Green River Police Blotter: June 5, 2019

Officers responded to a report of a barking dog complaint. Officers attempted to contact the owner at the residence but were unable to reach anyone at the residence. Officers left a notice on the door, completed a report of the incident, and forwarded the report to GRPD Animal Control.

Officers responded to a report of a traffic offense. Officers met with a Probation and Parole agent who advised a subject, known to the Probation & Parole agents to have a suspended drivers license, was witnessed driving. Officers met with the subject, Douglas Walker, age 44 of Green River, and issued citations to Walker for Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and driving without an Ignition Interlock Device.