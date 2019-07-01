Green River Police Blotter: June 27-30, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|G19061351
|GRPD
|07:39:28 06/28/19
|Larceny
|HITCHING POST DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported paying a subject for landscape services, who never completed the work. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19061352
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061353
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061354
|GRPD
|09:22:53 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|BUCKBOARD LN
|NFA
|G19061355
|GRPD
|09:32:29 06/28/19
|Nuisance
|LOGAN ST
|G19061356
|GRPD
|09:58:06 06/28/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N; CITY HALL
|NFA
|G19061357
|GRPD
|10:01:54 06/28/19
|Follow-up
|ELM ST
|NFA
|G19061358
|GRPD
|10:02:34 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19061359
|GRPD
|09:55:32 06/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061360
|GRPD
|10:27:45 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061361
|GRPD
|10:49:41 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061362
|GRPD
|11:36:49 06/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19061363
|GRPD
|12:00:34 06/28/19
|Animal Calls
|S 1ST W
|NFA
|G19061364
|GRPD
|12:03:54 06/28/19
|Subject Removal
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061365
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061366
|GRPD
|12:29:51 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061367
|GRPD
|12:45:12 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|FAITH DR
|NFA
|G19061368
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061369
|GRPD
|12:49:50 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061370
|GRPD
|12:53:28 06/28/19
|Motorist Assist
|E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061371
|GRPD
|13:16:16 06/28/19
|Follow-up
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061372
|GRPD
|13:26:39 06/28/19
|Larceny
|NEW MEXICO ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported finding items missing from inside their boat, that was parked and unoccupied. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061373
|GRPD
|13:41:41 06/28/19
|Escort
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061374
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061375
|GRPD
|14:30:16 06/28/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061376
|GRPD
|14:45:21 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061377
|GRPD
|14:43:01 06/28/19
|Parking Problem
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19061378
|GRPD
|14:45:22 06/28/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers met with two individuals who had been involved in a verbal dispute. Both parties involved agreed to separate for the night. While on the scene, officers found one of the individuals to be in possession of a controlled substance. Viola Oakley, age 60 of Green River, was issued citations for Possessing a Controlled Substance-Pill or Capsule- 3grams or less, and Possessing a Controlled Substance-Liquid-3/10 gram or less. Officers confiscated the items and completed a report of the incident.
|G19061379
|GRPD
|15:01:00 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061380
|GRPD
|15:33:47 06/28/19
|Threats/Harass
|CLARK ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who reported a subject was harassing them over civil issues and wanted the subject trespassed from their property. Officers made contact with the said subject and issued a trespass warning for the property. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061381
|GRPD
|15:51:44 06/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061382
|GRPD
|16:57:02 06/28/19
|Accidents
|UINTA DR & MONROE AVE
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one and vehicle-two were traveling north on Uinta Dr when vehicle-one stopped at the red light in the northbound lane of Uinta at the intersection of Monroe Ave. then vehicle-two struck the rear end of vehicle-two. The driver of vehicle-two, Austin Egbert, age 21 of Rock Springs, was issued a citation for Inattentive Driving with Crash. The driver of vehicle-one reported an injury, and was offered emergency medical services, but declined. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061383
|GRPD
|17:56:15 06/28/19
|Civil Issues
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19061384
|GRPD
|18:04:56 06/28/19
|Littering
|RIVER VIEW DR & WILKES DR
|RTF
|G19061385
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/28/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061386
|GRPD
|18:51:39 06/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|DEWAR DR
|NFA
|G19061387
|GRPD
|19:25:24 06/28/19
|Found Property
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers attempted to locate an owner, collected the item, and booked it in for safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061388
|GRPD
|19:26:11 06/28/19
|Welfare Check
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19061389
|GRPD
|19:44:02 06/28/19
|Disturbance
|EVERS PARK
|G19061390
|GRPD
|20:00:28 06/28/19
|Found Property
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|RTF
|G19061391
|GRPD
|21:08:01 06/28/19
|Agency Assist
|CASTLE ROCK AMBULANCE
|NFA
|G19061392
|GRPD
|21:50:12 06/28/19
|Burglary
|S 5TH E
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported finding their residence had been forcefully entered and items were missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
|G19061393
|GRPD
|22:08:08 06/28/19
|Field Contact
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|RTF
|Officers, while on foot patrol at the island, observed an underage drinker, who was not wearing a red wrist band, drinking an alcoholic beverage. Officers made contact with the individual who attempted to give officers false information but was identified by another officer. After providing officers with the correct information, the individual, Dryden Menck, age 19 of Mountain View, was issued a citation for Underage Consumption. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061394
|GRPD
|22:21:27 06/28/19
|Civil Issues
|CONESTOGA LN
|NFA
|G19061395
|GRPD
|22:34:21 06/28/19
|Animal Calls
|280 BIRCH ST
|NFA
|G19061396
|GRPD
|22:55:58 06/28/19
|Disturbance
|BUCKBOARD LN
|NFA
|G19061397
|GRPD
|23:03:59 06/28/19
|Alcohol Offense
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|RTF
|Officers, while on foot patrol at the island, observed an underage drinker, who was not wearing a red wrist band, drinking an alcoholic beverage. Officers made contact with the individual who attempted to give officers false information. After providing officers with the correct information, the individual, McKayla Thornwall, age 20 of Colorado, was issued a citation for Underage Consumption. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061398
|GRPD
|23:20:55 06/28/19
|Burglary
|E 5TH S
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported returning home to find the door of the residence open and items missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.
|G19061399
|GRPD
|23:20:31 06/28/19
|Disturbance
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19061400
|GRPD
|23:47:15 06/28/19
|Citizen Assist
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|G19061401
|GRPD
|23:34:33 06/28/19
|Information
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19061402
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061403
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061404
|GRPD
|21:55:00 06/28/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061405
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061406
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061407
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061408
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061409
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061410
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061411
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061412
|GRPD
|03:33:12 06/29/19
|Field Contact
|S 2ND E & E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19061413
|GRPD
|03:49:11 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19061414
|GRPD
|07:35:38 06/29/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061415
|GRPD
|08:37:58 06/29/19
|Traffic Hazard
|UINTA DR & HWY 530
|NFA
|G19061416
|GRPD
|09:32:37 06/29/19
|Agency Assist
|WASHINGTON ST
|G19061417
|GRPD
|10:33:50 06/29/19
|Citizen Assist
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19061418
|GRPD
|10:50:02 06/29/19
|Animal Calls
|RIVERVIEW CEMETERY
|NFA
|G19061419
|GRPD
|09:55:00 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061420
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061421
|GRPD
|09:46:51 06/29/19
|Animal Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061422
|GRPD
|12:00:01 06/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061423
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061424
|GRPD
|12:09:00 06/29/19
|Juvenile
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19061425
|GRPD
|13:09:48 06/29/19
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR
|NFA
|G19061426
|GRPD
|13:57:16 06/29/19
|Hit and Run
|S 2ND E & E 2ND S
|RTF
|G19061427
|GRPD
|14:26:27 06/29/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with two individuals involved in a verbal dispute. Both parties agreed to separate. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061428
|GRPD
|15:03:55 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19061429
|GRPD
|15:07:10 06/29/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061430
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061431
|GRPD
|15:33:25 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061432
|GRPD
|15:37:21 06/29/19
|REDDI
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061433
|GRPD
|15:43:17 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061434
|GRPD
|16:09:59 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 5TH E
|NFA
|G19061435
|GRPD
|15:58:13 06/29/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G19061436
|GRPD
|16:24:04 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE & N 4TH E
|NFA
|G19061437
|GRPD
|16:30:25 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19061438
|GRPD
|16:42:15 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND N & N 2ND E
|NFA
|G19061439
|GRPD
|16:45:56 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|HITCHING POST & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19061440
|GRPD
|17:13:22 06/29/19
|Information
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061441
|GRPD
|17:27:57 06/29/19
|Animal Calls
|NEW YORK LN
|NFA
|G19061442
|GRPD
|18:52:23 06/29/19
|Animal Calls
|4TH S
|NFA
|G19061443
|GRPD
|19:06:45 06/29/19
|Larceny
|RED FEATHER
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with staff at the establishment who reported two individuals failed to pay for their bill prior to leaving. Officers were able to locate and make contact with the two individuals. It was reported the individuals left to retrieve funds. The individuals paid the bill in full. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061444
|GRPD
|19:42:17 06/29/19
|Follow-up
|MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19061445
|GRPD
|19:47:09 06/29/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19061446
|GRPD
|18:58:00 06/29/19
|Information
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19061447
|GRPD
|20:00:26 06/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061448
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19061449
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061450
|GRPD
|20:25:11 06/29/19
|Agency Assist
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK
|NFA
|G19061451
|GRPD
|20:32:12 06/29/19
|Parking Problem
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19061452
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061453
|GRPD
|21:07:52 06/29/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061454
|GRPD
|21:24:17 06/29/19
|Vandalism
|N 2ND E
|RTF
|Officers, while on foot patrol at the special event, were contacted by individuals who reported finding damage to their vehicle window and an item having been removed from the vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061455
|GRPD
|21:20:43 06/29/19
|REDDI
|UINTA DR & MILLER ST
|NFA
|G19061456
|GRPD
|21:48:19 06/29/19
|Field Contact
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|G19061457
|GRPD
|21:55:00 06/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061458
|GRPD
|22:20:44 06/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061459
|GRPD
|23:06:07 06/29/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061460
|GRPD
|23:37:47 06/29/19
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061461
|GRPD
|23:42:08 06/29/19
|REDDI
|ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19061462
|GRPD
|00:00:03 06/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061463
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061464
|GRPD
|00:00:03 06/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19061465
|GRPD
|00:11:16 06/30/19
|Bar Check
|PONDEROSA BAR
|NFA
|G19061466
|GRPD
|00:30:36 06/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19061467
|GRPD
|00:37:38 06/30/19
|Field Contact
|SCOTTS BOTTOM
|NFA
|G19061468
|GRPD
|01:20:32 06/30/19
|Field Contact
|Indian hills park
|NFA
|G19061469
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061470
|GRPD
|00:00:02 06/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061471
|GRPD
|00:00:03 06/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061472
|GRPD
|02:35:03 06/30/19
|Field Contact
|SCOTTS BOTTOM
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a suspicious parked vehicle with the taillights illuminated. Officers initiated a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. Officers found one of the occupants to be a minor, who was turned over to a parent. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061473
|GRPD
|06:23:30 06/30/19
|Suspicious
|UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious subject. It was reported the subject was found to be sleeping inside a camper that was not theirs. Officers met with the subject who appeared to be intoxicated and confused as to where they lived. Officers placed the individual, Cassandra Laughlin, age 34 of Green River, under arrest and issued a citation for Public Intoxication. Officers transported Laughlin to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.
|G19061474
|GRPD
|07:01:08 06/30/19
|Livestock
|HORSE CORRAL
|NFA
|G19061475
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061476
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061477
|GRPD
|08:54:58 06/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19061478
|GRPD
|09:10:17 06/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19061479
|GRPD
|09:12:36 06/30/19
|Disturbance
|GREASEWOOD ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with two individuals who reported an altercation with a family member. All parties agreed there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061480
|GRPD
|09:25:08 06/30/19
|Traffic Hazard
|N 5TH E
|NFA
|G19061481
|GRPD
|09:55:00 06/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061482
|GRPD
|10:26:05 06/30/19
|Animal Calls
|GEORGIA WAY
|UNF
|G19061483
|GRPD
|11:17:56 06/30/19
|Civil Issues
|GRANT CIR
|NFA
|G19061484
|GRPD
|13:14:16 06/30/19
|Larceny
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item was taken from inside their vehicle, that was parked and possibly unlocked. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061485
|GRPD
|14:11:56 06/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|N 8TH W
|NFA
|G19061486
|GRPD
|15:42:13 06/30/19
|Suspicious
|HOBACK ST & BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19061487
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061488
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061489
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061490
|GRPD
|17:02:26 06/30/19
|Larceny
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item was taken from inside their vehicle, that was parked and possibly unlocked. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19061491
|GRPD
|17:14:27 06/30/19
|Trespassing
|1445 UINTA DR
|UNF
|G19061492
|GRPD
|19:29:55 06/30/19
|Disturbance
|CUMORAH WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving an individual banging on resident’s doors. Officers met with the individual and issued a verbal warning. As officers were leaving, another individual at the residence reported the subject was now agitated and yelling. Officers went back to the residence and again met with the individuals. Officers suspected both individuals to be intoxicated. The individual continued to yell at the officers, and the officers placed the individual, Bryan Merrick, age 39 of Green River, under arrest and issued citations for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
|G19061493
|GRPD
|19:11:51 06/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|ANVIL DR
|NFA
|G19061494
|GRPD
|21:21:35 06/30/19
|Animal Calls
|BARNHART ST
|NFA
|G19061495
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061496
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19061497
|GRPD
|22:16:21 06/30/19
|Information
|MARYLAND DR
|NFA
|G19070001
|GRPD
|00:00:01 07/01/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070002
|GRPD
|00:00:00 07/01/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070003
|GRPD
|00:00:02 07/01/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070004
|GRPD
|00:00:01 07/01/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070005
|GRPD
|00:00:01 07/01/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070006
|GRPD
|00:00:02 07/01/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070007
|GRPD
|21:55:00 06/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19070008
|GRPD
|03:23:02 07/01/19
|Agency Assist
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded