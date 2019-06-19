Green River Police Blotter: June 18, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19060819
|GRPD
|10:38:52 06/18/19
|Escort
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060820
|GRPD
|10:51:43 06/18/19
|VIN Inspection
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060821
|GRPD
|10:56:51 06/18/19
|Subject Removal
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060822
|GRPD
|10:49:00 06/18/19
|Traffic Offense
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|UNF
|G19060823
|GRPD
|11:01:59 06/18/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060824
|GRPD
|11:01:08 06/18/19
|VIN Inspection
|ALEXANDRA CIR
|NFA
|G19060825
|GRPD
|11:08:26 06/18/19
|Dead Body
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an unattended death. Officers completed a report of the incident and the report was turned over to GRPD Detectives.
|G19060826
|GRPD
|11:53:28 06/18/19
|Subject Removal
|UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of subject removal. Officers met with the owner of the property who advised they wanted two individuals trespassed from the property. Officers met with the individuals, issued the trespass warnings, and completed a report of the incident.
|G19060827
|GRPD
|12:27:50 06/18/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060828
|GRPD
|13:44:33 06/18/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060829
|GRPD
|13:55:06 06/18/19
|VIN Inspection
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060830
|GRPD
|14:58:43 06/18/19
|Animal Calls
|HACKBERRY ST
|NFA
|G19060831
|GRPD
|15:15:52 06/18/19
|Animal Calls
|TRAIL DR
|NFA
|G19060832
|GRPD
|15:45:32 06/18/19
|Animal Calls
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|G19060833
|GRPD
|15:47:28 06/18/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060834
|GRPD
|15:44:43 06/18/19
|Agency Assist
|550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060835
|GRPD
|16:04:14 06/18/19
|Field Contact
|E 2ND S & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060836
|GRPD
|16:19:21 06/18/19
|Follow-up
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060837
|GRPD
|12:00:01 06/18/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060838
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/18/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060839
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/18/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060840
|GRPD
|16:54:22 06/18/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060841
|GRPD
|17:20:25 06/18/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD & CALIFORNIA DR
|NFA
|G19060842
|GRPD
|18:31:40 06/18/19
|Animal Calls
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060843
|GRPD
|20:28:26 06/18/19
|Suspicious
|FMC PARK
|NFA
|G19060844
|GRPD
|20:48:05 06/18/19
|Assault
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an ambulance assist. Officers met with an individual who reported an assault along with other individuals on the scene. While investigating the incident, officers found one subject to be in violation of their probation. Richard Jay Flaten, age 61 of Green River, was arrested per an Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and a copy of the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19060845
|GRPD
|21:04:47 06/18/19
|Suspicious
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19060846
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/19/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060847
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/19/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060848
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/18/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060849
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/19/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060850
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/19/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060851
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/18/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060852
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/19/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded