Green River Police Blotter: June 14-16, 2019

0
20

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19060638 GRPD 07:47:52 06/14/19 Juvenile E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR GOA
G19060639 GRPD 08:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060640 GRPD 08:00:00 06/14/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060641 GRPD 07:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060642 GRPD 08:47:17 06/14/19 Parking Problem E RAILROAD AVE & N 3RD E
G19060643 GRPD 08:53:19 06/14/19 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19060644 GRPD 09:14:10 06/14/19 Animal Calls WILDERNESS TRL
G19060645 GRPD 09:49:36 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19060646 GRPD 11:21:52 06/14/19 Trespassing ELK VALLEY DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who reported being harassed by a subject who was previously trespassed from their residence. Officers met with the subject with the trespass order and determined the trespass order had not been violated. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19060647 GRPD 11:27:52 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060648 GRPD 12:08:28 06/14/19 VIN Inspection SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA
G19060649 GRPD 12:18:32 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19060650 GRPD 12:29:29 06/14/19 VIN Inspection MANSFACE ST NFA
G19060651 GRPD 12:00:00 06/14/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060652 GRPD 12:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060653 GRPD 12:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060654 GRPD 14:34:40 06/14/19 VIN Inspection MAINE WAY NFA
G19060655 GRPD 14:41:20 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060656 GRPD 14:42:29 06/14/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19060657 GRPD 15:08:11 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19060658 GRPD 15:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060659 GRPD 15:17:10 06/14/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals who were involved in a verbal domestic. All parties agreed to separate and advised there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19060660 GRPD 15:34:14 06/14/19 Information BRIDGER DR NFA
G19060661 GRPD 15:40:35 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19060662 GRPD 15:40:58 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19060663 GRPD 16:05:46 06/14/19 VIN Inspection IOWA AVE NFA
G19060664 GRPD 16:18:47 06/14/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA
G19060665 GRPD 16:00:00 06/14/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060666 GRPD 16:52:06 06/14/19 Citizen Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19060667 GRPD 16:54:37 06/14/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD
G19060668 GRPD 16:45:29 06/14/19 Follow-up BAILEY CT
G19060669 GRPD 17:27:05 06/14/19 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST
G19060670 GRPD 17:33:18 06/14/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded with probation and parole agents for an active arrest & hold order. Candice Cortez, age 22 of Green River, was placed under arrest per the active order and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
G19060671 GRPD 18:01:43 06/14/19 Animal Bite JEFFERSON ST RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Officers met with an individual who reported their dog had bitten a family member. The dog was not current on a Rabies vaccination, so the dog was taken to the shelter for a 10-day Rabies quarantine. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19060672 GRPD 18:21:22 06/14/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals involved in a verbal dispute. Both parties involved in the dispute were separated. Officers completed a report of the incident.  
G19060673 GRPD 18:58:47 06/14/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G19060674 GRPD 20:26:45 06/14/19 Animal Calls SUNSET ST NFA
G19060675 GRPD 20:44:31 06/14/19 Suspicious KNOTTY PINE ST NFA
G19060676 GRPD 21:00:00 06/14/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19060677 GRPD 21:58:40 06/14/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19060678 GRPD 22:30:29 06/14/19 Information XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. It was reported the juvenile left the residence without permission. Officers located the juvenile and the juvenile was returned home. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19060679 GRPD 23:57:50 06/14/19 Animal Calls E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060680 GRPD 00:00:01 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060681 GRPD 00:00:00 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060682 GRPD 00:00:01 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060683 GRPD 00:00:01 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060684 GRPD 20:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060685 GRPD 19:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060686 GRPD 00:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060687 GRPD 05:00:00 06/15/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19060688 GRPD 08:26:27 06/15/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060689 GRPD 10:02:56 06/15/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19060690 GRPD 08:00:00 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060691 GRPD 07:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060692 GRPD 08:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060693 GRPD 12:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060694 GRPD 12:00:00 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060695 GRPD 12:44:07 06/15/19 Animal Calls E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060696 GRPD 13:00:52 06/15/19 Traffic Hazard MM90 I 80 WB NFA
G19060697 GRPD 13:33:29 06/15/19 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA
G19060698 GRPD 13:55:15 06/15/19 VIN Inspection EVANS ST NFA
G19060699 GRPD 14:06:31 06/15/19 Violate Crt Ord ELK VALLEY DR UNF
G19060700 GRPD 14:43:57 06/15/19 Animal Calls LOGAN ST NFA
G19060701 GRPD 14:50:58 06/15/19 Animal Bite N 1ST W RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Officers met with an individual who was bitten by a dog. Officers contacted the dog owner and verified that the dog’s Rabies vaccination was current. The owner, Shannon Lewis, age 42 of Green River, was issued a citation for Vicious Animal. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19060702 GRPD 14:54:46 06/15/19 Citizen Assist FIREHOLE PL NFA
G19060703 GRPD 15:00:59 06/15/19 Animal Calls W 4TH N & HILLCREST WAY NFA
G19060704 GRPD 15:54:23 06/15/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060705 GRPD 16:00:00 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060706 GRPD 16:49:09 06/15/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA
G19060707 GRPD 18:04:31 06/15/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060708 GRPD 20:41:25 06/15/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19060709 GRPD 20:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060710 GRPD 19:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060711 GRPD 21:00:00 06/15/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19060712 GRPD 23:20:16 06/15/19 Disturbance MONROE AVE NFA
G19060713 GRPD 23:50:24 06/15/19 Disturbance JEFFERSON ST NFA
G19060714 GRPD 00:00:01 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060715 GRPD 20:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060716 GRPD 00:58:09 06/16/19 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060717 GRPD 01:32:07 06/16/19 Field Contact MONROE AVE NFA
G19060718 GRPD 00:00:01 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060719 GRPD 00:00:01 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060720 GRPD 00:00:00 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060721 GRPD 02:27:53 06/16/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with an individual who reported she had been assaulted. Officers met with both parties and completed a report of the incident. A copy of the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
G19060722 GRPD 05:00:00 06/16/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19060723 GRPD 08:11:41 06/16/19 Alarm NOLAN ST NFA
G19060724 GRPD 08:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060725 GRPD 08:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060726 GRPD 08:00:00 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060727 GRPD 07:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060728 GRPD 09:18:10 06/16/19 Trespassing BRIDGER DR NFA
G19060729 GRPD 11:02:59 06/16/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19060730 GRPD 11:20:22 06/16/19 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR NFA
G19060731 GRPD 11:33:08 06/16/19 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of a welfare check. Officers assisted EMS and the individual was transported.
G19060732 GRPD 12:00:16 06/16/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19060733 GRPD 12:00:00 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060734 GRPD 12:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060735 GRPD 13:35:49 06/16/19 Welfare Check E FLAMING GORGE  & UINTA NFA
G19060736 GRPD 15:48:38 06/16/19 Information LOGAN ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a violation of a protection order. Officers met with an individual who reported the violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
G19060737 GRPD 16:24:47 06/16/19 Suspicious UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G19060738 GRPD 16:00:00 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060739 GRPD 17:06:41 06/16/19 Civil Issues CONESTOGA LN NFA
G19060740 GRPD 18:43:04 06/16/19 Animal Calls MANSFACE ST NFA
G19060741 GRPD 19:02:07 06/16/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060742 GRPD 19:30:33 06/16/19 Animal Calls HACKBERRY ST NFA
G19060743 GRPD 19:43:41 06/16/19 Vandalism MADISON AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Officers met with an individual who reported the damage to a window of the residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19060744 GRPD 20:09:35 06/16/19 Follow-up EMBASSY BAR NFA
G19060745 GRPD 20:12:42 06/16/19 Follow-up W RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19060746 GRPD 20:41:38 06/16/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & POWELL ST NFA
G19060747 GRPD 20:59:23 06/16/19 Follow-up W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060748 GRPD 21:00:00 06/16/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19060749 GRPD 22:11:47 06/16/19 Traffic Stop E TETON  & S RIVERBEND DR NFA
G19060750 GRPD 22:18:45 06/16/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of an agency assist. Officers assisted EMS and an individual was transported.
G19060751 GRPD 23:54:08 06/16/19 Traffic Offense W 2ND N UNF
G19060752 GRPD 01:40:03 06/17/19 Suspicious RIVER VIEW DR RTF
G19060753 GRPD 02:46:42 06/17/19 Follow-up KNOTTY PINE ST NFA
G19060754 GRPD 02:50:06 06/17/19 Follow-up WAGGENER ST NFA
G19060755 GRPD 03:00:21 06/17/19 Follow-up RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G19060756 GRPD 05:00:00 06/17/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19060757 GRPD 05:34:37 06/17/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with both parties involved in the altercation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
G19060758 GRPD 05:42:58 06/17/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19060759 GRPD 20:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060760 GRPD 20:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060761 GRPD 00:00:00 06/17/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060762 GRPD 00:00:00 06/17/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060763 GRPD 00:00:01 06/17/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060764 GRPD 00:00:01 06/17/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR