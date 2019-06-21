Green River Police Blotter: June 20, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19060905
|GRPD
|07:28:26 06/20/19
|Information
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060906
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/20/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060907
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/20/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060908
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/20/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060909
|GRPD
|08:04:44 06/20/19
|Animal Calls
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060910
|GRPD
|09:31:41 06/20/19
|Traffic Offense
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060911
|GRPD
|09:45:29 06/20/19
|Scam
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060912
|GRPD
|09:51:45 06/20/19
|Animal Calls
|S CENTER ST
|NFA
|G19060913
|GRPD
|10:03:47 06/20/19
|Agency Assist
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060914
|GRPD
|10:36:46 06/20/19
|REDDI
|HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060915
|GRPD
|10:50:07 06/20/19
|Suspicious
|WILSON ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of suspicious individuals. Upon arrival, officers found one of the individuals to have an active Sweetwater County warrant. The individual, identified as, Randy Jenkins, age 19 of Green River, was placed under arrest per the active warrant and transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19060916
|GRPD
|10:57:17 06/20/19
|Information
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19060917
|GRPD
|11:41:17 06/20/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060918
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/20/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060919
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/20/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060920
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/20/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060921
|GRPD
|12:09:57 06/20/19
|Follow-up
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060922
|GRPD
|12:38:25 06/20/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060923
|GRPD
|12:43:31 06/20/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19060924
|GRPD
|13:17:05 06/20/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060925
|GRPD
|13:16:15 06/20/19
|Civil Issues
|ALABAMA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a citizen assist. Officers met with an individual who reported misconduct from a contractor, for work that was supposed to be performed. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060926
|GRPD
|13:49:47 06/20/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060927
|GRPD
|14:06:02 06/20/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060928
|GRPD
|14:12:23 06/20/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060929
|GRPD
|14:35:06 06/20/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060930
|GRPD
|15:03:30 06/20/19
|Trespassing
|SCHULTZ ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who requested an individual be trespassed from the property. Officers issued a trespass warning to the individual and completed a report of the incident.
|G19060931
|GRPD
|15:21:59 06/20/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060932
|GRPD
|15:30:25 06/20/19
|Follow-up
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G19060933
|GRPD
|15:49:25 06/20/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060934
|GRPD
|16:19:04 06/20/19
|Larceny
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with a store manager who requested that two individuals be trespassed from the store, due to suspicious activity. Officers were unable to make contact with the individuals at the time the initial report was completed. RTF
|G19060935
|GRPD
|16:23:40 06/20/19
|Scam
|612 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060936
|GRPD
|16:25:36 06/20/19
|Missing Person
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile runaway. Officers met with an individual who reported the juvenile had left the residence without permission. The juvenile was later located by the RSPD. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060937
|GRPD
|16:57:03 06/20/19
|Agency Assist
|S 4TH E
|NFA
|G19060938
|GRPD
|17:06:49 06/20/19
|VIN Inspection
|EASY ST
|NFA
|G19060939
|GRPD
|17:19:58 06/20/19
|Follow-up
|VIRGINIA DR
|NFA
|G19060940
|GRPD
|19:04:10 06/20/19
|Agency Assist
|WYOMING DR
|NFA
|G19060941
|GRPD
|19:25:47 06/20/19
|Animal Calls
|RIVER VIEW DR & BIRCH ST
|NFA
|G19060942
|GRPD
|19:34:58 06/20/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19060943
|GRPD
|19:45:32 06/20/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060944
|GRPD
|19:52:25 06/20/19
|Agency Assist
|E 3RD S
|NFA
|G19060945
|GRPD
|21:02:47 06/20/19
|Parking Problem
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19060946
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/20/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060947
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/20/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060948
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/20/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060949
|GRPD
|23:43:30 06/20/19
|Alarm
|515 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060950
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/21/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060951
|GRPD
|00:06:59 06/21/19
|Disturbance
|41 E RAILROAD AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to report of a disturbance. Officers met with the manager of the establishment who reported an individual, who was causing a disturbance and requested the individual to be trespassed from the property. Officers made contact with the individual, issued a trespass warning, and completed a report of the incident.
|G19060952
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/21/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060953
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/21/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060954
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/21/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060955
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/21/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060956
|GRPD
|01:09:14 06/21/19
|Traffic Offense
|HITCHING POST DR
|UNF
|G19060957
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/21/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060958
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/21/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded