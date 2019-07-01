Green River Police Blotter: June 27-30, 2019

G19061351 GRPD 07:39:28 06/28/19 Larceny HITCHING POST DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported paying a subject for landscape services, who never completed the work. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded a copy to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.

G19061352 GRPD 08:00:00 06/28/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061353 GRPD 08:00:00 06/28/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061354 GRPD 09:22:53 06/28/19 VIN Inspection BUCKBOARD LN NFA

G19061355 GRPD 09:32:29 06/28/19 Nuisance LOGAN ST

G19061356 GRPD 09:58:06 06/28/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N; CITY HALL NFA

G19061357 GRPD 10:01:54 06/28/19 Follow-up ELM ST NFA

G19061358 GRPD 10:02:34 06/28/19 VIN Inspection WILSON ST NFA

G19061359 GRPD 09:55:32 06/28/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061360 GRPD 10:27:45 06/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061361 GRPD 10:49:41 06/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061362 GRPD 11:36:49 06/28/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & UPLAND WAY NFA

G19061363 GRPD 12:00:34 06/28/19 Animal Calls S 1ST W NFA

G19061364 GRPD 12:03:54 06/28/19 Subject Removal W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061365 GRPD 12:00:00 06/28/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061366 GRPD 12:29:51 06/28/19 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061367 GRPD 12:45:12 06/28/19 VIN Inspection FAITH DR NFA

G19061368 GRPD 12:00:00 06/28/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061369 GRPD 12:49:50 06/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061370 GRPD 12:53:28 06/28/19 Motorist Assist E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR NFA

G19061371 GRPD 13:16:16 06/28/19 Follow-up E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061372 GRPD 13:26:39 06/28/19 Larceny NEW MEXICO ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported finding items missing from inside their boat, that was parked and unoccupied. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061373 GRPD 13:41:41 06/28/19 Escort 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061374 GRPD 12:00:00 06/28/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061375 GRPD 14:30:16 06/28/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061376 GRPD 14:45:21 06/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061377 GRPD 14:43:01 06/28/19 Parking Problem E 4TH S NFA

G19061378 GRPD 14:45:22 06/28/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers met with two individuals who had been involved in a verbal dispute. Both parties involved agreed to separate for the night. While on the scene, officers found one of the individuals to be in possession of a controlled substance. Viola Oakley, age 60 of Green River, was issued citations for Possessing a Controlled Substance-Pill or Capsule- 3grams or less, and Possessing a Controlled Substance-Liquid-3/10 gram or less. Officers confiscated the items and completed a report of the incident.

G19061379 GRPD 15:01:00 06/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061380 GRPD 15:33:47 06/28/19 Threats/Harass CLARK ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of trespassing. Officers met with an individual who reported a subject was harassing them over civil issues and wanted the subject trespassed from their property. Officers made contact with the said subject and issued a trespass warning for the property. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061381 GRPD 15:51:44 06/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061382 GRPD 16:57:02 06/28/19 Accidents UINTA DR & MONROE AVE RBM

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one and vehicle-two were traveling north on Uinta Dr when vehicle-one stopped at the red light in the northbound lane of Uinta at the intersection of Monroe Ave. then vehicle-two struck the rear end of vehicle-two. The driver of vehicle-two, Austin Egbert, age 21 of Rock Springs, was issued a citation for Inattentive Driving with Crash. The driver of vehicle-one reported an injury, and was offered emergency medical services, but declined. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061383 GRPD 17:56:15 06/28/19 Civil Issues W TETON BLVD NFA

G19061384 GRPD 18:04:56 06/28/19 Littering RIVER VIEW DR & WILKES DR RTF

G19061385 GRPD 16:00:00 06/28/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061386 GRPD 18:51:39 06/28/19 Traffic Stop DEWAR DR NFA

G19061387 GRPD 19:25:24 06/28/19 Found Property EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers attempted to locate an owner, collected the item, and booked it in for safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061388 GRPD 19:26:11 06/28/19 Welfare Check 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19061389 GRPD 19:44:02 06/28/19 Disturbance EVERS PARK

G19061390 GRPD 20:00:28 06/28/19 Found Property EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

G19061391 GRPD 21:08:01 06/28/19 Agency Assist CASTLE ROCK AMBULANCE NFA

G19061392 GRPD 21:50:12 06/28/19 Burglary S 5TH E RTF

Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported finding their residence had been forcefully entered and items were missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.

