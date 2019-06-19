Green River Police Blotter: June 18, 2019

Officers responded to a report of subject removal. Officers met with the owner of the property who advised they wanted two individuals trespassed from the property. Officers met with the individuals, issued the trespass warnings, and completed a report of the incident.

Officers responded to a report of an ambulance assist. Officers met with an individual who reported an assault along with other individuals on the scene. While investigating the incident, officers found one subject to be in violation of their probation. Richard Jay Flaten, age 61 of Green River, was arrested per an Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation. Officers completed a report of the incident and a copy of the report was forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.