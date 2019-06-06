Green River Police Blotter: June 5, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19060184 GRPD 06:24:20 06/05/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060185 GRPD 07:42:20 06/05/19 Animal Calls N CAROLINA & NEW HAMPSHIRE NFA
G19060186 GRPD 07:37:28 06/05/19 Animal Calls SINGLETREE DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a barking dog complaint. Officers attempted to contact the owner at the residence but were unable to reach anyone at the residence. Officers left a notice on the door, completed a report of the incident, and forwarded the report to GRPD Animal Control.
G19060187 GRPD 08:26:27 06/05/19 Animal Calls SINGLETREE DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a barking dog complaint. Officers attempted to contact the owner at the residence but were unable to reach anyone at the residence. Officers left a notice on the door, completed a report of the incident, and forwarded the report to GRPD Animal Control.
G19060188 GRPD 08:25:22 06/05/19 Transport 375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060189 GRPD 08:59:39 06/05/19 Fraud NEVADA PL RTF
G19060190 GRPD 10:02:56 06/05/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA
G19060191 GRPD 10:42:44 06/05/19 Information RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G19060192 GRPD 10:54:22 06/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060193 GRPD 10:55:34 06/05/19 Animal Calls W 3RD N & N 7TH W NFA
G19060194 GRPD 12:02:12 06/05/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060195 GRPD 12:08:33 06/05/19 Animal Calls E 2ND S NFA
G19060196 GRPD 12:11:58 06/05/19 Traffic Offense LOG CABIN LN NFA
G19060197 GRPD 12:30:24 06/05/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060198 GRPD 13:11:58 06/05/19 VIN Inspection CHURCH VIEW DR NFA
G19060199 GRPD 13:26:56 06/05/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060200 GRPD 13:55:58 06/05/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Detectives were notified of possible abuse of a vulnerable adult. RTF
G19060201 GRPD 13:58:48 06/05/19 Follow-up 50140 HWY 191 S; JAIL NFA
G19060202 GRPD 14:10:55 06/05/19 VIN Inspection N 5TH E NFA
G19060203 GRPD 14:13:48 06/05/19 Agency Assist FIR ST NFA
G19060204 GRPD 14:24:21 06/05/19 VIN Inspection NOLAN ST NFA
G19060205 GRPD 14:32:39 06/05/19 VIN Inspection TENNESSEE DR NFA
G19060206 GRPD 11:14:00 06/05/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060208 GRPD 08:00:00 06/05/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060209 GRPD 08:00:01 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060210 GRPD 12:00:00 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060211 GRPD 15:14:16 06/05/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060212 GRPD 07:00:00 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060213 GRPD 12:00:00 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060214 GRPD 15:22:57 06/05/19 Information 140 COMMERCE DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a traffic offense. Officers met with a Probation and Parole agent who advised a subject, known to the Probation & Parole agents to have a suspended drivers license, was witnessed driving. Officers met with the subject, Douglas Walker, age 44 of Green River, and issued citations to Walker for Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and driving without an Ignition Interlock Device.
G19060215 GRPD 16:04:11 06/05/19 Animal Calls KNOTTY PINE ST NFA
G19060216 GRPD 16:00:00 06/05/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060217 GRPD 16:49:30 06/05/19 Animal Calls HORSE CORRAL NFA
G19060218 GRPD 17:21:54 06/05/19 Parking Problem CHUGWATER & CROSSBOW DR RTF
G19060219 GRPD 17:23:13 06/05/19 Traffic Offense 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19060220 GRPD 17:23:14 06/05/19 Traffic Offense 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19060221 GRPD 17:33:54 06/05/19 Abandoned Vehicle WEST VIRGINIA ST RTF
G19060222 GRPD 15:00:00 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060223 GRPD 18:54:10 06/05/19 Animal Calls CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19060224 GRPD 19:25:34 06/05/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G19060225 GRPD 19:27:56 06/05/19 Agency Assist SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19060226 GRPD 20:05:40 06/05/19 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19060227 GRPD 20:11:38 06/05/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19060228 GRPD 21:01:21 06/05/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA
G19060229 GRPD 21:13:06 06/05/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19060230 GRPD 21:24:21 06/05/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & POWELL ST
G19060231 GRPD 21:28:29 06/05/19 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 4TH E NFA
G19060232 GRPD 21:30:38 06/05/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060233 GRPD 21:39:44 06/05/19 Animal Calls E TETON BLVD NFA
G19060234 GRPD 22:08:28 06/05/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19060235 GRPD 22:15:36 06/05/19 Traffic Stop BRIDGER & SOUTH DAKOTA ST NFA
G19060236 GRPD 22:31:24 06/05/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR NFA
G19060237 GRPD 22:49:25 06/05/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR NFA
G19060238 GRPD 23:00:00 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060239 GRPD 23:14:00 06/05/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060240 GRPD 00:00:01 06/06/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060241 GRPD 00:00:00 06/06/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060242 GRPD 00:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060243 GRPD 20:00:00 06/05/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060244 GRPD 00:57:02 06/06/19 Alcohol Offense WILKES DR RTF
Officers responded to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Officers met with the driver of the motorcycle who reported they lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to make a right hand turn onto the roadway. While offers were speaking to the individual, officers detected a smell of an alcoholic beverage. The subject, Joseph Vigil, age 34 of Green River, was later issued citations for DWUI and No valid DL and/or Conditions and arrested. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor.
G19060245 GRPD 01:15:07 06/06/19 Animal Calls S WAGON WHEEL DR NFA
G19060246 GRPD 00:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

