Green River Police Blotter: March 27, 2019

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a subject, whom the officer identified through prior law enforcement contacts, as Nicholas Anderson, age 29 of Green River. Officers were aware that Anderson had an active warrant. Officers followed the subject to a residence, officers observed a vehicle belonging to, Jessica Lewis, age 32 of Rock Springs, who also had an active warrant. Officers observed Anderson and Lewis enter the residence. After officers confirmed the warrants, they initiated contact at the residence. Upon entering the residence GRPD officers along with SCSO detectives, identified several individuals in the residence; two of the individuals were identified by officers, through prior law enforcement contacts, as Hayden Mitchell, age 19 of Green River, and Joseph Doney, age 41 of Green River. Both individuals were confirmed to have active outstanding warrants. Mitchell and Doney were both placed under arrest per the active warrants and were transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. It was reported Anderson and Lewis had been at the residence but had left. Officers were unable to locate Anderson and Lewis.