Green River Police Blotter: June 21-23, 2019

0
22

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

 

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19060959 GRPD 07:40:47 06/21/19 VIN Inspection WIND RIVER DR NFA
G19060960 GRPD 08:24:24 06/21/19 Animal Calls WILD HORSE CANYON RD NFA
G19060961 GRPD 09:36:21 06/21/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA
G19060962 GRPD 09:37:11 06/21/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19060963 GRPD 10:34:44 06/21/19 Test SHOSHONE AVE UNF
G19060964 GRPD 10:38:30 06/21/19 Disturbance ARKANSAS DR NFA
G19060965 GRPD 10:43:01 06/21/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060966 GRPD 10:45:25 06/21/19 Larceny COLORADO DR NFA
G19060967 GRPD 10:59:58 06/21/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA
G19060968 GRPD 10:59:18 06/21/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060969 GRPD 11:43:37 06/21/19 Animal Calls ELK MOUNTAIN  & CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19060970 GRPD 12:25:34 06/21/19 Parking Problem S 7TH W NFA
G19060971 GRPD 12:25:52 06/21/19 Animal Calls BARNHART ST NFA
G19060972 GRPD 12:00:00 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060973 GRPD 12:47:38 06/21/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060974 GRPD 13:04:30 06/21/19 Parking Problem E FLAMING GORGE & N CENTER ST NFA
G19060975 GRPD 08:00:01 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060976 GRPD 13:10:24 06/21/19 Follow-up LOCUST ST NFA
G19060977 GRPD 13:14:27 06/21/19 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 2ND W NFA
G19060978 GRPD 13:22:23 06/21/19 Trespassing 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA
G19060979 GRPD 13:26:19 06/21/19 Follow-up ELK VALLEY DR NFA
G19060980 GRPD 13:46:52 06/21/19 Animal Calls MONROE AVE & E TETON BLVD NFA
G19060981 GRPD 14:03:26 06/21/19 Animal Calls STRATTON MYERS PARK GOA
G19060982 GRPD 14:22:50 06/21/19 Scam RIO VERDE DR
G19060983 GRPD 14:21:53 06/21/19 Suspicious WYOMING DR NFA
G19060984 GRPD 14:50:45 06/21/19 Parking Problem ARIZONA ST NFA
G19060985 GRPD 14:23:15 06/21/19 Fraud E 2ND S NFA
G19060986 GRPD 08:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060987 GRPD 15:32:52 06/21/19 Accidents ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR RBM
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling north on Uinta Dr and initiated a U-turn. As vehicle-one pulled into the southbound lane in front of vehicle-two, vehicle-two struck vehicle-one. Officers issued the driver of vehicle-one, Daniel Woodring, age 62 of Green River, citations for Careless Driving and Inattentive Driving with a Crash. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19060988 GRPD 16:22:55 06/21/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060989 GRPD 16:20:51 06/21/19 Information MONROE AVE NFA
G19060990 GRPD 16:00:21 06/21/19 Trespassing ELK VALLEY DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with two individuals who requested trespass warnings be issued. Officers issued trespass warnings to both individuals and completed a report of the incident. 
G19060991 GRPD 16:25:06 06/21/19 Information 55 ASTLE AVE NFA
G19060992 GRPD 16:00:00 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060993 GRPD 12:00:00 06/21/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060994 GRPD 12:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060995 GRPD 08:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060996 GRPD 18:31:48 06/21/19 Animal Calls SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA
G19060997 GRPD 19:58:23 06/21/19 Follow-up ELK VALLEY DR NFA
G19060998 GRPD 19:57:39 06/21/19 Agency Assist OKLAHOMA DR NFA
G19060999 GRPD 20:24:35 06/21/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061000 GRPD 20:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061001 GRPD 20:00:00 06/21/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061002 GRPD 21:12:21 06/21/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA
G19061003 GRPD 21:34:54 06/21/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH E NFA
G19061004 GRPD 21:30:49 06/21/19 Hit and Run MONROE AVE RBM
Officers responded to a report of a hit & run collision. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers complete a report of the incident.  
G19061005 GRPD 21:43:25 06/21/19 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & HOOVER DR NFA
G19061006 GRPD 21:40:09 06/21/19 Animal Calls E 4TH S
G19061007 GRPD 21:47:53 06/21/19 Information LINCOLN ST & MCKINLEY ST NFA
G19061008 GRPD 21:56:19 06/21/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR NFA
G19061009 GRPD 22:00:43 06/21/19 Open Property 500 NOLAN ST; CLUB 86 NFA
G19061010 GRPD 22:13:21 06/21/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19061011 GRPD 22:24:39 06/21/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & BRIDGER DR NFA
G19061012 GRPD 22:40:14 06/21/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD; NFA
G19061013 GRPD 22:51:23 06/21/19 Animal Calls MEDICINE BOW DR NFA
G19061014 GRPD 23:20:35 06/21/19 Field Contact RODEO ARENA NFA
G19061015 GRPD 23:34:05 06/21/19 Animal Calls ALEXANDRA CIR NFA
G19061016 GRPD 00:00:02 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061017 GRPD 00:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061018 GRPD 00:00:01 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061019 GRPD 00:00:01 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061020 GRPD 00:00:01 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061021 GRPD 00:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061022 GRPD 01:30:39 06/22/19 Agency Assist WILDERNESS TRL NFA
G19061023 GRPD 01:32:28 06/22/19 Information E 4TH S NFA
G19061024 GRPD 02:15:24 06/22/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061025 GRPD 00:00:01 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061026 GRPD 08:00:01 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061027 GRPD 08:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061028 GRPD 09:58:39 06/22/19 Animal Calls SUNDANCE DR RTF
G19061029 GRPD 10:16:26 06/22/19 Field Contact BLAKE ST & S 4TH W NFA
G19061030 GRPD 10:22:16 06/22/19 Parking Problem W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061031 GRPD 10:47:43 06/22/19 Follow-up ELK VALLEY DR NFA
G19061032 GRPD 11:12:39 06/22/19 Follow-up 540 SUNDANCE DR NFA
G19061033 GRPD 11:25:32 06/22/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19061034 GRPD 11:34:03 06/22/19 Drugs 550 E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of possible drugs on the property. Officers met with individuals who were renting a room and consented to a search of the room. Suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were located. Officers issued a citation to Seth Solano, age 25 of Rock Springs, for Possession of CDS and confiscated the suspected marijuana and paraphernalia. Officers issued a trespass warning for both individuals and completed a report of the incident. 
G19061035 GRPD 12:18:23 06/22/19 Animal Calls KNOTTY PINE ST NFA
G19061036 GRPD 13:00:05 06/22/19 Suspicious 750 W 5TH N NFA
G19061037 GRPD 13:00:44 06/22/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061038 GRPD 13:45:32 06/22/19 Suspicious 36 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19061039 GRPD 13:58:37 06/22/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR & IDAHO ST NFA
G19061040 GRPD 14:36:16 06/22/19 Agency Assist LOGAN ST NFA
G19061041 GRPD 08:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061042 GRPD 12:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061043 GRPD 12:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061044 GRPD 15:35:37 06/22/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA
G19061045 GRPD 15:43:14 06/22/19 Civil Issues JEFFERSON ST NFA
G19061046 GRPD 15:45:45 06/22/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with a juvenile who reported their bike missing, a BMX style bike, taken from the front of the store. Officers met with the juvenile and a parent to gather statements. Officers attempted to locate the missing bike but were unable to observe a bike matching the description given. Officers completed a report of the incident.  
G19061047 GRPD 16:00:00 06/22/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19061048 GRPD 18:17:44 06/22/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR NFA
G19061049 GRPD 12:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19061050 GRPD 18:45:19 06/22/19 Civil Issues JEFFERSON ST NFA
G19061051 GRPD 19:56:29 06/22/19 Civil Issues UPLAND WAY  NFA
G19061052 GRPD 20:49:09 06/22/19 Agency Assist BARNHART ST NFA
G19061053 GRPD 20:57:59 06/22/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19061054 GRPD 21:17:02 06/22/19 Traffic Stop WILKES DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G19061055 GRPD 21:37:11 06/22/19 Traffic Stop BLAKE ST & S 5TH W NFA
G19061056 GRPD 21:37:36 06/22/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE  NFA
G19061057 GRPD 21:45:00 06/22/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061058 GRPD 22:10:18 06/22/19 Traffic Stop WASHAKIE AVE & SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19061059 GRPD 00:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061060 GRPD 00:43:37 06/23/19 Information EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G19061061 GRPD 00:00:01 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061062 GRPD 00:00:01 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061063 GRPD 01:00:54 06/23/19 Citizen Assist BLAKE ST NFA
G19061064 GRPD 00:00:00 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061065 GRPD 00:00:01 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061066 GRPD 00:00:01 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061067 GRPD 20:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061068 GRPD 00:00:02 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061069 GRPD 20:00:00 06/22/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061070 GRPD 05:51:53 06/23/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19061071 GRPD 07:36:43 06/23/19 Animal Calls MADISON AVE RTF
G19061072 GRPD 08:32:35 06/23/19 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE WAY & N 5TH W NFA
G19061073 GRPD 09:36:01 06/23/19 Training W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061074 GRPD 10:29:47 06/23/19 Agency Assist MM94 I 80 EB NFA
G19061075 GRPD 08:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061076 GRPD 12:00:47 06/23/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD; RODEO ARENA NFA
G19061077 GRPD 12:33:27 06/23/19 Animal Calls S WAGONWHEEL & HITCHING POST  NFA
G19061078 GRPD 12:56:42 06/23/19 Accidents 599 E 4TH S; MCDONALDS RTF
Officers responded to a report of a collision. Officers met with an individual who reported a piece of lawn equipment had fallen off of their vehicle and another vehicle ran over the piece of equipment and drug it several feet before leaving the area. At the time of the report, officers were unable to identify the vehicle that ran over the piece of equipment. 
G19061079 GRPD 13:26:02 06/23/19 Training 1615 HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19061080 GRPD 12:00:00 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061081 GRPD 13:47:15 06/23/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19061082 GRPD 13:54:41 06/23/19 Suspicious EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G19061083 GRPD 14:57:38 06/23/19 Animal Calls HILLSIDE DR & EVANS ST
G19061084 GRPD 13:00:00 06/23/19 Information WILDERNESS TRL RTF
Officers responded to a report of accidental damage. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage on their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.  
G19061085 GRPD 16:12:11 06/23/19 Trespassing 59 UINTA DR NFA
G19061086 GRPD 16:14:15 06/23/19 Animal Calls INDIAN HILLS PARK NFA
G19061087 GRPD 17:44:09 06/23/19 Training SCOTTS BOTTOM NFA
G19061088 GRPD 17:56:00 06/23/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with a store employee who reported larceny in the liquor store. Officers were able to identify the suspects and attempted to make contact. Officers observed the suspects in a vehicle at their residence and advised the occupants to stop the vehicle, but the individuals drove out of the parking lot. Officers followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the suspected individuals, officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver’s breath.  Michael Farris, age 59 of Green River was subsequently arrested for DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense and issued citations for DWUI, Shoplifting, Seat Belt, and Eluding a Police Officer. The passenger, Maria Williams, age 62 of Green River, was issued citations for Conspiracy to Commit Shoplifting, Seat Belt, and Open Container. Officers transported Farris to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident. 
G19061089 GRPD 17:33:06 06/23/19 Accidents HILLCREST LN & MEADOW DR
G19061090 GRPD 18:40:37 06/23/19 Civil Issues JEFFERSON ST NFA
G19061091 GRPD 18:57:08 06/23/19 Subject Removal CONESTOGA LN RTF
Officers responded to a report of subject removal. Officers met with individuals involved in a verbal domestic. All parties were advised to separate for the night. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19061092 GRPD 19:14:29 06/23/19 Animal Calls JUNIPER ST NFA
G19061093 GRPD 19:28:12 06/23/19 Follow-up 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
G19061094 GRPD 08:00:00 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061095 GRPD 16:00:00 06/23/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061096 GRPD 21:02:15 06/23/19 Information ELM ST NFA
G19061097 GRPD 21:23:23 06/23/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19061098 GRPD 21:31:34 06/23/19 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR NFA
G19061099 GRPD 21:37:21 06/23/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19061100 GRPD 21:50:24 06/23/19 Field Contact CUMORAH WAY NFA
G19061101 GRPD 20:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061102 GRPD 08:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061103 GRPD 23:15:57 06/23/19 Traffic Stop SHOSHONE AVE
G19061104 GRPD 23:22:07 06/23/19 REDDI LOGAN ST RTF
Officers responded to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report. Officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling westbound on Monroe Ave. Officers met with the driver, Kristopher Kofoed, age 57 of Green River, who was found to be driving while under the influence. Kofoed was placed under arrest and issued citations for DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense and Compulsory Auto Insurance. Officers transported Kofoed to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident. 
G19061105 GRPD 01:21:52 06/24/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19061106 GRPD 02:16:20 06/24/19 Alarm 1325 BRIDGER DR; LOAF N JUG NFA
G19061107 GRPD 02:21:46 06/24/19 Animal Calls E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19061108 GRPD 12:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061109 GRPD 00:00:00 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061110 GRPD 00:00:01 06/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061111 GRPD 00:00:00 06/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061112 GRPD 00:00:01 06/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061113 GRPD 00:00:01 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061114 GRPD 20:00:00 06/23/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061115 GRPD 00:00:01 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19061116 GRPD 05:57:26 06/24/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR