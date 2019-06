Green River Police Blotter: June 19, 2019

G19060853 GRPD 07:32:37 06/19/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang up. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an individual who reported an assault. Officers also met with another individual who reported only a verbal dispute had occurred. Officers complete a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19060854 GRPD 07:57:26 06/19/19 Found Property 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers retrieved the property and completed a report.

G19060855 GRPD 08:26:39 06/19/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060856 GRPD 08:00:01 06/19/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060857 GRPD 08:00:00 06/19/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060858 GRPD 08:00:00 06/19/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060859 GRPD 09:23:51 06/19/19 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR NFA

G19060860 GRPD 09:25:38 06/19/19 VIN Inspection S WAGON WHEEL DR NFA

G19060861 GRPD 09:31:57 06/19/19 Drugs EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G19060862 GRPD 09:54:21 06/19/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA

G19060863 GRPD 10:31:11 06/19/19 Follow-up UINTA DR NFA

G19060864 GRPD 10:37:48 06/19/19 Field Contact 59 UINTA DR NFA

G19060865 GRPD 10:44:07 06/19/19 Trespassing 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of subject removal. Officers met with an individual who requested a subject be removed and trespassed from the property. Officers issued the trespass warning to the individual and completed a report of the incident.

G19060866 GRPD 10:46:28 06/19/19 Animal Calls EVERS ST NFA

G19060867 GRPD 11:12:28 06/19/19 Animal Calls E 4TH S NFA

G19060868 GRPD 11:21:48 06/19/19 VIN Inspection HILLCREST WAY NFA

G19060869 GRPD 11:20:37 06/19/19 Animal Calls E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060870 GRPD 11:34:39 06/19/19 Follow-up RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19060871 GRPD 12:08:24 06/19/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060872 GRPD 13:39:12 06/19/19 Juvenile 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers met with individuals who reported finding tobacco products in the possession of a juvenile. The juvenile was issued a citation for Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060873 GRPD 13:53:24 06/19/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060874 GRPD 14:20:45 06/19/19 Suspicious WILSON ST NFA

G19060875 GRPD 14:57:07 06/19/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060876 GRPD 15:17:49 06/19/19 Civil Issues W TETON BLVD NFA

G19060877 GRPD 15:26:00 06/19/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060878 GRPD 12:00:00 06/19/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060879 GRPD 16:00:00 06/19/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060880 GRPD 16:15:31 06/19/19 Agency Assist NEW JERSEY LN NFA

G19060881 GRPD 16:34:06 06/19/19 VIN Inspection RHODE ISLAND PL NFA

G19060882 GRPD 16:39:36 06/19/19 VIN Inspection MISSISSIPPI ST NFA

G19060883 GRPD 16:58:00 06/19/19 Subject Removal 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060884 GRPD 17:14:56 06/19/19 Traffic Offense MM91 I 80 WB NFA

G19060885 GRPD 17:29:59 06/19/19 Assault ELK VALLEY DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of an assault. Officers met with the individual who reported the assault. Officers were unable to contact the suspected individual at the time the incident was reported. Officers completed the initial report of the incident. RTF

G19060886 GRPD 17:48:03 06/19/19 Accidents MM91 I 80 EB NFA

G19060887 GRPD 17:55:07 06/19/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19060888 GRPD 18:13:11 06/19/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19060889 GRPD 18:41:56 06/19/19 Follow-up E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060890 GRPD 19:11:58 06/19/19 Animal Calls LOGAN ST NFA

G19060891 GRPD 21:26:34 06/19/19 Animal Calls WAGGENER ST NFA

G19060892 GRPD 22:19:11 06/19/19 Animal Calls FIR ST & CEDAR ST GOA

G19060893 GRPD 12:00:00 06/19/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19060894 GRPD 20:00:00 06/19/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060895 GRPD 20:00:00 06/19/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060896 GRPD 22:51:13 06/19/19 Animal Calls WILKES DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19060897 GRPD 00:00:01 06/20/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060898 GRPD 00:00:01 06/20/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060899 GRPD 00:00:01 06/20/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060900 GRPD 00:00:02 06/20/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060901 GRPD 00:00:00 06/20/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060902 GRPD 00:24:51 06/20/19 Trespassing 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060903 GRPD 00:00:01 06/20/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA