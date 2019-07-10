Green River Police Blotter: July 9, 2019

G19070348 GRPD 08:07:45 07/09/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA

G19070349 GRPD 08:42:47 07/09/19 Follow-up SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19070350 GRPD 09:37:00 07/09/19 Suspicious W 3RD N NFA

G19070351 GRPD 09:53:38 07/09/19 Animal Calls WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA

G19070352 GRPD 10:15:02 07/09/19 Suspicious 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS NFA

G19070353 GRPD 10:23:39 07/09/19 Animal Calls ASPEN ST NFA

G19070354 GRPD 10:11:35 07/09/19 Follow-up E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070355 GRPD 10:42:28 07/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070356 GRPD 10:56:00 07/09/19 VIN Inspection ADAMS ST NFA

G19070357 GRPD 11:14:55 07/09/19 Traffic Stop BRIDGER DR & E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070358 GRPD 11:25:30 07/09/19 Motorist Assist HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19070359 GRPD 11:42:23 07/09/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070360 GRPD 11:43:07 07/09/19 Agency Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19070361 GRPD 11:59:25 07/09/19 Civil Issues SUBWAY NFA

G19070362 GRPD 12:14:59 07/09/19 Scam E 2ND N RTF

Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a fraudulent email. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.

G19070363 GRPD 12:44:52 07/09/19 Agency Assist 2200 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19070364 GRPD 13:09:18 07/09/19 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 4TH W NFA

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, Allegra Comer, age 22 of Colorado, was issued a citation for Speeding.

G19070365 GRPD 13:06:43 07/09/19 VIN Inspection CUMORAH WAY NFA

G19070366 GRPD 13:13:19 07/09/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G19070367 GRPD 13:28:53 07/09/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070368 GRPD 15:08:48 07/09/19 REDDI W FLAMING GORGE WAY & HWY 374 NFA

Officers responded to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report of a vehicle swerving. Officers were able to observe the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle. Officers determined the driver was using a cellular telephone while driving and issued the driver, Anselmo Valerio-Hernandez, age 76 of Granger, a citation for Use of Cellular Telephone While Driving.

G19070369 GRPD 16:01:16 07/09/19 Lost Property 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of lost or stolen property. Officers met with an individual who reported an item had previously gone missing but wanted to report the item missing. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070370 GRPD 16:30:51 07/09/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA

G19070371 GRPD 19:04:04 07/09/19 Animal Calls CHURCH VIEW DR GOA

G19070372 GRPD 20:02:57 07/09/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic. Officers met with both individuals involved in the dispute. Both parties agreed to separate for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19070373 GRPD 19:48:49 07/09/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070374 GRPD 20:30:23 07/09/19 Disturbance E 2ND N RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with an individual who reported a subject who was causing a disturbance. Officers met with the individual causing the disturbance, who agreed there would be no further problems.

G19070375 GRPD 20:47:37 07/09/19 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA

G19070376 GRPD 21:13:20 07/09/19 Suspicious 50 E RAILROAD AVE NFA

G19070377 GRPD 21:28:10 07/09/19 Agency Assist E 3RD S NFA