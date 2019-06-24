Green River Police Blotter: June 21-23, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|G19060959
|GRPD
|07:40:47 06/21/19
|VIN Inspection
|WIND RIVER DR
|NFA
|G19060960
|GRPD
|08:24:24 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|WILD HORSE CANYON RD
|NFA
|G19060961
|GRPD
|09:36:21 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060962
|GRPD
|09:37:11 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060963
|GRPD
|10:34:44 06/21/19
|Test
|SHOSHONE AVE
|UNF
|G19060964
|GRPD
|10:38:30 06/21/19
|Disturbance
|ARKANSAS DR
|NFA
|G19060965
|GRPD
|10:43:01 06/21/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060966
|GRPD
|10:45:25 06/21/19
|Larceny
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G19060967
|GRPD
|10:59:58 06/21/19
|Follow-up
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19060968
|GRPD
|10:59:18 06/21/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060969
|GRPD
|11:43:37 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|ELK MOUNTAIN & CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19060970
|GRPD
|12:25:34 06/21/19
|Parking Problem
|S 7TH W
|NFA
|G19060971
|GRPD
|12:25:52 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|BARNHART ST
|NFA
|G19060972
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/21/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060973
|GRPD
|12:47:38 06/21/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060974
|GRPD
|13:04:30 06/21/19
|Parking Problem
|E FLAMING GORGE & N CENTER ST
|NFA
|G19060975
|GRPD
|08:00:01 06/21/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060976
|GRPD
|13:10:24 06/21/19
|Follow-up
|LOCUST ST
|NFA
|G19060977
|GRPD
|13:14:27 06/21/19
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 2ND W
|NFA
|G19060978
|GRPD
|13:22:23 06/21/19
|Trespassing
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19060979
|GRPD
|13:26:19 06/21/19
|Follow-up
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G19060980
|GRPD
|13:46:52 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|MONROE AVE & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060981
|GRPD
|14:03:26 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|STRATTON MYERS PARK
|GOA
|G19060982
|GRPD
|14:22:50 06/21/19
|Scam
|RIO VERDE DR
|G19060983
|GRPD
|14:21:53 06/21/19
|Suspicious
|WYOMING DR
|NFA
|G19060984
|GRPD
|14:50:45 06/21/19
|Parking Problem
|ARIZONA ST
|NFA
|G19060985
|GRPD
|14:23:15 06/21/19
|Fraud
|E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19060986
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/21/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060987
|GRPD
|15:32:52 06/21/19
|Accidents
|ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling north on Uinta Dr and initiated a U-turn. As vehicle-one pulled into the southbound lane in front of vehicle-two, vehicle-two struck vehicle-one. Officers issued the driver of vehicle-one, Daniel Woodring, age 62 of Green River, citations for Careless Driving and Inattentive Driving with a Crash. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060988
|GRPD
|16:22:55 06/21/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060989
|GRPD
|16:20:51 06/21/19
|Information
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060990
|GRPD
|16:00:21 06/21/19
|Trespassing
|ELK VALLEY DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with two individuals who requested trespass warnings be issued. Officers issued trespass warnings to both individuals and completed a report of the incident.
|G19060991
|GRPD
|16:25:06 06/21/19
|Information
|55 ASTLE AVE
|NFA
|G19060992
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/21/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060993
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/21/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060994
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/21/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060995
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/21/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060996
|GRPD
|18:31:48 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19060997
|GRPD
|19:58:23 06/21/19
|Follow-up
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G19060998
|GRPD
|19:57:39 06/21/19
|Agency Assist
|OKLAHOMA DR
|NFA
|G19060999
|GRPD
|20:24:35 06/21/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061000
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/21/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061001
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/21/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061002
|GRPD
|21:12:21 06/21/19
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19061003
|GRPD
|21:34:54 06/21/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH E
|NFA
|G19061004
|GRPD
|21:30:49 06/21/19
|Hit and Run
|MONROE AVE
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a hit & run collision. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers complete a report of the incident.
|G19061005
|GRPD
|21:43:25 06/21/19
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & HOOVER DR
|NFA
|G19061006
|GRPD
|21:40:09 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|E 4TH S
|G19061007
|GRPD
|21:47:53 06/21/19
|Information
|LINCOLN ST & MCKINLEY ST
|NFA
|G19061008
|GRPD
|21:56:19 06/21/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061009
|GRPD
|22:00:43 06/21/19
|Open Property
|500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86
|NFA
|G19061010
|GRPD
|22:13:21 06/21/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061011
|GRPD
|22:24:39 06/21/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19061012
|GRPD
|22:40:14 06/21/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD;
|NFA
|G19061013
|GRPD
|22:51:23 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|MEDICINE BOW DR
|NFA
|G19061014
|GRPD
|23:20:35 06/21/19
|Field Contact
|RODEO ARENA
|NFA
|G19061015
|GRPD
|23:34:05 06/21/19
|Animal Calls
|ALEXANDRA CIR
|NFA
|G19061016
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061017
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061018
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061019
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061020
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061021
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061022
|GRPD
|01:30:39 06/22/19
|Agency Assist
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|G19061023
|GRPD
|01:32:28 06/22/19
|Information
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19061024
|GRPD
|02:15:24 06/22/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061025
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061026
|GRPD
|08:00:01 06/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061027
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061028
|GRPD
|09:58:39 06/22/19
|Animal Calls
|SUNDANCE DR
|RTF
|G19061029
|GRPD
|10:16:26 06/22/19
|Field Contact
|BLAKE ST & S 4TH W
|NFA
|G19061030
|GRPD
|10:22:16 06/22/19
|Parking Problem
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061031
|GRPD
|10:47:43 06/22/19
|Follow-up
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G19061032
|GRPD
|11:12:39 06/22/19
|Follow-up
|540 SUNDANCE DR
|NFA
|G19061033
|GRPD
|11:25:32 06/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19061034
|GRPD
|11:34:03 06/22/19
|Drugs
|550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of possible drugs on the property. Officers met with individuals who were renting a room and consented to a search of the room. Suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were located. Officers issued a citation to Seth Solano, age 25 of Rock Springs, for Possession of CDS and confiscated the suspected marijuana and paraphernalia. Officers issued a trespass warning for both individuals and completed a report of the incident.
|G19061035
|GRPD
|12:18:23 06/22/19
|Animal Calls
|KNOTTY PINE ST
|NFA
|G19061036
|GRPD
|13:00:05 06/22/19
|Suspicious
|750 W 5TH N
|NFA
|G19061037
|GRPD
|13:00:44 06/22/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061038
|GRPD
|13:45:32 06/22/19
|Suspicious
|36 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19061039
|GRPD
|13:58:37 06/22/19
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR & IDAHO ST
|NFA
|G19061040
|GRPD
|14:36:16 06/22/19
|Agency Assist
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19061041
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061042
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061043
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061044
|GRPD
|15:35:37 06/22/19
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G19061045
|GRPD
|15:43:14 06/22/19
|Civil Issues
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19061046
|GRPD
|15:45:45 06/22/19
|Larceny
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with a juvenile who reported their bike missing, a BMX style bike, taken from the front of the store. Officers met with the juvenile and a parent to gather statements. Officers attempted to locate the missing bike but were unable to observe a bike matching the description given. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061047
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/22/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061048
|GRPD
|18:17:44 06/22/19
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061049
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061050
|GRPD
|18:45:19 06/22/19
|Civil Issues
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19061051
|GRPD
|19:56:29 06/22/19
|Civil Issues
|UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19061052
|GRPD
|20:49:09 06/22/19
|Agency Assist
|BARNHART ST
|NFA
|G19061053
|GRPD
|20:57:59 06/22/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19061054
|GRPD
|21:17:02 06/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|WILKES DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19061055
|GRPD
|21:37:11 06/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|BLAKE ST & S 5TH W
|NFA
|G19061056
|GRPD
|21:37:36 06/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE
|NFA
|G19061057
|GRPD
|21:45:00 06/22/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061058
|GRPD
|22:10:18 06/22/19
|Traffic Stop
|WASHAKIE AVE & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19061059
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/23/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061060
|GRPD
|00:43:37 06/23/19
|Information
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19061061
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061062
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061063
|GRPD
|01:00:54 06/23/19
|Citizen Assist
|BLAKE ST
|NFA
|G19061064
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061065
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061066
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/23/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061067
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061068
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/23/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061069
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/22/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061070
|GRPD
|05:51:53 06/23/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19061071
|GRPD
|07:36:43 06/23/19
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|RTF
|G19061072
|GRPD
|08:32:35 06/23/19
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W
|NFA
|G19061073
|GRPD
|09:36:01 06/23/19
|Training
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061074
|GRPD
|10:29:47 06/23/19
|Agency Assist
|MM94 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G19061075
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/23/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061076
|GRPD
|12:00:47 06/23/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA
|NFA
|G19061077
|GRPD
|12:33:27 06/23/19
|Animal Calls
|S WAGONWHEEL & HITCHING POST
|NFA
|G19061078
|GRPD
|12:56:42 06/23/19
|Accidents
|599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a collision. Officers met with an individual who reported a piece of lawn equipment had fallen off of their vehicle and another vehicle ran over the piece of equipment and drug it several feet before leaving the area. At the time of the report, officers were unable to identify the vehicle that ran over the piece of equipment.
|G19061079
|GRPD
|13:26:02 06/23/19
|Training
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19061080
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061081
|GRPD
|13:47:15 06/23/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19061082
|GRPD
|13:54:41 06/23/19
|Suspicious
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19061083
|GRPD
|14:57:38 06/23/19
|Animal Calls
|HILLSIDE DR & EVANS ST
|G19061084
|GRPD
|13:00:00 06/23/19
|Information
|WILDERNESS TRL
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of accidental damage. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage on their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061085
|GRPD
|16:12:11 06/23/19
|Trespassing
|59 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061086
|GRPD
|16:14:15 06/23/19
|Animal Calls
|INDIAN HILLS PARK
|NFA
|G19061087
|GRPD
|17:44:09 06/23/19
|Training
|SCOTTS BOTTOM
|NFA
|G19061088
|GRPD
|17:56:00 06/23/19
|Larceny
|905 BRIDGER DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with a store employee who reported larceny in the liquor store. Officers were able to identify the suspects and attempted to make contact. Officers observed the suspects in a vehicle at their residence and advised the occupants to stop the vehicle, but the individuals drove out of the parking lot. Officers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the suspected individuals, officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver’s breath. Michael Farris, age 59 of Green River was subsequently arrested for DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense and issued citations for DWUI, Shoplifting, Seat Belt, and Eluding a Police Officer. The passenger, Maria Williams, age 62 of Green River, was issued citations for Conspiracy to Commit Shoplifting, Seat Belt, and Open Container. Officers transported Farris to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.
|G19061089
|GRPD
|17:33:06 06/23/19
|Accidents
|HILLCREST LN & MEADOW DR
|G19061090
|GRPD
|18:40:37 06/23/19
|Civil Issues
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19061091
|GRPD
|18:57:08 06/23/19
|Subject Removal
|CONESTOGA LN
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of subject removal. Officers met with individuals involved in a verbal domestic. All parties were advised to separate for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061092
|GRPD
|19:14:29 06/23/19
|Animal Calls
|JUNIPER ST
|NFA
|G19061093
|GRPD
|19:28:12 06/23/19
|Follow-up
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|G19061094
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061095
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/23/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061096
|GRPD
|21:02:15 06/23/19
|Information
|ELM ST
|NFA
|G19061097
|GRPD
|21:23:23 06/23/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19061098
|GRPD
|21:31:34 06/23/19
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061099
|GRPD
|21:37:21 06/23/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19061100
|GRPD
|21:50:24 06/23/19
|Field Contact
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19061101
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/23/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061102
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/23/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061103
|GRPD
|23:15:57 06/23/19
|Traffic Stop
|SHOSHONE AVE
|G19061104
|GRPD
|23:22:07 06/23/19
|REDDI
|LOGAN ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report. Officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling westbound on Monroe Ave. Officers met with the driver, Kristopher Kofoed, age 57 of Green River, who was found to be driving while under the influence. Kofoed was placed under arrest and issued citations for DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense and Compulsory Auto Insurance. Officers transported Kofoed to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.
|G19061105
|GRPD
|01:21:52 06/24/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19061106
|GRPD
|02:16:20 06/24/19
|Alarm
|1325 BRIDGER DR; LOAF N JUG
|NFA
|G19061107
|GRPD
|02:21:46 06/24/19
|Animal Calls
|E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19061108
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/23/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061109
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/24/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061110
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/24/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061111
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/24/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061112
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/24/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061113
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/24/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061114
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/23/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061115
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/24/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061116
|GRPD
|05:57:26 06/24/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
JG
