Green River Police Blotter: June 14-16, 2019

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G19060638 GRPD 07:47:52 06/14/19 Juvenile E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR GOA

G19060639 GRPD 08:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060640 GRPD 08:00:00 06/14/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060641 GRPD 07:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060642 GRPD 08:47:17 06/14/19 Parking Problem E RAILROAD AVE & N 3RD E

G19060643 GRPD 08:53:19 06/14/19 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19060644 GRPD 09:14:10 06/14/19 Animal Calls WILDERNESS TRL

G19060645 GRPD 09:49:36 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19060646 GRPD 11:21:52 06/14/19 Trespassing ELK VALLEY DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who reported being harassed by a subject who was previously trespassed from their residence. Officers met with the subject with the trespass order and determined the trespass order had not been violated. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060647 GRPD 11:27:52 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060648 GRPD 12:08:28 06/14/19 VIN Inspection SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA

G19060649 GRPD 12:18:32 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19060650 GRPD 12:29:29 06/14/19 VIN Inspection MANSFACE ST NFA

G19060651 GRPD 12:00:00 06/14/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060652 GRPD 12:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060653 GRPD 12:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060654 GRPD 14:34:40 06/14/19 VIN Inspection MAINE WAY NFA

G19060655 GRPD 14:41:20 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060656 GRPD 14:42:29 06/14/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G19060657 GRPD 15:08:11 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19060658 GRPD 15:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060659 GRPD 15:17:10 06/14/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals who were involved in a verbal domestic. All parties agreed to separate and advised there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060660 GRPD 15:34:14 06/14/19 Information BRIDGER DR NFA

G19060661 GRPD 15:40:35 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19060662 GRPD 15:40:58 06/14/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19060663 GRPD 16:05:46 06/14/19 VIN Inspection IOWA AVE NFA

G19060664 GRPD 16:18:47 06/14/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA

G19060665 GRPD 16:00:00 06/14/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060666 GRPD 16:52:06 06/14/19 Citizen Assist E FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19060667 GRPD 16:54:37 06/14/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD

G19060668 GRPD 16:45:29 06/14/19 Follow-up BAILEY CT

G19060669 GRPD 17:27:05 06/14/19 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST

G19060670 GRPD 17:33:18 06/14/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded with probation and parole agents for an active arrest & hold order. Candice Cortez, age 22 of Green River, was placed under arrest per the active order and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

G19060671 GRPD 18:01:43 06/14/19 Animal Bite JEFFERSON ST RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Officers met with an individual who reported their dog had bitten a family member. The dog was not current on a Rabies vaccination, so the dog was taken to the shelter for a 10-day Rabies quarantine. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060672 GRPD 18:21:22 06/14/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals involved in a verbal dispute. Both parties involved in the dispute were separated. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060673 GRPD 18:58:47 06/14/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G19060674 GRPD 20:26:45 06/14/19 Animal Calls SUNSET ST NFA

G19060675 GRPD 20:44:31 06/14/19 Suspicious KNOTTY PINE ST NFA

G19060676 GRPD 21:00:00 06/14/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19060677 GRPD 21:58:40 06/14/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19060678 GRPD 22:30:29 06/14/19 Information XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. It was reported the juvenile left the residence without permission. Officers located the juvenile and the juvenile was returned home. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060679 GRPD 23:57:50 06/14/19 Animal Calls E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060680 GRPD 00:00:01 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060681 GRPD 00:00:00 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060682 GRPD 00:00:01 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060683 GRPD 00:00:01 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060684 GRPD 20:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060685 GRPD 19:00:00 06/14/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060686 GRPD 00:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060687 GRPD 05:00:00 06/15/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19060688 GRPD 08:26:27 06/15/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060689 GRPD 10:02:56 06/15/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19060690 GRPD 08:00:00 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060691 GRPD 07:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060692 GRPD 08:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060693 GRPD 12:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060694 GRPD 12:00:00 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060695 GRPD 12:44:07 06/15/19 Animal Calls E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060696 GRPD 13:00:52 06/15/19 Traffic Hazard MM90 I 80 WB NFA

G19060697 GRPD 13:33:29 06/15/19 Animal Calls IRONWOOD ST NFA

G19060698 GRPD 13:55:15 06/15/19 VIN Inspection EVANS ST NFA

G19060699 GRPD 14:06:31 06/15/19 Violate Crt Ord ELK VALLEY DR UNF

G19060700 GRPD 14:43:57 06/15/19 Animal Calls LOGAN ST NFA

G19060701 GRPD 14:50:58 06/15/19 Animal Bite N 1ST W RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Officers met with an individual who was bitten by a dog. Officers contacted the dog owner and verified that the dog’s Rabies vaccination was current. The owner, Shannon Lewis, age 42 of Green River, was issued a citation for Vicious Animal. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060702 GRPD 14:54:46 06/15/19 Citizen Assist FIREHOLE PL NFA

G19060703 GRPD 15:00:59 06/15/19 Animal Calls W 4TH N & HILLCREST WAY NFA

G19060704 GRPD 15:54:23 06/15/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060705 GRPD 16:00:00 06/15/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060706 GRPD 16:49:09 06/15/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA

G19060707 GRPD 18:04:31 06/15/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060708 GRPD 20:41:25 06/15/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19060709 GRPD 20:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060710 GRPD 19:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060711 GRPD 21:00:00 06/15/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19060712 GRPD 23:20:16 06/15/19 Disturbance MONROE AVE NFA

G19060713 GRPD 23:50:24 06/15/19 Disturbance JEFFERSON ST NFA

G19060714 GRPD 00:00:01 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060715 GRPD 20:00:00 06/15/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060716 GRPD 00:58:09 06/16/19 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060717 GRPD 01:32:07 06/16/19 Field Contact MONROE AVE NFA

G19060718 GRPD 00:00:01 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060719 GRPD 00:00:01 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060720 GRPD 00:00:00 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060721 GRPD 02:27:53 06/16/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with an individual who reported she had been assaulted. Officers met with both parties and completed a report of the incident. A copy of the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19060722 GRPD 05:00:00 06/16/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19060723 GRPD 08:11:41 06/16/19 Alarm NOLAN ST NFA

G19060724 GRPD 08:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060725 GRPD 08:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060726 GRPD 08:00:00 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060727 GRPD 07:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060728 GRPD 09:18:10 06/16/19 Trespassing BRIDGER DR NFA

G19060729 GRPD 11:02:59 06/16/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G19060730 GRPD 11:20:22 06/16/19 Animal Calls BRIDGER DR NFA

G19060731 GRPD 11:33:08 06/16/19 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a welfare check. Officers assisted EMS and the individual was transported.

G19060732 GRPD 12:00:16 06/16/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G19060733 GRPD 12:00:00 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060734 GRPD 12:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060735 GRPD 13:35:49 06/16/19 Welfare Check E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA NFA

G19060736 GRPD 15:48:38 06/16/19 Information LOGAN ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a violation of a protection order. Officers met with an individual who reported the violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19060737 GRPD 16:24:47 06/16/19 Suspicious UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19060738 GRPD 16:00:00 06/16/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060739 GRPD 17:06:41 06/16/19 Civil Issues CONESTOGA LN NFA

G19060740 GRPD 18:43:04 06/16/19 Animal Calls MANSFACE ST NFA

G19060741 GRPD 19:02:07 06/16/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060742 GRPD 19:30:33 06/16/19 Animal Calls HACKBERRY ST NFA

G19060743 GRPD 19:43:41 06/16/19 Vandalism MADISON AVE RTF

Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Officers met with an individual who reported the damage to a window of the residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060744 GRPD 20:09:35 06/16/19 Follow-up EMBASSY BAR NFA

G19060745 GRPD 20:12:42 06/16/19 Follow-up W RAILROAD AVE NFA

G19060746 GRPD 20:41:38 06/16/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & POWELL ST NFA

G19060747 GRPD 20:59:23 06/16/19 Follow-up W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060748 GRPD 21:00:00 06/16/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19060749 GRPD 22:11:47 06/16/19 Traffic Stop E TETON & S RIVERBEND DR NFA

G19060750 GRPD 22:18:45 06/16/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of an agency assist. Officers assisted EMS and an individual was transported.

G19060751 GRPD 23:54:08 06/16/19 Traffic Offense W 2ND N UNF

G19060752 GRPD 01:40:03 06/17/19 Suspicious RIVER VIEW DR RTF

G19060753 GRPD 02:46:42 06/17/19 Follow-up KNOTTY PINE ST NFA

G19060754 GRPD 02:50:06 06/17/19 Follow-up WAGGENER ST NFA

G19060755 GRPD 03:00:21 06/17/19 Follow-up RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19060756 GRPD 05:00:00 06/17/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19060757 GRPD 05:34:37 06/17/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with both parties involved in the altercation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19060758 GRPD 05:42:58 06/17/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19060759 GRPD 20:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060760 GRPD 20:00:00 06/16/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19060761 GRPD 00:00:00 06/17/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19060762 GRPD 00:00:00 06/17/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19060763 GRPD 00:00:01 06/17/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF