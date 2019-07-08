Green River Police Blotter: July 3-7, 2019

G19070117 GRPD 08:51:39 07/03/19 Civil Issues W TETON BLVD NFA

G19070118 GRPD 09:36:41 07/03/19 Suspicious 80 UINTA DR NFA

G19070119 GRPD 09:55:57 07/03/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070120 GRPD 10:34:59 07/03/19 Training UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G19070121 GRPD 10:36:10 07/03/19 Follow-up OHIO WAY NFA

G19070122 GRPD 10:49:53 07/03/19 Drugs GREEN RIVER HAMPTON INN RTF

Officers responded to a report of suspected found drugs. Officers collected the suspected drugs and field tested the suspected drugs that tested positive for amphetamine. Officers completed a report of the incident and booked in the drugs.

G19070123 GRPD 11:09:52 07/03/19 Suspicious EASY ST NFA

G19070124 GRPD 11:21:09 07/03/19 Traffic Stop 220 UINTA DR; SUBWAY NFA

G19070125 GRPD 11:06:21 07/03/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N;city hall NFA

G19070126 GRPD 11:56:55 07/03/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G19070127 GRPD 13:45:33 07/03/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070128 GRPD 15:00:15 07/03/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & MONROE NFA

G19070129 GRPD 15:07:58 07/03/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070130 GRPD 15:11:37 07/03/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19070131 GRPD 16:02:48 07/03/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE & N CENTER NFA

G19070132 GRPD 15:56:24 07/03/19 VIN Inspection HILLCREST WAY NFA

G19070133 GRPD 16:17:05 07/03/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of two juveniles fighting. Officers met with both juveniles involved in the altercation. It was reported the juveniles were fighting over property. Both parties were separated and the property returned to the owner. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19070134 GRPD 16:41:14 07/03/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070135 GRPD 16:58:20 07/03/19 Follow-up SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19070136 GRPD 17:14:32 07/03/19 Animal Calls REYNOLDS ST NFA

G19070137 GRPD 18:07:12 07/03/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070138 GRPD 19:28:56 07/03/19 Follow-up 200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070139 GRPD 20:11:40 07/03/19 Traffic Offense HITCHING POST & CROSSBOW DR NFA

G19070140 GRPD 20:12:57 07/03/19 Found Property IOWA AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of found property. It was reported the property owner found a tire on their property that did not belong to them. Officers collected the tire and booked it in for safekeeping.

G19070141 GRPD 21:14:12 07/03/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19070142 GRPD 21:32:22 07/03/19 Traffic Stop WASHAKIE AVE & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19070143 GRPD 21:53:28 07/03/19 Accidents S WAGONWHEEL DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was located directly behind vehicle-two. Vehicle-one was parked and unoccupied when vehicle-two backed into the front bumper of vehicle-one. The driver of vehicle-two, Damien Rose, age 19 of Green River, was issued citations for Improper Backing and Compulsory Auto Insurance-1st Offense. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070144 GRPD 22:10:51 07/03/19 Animal Bite KNOTTY PINE ST RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who reported a family member was bitten by the neighbors dog. The dog was current on its Rabies vaccination and no charges were filed. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070145 GRPD 22:21:13 07/03/19 Citizen Assist E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070146 GRPD 22:49:45 07/03/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE & ANVIL DR NFA

G19070147 GRPD 22:28:14 07/03/19 Animal Calls N 6TH W NFA

G19070148 GRPD 23:38:17 07/03/19 Disturbance CROSSBOW DR NFA

G19070149 GRPD 00:18:22 07/04/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070150 GRPD 02:36:38 07/04/19 Field Contact MM100.1 WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA

G19070151 GRPD 02:41:43 07/04/19 Animal Calls N RIVERBEND DR & E TETON NFA

G19070152 GRPD 06:17:43 07/04/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19070153 GRPD 08:21:01 07/04/19 Parking Problem N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G19070154 GRPD 08:35:11 07/04/19 Field Contact E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070155 GRPD 09:03:44 07/04/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & SHOSHONE NFA

G19070156 GRPD 09:03:40 07/04/19 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G19070157 GRPD 09:19:22 07/04/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19070158 GRPD 09:37:21 07/04/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & ANVIL DR NFA

G19070159 GRPD 09:41:06 07/04/19 Trespassing SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19070160 GRPD 10:12:37 07/04/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070161 GRPD 10:33:04 07/04/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G19070162 GRPD 10:45:42 07/04/19 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & ANDREWS ST NFA

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle with expired registration. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, John Willis, age 46 of Green River, was issued a citation for Expired or Improper registration.

G19070163 GRPD 10:43:22 07/04/19 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19070164 GRPD 10:58:11 07/04/19 Welfare Check 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA

G19070165 GRPD 11:33:21 07/04/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR & E 2ND S RTF

Officers responded to an agency assist for a vehicle that was on fire. It was reported the driver observed smoke coming from the engine compartment, stopped the vehicle, and the engine caught on fire. The fire department responded and extinguished the fire. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070166 GRPD 12:23:59 07/04/19 Disturbance UINTA DR NFA

G19070167 GRPD 12:31:22 07/04/19 Traffic Stop W 2ND S & S 1ST W NFA

G19070168 GRPD 12:34:12 07/04/19 REDDI E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070169 GRPD 12:53:29 07/04/19 Traffic Stop BRIDGER DR NFA

G19070170 GRPD 12:53:33 07/04/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G19070171 GRPD 13:01:39 07/04/19 Follow-up S 5TH E NFA

G19070172 GRPD 13:19:39 07/04/19 Traffic Stop E 4TH S & S 5TH E NFA

G19070173 GRPD 13:44:35 07/04/19 Subject Removal BRIDGER DR NFA

G19070174 GRPD 14:28:52 07/04/19 Motorist Assist UPLAND WAY & UINTA DR NFA

G19070175 GRPD 14:29:01 07/04/19 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070176 GRPD 15:33:53 07/04/19 Animal Calls MISSISSIPPI ST NFA

G19070177 GRPD 16:12:20 07/04/19 Traffic Stop RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR NFA

G19070178 GRPD 16:26:20 07/04/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & HWY 530 NFA

G19070179 GRPD 16:37:24 07/04/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign. The driver, Herbert Goforth, age 62 of Arizona, was issued a citation for the Stop Sign Violation.

G19070180 GRPD 16:54:42 07/04/19 Disturbance ANDREWS ST NFA

G19070181 GRPD 17:45:49 07/04/19 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 3RD E NFA

G19070182 GRPD 17:49:40 07/04/19 Citizen Assist 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 NFA

G19070183 GRPD 17:55:12 07/04/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19070184 GRPD 18:08:20 07/04/19 Subject Removal CUMORAH WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated individual. The individual requested transport and was transported to the hospital. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070185 GRPD 18:10:05 07/04/19 Civil Issues BRIDGER DR NFA

G19070186 GRPD 18:37:04 07/04/19 Traffic Stop FIREHOLE PL & HITCHING POST DR

G19070187 GRPD 18:47:58 07/04/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Jonathon Belcher, age 44 of Green River, was issued a citation for Speeding.

G19070188 GRPD 18:56:08 07/04/19 Civil Issues MARYLAND DR NFA

G19070189 GRPD 19:26:09 07/04/19 Open Property XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070190 GRPD 19:42:23 07/04/19 Fireworks ARKANSAS DR NFA

G19070191 GRPD 19:51:06 07/04/19 Fireworks RIVER VIEW DR & ASPEN ST NFA

G19070192 GRPD 20:06:20 07/04/19 Fireworks UINTA DR NFA

G19070193 GRPD 20:20:42 07/04/19 Weapon Offense 1416 UINTA DR;LITTLE BEAR MOTEL NFA

Officers responded to a report of a weapon offense. Officers met with an individual who reported another individual threatened them with a weapon. Both parties were separated before officers arrived. Officers met with the other individual involved in the altercation. Both parties agreed to stay away from each other and would have no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070194 GRPD 20:35:42 07/04/19 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 4TH E NFA

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a driver of a vehicle using a cellular device. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, Kimberly Nygaard, age 40 of Granger, was issued a citation for Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving.

G19070195 GRPD 20:42:16 07/04/19 Fireworks HITCHING POST DR

G19070196 GRPD 20:42:59 07/04/19 Disturbance UINTA DR NFA

G19070197 GRPD 20:54:41 07/04/19 Agency Assist MONROE AVE

G19070198 GRPD 21:06:18 07/04/19 Fireworks CLARK ST NFA

G19070199 GRPD 21:40:50 07/04/19 Alcohol Offense 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA

G19070200 GRPD 22:07:23 07/04/19 Suspicious TRONA DR NFA

G19070201 GRPD 22:11:10 07/04/19 Suspicious TRONA DR NFA

G19070202 GRPD 22:32:01 07/04/19 Agency Assist CROSSBOW DR NFA

G19070203 GRPD 22:55:05 07/04/19 Hit and Run 8 PURPLE SAGE RD

G19070204 GRPD 23:26:45 07/04/19 Traffic Stop N 1ST E & E RAILROAD AVE NFA

G19070205 GRPD 02:20:35 07/05/19 Larceny LOGAN ST NFA

G19070206 GRPD 09:08:54 07/05/19 Animal Calls STAGE PL NFA

G19070207 GRPD 09:17:41 07/05/19 Found Property 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070208 GRPD 09:12:09 07/05/19 Animal Calls SOUTH DAKOTA ST

G19070209 GRPD 09:20:06 07/05/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070210 GRPD 09:17:04 07/05/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070211 GRPD 09:43:27 07/05/19 Subject Removal 200 UINTA DR;SUBWAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of a subject removal and trespassing. Officers met with an employee who requested a subject be removed and trespassed from the property. Officers met with the individual and issued the trespass warning. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070212 GRPD 10:01:15 07/05/19 Field Contact 200 UINTA DR; FAMILY DOLLAR NFA

G19070213 GRPD 10:01:01 07/05/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070214 GRPD 10:16:22 07/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070215 GRPD 10:29:20 07/05/19 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070216 GRPD 10:31:53 07/05/19 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070217 GRPD 10:44:44 07/05/19 Found Property UINTA DR; MAVERIK RTF

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed several tires located behind Maverik. Officers collected two sets of four tires and completed a report of the incident. Officers forwarded the report to GRPD detectives for review.

G19070218 GRPD 11:13:52 07/05/19 VIN Inspection MICHIGAN CT NFA

G19070219 GRPD 12:41:48 07/05/19 VIN Inspection S 2ND E NFA

G19070220 GRPD 12:56:32 07/05/19 VIN Inspection ARAPAHOE CIR NFA

G19070221 GRPD 13:23:42 07/05/19 VIN Inspection COLORADO CIR NFA

G19070222 GRPD 13:39:17 07/05/19 Accidents ASTLE AVE & ANDREWS ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was backing out of their driveway and pulling back into their driveway as vehicle-two was traveling westbound on Astle Ave. The driver of vehicle-two reported they were stopped waiting for vehicle-one to park but advised that vehicle-one was parked in the westbound lane of traffic and appeared to be allowing vehicles to pass by. The driver of vehicle-two attempted to maneuver around vehicle-one as vehicle-one began to pull back into the driveway striking vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070223 GRPD 14:04:51 07/05/19 Accidents 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA

G19070224 GRPD 14:04:45 07/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070225 GRPD 14:19:04 07/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070226 GRPD 14:20:27 07/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070227 GRPD 14:49:46 07/05/19 Property Damage CROSSBOW DR RTF

G19070228 GRPD 14:45:42 07/05/19 VIN Inspection 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070229 GRPD 15:40:19 07/05/19 VIN Inspection BARNHART ST NFA

G19070230 GRPD 15:53:09 07/05/19 Animal Calls MADISON AVE NFA

G19070231 GRPD 16:01:32 07/05/19 Agency Assist ANDREWS ST NFA

G19070232 GRPD 16:29:06 07/05/19 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070233 GRPD 16:41:58 07/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070234 GRPD 16:51:37 07/05/19 Subject Removal 280 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070235 GRPD 16:52:09 07/05/19 Agency Assist N 3RD E NFA

G19070236 GRPD 17:22:49 07/05/19 Follow-up 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS NFA

G19070237 GRPD 17:23:08 07/05/19 Animal Calls E 2ND S NFA

G19070238 GRPD 17:42:46 07/05/19 Civil Issues W TETON BLVD NFA

G19070239 GRPD 19:38:49 07/05/19 Runaway XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070240 GRPD 00:31:06 07/06/19 Alcohol Offense 895 UINTA DR; LOAF N JUG NFA

G19070241 GRPD 05:13:17 07/06/19 Subject Removal NEW JERSEY LN NFA

G19070242 GRPD 06:19:44 07/06/19 Field Contact N CAROLINA & NEW JERSEY LN NFA

G19070243 GRPD 07:51:35 07/06/19 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G19070244 GRPD 10:24:37 07/06/19 Information N 1ST W NFA

G19070245 GRPD 12:00:01 07/06/19 Citizen Assist 475 S 2ND E; EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G19070246 GRPD 12:15:30 07/06/19 Animal Calls HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19070247 GRPD 12:28:38 07/06/19 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070248 GRPD 14:06:39 07/06/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070249 GRPD 14:30:16 07/06/19 Follow-up MEDICINE BOW DR NFA

G19070250 GRPD 14:37:25 07/06/19 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19070251 GRPD 15:25:20 07/06/19 Agency Assist STRATTON CIR NFA

G19070252 GRPD 15:35:44 07/06/19 Traffic Stop BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, were flagged down by a passing motorist who advised of a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report for a vehicle that was a few cars in front of them. Officers were able to locate the suspected vehicle parked in a parking lot. Officers met with the suspected driver, Ernest Short, age 35 of Green River, and placed Short under arrest for Public Intoxication. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor for review.

G19070253 GRPD 16:14:54 07/06/19 Animal Calls WIND RIVER DR & CITADEL ST GOA

G19070254 GRPD 17:07:23 07/06/19 Suspicious 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070255 GRPD 17:23:03 07/06/19 Traffic Stop W 2ND S & S 1ST W NFA

G19070256 GRPD 18:41:27 07/06/19 Accidents WEST VIRGINIA ST RBM

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was backing out of their driveway and did not see vehicle-two parked and backed up into the driver side of vehicle-two. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070257 GRPD 19:24:30 07/06/19 Citizen Assist W 3RD N NFA

G19070258 GRPD 19:59:15 07/06/19 Animal Calls WINDRIVER DR NFA

G19070259 GRPD 20:42:37 07/06/19 Burglary E RAILROAD AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported items missing from their vehicle that had been parked, unoccupied and possibly left unlocked. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.

G19070260 GRPD 20:32:36 07/06/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19070261 GRPD 23:16:02 07/06/19 Animal Calls TENNESSEE DR NFA

G19070262 GRPD 23:20:17 07/06/19 Accidents WEST VIRGINIA ST & IOWA AVE NFA

G19070263 GRPD 23:53:02 07/06/19 Fireworks SOUTH DAKOTA ST GOA

G19070264 GRPD 23:27:58 07/06/19 Civil Issues S WAGONWHEEL DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of civil issues. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage done to their residence by another occupant. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070265 GRPD 00:09:21 07/07/19 Animal Calls S 5TH E NFA

G19070266 GRPD 00:41:44 07/07/19 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070267 GRPD 02:24:21 07/07/19 Burglary 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 RTF

Officers responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress. Officers were unable to locate a suspect in the area. Officers met with an individual who reported that an unknown individual was attempting to open up a door to a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers checked the vehicle in question and verified it was parked and locked. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070268 GRPD 03:11:56 07/07/19 Open Property XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070269 GRPD 03:30:12 07/07/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070270 GRPD 04:06:48 07/07/19 Follow-up MORAN DR & E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070271 GRPD 09:28:16 07/07/19 Information SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19070272 GRPD 09:23:32 07/07/19 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR UNF

G19070273 GRPD 09:20:12 07/07/19 Animal Calls CROSSBOW DR UNF

G19070274 GRPD 09:35:20 07/07/19 Information SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19070275 GRPD 10:08:07 07/07/19 Agency Assist SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19070276 GRPD 10:42:34 07/07/19 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070277 GRPD 11:06:42 07/07/19 Accidents UINTA DR RBM

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle, vehicle-two had been parked and unoccupied. Officers observed a vehicle parked next to vehicle-two that also had damage and suspected this to be the vehicle that hit vehicle-two. Officers contacted the owner of vehicle-one, who was unaware that they hit vehicle-two. Janice Lewis, age 72 of Green River, was issued a citation for Inattentive Driving with a Crash.

G19070278 GRPD 12:49:07 07/07/19 Information WINDRIVER DR NFA

G19070279 GRPD 14:03:27 07/07/19 VIN Inspection NEW MEXICO ST NFA

G19070280 GRPD 14:45:29 07/07/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA

G19070281 GRPD 16:22:18 07/07/19 Counterfeit 41 E RAILROAD AVE; PONDEROSA NFA

G19070282 GRPD 16:44:59 07/07/19 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070283 GRPD 16:53:36 07/07/19 Runaway XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. Officers met with individuals who reported a juvenile runaway. The juvenile was later located and returned home. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the City Prosecutor.

G19070284 GRPD 17:55:39 07/07/19 Agency Assist W 2ND N NFA

G19070285 GRPD 18:06:58 07/07/19 Follow-up WILSON ST NFA

G19070286 GRPD 18:10:52 07/07/19 Follow-up MOUNTAIN VIEW ST NFA

G19070287 GRPD 18:16:01 07/07/19 Field Contact 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA

G19070288 GRPD 19:09:22 07/07/19 Follow-up MOUNTAIN VIEW ST NFA

G19070289 GRPD 19:05:48 07/07/19 Animal Calls W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070290 GRPD 20:46:51 07/07/19 Trespassing E RAILROAD AVE NFA

G19070291 GRPD 20:43:51 07/07/19 Civil Issues WIND RIVER DR NFA

G19070292 GRPD 21:13:21 07/07/19 REDDI 125 E RAILROAD AVE NFA

G19070293 GRPD 21:11:36 07/07/19 Animal Calls CEDAR CIR NFA

G19070294 GRPD 21:44:42 07/07/19 REDDI POWELL ST & UINTA DR NFA

G19070295 GRPD 23:07:13 07/07/19 Suspicious S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G19070296 GRPD 23:13:42 07/07/19 Shots Fired E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070297 GRPD 02:35:21 07/08/19 Civil Issues BRIDGER DR NFA