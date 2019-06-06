Green River Police Blotter: June 5, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19060184
|GRPD
|06:24:20 06/05/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060185
|GRPD
|07:42:20 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|N CAROLINA & NEW HAMPSHIRE
|NFA
|G19060186
|GRPD
|07:37:28 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|SINGLETREE DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a barking dog complaint. Officers attempted to contact the owner at the residence but were unable to reach anyone at the residence. Officers left a notice on the door, completed a report of the incident, and forwarded the report to GRPD Animal Control.
|G19060187
|GRPD
|08:26:27 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|SINGLETREE DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a barking dog complaint. Officers attempted to contact the owner at the residence but were unable to reach anyone at the residence. Officers left a notice on the door, completed a report of the incident, and forwarded the report to GRPD Animal Control.
|G19060188
|GRPD
|08:25:22 06/05/19
|Transport
|375 E FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060189
|GRPD
|08:59:39 06/05/19
|Fraud
|NEVADA PL
|RTF
|G19060190
|GRPD
|10:02:56 06/05/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19060191
|GRPD
|10:42:44 06/05/19
|Information
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19060192
|GRPD
|10:54:22 06/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060193
|GRPD
|10:55:34 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|W 3RD N & N 7TH W
|NFA
|G19060194
|GRPD
|12:02:12 06/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060195
|GRPD
|12:08:33 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|E 2ND S
|NFA
|G19060196
|GRPD
|12:11:58 06/05/19
|Traffic Offense
|LOG CABIN LN
|NFA
|G19060197
|GRPD
|12:30:24 06/05/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060198
|GRPD
|13:11:58 06/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|CHURCH VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19060199
|GRPD
|13:26:56 06/05/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060200
|GRPD
|13:55:58 06/05/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Detectives were notified of possible abuse of a vulnerable adult. RTF
|G19060201
|GRPD
|13:58:48 06/05/19
|Follow-up
|50140 HWY 191 S; JAIL
|NFA
|G19060202
|GRPD
|14:10:55 06/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|N 5TH E
|NFA
|G19060203
|GRPD
|14:13:48 06/05/19
|Agency Assist
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G19060204
|GRPD
|14:24:21 06/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|NOLAN ST
|NFA
|G19060205
|GRPD
|14:32:39 06/05/19
|VIN Inspection
|TENNESSEE DR
|NFA
|G19060206
|GRPD
|11:14:00 06/05/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060208
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/05/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060209
|GRPD
|08:00:01 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060210
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060211
|GRPD
|15:14:16 06/05/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060212
|GRPD
|07:00:00 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060213
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060214
|GRPD
|15:22:57 06/05/19
|Information
|140 COMMERCE DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a traffic offense. Officers met with a Probation and Parole agent who advised a subject, known to the Probation & Parole agents to have a suspended drivers license, was witnessed driving. Officers met with the subject, Douglas Walker, age 44 of Green River, and issued citations to Walker for Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked and driving without an Ignition Interlock Device.
|G19060215
|GRPD
|16:04:11 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|KNOTTY PINE ST
|NFA
|G19060216
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/05/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060217
|GRPD
|16:49:30 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|HORSE CORRAL
|NFA
|G19060218
|GRPD
|17:21:54 06/05/19
|Parking Problem
|CHUGWATER & CROSSBOW DR
|RTF
|G19060219
|GRPD
|17:23:13 06/05/19
|Traffic Offense
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060220
|GRPD
|17:23:14 06/05/19
|Traffic Offense
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060221
|GRPD
|17:33:54 06/05/19
|Abandoned Vehicle
|WEST VIRGINIA ST
|RTF
|G19060222
|GRPD
|15:00:00 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060223
|GRPD
|18:54:10 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19060224
|GRPD
|19:25:34 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060225
|GRPD
|19:27:56 06/05/19
|Agency Assist
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19060226
|GRPD
|20:05:40 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19060227
|GRPD
|20:11:38 06/05/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060228
|GRPD
|21:01:21 06/05/19
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19060229
|GRPD
|21:13:06 06/05/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060230
|GRPD
|21:24:21 06/05/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & POWELL ST
|G19060231
|GRPD
|21:28:29 06/05/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 4TH E
|NFA
|G19060232
|GRPD
|21:30:38 06/05/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060233
|GRPD
|21:39:44 06/05/19
|Animal Calls
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060234
|GRPD
|22:08:28 06/05/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19060235
|GRPD
|22:15:36 06/05/19
|Traffic Stop
|BRIDGER & SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|NFA
|G19060236
|GRPD
|22:31:24 06/05/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060237
|GRPD
|22:49:25 06/05/19
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19060238
|GRPD
|23:00:00 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060239
|GRPD
|23:14:00 06/05/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060240
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/06/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060241
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/06/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060242
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060243
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/05/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060244
|GRPD
|00:57:02 06/06/19
|Alcohol Offense
|WILKES DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Officers met with the driver of the motorcycle who reported they lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to make a right hand turn onto the roadway. While offers were speaking to the individual, officers detected a smell of an alcoholic beverage. The subject, Joseph Vigil, age 34 of Green River, was later issued citations for DWUI and No valid DL and/or Conditions and arrested. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor.
|G19060245
|GRPD
|01:15:07 06/06/19
|Animal Calls
|S WAGON WHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19060246
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded