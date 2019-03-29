Green River Police Blotter: March 28, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19030927 GRPD 08:44:52 03/28/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA
G19030928 GRPD 08:45:49 03/28/19 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA
G19030929 GRPD 09:10:38 03/28/19 Follow-up 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA
G19030930 GRPD 10:02:37 03/28/19 Agency Assist COLLEGE WAY NFA
G19030931 GRPD 10:42:25 03/28/19 VIN Inspection DANIEL BOONE DR NFA
G19030932 GRPD 11:07:34 03/28/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA
G19030933 GRPD 11:31:18 03/28/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030934 GRPD 11:34:09 03/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030935 GRPD 11:41:48 03/28/19 Follow-up SHOSHONE AVE NFA
G19030936 GRPD 11:47:23 03/28/19 Follow-up MARYLAND DR NFA
G19030937 GRPD 12:42:36 03/28/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030938 GRPD 13:01:38 03/28/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA
G19030939 GRPD 13:05:45 03/28/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030940 GRPD 13:25:43 03/28/19 Transport 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030941 GRPD 13:34:30 03/28/19 Follow-up MARYLAND DR NFA
G19030942 GRPD 13:22:55 03/28/19 Vandalism VIADUCT BRIDGE RTF
Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with a City of Green River Parks and Recreation employee who reported damage to some light bulbs along the Viaduct. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19030943 GRPD 14:42:19 03/28/19 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR RBM
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the parking lot. It was reported vehicle-one was pulling into a parking space and hit vehicle-two, that was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collition.
G19030944 GRPD 14:52:15 03/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030945 GRPD 15:19:46 03/28/19 Traffic Offense W TETON BLVD NFA
G19030946 GRPD 15:34:11 03/28/19 Fingerprints W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030947 GRPD 16:13:55 03/28/19 Animal Calls BRANDNER CIR RTF
Animal Control Officers responded to a report of barking dogs. Officers met with the owner of the dogs, Alesia Robinson, age 66 of Green River, and issued a citation for Nuisance Animal.
G19030948 GRPD 16:20:13 03/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19030949 GRPD 16:23:32 03/28/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19030950 GRPD 17:42:25 03/28/19 Found Property 750 W 5TH N RTF
Officers responded to a report of found property. It was reported a duffle bag was left at a curb, officers attempted to make contact with an owner, but were unsuccessful. The item was booked in as safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19030951 GRPD 18:18:29 03/28/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA
G19030952 GRPD 18:20:52 03/28/19 Disturbance BRIDGER DR NFA
G19030953 GRPD 18:20:07 03/28/19 Juvenile S 4TH W & W 2ND S NFA
G19030954 GRPD 18:41:06 03/28/19 Drugs 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. NFA
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity. The suspected vehicles had left the area before officers arrived. UTL
G19030955 GRPD 19:17:04 03/28/19 Threats/Harass BRIDGER DR NFA
G19030956 GRPD 19:55:34 03/28/19 Follow-up BRANDNER CIR NFA
G19030957 GRPD 20:21:54 03/28/19 Disturbance UPLAND WAY NFA
G19030958 GRPD 20:43:35 03/28/19 Civil Issues CONESTOGA LN NFA
G19030959 GRPD 22:37:19 03/28/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA
G19030960 GRPD 22:40:18 03/28/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19030961 GRPD 22:54:53 03/28/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE  & UINTA DR NFA
G19030962 GRPD 22:57:59 03/28/19 Agency Assist JEFFERSON ST NFA
G19030963 GRPD 23:07:03 03/28/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19030964 GRPD 01:02:03 03/29/19 Disturbance WILDERNESS TRL NFA
G19030965 GRPD 01:04:09 03/29/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

