopped waiting for vehicle-one to park but advised that vehicle-one was parked in the westbound lane of traffic and appeared to be allowing vehicles to pass by. The driver of vehicle-two attempted to maneuver around vehicle-one as vehicle-one began to pull back into the driveway striking vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070223
|GRPD
|14:04:51 07/05/19
|Accidents
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19070224
|GRPD
|14:04:45 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070225
|GRPD
|14:19:04 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070226
|GRPD
|14:20:27 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070227
|GRPD
|14:49:46 07/05/19
|Property Damage
|CROSSBOW DR
|RTF
|G19070228
|GRPD
|14:45:42 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070229
|GRPD
|15:40:19 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|BARNHART ST
|NFA
|G19070230
|GRPD
|15:53:09 07/05/19
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G19070231
|GRPD
|16:01:32 07/05/19
|Agency Assist
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19070232
|GRPD
|16:29:06 07/05/19
|Animal Calls
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070233
|GRPD
|16:41:58 07/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070234
|GRPD
|16:51:37 07/05/19
|Subject Removal
|280 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070235
|GRPD
|16:52:09 07/05/19
|Agency Assist
|N 3RD E
|NFA
|G19070236
|GRPD
|17:22:49 07/05/19
|Follow-up
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS
|NFA
|G19070237
|GRPD
|17:23:08 07/05/19
|Animal Calls
|E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19070238
|GRPD
|17:42:46 07/05/19
|Civil Issues
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070239
|GRPD
|19:38:49 07/05/19
|Runaway
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070240
|GRPD
|00:31:06 07/06/19
|Alcohol Offense
|895 UINTA DR; LOAF N JUG
|NFA
|G19070241
|GRPD
|05:13:17 07/06/19
|Subject Removal
|NEW JERSEY LN
|NFA
|G19070242
|GRPD
|06:19:44 07/06/19
|Field Contact
|N CAROLINA & NEW JERSEY LN
|NFA
|G19070243
|GRPD
|07:51:35 07/06/19
|Animal Calls
|IRONWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19070244
|GRPD
|10:24:37 07/06/19
|Information
|N 1ST W
|NFA
|G19070245
|GRPD
|12:00:01 07/06/19
|Citizen Assist
|475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19070246
|GRPD
|12:15:30 07/06/19
|Animal Calls
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19070247
|GRPD
|12:28:38 07/06/19
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070248
|GRPD
|14:06:39 07/06/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070249
|GRPD
|14:30:16 07/06/19
|Follow-up
|MEDICINE BOW DR
|NFA
|G19070250
|GRPD
|14:37:25 07/06/19
|Animal Calls
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19070251
|GRPD
|15:25:20 07/06/19
|Agency Assist
|STRATTON CIR
|NFA
|G19070252
|GRPD
|15:35:44 07/06/19
|Traffic Stop
|BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, were flagged down by a passing motorist who advised of a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report for a vehicle that was a few cars in front of them. Officers were able to locate the suspected vehicle parked in a parking lot. Officers met with the suspected driver, Ernest Short, age 35 of Green River, and placed Short under arrest for Public Intoxication. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor for review.
|G19070253
|GRPD
|16:14:54 07/06/19
|Animal Calls
|WIND RIVER DR & CITADEL ST
|GOA
|G19070254
|GRPD
|17:07:23 07/06/19
|Suspicious
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070255
|GRPD
|17:23:03 07/06/19
|Traffic Stop
|W 2ND S & S 1ST W
|NFA
|G19070256
|GRPD
|18:41:27 07/06/19
|Accidents
|WEST VIRGINIA ST
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was backing out of their driveway and did not see vehicle-two parked and backed up into the driver side of vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070257
|GRPD
|19:24:30 07/06/19
|Citizen Assist
|W 3RD N
|NFA
|G19070258
|GRPD
|19:59:15 07/06/19
|Animal Calls
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19070259
|GRPD
|20:42:37 07/06/19
|Burglary
|E RAILROAD AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported items missing from their vehicle that had been parked, unoccupied and possibly left unlocked. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.
|G19070260
|GRPD
|20:32:36 07/06/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19070261
|GRPD
|23:16:02 07/06/19
|Animal Calls
|TENNESSEE DR
|NFA
|G19070262
|GRPD
|23:20:17 07/06/19
|Accidents
|WEST VIRGINIA ST & IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G19070263
|GRPD
|23:53:02 07/06/19
|Fireworks
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|GOA
|G19070264
|GRPD
|23:27:58 07/06/19
|Civil Issues
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of civil issues. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage done to their residence by another occupant. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070265
|GRPD
|00:09:21 07/07/19
|Animal Calls
|S 5TH E
|NFA
|G19070266
|GRPD
|00:41:44 07/07/19
|Animal Calls
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070267
|GRPD
|02:24:21 07/07/19
|Burglary
|500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress. Officers were unable to locate a suspect in the area. Officers met with an individual who reported that an unknown individual was attempting to open up a door to a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers checked the vehicle in question and verified it was parked and locked. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070268
|GRPD
|03:11:56 07/07/19
|Open Property
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070269
|GRPD
|03:30:12 07/07/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070270
|GRPD
|04:06:48 07/07/19
|Follow-up
|MORAN DR & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070271
|GRPD
|09:28:16 07/07/19
|Information
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19070272
|GRPD
|09:23:32 07/07/19
|Animal Calls
|RIVER VIEW DR
|UNF
|G19070273
|GRPD
|09:20:12 07/07/19
|Animal Calls
|CROSSBOW DR
|UNF
|G19070274
|GRPD
|09:35:20 07/07/19
|Information
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19070275
|GRPD
|10:08:07 07/07/19
|Agency Assist
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19070276
|GRPD
|10:42:34 07/07/19
|Animal Calls
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070277
|GRPD
|11:06:42 07/07/19
|Accidents
|UINTA DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle, vehicle-two had been parked and unoccupied. Officers observed a vehicle parked next to vehicle-two that also had damage and suspected this to be the vehicle that hit vehicle-two. Officers contacted the owner of vehicle-one, who was unaware that they hit vehicle-two. Janice Lewis, age 72 of Green River, was issued a citation for Inattentive Driving with a Crash.
|G19070278
|GRPD
|12:49:07 07/07/19
|Information
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19070279
|GRPD
|14:03:27 07/07/19
|VIN Inspection
|NEW MEXICO ST
|NFA
|G19070280
|GRPD
|14:45:29 07/07/19
|Follow-up
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19070281
|GRPD
|16:22:18 07/07/19
|Counterfeit
|41 E RAILROAD AVE; PONDEROSA
|NFA
|G19070282
|GRPD
|16:44:59 07/07/19
|Animal Calls
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070283
|GRPD
|16:53:36 07/07/19
|Runaway
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. Officers met with individuals who reported a juvenile runaway. The juvenile was later located and returned home. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the City Prosecutor.
|G19070284
|GRPD
|17:55:39 07/07/19
|Agency Assist
|W 2ND N
|NFA
|G19070285
|GRPD
|18:06:58 07/07/19
|Follow-up
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19070286
|GRPD
|18:10:52 07/07/19
|Follow-up
|MOUNTAIN VIEW ST
|NFA
|G19070287
|GRPD
|18:16:01 07/07/19
|Field Contact
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19070288
|GRPD
|19:09:22 07/07/19
|Follow-up
|MOUNTAIN VIEW ST
|NFA
|G19070289
|GRPD
|19:05:48 07/07/19
|Animal Calls
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070290
|GRPD
|20:46:51 07/07/19
|Trespassing
|E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19070291
|GRPD
|20:43:51 07/07/19
|Civil Issues
|WIND RIVER DR
|NFA
|G19070292
|GRPD
|21:13:21 07/07/19
|REDDI
|125 E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19070293
|GRPD
|21:11:36 07/07/19
|Animal Calls
|CEDAR CIR
|NFA
|G19070294
|GRPD
|21:44:42 07/07/19
|REDDI
|POWELL ST & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070295
|GRPD
|23:07:13 07/07/19
|Suspicious
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19070296
|GRPD
|23:13:42 07/07/19
|Shots Fired
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070297
|GRPD
|02:35:21 07/08/19
|Civil Issues
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19070298
|GRPD
|02:42:17 07/08/19
|Alarm
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded