Green River Police Blotter: July 9, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19070348
|GRPD
|08:07:45 07/09/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19070349
|GRPD
|08:42:47 07/09/19
|Follow-up
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19070350
|GRPD
|09:37:00 07/09/19
|Suspicious
|W 3RD N
|NFA
|G19070351
|GRPD
|09:53:38 07/09/19
|Animal Calls
|WILD HORSE CANYON RD
|NFA
|G19070352
|GRPD
|10:15:02 07/09/19
|Suspicious
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS
|NFA
|G19070353
|GRPD
|10:23:39 07/09/19
|Animal Calls
|ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G19070354
|GRPD
|10:11:35 07/09/19
|Follow-up
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070355
|GRPD
|10:42:28 07/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070356
|GRPD
|10:56:00 07/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|ADAMS ST
|NFA
|G19070357
|GRPD
|11:14:55 07/09/19
|Traffic Stop
|BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070358
|GRPD
|11:25:30 07/09/19
|Motorist Assist
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19070359
|GRPD
|11:42:23 07/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070360
|GRPD
|11:43:07 07/09/19
|Agency Assist
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19070361
|GRPD
|11:59:25 07/09/19
|Civil Issues
|SUBWAY
|NFA
|G19070362
|GRPD
|12:14:59 07/09/19
|Scam
|E 2ND N
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a fraudulent email. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.
|G19070363
|GRPD
|12:44:52 07/09/19
|Agency Assist
|2200 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19070364
|GRPD
|13:09:18 07/09/19
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 4TH W
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, Allegra Comer, age 22 of Colorado, was issued a citation for Speeding.
|G19070365
|GRPD
|13:06:43 07/09/19
|VIN Inspection
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19070366
|GRPD
|13:13:19 07/09/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19070367
|GRPD
|13:28:53 07/09/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070368
|GRPD
|15:08:48 07/09/19
|REDDI
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HWY 374
|NFA
|Officers responded to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report of a vehicle swerving. Officers were able to observe the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle. Officers determined the driver was using a cellular telephone while driving and issued the driver, Anselmo Valerio-Hernandez, age 76 of Granger, a citation for Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving.
|G19070369
|GRPD
|16:01:16 07/09/19
|Lost Property
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of lost or stolen property. Officers met with an individual who reported an item had previously gone missing but wanted to report the item missing. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070370
|GRPD
|16:30:51 07/09/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19070371
|GRPD
|19:04:04 07/09/19
|Animal Calls
|CHURCH VIEW DR
|GOA
|G19070372
|GRPD
|20:02:57 07/09/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic. Officers met with both individuals involved in the dispute. Both parties agreed to separate for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19070373
|GRPD
|19:48:49 07/09/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070374
|GRPD
|20:30:23 07/09/19
|Disturbance
|E 2ND N
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with an individual who reported a subject who was causing a disturbance. Officers met with the individual causing the disturbance, who agreed there would be no further problems.
|G19070375
|GRPD
|20:47:37 07/09/19
|Animal Calls
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19070376
|GRPD
|21:13:20 07/09/19
|Suspicious
|50 E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19070377
|GRPD
|21:28:10 07/09/19
|Agency Assist
|E 3RD S
|NFA
|G19070378
|GRPD
|00:54:42 07/10/19
|Field Contact
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded