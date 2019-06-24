Green River Police Blotter: June 21-23, 2019

G19060959 GRPD 07:40:47 06/21/19 VIN Inspection WIND RIVER DR NFA

G19060960 GRPD 08:24:24 06/21/19 Animal Calls WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA

G19060961 GRPD 09:36:21 06/21/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA

G19060962 GRPD 09:37:11 06/21/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G19060963 GRPD 10:34:44 06/21/19 Test SHOSHONE AVE UNF

G19060964 GRPD 10:38:30 06/21/19 Disturbance ARKANSAS DR NFA

G19060965 GRPD 10:43:01 06/21/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060966 GRPD 10:45:25 06/21/19 Larceny COLORADO DR NFA

G19060967 GRPD 10:59:58 06/21/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA

G19060968 GRPD 10:59:18 06/21/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060969 GRPD 11:43:37 06/21/19 Animal Calls ELK MOUNTAIN & CROSSBOW DR NFA

G19060970 GRPD 12:25:34 06/21/19 Parking Problem S 7TH W NFA

G19060971 GRPD 12:25:52 06/21/19 Animal Calls BARNHART ST NFA

G19060972 GRPD 12:00:00 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060973 GRPD 12:47:38 06/21/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060974 GRPD 13:04:30 06/21/19 Parking Problem E FLAMING GORGE & N CENTER ST NFA

G19060975 GRPD 08:00:01 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060976 GRPD 13:10:24 06/21/19 Follow-up LOCUST ST NFA

G19060977 GRPD 13:14:27 06/21/19 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 2ND W NFA

G19060978 GRPD 13:22:23 06/21/19 Trespassing 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA

G19060979 GRPD 13:26:19 06/21/19 Follow-up ELK VALLEY DR NFA

G19060980 GRPD 13:46:52 06/21/19 Animal Calls MONROE AVE & E TETON BLVD NFA

G19060981 GRPD 14:03:26 06/21/19 Animal Calls STRATTON MYERS PARK GOA

G19060982 GRPD 14:22:50 06/21/19 Scam RIO VERDE DR

G19060983 GRPD 14:21:53 06/21/19 Suspicious WYOMING DR NFA

G19060984 GRPD 14:50:45 06/21/19 Parking Problem ARIZONA ST NFA

G19060985 GRPD 14:23:15 06/21/19 Fraud E 2ND S NFA

G19060986 GRPD 08:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19060987 GRPD 15:32:52 06/21/19 Accidents ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR RBM

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling north on Uinta Dr and initiated a U-turn. As vehicle-one pulled into the southbound lane in front of vehicle-two, vehicle-two struck vehicle-one. Officers issued the driver of vehicle-one, Daniel Woodring, age 62 of Green River, citations for Careless Driving and Inattentive Driving with a Crash. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19060988 GRPD 16:22:55 06/21/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19060989 GRPD 16:20:51 06/21/19 Information MONROE AVE NFA

G19060990 GRPD 16:00:21 06/21/19 Trespassing ELK VALLEY DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with two individuals who requested trespass warnings be issued. Officers issued trespass warnings to both individuals and completed a report of the incident.

G19060991 GRPD 16:25:06 06/21/19 Information 55 ASTLE AVE NFA

G19060992 GRPD 16:00:00 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19060993 GRPD 12:00:00 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19060994 GRPD 12:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19060995 GRPD 08:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19060996 GRPD 18:31:48 06/21/19 Animal Calls SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA

G19060997 GRPD 19:58:23 06/21/19 Follow-up ELK VALLEY DR NFA

G19060998 GRPD 19:57:39 06/21/19 Agency Assist OKLAHOMA DR NFA

G19060999 GRPD 20:24:35 06/21/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061000 GRPD 20:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061001 GRPD 20:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061002 GRPD 21:12:21 06/21/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA

G19061003 GRPD 21:34:54 06/21/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH E NFA

G19061004 GRPD 21:30:49 06/21/19 Hit and Run MONROE AVE RBM

Officers responded to a report of a hit & run collision. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers complete a report of the incident.

G19061005 GRPD 21:43:25 06/21/19 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & HOOVER DR NFA

G19061006 GRPD 21:40:09 06/21/19 Animal Calls E 4TH S

G19061007 GRPD 21:47:53 06/21/19 Information LINCOLN ST & MCKINLEY ST NFA

G19061008 GRPD 21:56:19 06/21/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR NFA

G19061009 GRPD 22:00:43 06/21/19 Open Property 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 NFA

G19061010 GRPD 22:13:21 06/21/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19061011 GRPD 22:24:39 06/21/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & BRIDGER DR NFA

G19061012 GRPD 22:40:14 06/21/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD; NFA

G19061013 GRPD 22:51:23 06/21/19 Animal Calls MEDICINE BOW DR NFA

G19061014 GRPD 23:20:35 06/21/19 Field Contact RODEO ARENA NFA

G19061015 GRPD 23:34:05 06/21/19 Animal Calls ALEXANDRA CIR NFA

G19061016 GRPD 00:00:02 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061017 GRPD 00:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061018 GRPD 00:00:01 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061019 GRPD 00:00:01 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061020 GRPD 00:00:01 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061021 GRPD 00:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061022 GRPD 01:30:39 06/22/19 Agency Assist WILDERNESS TRL NFA

G19061023 GRPD 01:32:28 06/22/19 Information E 4TH S NFA

G19061024 GRPD 02:15:24 06/22/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061025 GRPD 00:00:01 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061026 GRPD 08:00:01 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061027 GRPD 08:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061028 GRPD 09:58:39 06/22/19 Animal Calls SUNDANCE DR RTF

G19061029 GRPD 10:16:26 06/22/19 Field Contact BLAKE ST & S 4TH W NFA

G19061030 GRPD 10:22:16 06/22/19 Parking Problem W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061031 GRPD 10:47:43 06/22/19 Follow-up ELK VALLEY DR NFA

G19061032 GRPD 11:12:39 06/22/19 Follow-up 540 SUNDANCE DR NFA

G19061033 GRPD 11:25:32 06/22/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19061034 GRPD 11:34:03 06/22/19 Drugs 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of possible drugs on the property. Officers met with individuals who were renting a room and consented to a search of the room. Suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were located. Officers issued a citation to Seth Solano, age 25 of Rock Springs, for Possession of CDS and confiscated the suspected marijuana and paraphernalia. Officers issued a trespass warning for both individuals and completed a report of the incident.

G19061035 GRPD 12:18:23 06/22/19 Animal Calls KNOTTY PINE ST NFA

G19061036 GRPD 13:00:05 06/22/19 Suspicious 750 W 5TH N NFA

G19061037 GRPD 13:00:44 06/22/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061038 GRPD 13:45:32 06/22/19 Suspicious 36 E FLAMING GORGE WAY

G19061039 GRPD 13:58:37 06/22/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR & IDAHO ST NFA

G19061040 GRPD 14:36:16 06/22/19 Agency Assist LOGAN ST NFA

G19061041 GRPD 08:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061042 GRPD 12:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061043 GRPD 12:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061044 GRPD 15:35:37 06/22/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA

G19061045 GRPD 15:43:14 06/22/19 Civil Issues JEFFERSON ST NFA

G19061046 GRPD 15:45:45 06/22/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with a juvenile who reported their bike missing, a BMX style bike, taken from the front of the store. Officers met with the juvenile and a parent to gather statements. Officers attempted to locate the missing bike but were unable to observe a bike matching the description given. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061047 GRPD 16:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19061048 GRPD 18:17:44 06/22/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR NFA

G19061049 GRPD 12:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19061050 GRPD 18:45:19 06/22/19 Civil Issues JEFFERSON ST NFA

G19061051 GRPD 19:56:29 06/22/19 Civil Issues UPLAND WAY NFA

G19061052 GRPD 20:49:09 06/22/19 Agency Assist BARNHART ST NFA

G19061053 GRPD 20:57:59 06/22/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19061054 GRPD 21:17:02 06/22/19 Traffic Stop WILKES DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19061055 GRPD 21:37:11 06/22/19 Traffic Stop BLAKE ST & S 5TH W NFA

G19061056 GRPD 21:37:36 06/22/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE NFA

G19061057 GRPD 21:45:00 06/22/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061058 GRPD 22:10:18 06/22/19 Traffic Stop WASHAKIE AVE & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19061059 GRPD 00:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061060 GRPD 00:43:37 06/23/19 Information EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G19061061 GRPD 00:00:01 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061062 GRPD 00:00:01 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061063 GRPD 01:00:54 06/23/19 Citizen Assist BLAKE ST NFA

G19061064 GRPD 00:00:00 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061065 GRPD 00:00:01 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061066 GRPD 00:00:01 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061067 GRPD 20:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061068 GRPD 00:00:02 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061069 GRPD 20:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061070 GRPD 05:51:53 06/23/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19061071 GRPD 07:36:43 06/23/19 Animal Calls MADISON AVE RTF

