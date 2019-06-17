Green River Police Blotter: June 14-16, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19060638
|GRPD
|07:47:52 06/14/19
|Juvenile
|E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR
|GOA
|G19060639
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/14/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060640
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/14/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060641
|GRPD
|07:00:00 06/14/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060642
|GRPD
|08:47:17 06/14/19
|Parking Problem
|E RAILROAD AVE & N 3RD E
|G19060643
|GRPD
|08:53:19 06/14/19
|Animal Calls
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19060644
|GRPD
|09:14:10 06/14/19
|Animal Calls
|WILDERNESS TRL
|G19060645
|GRPD
|09:49:36 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19060646
|GRPD
|11:21:52 06/14/19
|Trespassing
|ELK VALLEY DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who reported being harassed by a subject who was previously trespassed from their residence. Officers met with the subject with the trespass order and determined the trespass order had not been violated. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060647
|GRPD
|11:27:52 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060648
|GRPD
|12:08:28 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|NFA
|G19060649
|GRPD
|12:18:32 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19060650
|GRPD
|12:29:29 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19060651
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/14/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060652
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/14/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060653
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/14/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060654
|GRPD
|14:34:40 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|MAINE WAY
|NFA
|G19060655
|GRPD
|14:41:20 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060656
|GRPD
|14:42:29 06/14/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060657
|GRPD
|15:08:11 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19060658
|GRPD
|15:00:00 06/14/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060659
|GRPD
|15:17:10 06/14/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals who were involved in a verbal domestic. All parties agreed to separate and advised there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060660
|GRPD
|15:34:14 06/14/19
|Information
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19060661
|GRPD
|15:40:35 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19060662
|GRPD
|15:40:58 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19060663
|GRPD
|16:05:46 06/14/19
|VIN Inspection
|IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G19060664
|GRPD
|16:18:47 06/14/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19060665
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/14/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060666
|GRPD
|16:52:06 06/14/19
|Citizen Assist
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19060667
|GRPD
|16:54:37 06/14/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|G19060668
|GRPD
|16:45:29 06/14/19
|Follow-up
|BAILEY CT
|G19060669
|GRPD
|17:27:05 06/14/19
|Animal Calls
|SCHULTZ ST
|G19060670
|GRPD
|17:33:18 06/14/19
|Warrant
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded with probation and parole agents for an active arrest & hold order. Candice Cortez, age 22 of Green River, was placed under arrest per the active order and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19060671
|GRPD
|18:01:43 06/14/19
|Animal Bite
|JEFFERSON ST
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Officers met with an individual who reported their dog had bitten a family member. The dog was not current on a Rabies vaccination, so the dog was taken to the shelter for a 10-day Rabies quarantine. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060672
|GRPD
|18:21:22 06/14/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals involved in a verbal dispute. Both parties involved in the dispute were separated. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060673
|GRPD
|18:58:47 06/14/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060674
|GRPD
|20:26:45 06/14/19
|Animal Calls
|SUNSET ST
|NFA
|G19060675
|GRPD
|20:44:31 06/14/19
|Suspicious
|KNOTTY PINE ST
|NFA
|G19060676
|GRPD
|21:00:00 06/14/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19060677
|GRPD
|21:58:40 06/14/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060678
|GRPD
|22:30:29 06/14/19
|Information
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. It was reported the juvenile left the residence without permission. Officers located the juvenile and the juvenile was returned home. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060679
|GRPD
|23:57:50 06/14/19
|Animal Calls
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060680
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/15/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060681
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/15/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060682
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/15/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060683
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/15/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060684
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/14/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060685
|GRPD
|19:00:00 06/14/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060686
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/15/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060687
|GRPD
|05:00:00 06/15/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19060688
|GRPD
|08:26:27 06/15/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060689
|GRPD
|10:02:56 06/15/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060690
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/15/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060691
|GRPD
|07:00:00 06/15/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060692
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/15/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060693
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/15/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060694
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/15/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060695
|GRPD
|12:44:07 06/15/19
|Animal Calls
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060696
|GRPD
|13:00:52 06/15/19
|Traffic Hazard
|MM90 I 80 WB
|NFA
|G19060697
|GRPD
|13:33:29 06/15/19
|Animal Calls
|IRONWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19060698
|GRPD
|13:55:15 06/15/19
|VIN Inspection
|EVANS ST
|NFA
|G19060699
|GRPD
|14:06:31 06/15/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|ELK VALLEY DR
|UNF
|G19060700
|GRPD
|14:43:57 06/15/19
|Animal Calls
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19060701
|GRPD
|14:50:58 06/15/19
|Animal Bite
|N 1ST W
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Officers met with an individual who was bitten by a dog. Officers contacted the dog owner and verified that the dog’s Rabies vaccination was current. The owner, Shannon Lewis, age 42 of Green River, was issued a citation for Vicious Animal. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060702
|GRPD
|14:54:46 06/15/19
|Citizen Assist
|FIREHOLE PL
|NFA
|G19060703
|GRPD
|15:00:59 06/15/19
|Animal Calls
|W 4TH N & HILLCREST WAY
|NFA
|G19060704
|GRPD
|15:54:23 06/15/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060705
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/15/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060706
|GRPD
|16:49:09 06/15/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19060707
|GRPD
|18:04:31 06/15/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060708
|GRPD
|20:41:25 06/15/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060709
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/15/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060710
|GRPD
|19:00:00 06/15/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060711
|GRPD
|21:00:00 06/15/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19060712
|GRPD
|23:20:16 06/15/19
|Disturbance
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060713
|GRPD
|23:50:24 06/15/19
|Disturbance
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19060714
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/16/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060715
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/15/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060716
|GRPD
|00:58:09 06/16/19
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060717
|GRPD
|01:32:07 06/16/19
|Field Contact
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060718
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/16/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060719
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/16/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060720
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/16/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060721
|GRPD
|02:27:53 06/16/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with an individual who reported she had been assaulted. Officers met with both parties and completed a report of the incident. A copy of the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19060722
|GRPD
|05:00:00 06/16/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19060723
|GRPD
|08:11:41 06/16/19
|Alarm
|NOLAN ST
|NFA
|G19060724
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/16/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060725
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/16/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060726
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/16/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060727
|GRPD
|07:00:00 06/16/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060728
|GRPD
|09:18:10 06/16/19
|Trespassing
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19060729
|GRPD
|11:02:59 06/16/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060730
|GRPD
|11:20:22 06/16/19
|Animal Calls
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19060731
|GRPD
|11:33:08 06/16/19
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a welfare check. Officers assisted EMS and the individual was transported.
|G19060732
|GRPD
|12:00:16 06/16/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060733
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/16/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060734
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/16/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060735
|GRPD
|13:35:49 06/16/19
|Welfare Check
|E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA
|NFA
|G19060736
|GRPD
|15:48:38 06/16/19
|Information
|LOGAN ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a violation of a protection order. Officers met with an individual who reported the violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19060737
|GRPD
|16:24:47 06/16/19
|Suspicious
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19060738
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/16/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060739
|GRPD
|17:06:41 06/16/19
|Civil Issues
|CONESTOGA LN
|NFA
|G19060740
|GRPD
|18:43:04 06/16/19
|Animal Calls
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19060741
|GRPD
|19:02:07 06/16/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060742
|GRPD
|19:30:33 06/16/19
|Animal Calls
|HACKBERRY ST
|NFA
|G19060743
|GRPD
|19:43:41 06/16/19
|Vandalism
|MADISON AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of malicious mischief. Officers met with an individual who reported the damage to a window of the residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060744
|GRPD
|20:09:35 06/16/19
|Follow-up
|EMBASSY BAR
|NFA
|G19060745
|GRPD
|20:12:42 06/16/19
|Follow-up
|W RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19060746
|GRPD
|20:41:38 06/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & POWELL ST
|NFA
|G19060747
|GRPD
|20:59:23 06/16/19
|Follow-up
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060748
|GRPD
|21:00:00 06/16/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19060749
|GRPD
|22:11:47 06/16/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON & S RIVERBEND DR
|NFA
|G19060750
|GRPD
|22:18:45 06/16/19
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an agency assist. Officers assisted EMS and an individual was transported.
|G19060751
|GRPD
|23:54:08 06/16/19
|Traffic Offense
|W 2ND N
|UNF
|G19060752
|GRPD
|01:40:03 06/17/19
|Suspicious
|RIVER VIEW DR
|RTF
|G19060753
|GRPD
|02:46:42 06/17/19
|Follow-up
|KNOTTY PINE ST
|NFA
|G19060754
|GRPD
|02:50:06 06/17/19
|Follow-up
|WAGGENER ST
|NFA
|G19060755
|GRPD
|03:00:21 06/17/19
|Follow-up
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19060756
|GRPD
|05:00:00 06/17/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19060757
|GRPD
|05:34:37 06/17/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with both parties involved in the altercation. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19060758
|GRPD
|05:42:58 06/17/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060759
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/16/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060760
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/16/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060761
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/17/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060762
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/17/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060763
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/17/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060764
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/17/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded