Green River Police Blotter: June 6, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19060247 GRPD 07:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060248 GRPD 08:13:47 06/06/19 VIN Inspection E 4TH S NFA
G19060249 GRPD 08:49:56 06/06/19 VIN Inspection FAWN CIR NFA
G19060250 GRPD 08:50:09 06/06/19 Vandalism ALABAMA DR NFA
G19060251 GRPD 09:02:02 06/06/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060252 GRPD 09:11:46 06/06/19 Stolen Vehicle E 2ND S RTF
Officers were notified of a stolen vehicle that had been located near Rawlins, WY. Officers spoke with the individual, who reported the vehicle missing, and the Carbon County Sherrif’s Office, who located the missing vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.
G19060253 GRPD 09:52:14 06/06/19 Animal Calls HACKBERRY ST NFA
G19060254 GRPD 09:56:36 06/06/19 Follow-up JENSEN ST NFA
G19060255 GRPD 10:01:07 06/06/19 Follow-up E 3RD N NFA
G19060256 GRPD 10:07:55 06/06/19 Larceny 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF
Officers spoke to an individual who reported their medication had been stolen by another customer while inside the store. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to GRPD detectives.   
G19060257 GRPD 10:21:31 06/06/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA
G19060258 GRPD 10:43:10 06/06/19 Follow-up SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19060259 GRPD 08:00:01 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060260 GRPD 10:51:19 06/06/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060261 GRPD 11:19:40 06/06/19 Information 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060262 GRPD 11:42:41 06/06/19 VIN Inspection ANDREWS ST NFA
G19060263 GRPD 12:16:24 06/06/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19060264 GRPD 12:29:37 06/06/19 Follow-up 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS NFA
G19060265 GRPD 12:27:52 06/06/19 Larceny CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19060266 GRPD 12:40:53 06/06/19 Civil Issues RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G19060267 GRPD 13:26:36 06/06/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060268 GRPD 13:34:09 06/06/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060269 GRPD 12:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060270 GRPD 14:05:22 06/06/19 Abandoned Vehicle E RAILROAD AVE NFA
G19060271 GRPD 14:30:12 06/06/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060272 GRPD 15:18:18 06/06/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060273 GRPD 15:29:26 06/06/19 Animal Calls W TETON BLVD NFA
G19060274 GRPD 15:59:28 06/06/19 Follow-up 700 CROSSBOW DR NFA
G19060275 GRPD 16:17:57 06/06/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060276 GRPD 16:54:58 06/06/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19060277 GRPD 08:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060278 GRPD 08:00:00 06/06/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060279 GRPD 12:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060280 GRPD 16:58:37 06/06/19 Agency Assist MONROE AVE APT 47 NFA
G19060281 GRPD 11:14:00 06/06/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060282 GRPD 15:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060283 GRPD 16:00:00 06/06/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19060284 GRPD 18:50:36 06/06/19 Animal Bite HILLCREST WAY RTF
G19060285 GRPD 19:04:17 06/06/19 Animal Calls EXPEDITION ISLAND NFA
G19060286 GRPD 18:58:44 06/06/19 Civil Issues HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19060287 GRPD 19:56:58 06/06/19 Animal Calls S WAGON WHEEL DR NFA
G19060288 GRPD 20:31:06 06/06/19 Animal Calls NORTH CAROLINA WAY NFA
G19060289 GRPD 20:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060290 GRPD 20:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060291 GRPD 21:17:21 06/06/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060292 GRPD 21:29:53 06/06/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF
Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals who reported the incident. It was reported the suspect had already left the residence. While officers were on scene the suspect returned to the residence. Officers met with the subject, later identified as, Jeanette Wilson, age 63 of Green River. Jeanette was uncooperative and began to threaten officers. Officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Jeanette’s breath. While attempting to place Jeanette under arrest, one of the officers was bitten by Jeanette. Jeanette was issued citations for  Public Intoxication and arrested under the charges of Domestic Battery, Interference with a Peace Officer. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office and the City Prosecutor for review.
G19060293 GRPD 22:32:30 06/06/19 Suspicious MAVERICK NFA
G19060294 GRPD 23:00:00 06/06/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060295 GRPD 23:14:00 06/06/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060296 GRPD 23:20:55 06/06/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19060297 GRPD 00:00:00 06/07/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19060298 GRPD 00:00:01 06/07/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060299 GRPD 00:00:01 06/07/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060300 GRPD 00:00:00 06/07/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19060301 GRPD 01:18:42 06/07/19 Disturbance SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19060302 GRPD 02:11:28 06/07/19 Property Damage W RAILROAD AVE
G19060303 GRPD 03:43:29 06/07/19 Parking Problem E 3RD S RTF
G19060305 GRPD 05:36:55 06/07/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