G19061072 GRPD 08:32:35 06/23/19 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W NFA

G19061073 GRPD 09:36:01 06/23/19 Training W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061074 GRPD 10:29:47 06/23/19 Agency Assist MM94 I 80 EB NFA

G19061075 GRPD 08:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061076 GRPD 12:00:47 06/23/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA

G19061077 GRPD 12:33:27 06/23/19 Animal Calls S WAGONWHEEL & HITCHING POST NFA

G19061078 GRPD 12:56:42 06/23/19 Accidents 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS RTF

Officers responded to a report of a collision. Officers met with an individual who reported a piece of lawn equipment had fallen off of their vehicle and another vehicle ran over the piece of equipment and drug it several feet before leaving the area. At the time of the report, officers were unable to identify the vehicle that ran over the piece of equipment.

G19061079 GRPD 13:26:02 06/23/19 Training 1615 HITCHING POST DR NFA

G19061080 GRPD 12:00:00 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061081 GRPD 13:47:15 06/23/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G19061082 GRPD 13:54:41 06/23/19 Suspicious EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G19061083 GRPD 14:57:38 06/23/19 Animal Calls HILLSIDE DR & EVANS ST

G19061084 GRPD 13:00:00 06/23/19 Information WILDERNESS TRL RTF

Officers responded to a report of accidental damage. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage on their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061085 GRPD 16:12:11 06/23/19 Trespassing 59 UINTA DR NFA

G19061086 GRPD 16:14:15 06/23/19 Animal Calls INDIAN HILLS PARK NFA

G19061087 GRPD 17:44:09 06/23/19 Training SCOTTS BOTTOM NFA

G19061088 GRPD 17:56:00 06/23/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with a store employee who reported larceny in the liquor store. Officers were able to identify the suspects and attempted to make contact. Officers observed the suspects in a vehicle at their residence and advised the occupants to stop the vehicle, but the individuals drove out of the parking lot. Officers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the suspected individuals, officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver’s breath. Michael Farris, age 59 of Green River was subsequently arrested for DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense and issued citations for DWUI, Shoplifting, Seat Belt, and Eluding a Police Officer. The passenger, Maria Williams, age 62 of Green River, was issued citations for Conspiracy to Commit Shoplifting, Seat Belt, and Open Container. Officers transported Farris to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.

G19061089 GRPD 17:33:06 06/23/19 Accidents HILLCREST LN & MEADOW DR

G19061090 GRPD 18:40:37 06/23/19 Civil Issues JEFFERSON ST NFA

G19061091 GRPD 18:57:08 06/23/19 Subject Removal CONESTOGA LN RTF

Officers responded to a report of subject removal. Officers met with individuals involved in a verbal domestic. All parties were advised to separate for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061092 GRPD 19:14:29 06/23/19 Animal Calls JUNIPER ST NFA

G19061093 GRPD 19:28:12 06/23/19 Follow-up 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS

G19061094 GRPD 08:00:00 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061095 GRPD 16:00:00 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061096 GRPD 21:02:15 06/23/19 Information ELM ST NFA

G19061097 GRPD 21:23:23 06/23/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19061098 GRPD 21:31:34 06/23/19 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G19061099 GRPD 21:37:21 06/23/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19061100 GRPD 21:50:24 06/23/19 Field Contact CUMORAH WAY NFA

G19061101 GRPD 20:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061102 GRPD 08:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061103 GRPD 23:15:57 06/23/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE

G19061104 GRPD 23:22:07 06/23/19 REDDI LOGAN ST RTF

Officers responded to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report. Officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling westbound on Monroe Ave. Officers met with the driver, Kristopher Kofoed, age 57 of Green River, who was found to be driving while under the influence. Kofoed was placed under arrest and issued citations for DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense and Compulsory Auto Insurance. Officers transported Kofoed to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.

G19061105 GRPD 01:21:52 06/24/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19061106 GRPD 02:16:20 06/24/19 Alarm 1325 BRIDGER DR; LOAF N JUG NFA

G19061107 GRPD 02:21:46 06/24/19 Animal Calls E RAILROAD AVE NFA

G19061108 GRPD 12:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061109 GRPD 00:00:00 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061110 GRPD 00:00:01 06/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061111 GRPD 00:00:00 06/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061112 GRPD 00:00:01 06/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061113 GRPD 00:00:01 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061114 GRPD 20:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061115 GRPD 00:00:01 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX