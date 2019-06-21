Green River Police Blotter: June 20, 2019

G19060905 GRPD 07:28:26 06/20/19 Information 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060906 GRPD 08:00:00 06/20/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19060907 GRPD 08:00:00 06/20/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19060908 GRPD 08:00:00 06/20/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19060909 GRPD 08:04:44 06/20/19 Animal Calls E 2ND N NFA

G19060910 GRPD 09:31:41 06/20/19 Traffic Offense MONROE AVE NFA

G19060911 GRPD 09:45:29 06/20/19 Scam 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060912 GRPD 09:51:45 06/20/19 Animal Calls S CENTER ST NFA

G19060913 GRPD 10:03:47 06/20/19 Agency Assist W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060914 GRPD 10:36:46 06/20/19 REDDI HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE NFA

G19060915 GRPD 10:50:07 06/20/19 Suspicious WILSON ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of suspicious individuals. Upon arrival, officers found one of the individuals to have an active Sweetwater County warrant. The individual, identified as, Randy Jenkins, age 19 of Green River, was placed under arrest per the active warrant and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

G19060916 GRPD 10:57:17 06/20/19 Information LOGAN ST NFA

G19060917 GRPD 11:41:17 06/20/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060918 GRPD 12:00:00 06/20/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19060919 GRPD 12:00:00 06/20/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19060920 GRPD 12:00:00 06/20/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19060921 GRPD 12:09:57 06/20/19 Follow-up E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060922 GRPD 12:38:25 06/20/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060923 GRPD 12:43:31 06/20/19 Violate Crt Ord LOGAN ST NFA

G19060924 GRPD 13:17:05 06/20/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060925 GRPD 13:16:15 06/20/19 Civil Issues ALABAMA DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a citizen assist. Officers met with an individual who reported misconduct from a contractor, for work that was supposed to be performed. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060926 GRPD 13:49:47 06/20/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060927 GRPD 14:06:02 06/20/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G19060928 GRPD 14:12:23 06/20/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060929 GRPD 14:35:06 06/20/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060930 GRPD 15:03:30 06/20/19 Trespassing SCHULTZ ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested an individual be trespassed from the property. Officers issued a trespass warning to the individual and completed a report of the incident.

G19060931 GRPD 15:21:59 06/20/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060932 GRPD 15:30:25 06/20/19 Follow-up ELK VALLEY DR NFA

G19060933 GRPD 15:49:25 06/20/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060934 GRPD 16:19:04 06/20/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with a store manager who requested that two individuals be trespassed from the store, due to suspicious activity. Officers were unable to make contact with the individuals at the time the initial report was completed. RTF

G19060935 GRPD 16:23:40 06/20/19 Scam 612 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060936 GRPD 16:25:36 06/20/19 Missing Person XXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. Officers met with an individual who reported the juvenile had left the residence without permission. The juvenile was later located by the RSPD. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060937 GRPD 16:57:03 06/20/19 Agency Assist S 4TH E NFA

G19060938 GRPD 17:06:49 06/20/19 VIN Inspection EASY ST NFA

G19060939 GRPD 17:19:58 06/20/19 Follow-up VIRGINIA DR NFA

G19060940 GRPD 19:04:10 06/20/19 Agency Assist WYOMING DR NFA

G19060941 GRPD 19:25:47 06/20/19 Animal Calls RIVER VIEW DR & BIRCH ST NFA

G19060942 GRPD 19:34:58 06/20/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA

G19060943 GRPD 19:45:32 06/20/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060944 GRPD 19:52:25 06/20/19 Agency Assist E 3RD S NFA

G19060945 GRPD 21:02:47 06/20/19 Parking Problem CROSSBOW DR NFA

G19060946 GRPD 16:00:00 06/20/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060947 GRPD 20:00:00 06/20/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060948 GRPD 20:00:00 06/20/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060949 GRPD 23:43:30 06/20/19 Alarm 515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060950 GRPD 00:00:01 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060951 GRPD 00:06:59 06/21/19 Disturbance 41 E RAILROAD AVE RTF

Officers responded to report of a disturbance. Officers met with the manager of the establishment who reported an individual, who was causing a disturbance and requested the individual to be trespassed from the property. Officers made contact with the individual, issued a trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident.

G19060952 GRPD 00:00:00 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060953 GRPD 00:00:01 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060954 GRPD 00:00:01 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060955 GRPD 00:00:02 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060956 GRPD 01:09:14 06/21/19 Traffic Offense HITCHING POST DR UNF

G19060957 GRPD 00:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA