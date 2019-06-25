Green River Police Blotter: June 24, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

 

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19061117 GRPD 07:53:41 06/24/19 Juvenile 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of a juvenile behavior problem. Officers met with an individual and the juvenile. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review. 
G19061118 GRPD 08:43:52 06/24/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST
G19061119 GRPD 09:04:02 06/24/19 VIN Inspection HOBACK ST
G19061120 GRPD 08:00:00 06/24/19 Extra Patrol FIR ST NFA
G19061121 GRPD 08:00:00 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061122 GRPD 08:00:00 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061123 GRPD 09:46:00 06/24/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061124 GRPD 10:00:20 06/24/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061125 GRPD 10:34:48 06/24/19 Civil Issues JEFFERSON ST NFA
G19061126 GRPD 11:34:37 06/24/19 Citizen Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061127 GRPD 11:55:10 06/24/19 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061128 GRPD 12:26:53 06/24/19 VIN Inspection HACKBERRY ST NFA
G19061129 GRPD 12:40:02 06/24/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061130 GRPD 12:00:00 06/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061131 GRPD 12:00:00 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061132 GRPD 14:59:06 06/24/19 Animal Calls GREASEWOOD ST NFA
G19061133 GRPD 15:11:07 06/24/19 Violate Crt Ord LOGAN ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a violation of a court order. Officers met with the individual who reported the violation in reference to a child custody issue. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
G19061134 GRPD 15:28:05 06/24/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers emptied the medication drop off box in the lobby and booked in the medication for future destruction. 
G19061135 GRPD 15:40:55 06/24/19 Subject Removal UINTA DR NFA
G19061136 GRPD 15:27:53 06/24/19 Animal Bite S WAGON WHEEL DR RTF
G19061137 GRPD 15:55:53 06/24/19 VIN Inspection WILSON ST NFA
G19061138 GRPD 16:00:52 06/24/19 Counterfeit 285 UINTA DR; US BANK NFA
G19061139 GRPD 16:20:03 06/24/19 Animal Calls E 2ND S NFA
G19061140 GRPD 16:29:43 06/24/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19061141 GRPD 16:40:26 06/24/19 Nuisance MISSISSIPPI ST & UPLAND WAY NFA
G19061142 GRPD 16:00:00 06/24/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061143 GRPD 17:23:14 06/24/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061144 GRPD 18:24:41 06/24/19 Threats/Harass 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA
G19061145 GRPD 18:29:21 06/24/19 Threats/Harass LOGAN ST NFA
G19061146 GRPD 19:21:39 06/24/19 Alcohol Offense E 2ND N NFA
G19061147 GRPD 20:34:13 06/24/19 Drugs IOWA AVE & W TETON BLVD RTF
Officers responded to the report of three individuals parked in an empty lot who appeared to be smoking something. Officers made contact with the individuals parked in the vehicle. Officers detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the cab of the vehicle. Officers located marijuana and other paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Hamilton, age 20 of Green River, was issued citations for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Plant Form <3 oz, Paraphernalia (Possession with intent to use), and Interference with a Peace Officer. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review. 
G19061148 GRPD 21:33:42 06/24/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19061149 GRPD 21:26:20 06/24/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061150 GRPD 21:49:49 06/24/19 Assault 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of an assault. Officers met with an employee who reported a subject who was intoxicated and disorderly and wanted them removed from the property. The subject had initially left the premises but returned to report an assault. Officer issued the subject a trespass warning and completed a report of the incident. 
G19061151 GRPD 22:20:21 06/24/19 Violate Crt Ord 705 WIND RIVER DR APT A RTF
Officers responded to a report of a violation of a temporary court order. Officers met with the individual who reported the violation in reference to a child custody issue. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
G19061152 GRPD 23:13:57 06/24/19 Follow-up 580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061153 GRPD 23:18:21 06/24/19 Subject Removal 59 UINTA DR; MAVERICK NFA
G19061154 GRPD 23:36:31 06/24/19 Agency Assist CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19061157 GRPD 00:00:01 06/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19061158 GRPD 00:00:01 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19061159 GRPD 00:00:03 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19061160 GRPD 20:00:00 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19061161 GRPD 00:00:00 06/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19061162 GRPD 20:00:00 06/24/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19061163 GRPD 00:00:01 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061164 GRPD 00:00:02 06/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