G19061393 GRPD 22:08:08 06/28/19 Field Contact EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers, while on foot patrol at the island, observed an underage drinker, who was not wearing a red wrist band, drinking an alcoholic beverage. Officers made contact with the individual who attempted to give officers false information but was identified by another officer. After providing officers with the correct information, the individual, Dryden Menck, age 19 of Mountain View, was issued a citation for Underage Consumption. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061394 GRPD 22:21:27 06/28/19 Civil Issues CONESTOGA LN NFA

G19061395 GRPD 22:34:21 06/28/19 Animal Calls 280 BIRCH ST NFA

G19061396 GRPD 22:55:58 06/28/19 Disturbance BUCKBOARD LN NFA

G19061397 GRPD 23:03:59 06/28/19 Alcohol Offense EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers, while on foot patrol at the island, observed an underage drinker, who was not wearing a red wrist band, drinking an alcoholic beverage. Officers made contact with the individual who attempted to give officers false information. After providing officers with the correct information, the individual, McKayla Thornwall, age 20 of Colorado, was issued a citation for Underage Consumption. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061398 GRPD 23:20:55 06/28/19 Burglary E 5TH S RTF

Officers responded to a report of a burglary. Officers met with an individual who reported returning home to find the door of the residence open and items missing. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the case to GRPD detectives.

G19061399 GRPD 23:20:31 06/28/19 Disturbance E TETON BLVD NFA

G19061400 GRPD 23:47:15 06/28/19 Citizen Assist EXPEDITION ISLAND

G19061401 GRPD 23:34:33 06/28/19 Information ANDREWS ST NFA

G19061402 GRPD 00:00:02 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061403 GRPD 20:00:00 06/28/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061404 GRPD 21:55:00 06/28/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061405 GRPD 00:00:02 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061406 GRPD 00:00:01 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061407 GRPD 00:00:02 06/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061408 GRPD 00:00:00 06/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061409 GRPD 00:00:02 06/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061410 GRPD 00:00:01 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061411 GRPD 00:00:01 06/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061412 GRPD 03:33:12 06/29/19 Field Contact S 2ND E & E 2ND S NFA

G19061413 GRPD 03:49:11 06/29/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G19061414 GRPD 07:35:38 06/29/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061415 GRPD 08:37:58 06/29/19 Traffic Hazard UINTA DR & HWY 530 NFA

G19061416 GRPD 09:32:37 06/29/19 Agency Assist WASHINGTON ST

G19061417 GRPD 10:33:50 06/29/19 Citizen Assist E TETON BLVD NFA

G19061418 GRPD 10:50:02 06/29/19 Animal Calls RIVERVIEW CEMETERY NFA

G19061419 GRPD 09:55:00 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061420 GRPD 08:00:00 06/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061421 GRPD 09:46:51 06/29/19 Animal Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061422 GRPD 12:00:01 06/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061423 GRPD 12:00:00 06/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061424 GRPD 12:09:00 06/29/19 Juvenile EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA

G19061425 GRPD 13:09:48 06/29/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G19061426 GRPD 13:57:16 06/29/19 Hit and Run S 2ND E & E 2ND S RTF

G19061427 GRPD 14:26:27 06/29/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with two individuals involved in a verbal dispute. Both parties agreed to separate. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061428 GRPD 15:03:55 06/29/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & BRIDGER DR NFA

G19061429 GRPD 15:07:10 06/29/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061430 GRPD 12:00:00 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061431 GRPD 15:33:25 06/29/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G19061432 GRPD 15:37:21 06/29/19 REDDI UINTA DR NFA

G19061433 GRPD 15:43:17 06/29/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19061434 GRPD 16:09:59 06/29/19 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 5TH E NFA

G19061435 GRPD 15:58:13 06/29/19 Violate Crt Ord ELK VALLEY DR NFA

G19061436 GRPD 16:24:04 06/29/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE & N 4TH E NFA

G19061437 GRPD 16:30:25 06/29/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & MONROE AVE NFA

G19061438 GRPD 16:42:15 06/29/19 Traffic Stop E 2ND N & N 2ND E NFA

G19061439 GRPD 16:45:56 06/29/19 Traffic Stop HITCHING POST & MONROE AVE NFA

G19061440 GRPD 17:13:22 06/29/19 Information UINTA DR NFA

G19061441 GRPD 17:27:57 06/29/19 Animal Calls NEW YORK LN NFA

G19061442 GRPD 18:52:23 06/29/19 Animal Calls 4TH S NFA

G19061443 GRPD 19:06:45 06/29/19 Larceny RED FEATHER RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with staff at the establishment who reported two individuals failed to pay for their bill prior to leaving. Officers were able to locate and make contact with the two individuals. It was reported the individuals left to retrieve funds. The individuals paid the bill in full. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061444 GRPD 19:42:17 06/29/19 Follow-up MONROE AVE NFA

G19061445 GRPD 19:47:09 06/29/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA

G19061446 GRPD 18:58:00 06/29/19 Information BRIDGER DR NFA

G19061447 GRPD 20:00:26 06/29/19 VIN Inspection UINTA DR NFA

G19061448 GRPD 08:00:00 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF

G19061449 GRPD 20:00:00 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061450 GRPD 20:25:11 06/29/19 Agency Assist 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK NFA

G19061451 GRPD 20:32:12 06/29/19 Parking Problem E 4TH S NFA

G19061452 GRPD 16:00:00 06/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061453 GRPD 21:07:52 06/29/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061454 GRPD 21:24:17 06/29/19 Vandalism N 2ND E RTF

