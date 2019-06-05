Green River Police Blotter: June 4, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19060141
|GRPD
|08:38:04 06/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19060142
|GRPD
|08:16:01 06/04/19
|Animal Calls
|DANIEL BOONE DR
|NFA
|G19060143
|GRPD
|07:00:00 06/04/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060144
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/04/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060145
|GRPD
|09:58:38 06/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|SIOUX CIR
|NFA
|G19060146
|GRPD
|11:18:25 06/04/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060147
|GRPD
|11:51:00 06/04/19
|Violate Crt Ord
|WIND RIVER DR
|NFA
|G19060148
|GRPD
|12:19:41 06/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060149
|GRPD
|12:34:57 06/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060150
|GRPD
|12:52:53 06/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|ARIZONA ST
|NFA
|G19060151
|GRPD
|13:18:14 06/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060152
|GRPD
|13:26:08 06/04/19
|Animal Calls
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060153
|GRPD
|13:26:19 06/04/19
|Information
|ELK VALLEY DR
|NFA
|G19060154
|GRPD
|14:31:53 06/04/19
|Larceny
|BIRCH ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported an item missing from the porch of their residence. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19060155
|GRPD
|14:51:20 06/04/19
|Animal Calls
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19060156
|GRPD
|15:12:27 06/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060157
|GRPD
|15:32:17 06/04/19
|Citizen Assist
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060158
|GRPD
|15:23:35 06/04/19
|Traffic Hazard
|MM91 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G19060159
|GRPD
|15:51:20 06/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060160
|GRPD
|16:35:35 06/04/19
|Agency Assist
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19060161
|GRPD
|15:00:00 06/04/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060162
|GRPD
|16:56:22 06/04/19
|Parking Problem
|2100BLK MISSISSIPPI ST
|NFA
|G19060163
|GRPD
|17:34:10 06/04/19
|VIN Inspection
|2405 W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060164
|GRPD
|17:49:35 06/04/19
|Traffic Stop
|W FLAMING GORGE & N 6TH W
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no visible registration. While officers were speaking to the juvenile driver, officers observed a tobacco product inside the vehicle. Officers issued the juvenile a citation for Minor in Possession of a Tobacco product.
|G19060165
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/04/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060166
|GRPD
|18:06:10 06/04/19
|Missing Person
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060167
|GRPD
|18:44:27 06/04/19
|Information
|ASPEN ST
|NFA
|G19060168
|GRPD
|12:11:46 06/04/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060169
|GRPD
|11:14:00 06/04/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060170
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/04/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060171
|GRPD
|20:12:57 06/04/19
|Traffic Offense
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060172
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/04/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060173
|GRPD
|21:03:05 06/04/19
|Animal Calls
|WYOMING DR
|NFA
|G19060174
|GRPD
|21:03:22 06/04/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060175
|GRPD
|21:28:03 06/04/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|G19060176
|GRPD
|22:26:23 06/04/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19060177
|GRPD
|23:00:00 06/04/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060178
|GRPD
|23:14:00 06/04/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060179
|GRPD
|23:57:46 06/04/19
|Field Contact
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19060180
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/05/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060181
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060182
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060183
|GRPD
|02:36:15 06/05/19
|Hit and Run
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of a Hit & Run collision. Officers met with an individual who reported their vehicle had been hit while it was parked and unoccupied on the roadway. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and met with the driver. While gathering information from the driver, officers suspected the driver to be intoxicated and asked the driver to complete field sobriety tasks and submit to a Preliminary Breath Test. The driver, a juvenile, age 16 of Green River, was arrested and issued citations for Driving While Under the Influence and Hit & Run. Officers completed a report of the incident.
