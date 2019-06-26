Green River Police Blotter: June 25, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

 

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

 

G19061155 GRPD 07:01:11 06/25/19 Suspicious E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR NFA
G19061156 GRPD 06:59:30 06/25/19 Hit and Run W RAILROAD AVE RTF
Officers responded to a report of a hit & run. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19061165 GRPD 08:03:08 06/25/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA
G19061166 GRPD 08:00:01 06/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061167 GRPD 08:00:00 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061168 GRPD 08:00:00 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061169 GRPD 09:56:38 06/25/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061170 GRPD 09:53:02 06/25/19 Abandoned Vehicle CALIFORNIA DR NFA
G19061171 GRPD 10:12:28 06/25/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19061172 GRPD 11:16:09 06/25/19 Accidents 98 UINTA DR RBM
Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had broken down and they were attempting to move the vehicle when the vehicle picked up speed and collided with a mobile home. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19061173 GRPD 11:19:51 06/25/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19061174 GRPD 11:50:15 06/25/19 Agency Assist SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY NFA
Officers responded to an agency assist with the GRFD and SCSO for a water rescue. It was reported an individual had jumped from the bridge into the river and was swept away in the current. The individual was located on an island in the river. The GRFD was able to get a boat out to the island and retrieve the individual. The individual was checked out by EMS and cleared. Officers met with the individual who reported when jumping off of the bridge, they injured their shoulder, so they floated downstream to get to an island in the river.
G19061175 GRPD 12:31:50 06/25/19 Drugs 1416 UINTA DR NFA
G19061176 GRPD 12:00:00 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061177 GRPD 12:49:53 06/25/19 Agency Assist WYOMING DR
G19061178 GRPD 12:58:36 06/25/19 Missing Person XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061179 GRPD 13:09:14 06/25/19 VIN Inspection FIR ST NFA
G19061180 GRPD 13:17:32 06/25/19 Hit and Run CLARK ST RBM
Officers responded to a report of a hit & run. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident. 
G19061181 GRPD 13:31:22 06/25/19 Nuisance FIR ST NFA
G19061182 GRPD 13:34:13 06/25/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
G19061183 GRPD 14:25:15 06/25/19 Animal Calls IOWA AVE NFA
G19061184 GRPD 12:00:00 06/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061185 GRPD 15:00:43 06/25/19 Follow-up ELK VALLEY DR
G19061186 GRPD 09:37:29 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061187 GRPD 15:44:59 06/25/19 Agency Assist POWELL ST NFA
G19061188 GRPD 16:00:00 06/25/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061189 GRPD 17:17:39 06/25/19 Traffic Offense MM95 I 80 WB NFA
G19061190 GRPD 17:17:34 06/25/19 Suspicious 140 UINTA DR NFA
G19061191 GRPD 17:59:39 06/25/19 VIN Inspection MADISON AVE NFA
G19061192 GRPD 18:17:26 06/25/19 Agency Assist CUMORAH WAY NFA
G19061193 GRPD 18:18:51 06/25/19 Animal Calls CLEAR VIEW DR NFA
G19061194 GRPD 19:06:41 06/25/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061195 GRPD 19:23:23 06/25/19 Suspicious 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19061196 GRPD 19:32:32 06/25/19 Agency Assist CUMORAH WAY NFA
G19061197 GRPD 19:56:09 06/25/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19061198 GRPD 20:16:33 06/25/19 Parking Problem MONROE AVE NFA
G19061199 GRPD 20:24:17 06/25/19 Traffic Stop ASTLE AVE & BRAMWELL ST NFA
G19061200 GRPD 20:24:22 06/25/19 Violate Crt Ord ELK VALLEY DR NFA
G19061201 GRPD 20:45:20 06/25/19 Traffic Stop E TETON NFA
G19061202 GRPD 21:03:16 06/25/19 Traffic Stop E 4TH S & UINTA DR NFA
G19061203 GRPD 21:28:35 06/25/19 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 4TH E NFA
G19061204 GRPD 21:48:49 06/25/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE NFA
G19061205 GRPD 21:54:09 06/25/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR NFA
G19061206 GRPD 21:56:18 06/25/19 Suspicious UINTA DR NFA
G19061207 GRPD 22:21:30 06/25/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & ROOSEVELT DR NFA
G19061208 GRPD 23:14:09 06/25/19 Field Contact LOAF N JUG BRIDGER NFA
G19061209 GRPD 23:27:24 06/25/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR NFA
G19061210 GRPD 00:00:01 06/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061211 GRPD 20:00:00 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061212 GRPD 00:00:00 06/26/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061213 GRPD 00:00:01 06/26/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061214 GRPD 00:00:01 06/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061215 GRPD 00:00:01 06/26/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061216 GRPD 20:00:00 06/25/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061217 GRPD 00:00:01 06/26/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061218 GRPD 00:00:00 06/26/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19061219 GRPD 02:13:34 06/26/19 Field Contact MEDICINE BOW DR & SUNDANCE DR NFA
G19061220 GRPD 03:05:13 06/26/19 Field Contact HITCHING POST DR & BRIDGER DR NFA
G19061221 GRPD 03:25:07 06/26/19 Traffic Stop LOGAN ST & PELSER ST RTF
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a tail light violation. The GRPD K9 Unit was also on scene, and while officers issued the driver a warning for the tail light violation, the K9 Unit conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle. Canine Ridex alerted to the vehicle, due to the positive alert, officers searched the vehicle. Officers located a capsule inside the vehicle, but further research showed the capsule was not a controlled substance. Officers issued the warning for the tail light violation and completed a report of the incident. 
G19061222 GRPD 04:20:26 06/26/19 K9 LOGAN ST & PELSER ST NFA
G19061223 GRPD 05:29:07 06/26/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

