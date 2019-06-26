Green River Police Blotter: June 25, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19061155
|GRPD
|07:01:11 06/25/19
|Suspicious
|E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061156
|GRPD
|06:59:30 06/25/19
|Hit and Run
|W RAILROAD AVE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a hit & run. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061165
|GRPD
|08:03:08 06/25/19
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G19061166
|GRPD
|08:00:01 06/25/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061167
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061168
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061169
|GRPD
|09:56:38 06/25/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061170
|GRPD
|09:53:02 06/25/19
|Abandoned Vehicle
|CALIFORNIA DR
|NFA
|G19061171
|GRPD
|10:12:28 06/25/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19061172
|GRPD
|11:16:09 06/25/19
|Accidents
|98 UINTA DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had broken down and they were attempting to move the vehicle when the vehicle picked up speed and collided with a mobile home. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061173
|GRPD
|11:19:51 06/25/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19061174
|GRPD
|11:50:15 06/25/19
|Agency Assist
|SCOTTS BOTTOM ARCHERY
|NFA
|Officers responded to an agency assist with the GRFD and SCSO for a water rescue. It was reported an individual had jumped from the bridge into the river and was swept away in the current. The individual was located on an island in the river. The GRFD was able to get a boat out to the island and retrieve the individual. The individual was checked out by EMS and cleared. Officers met with the individual who reported when jumping off of the bridge, they injured their shoulder, so they floated downstream to get to an island in the river.
|G19061175
|GRPD
|12:31:50 06/25/19
|Drugs
|1416 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061176
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061177
|GRPD
|12:49:53 06/25/19
|Agency Assist
|WYOMING DR
|G19061178
|GRPD
|12:58:36 06/25/19
|Missing Person
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061179
|GRPD
|13:09:14 06/25/19
|VIN Inspection
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G19061180
|GRPD
|13:17:32 06/25/19
|Hit and Run
|CLARK ST
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a hit & run. Officers met with an individual who reported finding damage to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061181
|GRPD
|13:31:22 06/25/19
|Nuisance
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G19061182
|GRPD
|13:34:13 06/25/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|G19061183
|GRPD
|14:25:15 06/25/19
|Animal Calls
|IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G19061184
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/25/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061185
|GRPD
|15:00:43 06/25/19
|Follow-up
|ELK VALLEY DR
|G19061186
|GRPD
|09:37:29 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061187
|GRPD
|15:44:59 06/25/19
|Agency Assist
|POWELL ST
|NFA
|G19061188
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/25/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061189
|GRPD
|17:17:39 06/25/19
|Traffic Offense
|MM95 I 80 WB
|NFA
|G19061190
|GRPD
|17:17:34 06/25/19
|Suspicious
|140 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061191
|GRPD
|17:59:39 06/25/19
|VIN Inspection
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G19061192
|GRPD
|18:17:26 06/25/19
|Agency Assist
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19061193
|GRPD
|18:18:51 06/25/19
|Animal Calls
|CLEAR VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19061194
|GRPD
|19:06:41 06/25/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061195
|GRPD
|19:23:23 06/25/19
|Suspicious
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061196
|GRPD
|19:32:32 06/25/19
|Agency Assist
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19061197
|GRPD
|19:56:09 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061198
|GRPD
|20:16:33 06/25/19
|Parking Problem
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19061199
|GRPD
|20:24:17 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|ASTLE AVE & BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|G19061200
|GRPD
|20:24:22 06/25/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G19061201
|GRPD
|20:45:20 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON
|NFA
|G19061202
|GRPD
|21:03:16 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 4TH S & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061203
|GRPD
|21:28:35 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 4TH E
|NFA
|G19061204
|GRPD
|21:48:49 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST DR & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19061205
|GRPD
|21:54:09 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061206
|GRPD
|21:56:18 06/25/19
|Suspicious
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061207
|GRPD
|22:21:30 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & ROOSEVELT DR
|NFA
|G19061208
|GRPD
|23:14:09 06/25/19
|Field Contact
|LOAF N JUG BRIDGER
|NFA
|G19061209
|GRPD
|23:27:24 06/25/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19061210
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061211
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061212
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/26/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061213
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/26/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061214
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061215
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/26/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061216
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/25/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061217
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/26/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061218
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/26/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061219
|GRPD
|02:13:34 06/26/19
|Field Contact
|MEDICINE BOW DR & SUNDANCE DR
|NFA
|G19061220
|GRPD
|03:05:13 06/26/19
|Field Contact
|HITCHING POST DR & BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19061221
|GRPD
|03:25:07 06/26/19
|Traffic Stop
|LOGAN ST & PELSER ST
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a tail light violation. The GRPD K9 Unit was also on scene, and while officers issued the driver a warning for the tail light violation, the K9 Unit conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle. Canine Ridex alerted to the vehicle, due to the positive alert, officers searched the vehicle. Officers located a capsule inside the vehicle, but further research showed the capsule was not a controlled substance. Officers issued the warning for the tail light violation and completed a report of the incident.
|G19061222
|GRPD
|04:20:26 06/26/19
|K9
|LOGAN ST & PELSER ST
|NFA
|G19061223
|GRPD
|05:29:07 06/26/19
|Alarm
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded