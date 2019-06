Green River Police Blotter: June 26, 2019

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle with an equipment violation and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that had a damaged passenger side taillight lens with tape over the light. Officers met with the driver of the vehicle, Barbara McKelvey, age 56 of Green River. During the course of the traffic stop, officers suspected the driver to be under the influence of a controlled substance. After submitting to field sobriety testing, McKelvey was arrested for DWUI of a Controlled Substance, after a search of the vehicle McKelvey was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. McKelvey was issued citations for Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense, Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, and No Valid DL and/or violation of DL Conditions. Officers transported McKelvey to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. RTF .