Officers, while on foot patrol at the special event, were contacted by individuals who reported finding damage to their vehicle window and an item having been removed from the vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061455 GRPD 21:20:43 06/29/19 REDDI UINTA DR & MILLER ST NFA

G19061456 GRPD 21:48:19 06/29/19 Field Contact EXPEDITION ISLAND

G19061457 GRPD 21:55:00 06/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061458 GRPD 22:20:44 06/29/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA

G19061459 GRPD 23:06:07 06/29/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061460 GRPD 23:37:47 06/29/19 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061461 GRPD 23:42:08 06/29/19 REDDI ASTLE AVE & UINTA DR NFA

G19061462 GRPD 00:00:03 06/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061463 GRPD 00:00:02 06/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061464 GRPD 00:00:03 06/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19061465 GRPD 00:11:16 06/30/19 Bar Check PONDEROSA BAR NFA

G19061466 GRPD 00:30:36 06/30/19 Traffic Stop N 1ST E NFA

G19061467 GRPD 00:37:38 06/30/19 Field Contact SCOTTS BOTTOM NFA

G19061468 GRPD 01:20:32 06/30/19 Field Contact Indian hills park NFA

G19061469 GRPD 00:00:00 06/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061470 GRPD 00:00:02 06/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061471 GRPD 00:00:03 06/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061472 GRPD 02:35:03 06/30/19 Field Contact SCOTTS BOTTOM RTF

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a suspicious parked vehicle with the taillights illuminated. Officers initiated a welfare check on the occupants of the vehicle. Officers found one of the occupants to be a minor, who was turned over to a parent. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061473 GRPD 06:23:30 06/30/19 Suspicious UINTA DR RTF

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious subject. It was reported the subject was found to be sleeping inside a camper that was not theirs. Officers met with the subject who appeared to be intoxicated and confused as to where they lived. Officers placed the individual, Cassandra Laughlin, age 34 of Green River, under arrest and issued a citation for Public Intoxication. Officers transported Laughlin to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.

G19061474 GRPD 07:01:08 06/30/19 Livestock HORSE CORRAL NFA

G19061475 GRPD 08:00:00 06/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061476 GRPD 08:00:00 06/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061477 GRPD 08:54:58 06/30/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & MONROE AVE NFA

G19061478 GRPD 09:10:17 06/30/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA

G19061479 GRPD 09:12:36 06/30/19 Disturbance GREASEWOOD ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers met with two individuals who reported an altercation with a family member. All parties agreed there would be no further issues. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061480 GRPD 09:25:08 06/30/19 Traffic Hazard N 5TH E NFA

G19061481 GRPD 09:55:00 06/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061482 GRPD 10:26:05 06/30/19 Animal Calls GEORGIA WAY UNF

G19061483 GRPD 11:17:56 06/30/19 Civil Issues GRANT CIR NFA

G19061484 GRPD 13:14:16 06/30/19 Larceny EXPEDITION ISLAND RTF

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item was taken from inside their vehicle, that was parked and possibly unlocked. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061485 GRPD 14:11:56 06/30/19 Traffic Stop N 8TH W NFA

G19061486 GRPD 15:42:13 06/30/19 Suspicious HOBACK ST & BRIDGER DR NFA

G19061487 GRPD 12:00:00 06/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061488 GRPD 12:00:00 06/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061489 GRPD 16:00:00 06/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061490 GRPD 17:02:26 06/30/19 Larceny EXPEDITION ISLAND

Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item was taken from inside their vehicle, that was parked and possibly unlocked. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19061491 GRPD 17:14:27 06/30/19 Trespassing 1445 UINTA DR UNF

G19061492 GRPD 19:29:55 06/30/19 Disturbance CUMORAH WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving an individual banging on resident’s doors. Officers met with the individual and issued a verbal warning. As officers were leaving, another individual at the residence reported the subject was now agitated and yelling. Officers went back to the residence and again met with the individuals. Officers suspected both individuals to be intoxicated. The individual continued to yell at the officers, and the officers placed the individual, Bryan Merrick, age 39 of Green River, under arrest and issued citations for Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.

G19061493 GRPD 19:11:51 06/30/19 VIN Inspection ANVIL DR NFA

G19061494 GRPD 21:21:35 06/30/19 Animal Calls BARNHART ST NFA

G19061495 GRPD 12:00:00 06/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061496 GRPD 20:00:00 06/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19061497 GRPD 22:16:21 06/30/19 Information MARYLAND DR NFA

G19070001 GRPD 00:00:01 07/01/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070002 GRPD 00:00:00 07/01/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070003 GRPD 00:00:02 07/01/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070004 GRPD 00:00:01 07/01/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070005 GRPD 00:00:01 07/01/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070006 GRPD 00:00:02 07/01/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19070007 GRPD 21:55:00 06/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA