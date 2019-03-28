Green River Police Blotter: March 27, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19030878
|GRPD
|06:53:21 03/27/19
|Accidents
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19030879
|GRPD
|06:53:48 03/27/19
|Agency Assist
|NOLAN ST
|NFA
|G19030880
|GRPD
|07:42:48 03/27/19
|Traffic Offense
|HITCHING POST & WEST VIRGINIA
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a Bus Light Violation*. Officers met with a bus driver who reported a vehicle passed the stopped school bus while the stop sign and lights were activated. Officers were able to identify the vehicle and contact the driver, a male juvenile age 16 of Green River. The driver was issued a citation* for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus.
*Citations for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750.00 plus court costs.
|G19030881
|GRPD
|07:51:10 03/27/19
|Traffic Hazard
|UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE
|NFA
|G19030882
|GRPD
|08:30:34 03/27/19
|Animal Calls
|SPRING VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19030883
|GRPD
|08:35:25 03/27/19
|Animal Calls
|POWELL ST
|NFA
|G19030884
|GRPD
|08:42:17 03/27/19
|Agency Assist
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19030885
|GRPD
|08:33:16 03/27/19
|Animal Calls
|N 3RD W
|NFA
|G19030886
|GRPD
|08:57:06 03/27/19
|K9
|280 HWY 191 N; BLM
|G19030887
|GRPD
|09:05:17 03/27/19
|Fraud*
|SINGLE TREE DR
|NFA
|G19030888
|GRPD
|09:13:22 03/27/19
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19030889
|GRPD
|09:44:11 03/27/19
|Field Contact
|250 MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19030890
|GRPD
|09:53:35 03/27/19
|VIN Inspection
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030891
|GRPD
|10:33:58 03/27/19
|Follow-up
|840 HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19030892
|GRPD
|11:22:39 03/27/19
|Agency Assist
|N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19030893
|GRPD
|11:39:22 03/27/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19030894
|GRPD
|11:45:02 03/27/19
|Animal Calls
|SCHULTZ ST & LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19030895
|GRPD
|12:22:40 03/27/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030896
|GRPD
|12:40:53 03/27/19
|Agency Assist
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19030897
|GRPD
|12:59:23 03/27/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030898
|GRPD
|13:06:54 03/27/19
|VIN Inspection
|IOWA AVE
|NFA
|G19030899
|GRPD
|13:35:38 03/27/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030900
|GRPD
|13:48:28 03/27/19
|Follow-up
|NOLAN ST
|NFA
|G19030901
|GRPD
|14:04:12 03/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19030902
|GRPD
|14:40:15 03/27/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030903
|GRPD
|14:56:41 03/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|2100 BLK W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19030904
|GRPD
|14:59:07 03/27/19
|Lost Property
|350 MONROE AVE
|RTF
|G19030905
|GRPD
|15:16:12 03/27/19
|Warrant
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a subject, whom the officer identified through prior law enforcement contacts, as Nicholas Anderson, age 29 of Green River. Officers were aware that Anderson had an active warrant. Officers followed the subject to a residence, officers observed a vehicle belonging to, Jessica Lewis, age 32 of Rock Springs, who also had an active warrant. Officers observed Anderson and Lewis enter the residence. After officers confirmed the warrants, they initiated contact at the residence. Upon entering the residence GRPD officers along with SCSO detectives, identified several individuals in the residence; two of the individuals were identified by officers, through prior law enforcement contacts, as Hayden Mitchell, age 19 of Green River, and Joseph Doney, age 41 of Green River. Both individuals were confirmed to have active outstanding warrants. Mitchell and Doney were both placed under arrest per the active warrants and were transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. It was reported Anderson and Lewis had been at the residence but had left. Officers were unable to locate Anderson and Lewis.
|G19030906
|GRPD
|15:22:04 03/27/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030907
|GRPD
|16:10:52 03/27/19
|Agency Assist
|WYHP RAWLINS
|G19030908
|GRPD
|16:31:30 03/27/19
|Disturbance
|ARKANSAS DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. It was reported a verbal dispute had occurred. Officers met with the individuals involved in the dispute and issued a trespass warning to one of the individuals.
|G19030909
|GRPD
|16:51:25 03/27/19
|Agency Assist
|TRAIL DR
|NFA
|G19030910
|GRPD
|17:10:37 03/27/19
|Disturbance
|RIVER VIEW DR
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. It was reported a verbal dispute had occurred. Officers met with the individuals involved in the dispute. The involved parties separated for the night.
|G19030911
|GRPD
|18:30:36 03/27/19
|Disturbance
|E 4TH S
|NFA
|G19030912
|GRPD
|18:41:11 03/27/19
|Follow-up
|E 3RD S
|G19030913
|GRPD
|18:44:56 03/27/19
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G19030914
|GRPD
|19:07:02 03/27/19
|Information
|705 UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19030915
|GRPD
|19:47:11 03/27/19
|Follow-up
|E 3RD S
|G19030916
|GRPD
|19:52:31 03/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & BRAMWELL ST
|G19030917
|GRPD
|20:02:52 03/27/19
|Animal Calls
|UPLAND WAY & WYOMING DR
|G19030918
|GRPD
|20:17:27 03/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|MONROE AVE & UINTA DR
|G19030919
|GRPD
|20:26:48 03/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE
|G19030920
|GRPD
|21:19:16 03/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|HONOR WAY & SHOSHONE AVE
|G19030921
|GRPD
|21:55:11 03/27/19
|Vandalism
|FIR ST
|RTF
|Officers met with an individual who reported vandalism to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19030922
|GRPD
|21:40:53 03/27/19
|Scam*
|N 1ST E
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a call from Justin Taylor, stating he was from the Social Security Administration, claiming the individual had a warrant out for their arrest and unpaid fines. The individual was instructed to purchase gift cards: Google Play and Amazon, from various stores and take a photo of the cards and send the caller the information. The individual purchsed the cards and sent the information to the caller before realizing it was a scam. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19030923
|GRPD
|22:13:27 03/27/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|G19030924
|GRPD
|22:20:45 03/27/19
|Runaway
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19030925
|GRPD
|22:45:13 03/27/19
|Test
|SHOSHONE AVE
|G19030926
|GRPD
|23:56:26 03/27/19
|Field Contact
|HITCHING POST DR & STAGE PL
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded
*Citations for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750.00 plus court costs.
*It’s that time of year again when the scammers are in full force. Please do not give out personal information. Never respond to a threat made over the phone from the IRS or any other company threatening you with a warrant for your arrest. Contact the company first hand if you have any concerns. Be suspicious of anyone asking you to cash a check for them, or send them money. Don’t Let Them Con You!