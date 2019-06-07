Green River Police Blotter: June 6, 2019

Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle that had been located near Rawlins, WY. Officers spoke with the individual, who reported the vehicle missing, and the Carbon County Sherrif’s Office, who located the missing vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.

Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals who reported the incident. It was reported the suspect had already left the residence. While officers were on scene the suspect returned to the residence. Officers met with the subject, later identified as, Jeanette Wilson, age 63 of Green River. Jeanette was uncooperative and began to threaten officers. Officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Jeanette’s breath. While attempting to place Jeanette under arrest, one of the officers was bitten by Jeanette. Jeanette was issued citations for Public Intoxication and arrested under the charges of Domestic Battery, Interference with a Peace Officer. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office and the City Prosecutor for review.