Green River Police Blotter: July 9, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19070348 GRPD 08:07:45 07/09/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA
G19070349 GRPD 08:42:47 07/09/19 Follow-up SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G19070350 GRPD 09:37:00 07/09/19 Suspicious W 3RD N NFA
G19070351 GRPD 09:53:38 07/09/19 Animal Calls WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA
G19070352 GRPD 10:15:02 07/09/19 Suspicious 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS NFA
G19070353 GRPD 10:23:39 07/09/19 Animal Calls ASPEN ST NFA
G19070354 GRPD 10:11:35 07/09/19 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA
G19070355 GRPD 10:42:28 07/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070356 GRPD 10:56:00 07/09/19 VIN Inspection ADAMS ST NFA
G19070357 GRPD 11:14:55 07/09/19 Traffic Stop BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD NFA
G19070358 GRPD 11:25:30 07/09/19 Motorist Assist HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19070359 GRPD 11:42:23 07/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070360 GRPD 11:43:07 07/09/19 Agency Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19070361 GRPD 11:59:25 07/09/19 Civil Issues SUBWAY NFA
G19070362 GRPD 12:14:59 07/09/19 Scam E 2ND N RTF
Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a fraudulent email. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives. 
G19070363 GRPD 12:44:52 07/09/19 Agency Assist 2200 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19070364 GRPD 13:09:18 07/09/19 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 4TH W NFA
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, Allegra Comer, age 22 of Colorado, was issued a citation for Speeding. 
G19070365 GRPD 13:06:43 07/09/19 VIN Inspection CUMORAH WAY NFA
G19070366 GRPD 13:13:19 07/09/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19070367 GRPD 13:28:53 07/09/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070368 GRPD 15:08:48 07/09/19 REDDI W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HWY 374 NFA
Officers responded to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report of a vehicle swerving. Officers were able to observe the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle. Officers determined the driver was using a cellular telephone while driving and issued the driver,  Anselmo Valerio-Hernandez, age 76 of Granger, a citation for Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving. 
G19070369 GRPD 16:01:16 07/09/19 Lost Property 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of lost or stolen property. Officers met with an individual who reported an item had previously gone missing but wanted to report the item missing. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19070370 GRPD 16:30:51 07/09/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA
G19070371 GRPD 19:04:04 07/09/19 Animal Calls CHURCH VIEW DR GOA
G19070372 GRPD 20:02:57 07/09/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic. Officers met with both individuals involved in the dispute. Both parties agreed to separate for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19070373 GRPD 19:48:49 07/09/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19070374 GRPD 20:30:23 07/09/19 Disturbance E 2ND N RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with an individual who reported a subject who was causing a disturbance. Officers met with the individual causing the disturbance, who agreed there would be no further problems.  
G19070375 GRPD 20:47:37 07/09/19 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA
G19070376 GRPD 21:13:20 07/09/19 Suspicious 50 E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19070377 GRPD 21:28:10 07/09/19 Agency Assist E 3RD S NFA
G19070378 GRPD 00:54:42 07/10/19 Field Contact 801 CEMETERY RD NFA

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

