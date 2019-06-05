Green River Police Blotter: June 4, 2019

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no visible registration. While officers were speaking to the juvenile driver, officers observed a tobacco product inside the vehicle. Officers issued the juvenile a citation for Minor in Possession of a Tobacco product.

Officers responded to a report of a Hit & Run collision. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had been hit while it was parked and unoccupied on the roadway. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and met with the driver. While gathering information from the driver, officers suspected the driver to be intoxicated and asked the driver to complete field sobriety tasks and submit to a Preliminary Breath Test. The driver, a juvenile, age 16 of Green River, was arrested and issued citations for Driving While Under the Influence and Hit & Run. Officers completed a report of the incident.