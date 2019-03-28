Green River Police Blotter: March 27, 2019

0
26

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19030878 GRPD 06:53:21 03/27/19 Accidents UINTA DR NFA
G19030879 GRPD 06:53:48 03/27/19 Agency Assist NOLAN ST NFA
G19030880 GRPD 07:42:48 03/27/19 Traffic Offense HITCHING POST & WEST VIRGINIA RTF
Officers responded to a report of a Bus Light Violation*.  Officers met with a bus driver who reported a vehicle passed the stopped school bus while the stop sign and lights were activated. Officers were able to identify the vehicle and contact the driver, a male juvenile age 16 of Green River. The driver was issued a citation* for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus.

*Citations for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750.00 plus court costs.
G19030881 GRPD 07:51:10 03/27/19 Traffic Hazard UINTA DR & E FLAMING GORGE NFA
G19030882 GRPD 08:30:34 03/27/19 Animal Calls SPRING VIEW DR NFA
G19030883 GRPD 08:35:25 03/27/19 Animal Calls POWELL ST NFA
G19030884 GRPD 08:42:17 03/27/19 Agency Assist MANSFACE ST NFA
G19030885 GRPD 08:33:16 03/27/19 Animal Calls N 3RD W NFA
G19030886 GRPD 08:57:06 03/27/19 K9 280 HWY 191 N; BLM
G19030887 GRPD 09:05:17 03/27/19 Fraud* SINGLE TREE DR NFA
G19030888 GRPD 09:13:22 03/27/19 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR NFA
G19030889 GRPD 09:44:11 03/27/19 Field Contact 250 MONROE AVE NFA
G19030890 GRPD 09:53:35 03/27/19 VIN Inspection 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030891 GRPD 10:33:58 03/27/19 Follow-up 840 HITCHING POST DR NFA
G19030892 GRPD 11:22:39 03/27/19 Agency Assist N 1ST E NFA
G19030893 GRPD 11:39:22 03/27/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR NFA
G19030894 GRPD 11:45:02 03/27/19 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST & LOGAN ST NFA
G19030895 GRPD 12:22:40 03/27/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030896 GRPD 12:40:53 03/27/19 Agency Assist WILSON ST NFA
G19030897 GRPD 12:59:23 03/27/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030898 GRPD 13:06:54 03/27/19 VIN Inspection IOWA AVE NFA
G19030899 GRPD 13:35:38 03/27/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030900 GRPD 13:48:28 03/27/19 Follow-up NOLAN ST NFA
G19030901 GRPD 14:04:12 03/27/19 Traffic Stop SCHULTZ ST NFA
G19030902 GRPD 14:40:15 03/27/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030903 GRPD 14:56:41 03/27/19 Traffic Stop 2100 BLK W TETON BLVD NFA
G19030904 GRPD 14:59:07 03/27/19 Lost Property 350 MONROE AVE RTF
G19030905 GRPD 15:16:12 03/27/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a subject, whom the officer identified through prior law enforcement contacts, as Nicholas Anderson, age 29 of Green River. Officers were aware that Anderson had an active warrant. Officers followed the subject to a residence, officers observed a vehicle belonging to, Jessica Lewis, age 32 of Rock Springs, who also had an active warrant. Officers observed Anderson and Lewis enter the residence. After officers confirmed the warrants, they initiated contact at the residence. Upon entering the residence GRPD officers along with SCSO detectives, identified several individuals in the residence; two of the individuals were identified by officers, through prior law enforcement contacts, as Hayden Mitchell, age 19 of Green River, and Joseph Doney, age 41 of Green River. Both individuals were confirmed to have active outstanding warrants. Mitchell and Doney were both placed under arrest per the active warrants and were transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. It was reported Anderson and Lewis had been at the residence but had left. Officers were unable to locate Anderson and Lewis.
G19030906 GRPD 15:22:04 03/27/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030907 GRPD 16:10:52 03/27/19 Agency Assist WYHP RAWLINS
G19030908 GRPD 16:31:30 03/27/19 Disturbance ARKANSAS DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. It was reported a verbal dispute had occurred. Officers met with the individuals involved in the dispute and issued a trespass warning to one of the individuals.
G19030909 GRPD 16:51:25 03/27/19 Agency Assist TRAIL DR NFA
G19030910 GRPD 17:10:37 03/27/19 Disturbance RIVER VIEW DR RTF
Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. It was reported a verbal dispute had occurred. Officers met with the individuals involved in the dispute. The involved parties separated for the night.
G19030911 GRPD 18:30:36 03/27/19 Disturbance E 4TH S NFA
G19030912 GRPD 18:41:11 03/27/19 Follow-up E 3RD S
G19030913 GRPD 18:44:56 03/27/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR NFA
G19030914 GRPD 19:07:02 03/27/19 Information 705 UINTA DR NFA
G19030915 GRPD 19:47:11 03/27/19 Follow-up E 3RD S
G19030916 GRPD 19:52:31 03/27/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & BRAMWELL ST
G19030917 GRPD 20:02:52 03/27/19 Animal Calls UPLAND WAY & WYOMING DR
G19030918 GRPD 20:17:27 03/27/19 Traffic Stop MONROE AVE & UINTA DR
G19030919 GRPD 20:26:48 03/27/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & SHOSHONE AVE
G19030920 GRPD 21:19:16 03/27/19 Traffic Stop HONOR WAY & SHOSHONE AVE
G19030921 GRPD 21:55:11 03/27/19 Vandalism FIR ST RTF
Officers met with an individual who reported vandalism to their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19030922 GRPD 21:40:53 03/27/19 Scam* N 1ST E RTF
Officers responded to a report of a scam. Officers met with an individual who reported receiving a call from Justin Taylor, stating he was from the Social Security Administration, claiming the individual had a warrant out for their arrest and unpaid fines. The individual was instructed to purchase gift cards: Google Play and Amazon, from various stores and take a photo of the cards and send the caller the information. The individual purchsed the cards and sent the information to the caller before realizing it was a scam. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19030923 GRPD 22:13:27 03/27/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
G19030924 GRPD 22:20:45 03/27/19 Runaway XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19030925 GRPD 22:45:13 03/27/19 Test SHOSHONE AVE
G19030926 GRPD 23:56:26 03/27/19 Field Contact HITCHING POST DR & STAGE PL

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

 

*Citations for Meeting or Passing a Stopped School Bus is a must appear offense and can yield a maximum sentence of $750.00 plus court costs.

*It’s that time of year again when the scammers are in full force. Please do not give out personal information. Never respond to a threat made over the phone from the IRS or any other company threatening you with a warrant for your arrest. Contact the company first hand if you have any concerns. Be suspicious of anyone asking you to cash a check for them, or send them money.  Don’t Let Them Con You!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR