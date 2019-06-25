Green River Police Blotter: June 24, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19061117
|GRPD
|07:53:41 06/24/19
|Juvenile
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile behavior problem. Officers met with an individual and the juvenile. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19061118
|GRPD
|08:43:52 06/24/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|G19061119
|GRPD
|09:04:02 06/24/19
|VIN Inspection
|HOBACK ST
|G19061120
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/24/19
|Extra Patrol
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G19061121
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/24/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061122
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/24/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061123
|GRPD
|09:46:00 06/24/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061124
|GRPD
|10:00:20 06/24/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061125
|GRPD
|10:34:48 06/24/19
|Civil Issues
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19061126
|GRPD
|11:34:37 06/24/19
|Citizen Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061127
|GRPD
|11:55:10 06/24/19
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061128
|GRPD
|12:26:53 06/24/19
|VIN Inspection
|HACKBERRY ST
|NFA
|G19061129
|GRPD
|12:40:02 06/24/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061130
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/24/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061131
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/24/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061132
|GRPD
|14:59:06 06/24/19
|Animal Calls
|GREASEWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19061133
|GRPD
|15:11:07 06/24/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|LOGAN ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a violation of a court order. Officers met with the individual who reported the violation in reference to a child custody issue. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19061134
|GRPD
|15:28:05 06/24/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers emptied the medication drop off box in the lobby and booked in the medication for future destruction.
|G19061135
|GRPD
|15:40:55 06/24/19
|Subject Removal
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061136
|GRPD
|15:27:53 06/24/19
|Animal Bite
|S WAGON WHEEL DR
|RTF
|G19061137
|GRPD
|15:55:53 06/24/19
|VIN Inspection
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19061138
|GRPD
|16:00:52 06/24/19
|Counterfeit
|285 UINTA DR; US BANK
|NFA
|G19061139
|GRPD
|16:20:03 06/24/19
|Animal Calls
|E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19061140
|GRPD
|16:29:43 06/24/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19061141
|GRPD
|16:40:26 06/24/19
|Nuisance
|MISSISSIPPI ST & UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19061142
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/24/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061143
|GRPD
|17:23:14 06/24/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061144
|GRPD
|18:24:41 06/24/19
|Threats/Harass
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19061145
|GRPD
|18:29:21 06/24/19
|Threats/Harass
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19061146
|GRPD
|19:21:39 06/24/19
|Alcohol Offense
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19061147
|GRPD
|20:34:13 06/24/19
|Drugs
|IOWA AVE & W TETON BLVD
|RTF
|Officers responded to the report of three individuals parked in an empty lot who appeared to be smoking something. Officers made contact with the individuals parked in the vehicle. Officers detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the cab of the vehicle. Officers located marijuana and other paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Andrew Hamilton, age 20 of Green River, was issued citations for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Plant Form <3 oz, Paraphernalia (Possession with intent to use), and Interference with a Peace Officer. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19061148
|GRPD
|21:33:42 06/24/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19061149
|GRPD
|21:26:20 06/24/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061150
|GRPD
|21:49:49 06/24/19
|Assault
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an assault. Officers met with an employee who reported a subject who was intoxicated and disorderly and wanted them removed from the property. The subject had initially left the premises but returned to report an assault. Officer issued the subject a trespass warning and completed a report of the incident.
|G19061151
|GRPD
|22:20:21 06/24/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|705 WIND RIVER DR APT A
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a violation of a temporary court order. Officers met with the individual who reported the violation in reference to a child custody issue. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19061152
|GRPD
|23:13:57 06/24/19
|Follow-up
|580 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061153
|GRPD
|23:18:21 06/24/19
|Subject Removal
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERICK
|NFA
|G19061154
|GRPD
|23:36:31 06/24/19
|Agency Assist
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19061157
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/25/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061158
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061159
|GRPD
|00:00:03 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061160
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/24/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061161
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/25/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061162
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/24/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061163
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061164
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/25/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded