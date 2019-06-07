Green River Police Blotter: June 6, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19060247
|GRPD
|07:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060248
|GRPD
|08:13:47 06/06/19
|VIN Inspection
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19060249
|GRPD
|08:49:56 06/06/19
|VIN Inspection
|FAWN CIR
|NFA
|G19060250
|GRPD
|08:50:09 06/06/19
|Vandalism
|ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G19060251
|GRPD
|09:02:02 06/06/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060252
|GRPD
|09:11:46 06/06/19
|Stolen Vehicle
|E 2ND S
|RTF
|Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle that had been located near Rawlins, WY. Officers spoke with the individual, who reported the vehicle missing, and the Carbon County Sherrif’s Office, who located the missing vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.
|G19060253
|GRPD
|09:52:14 06/06/19
|Animal Calls
|HACKBERRY ST
|NFA
|G19060254
|GRPD
|09:56:36 06/06/19
|Follow-up
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19060255
|GRPD
|10:01:07 06/06/19
|Follow-up
|E 3RD N
|NFA
|G19060256
|GRPD
|10:07:55 06/06/19
|Larceny
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|RTF
|Officers spoke to an individual who reported their medication had been stolen by another customer while inside the store. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.
|G19060257
|GRPD
|10:21:31 06/06/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19060258
|GRPD
|10:43:10 06/06/19
|Follow-up
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19060259
|GRPD
|08:00:01 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060260
|GRPD
|10:51:19 06/06/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060261
|GRPD
|11:19:40 06/06/19
|Information
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060262
|GRPD
|11:42:41 06/06/19
|VIN Inspection
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19060263
|GRPD
|12:16:24 06/06/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19060264
|GRPD
|12:29:37 06/06/19
|Follow-up
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|NFA
|G19060265
|GRPD
|12:27:52 06/06/19
|Larceny
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19060266
|GRPD
|12:40:53 06/06/19
|Civil Issues
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19060267
|GRPD
|13:26:36 06/06/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060268
|GRPD
|13:34:09 06/06/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060269
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060270
|GRPD
|14:05:22 06/06/19
|Abandoned Vehicle
|E RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19060271
|GRPD
|14:30:12 06/06/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060272
|GRPD
|15:18:18 06/06/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060273
|GRPD
|15:29:26 06/06/19
|Animal Calls
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19060274
|GRPD
|15:59:28 06/06/19
|Follow-up
|700 CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19060275
|GRPD
|16:17:57 06/06/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060276
|GRPD
|16:54:58 06/06/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19060277
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060278
|GRPD
|08:00:00 06/06/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060279
|GRPD
|12:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060280
|GRPD
|16:58:37 06/06/19
|Agency Assist
|MONROE AVE APT 47
|NFA
|G19060281
|GRPD
|11:14:00 06/06/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060282
|GRPD
|15:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060283
|GRPD
|16:00:00 06/06/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19060284
|GRPD
|18:50:36 06/06/19
|Animal Bite
|HILLCREST WAY
|RTF
|G19060285
|GRPD
|19:04:17 06/06/19
|Animal Calls
|EXPEDITION ISLAND
|NFA
|G19060286
|GRPD
|18:58:44 06/06/19
|Civil Issues
|HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19060287
|GRPD
|19:56:58 06/06/19
|Animal Calls
|S WAGON WHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19060288
|GRPD
|20:31:06 06/06/19
|Animal Calls
|NORTH CAROLINA WAY
|NFA
|G19060289
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060290
|GRPD
|20:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060291
|GRPD
|21:17:21 06/06/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060292
|GRPD
|21:29:53 06/06/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals who reported the incident. It was reported the suspect had already left the residence. While officers were on scene the suspect returned to the residence. Officers met with the subject, later identified as, Jeanette Wilson, age 63 of Green River. Jeanette was uncooperative and began to threaten officers. Officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Jeanette’s breath. While attempting to place Jeanette under arrest, one of the officers was bitten by Jeanette. Jeanette was issued citations for Public Intoxication and arrested under the charges of Domestic Battery, Interference with a Peace Officer. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office and the City Prosecutor for review.
|G19060293
|GRPD
|22:32:30 06/06/19
|Suspicious
|MAVERICK
|NFA
|G19060294
|GRPD
|23:00:00 06/06/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060295
|GRPD
|23:14:00 06/06/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060296
|GRPD
|23:20:55 06/06/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19060297
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/07/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19060298
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/07/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060299
|GRPD
|00:00:01 06/07/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060300
|GRPD
|00:00:00 06/07/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19060301
|GRPD
|01:18:42 06/07/19
|Disturbance
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19060302
|GRPD
|02:11:28 06/07/19
|Property Damage
|W RAILROAD AVE
|G19060303
|GRPD
|03:43:29 06/07/19
|Parking Problem
|E 3RD S
|RTF
|G19060305
|GRPD
|05:36:55 06/07/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded