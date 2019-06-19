Green River Police Blotter: June 18, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19060819 GRPD 10:38:52 06/18/19 Escort 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060820 GRPD 10:51:43 06/18/19 VIN Inspection E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060821 GRPD 10:56:51 06/18/19 Subject Removal E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060822 GRPD 10:49:00 06/18/19 Traffic Offense 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS UNF
G19060823 GRPD 11:01:59 06/18/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19060824 GRPD 11:01:08 06/18/19 VIN Inspection ALEXANDRA CIR NFA
G19060825 GRPD 11:08:26 06/18/19 Dead Body XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of an unattended death. Officers completed a report of the incident and the report was turned over to GRPD Detectives.
G19060826 GRPD 11:53:28 06/18/19 Subject Removal UINTA DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of subject removal. Officers met with the owner of the property who advised they wanted two individuals trespassed from the property. Officers met with the individuals, issued the trespass warnings, and completed a report of the incident.
G19060827 GRPD 12:27:50 06/18/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA
G19060828 GRPD 13:44:33 06/18/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060829 GRPD 13:55:06 06/18/19 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060830 GRPD 14:58:43 06/18/19 Animal Calls HACKBERRY ST NFA
G19060831 GRPD 15:15:52 06/18/19 Animal Calls TRAIL DR NFA
G19060832 GRPD 15:45:32 06/18/19 Animal Calls WILDERNESS TRL NFA
G19060833 GRPD 15:47:28 06/18/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060834 GRPD 15:44:43 06/18/19 Agency Assist 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060835 GRPD 16:04:14 06/18/19 Field Contact E 2ND S & UINTA DR NFA
G19060836 GRPD 16:19:21 06/18/19 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA
G19060837 GRPD 12:00:01 06/18/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060838 GRPD 12:00:00 06/18/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060839 GRPD 16:00:00 06/18/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060840 GRPD 16:54:22 06/18/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060841 GRPD 17:20:25 06/18/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & CALIFORNIA DR NFA
G19060842 GRPD 18:31:40 06/18/19 Animal Calls E 2ND N NFA
G19060843 GRPD 20:28:26 06/18/19 Suspicious FMC PARK NFA
G19060844 GRPD 20:48:05 06/18/19 Assault XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of an ambulance assist. Officers met with an individual who reported an assault along with other individuals on the scene. While investigating the incident, officers found one subject to be in violation of their probation. Richard Jay Flaten, age 61 of Green River, was arrested per an Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and a copy of the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
G19060845 GRPD 21:04:47 06/18/19 Suspicious EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G19060846 GRPD 00:00:00 06/19/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060847 GRPD 00:00:00 06/19/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060848 GRPD 20:00:00 06/18/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060849 GRPD 00:00:01 06/19/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060850 GRPD 00:00:01 06/19/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060851 GRPD 20:00:00 06/18/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060852 GRPD 00:00:01 06/19/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

