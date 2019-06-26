Green River Police Blotter: June 25, 2019

Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had broken down and they were attempting to move the vehicle when the vehicle picked up speed and collided with a mobile home. Officers completed a report of the incident.

Officers responded to an agency assist with the GRFD and SCSO for a water rescue. It was reported an individual had jumped from the bridge into the river and was swept away in the current. The individual was located on an island in the river. The GRFD was able to get a boat out to the island and retrieve the individual. The individual was checked out by EMS and cleared. Officers met with the individual who reported when jumping off of the bridge, they injured their shoulder, so they floated downstream to get to an island in the river.