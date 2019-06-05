Green River Police Blotter: June 4, 2019

0
21

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19060141 GRPD 08:38:04 06/04/19 VIN Inspection JENSEN ST NFA
G19060142 GRPD 08:16:01 06/04/19 Animal Calls DANIEL BOONE DR NFA
G19060143 GRPD 07:00:00 06/04/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060144 GRPD 08:00:00 06/04/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060145 GRPD 09:58:38 06/04/19 VIN Inspection SIOUX CIR NFA
G19060146 GRPD 11:18:25 06/04/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19060147 GRPD 11:51:00 06/04/19 Violate Crt Ord WIND RIVER DR NFA
G19060148 GRPD 12:19:41 06/04/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & E TETON BLVD NFA
G19060149 GRPD 12:34:57 06/04/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19060150 GRPD 12:52:53 06/04/19 VIN Inspection ARIZONA ST NFA
G19060151 GRPD 13:18:14 06/04/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060152 GRPD 13:26:08 06/04/19 Animal Calls E 2ND N NFA
G19060153 GRPD 13:26:19 06/04/19 Information ELK VALLEY DR NFA
G19060154 GRPD 14:31:53 06/04/19 Larceny BIRCH ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item missing from the porch of their residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19060155 GRPD 14:51:20 06/04/19 Animal Calls WILSON ST NFA
G19060156 GRPD 15:12:27 06/04/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060157 GRPD 15:32:17 06/04/19 Citizen Assist W TETON BLVD NFA
G19060158 GRPD 15:23:35 06/04/19 Traffic Hazard MM91 I 80 EB NFA
G19060159 GRPD 15:51:20 06/04/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060160 GRPD 16:35:35 06/04/19 Agency Assist ANDREWS ST NFA
G19060161 GRPD 15:00:00 06/04/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060162 GRPD 16:56:22 06/04/19 Parking Problem 2100BLK MISSISSIPPI ST NFA
G19060163 GRPD 17:34:10 06/04/19 VIN Inspection 2405 W TETON BLVD NFA
G19060164 GRPD 17:49:35 06/04/19 Traffic Stop W FLAMING GORGE & N 6TH W RTF
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no visible registration. While officers were speaking to the juvenile driver, officers observed a tobacco product inside the vehicle. Officers issued the juvenile a citation for Minor in Possession of a Tobacco product.
G19060165 GRPD 12:00:00 06/04/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060166 GRPD 18:06:10 06/04/19 Missing Person XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060167 GRPD 18:44:27 06/04/19 Information ASPEN ST NFA
G19060168 GRPD 12:11:46 06/04/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060169 GRPD 11:14:00 06/04/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060170 GRPD 12:00:00 06/04/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060171 GRPD 20:12:57 06/04/19 Traffic Offense UINTA DR NFA
G19060172 GRPD 20:00:00 06/04/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19060173 GRPD 21:03:05 06/04/19 Animal Calls WYOMING DR NFA
G19060174 GRPD 21:03:22 06/04/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060175 GRPD 21:28:03 06/04/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
G19060176 GRPD 22:26:23 06/04/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19060177 GRPD 23:00:00 06/04/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060178 GRPD 23:14:00 06/04/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060179 GRPD 23:57:46 06/04/19 Field Contact EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G19060180 GRPD 00:00:00 06/05/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060181 GRPD 00:00:00 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060182 GRPD 00:00:00 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060183 GRPD 02:36:15 06/05/19 Hit and Run BRIDGER DR NFA
Officers responded to a report of a Hit & Run collision. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had been hit while it was parked and unoccupied on the roadway. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and met with the driver. While gathering information from the driver, officers suspected the driver to be intoxicated and asked the driver to complete field sobriety tasks and submit to a Preliminary Breath Test. The driver, a juvenile, age 16 of Green River, was arrested and issued citations for Driving While Under the Influence and Hit & Run. Officers completed a report of the incident.

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR