Green River Police Blotter: June 24, 2019

Officers responded to a report of a violation of a court order. Officers met with the individual who reported the violation in reference to a child custody issue. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

Officers responded to the report of three individuals parked in an empty lot who appeared to be smoking something. Officers made contact with the individuals parked in the vehicle. Officers detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the cab of the vehicle. Officers located marijuana and other paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Hamilton, age 20 of Green River, was issued citations for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Plant Form <3 oz, Paraphernalia (Possession with intent to use), and Interference with a Peace Officer. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.