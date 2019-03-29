Green River Police Blotter: March 28, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19030927
|GRPD
|08:44:52 03/28/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19030928
|GRPD
|08:45:49 03/28/19
|Animal Calls
|JENSEN ST
|NFA
|G19030929
|GRPD
|09:10:38 03/28/19
|Follow-up
|175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD
|NFA
|G19030930
|GRPD
|10:02:37 03/28/19
|Agency Assist
|COLLEGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030931
|GRPD
|10:42:25 03/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|DANIEL BOONE DR
|NFA
|G19030932
|GRPD
|11:07:34 03/28/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19030933
|GRPD
|11:31:18 03/28/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030934
|GRPD
|11:34:09 03/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030935
|GRPD
|11:41:48 03/28/19
|Follow-up
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19030936
|GRPD
|11:47:23 03/28/19
|Follow-up
|MARYLAND DR
|NFA
|G19030937
|GRPD
|12:42:36 03/28/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030938
|GRPD
|13:01:38 03/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE
|NFA
|G19030939
|GRPD
|13:05:45 03/28/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030940
|GRPD
|13:25:43 03/28/19
|Transport
|80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030941
|GRPD
|13:34:30 03/28/19
|Follow-up
|MARYLAND DR
|NFA
|G19030942
|GRPD
|13:22:55 03/28/19
|Vandalism
|VIADUCT BRIDGE
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with a City of Green River Parks and Recreation employee who reported damage to some light bulbs along the Viaduct. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19030943
|GRPD
|14:42:19 03/28/19
|Accidents
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the parking lot. It was reported vehicle-one was pulling into a parking space and hit vehicle-two, that was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collition.
|G19030944
|GRPD
|14:52:15 03/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030945
|GRPD
|15:19:46 03/28/19
|Traffic Offense
|W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19030946
|GRPD
|15:34:11 03/28/19
|Fingerprints
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030947
|GRPD
|16:13:55 03/28/19
|Animal Calls
|BRANDNER CIR
|RTF
|Animal Control Officers responded to a report of barking dogs. Officers met with the owner of the dogs, Alesia Robinson, age 66 of Green River, and issued a citation for Nuisance Animal.
|G19030948
|GRPD
|16:20:13 03/28/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030949
|GRPD
|16:23:32 03/28/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030950
|GRPD
|17:42:25 03/28/19
|Found Property
|750 W 5TH N
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of found property. It was reported a duffle bag was left at a curb, officers attempted to make contact with an owner, but were unsuccessful. The item was booked in as safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19030951
|GRPD
|18:18:29 03/28/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19030952
|GRPD
|18:20:52 03/28/19
|Disturbance
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19030953
|GRPD
|18:20:07 03/28/19
|Juvenile
|S 4TH W & W 2ND S
|NFA
|G19030954
|GRPD
|18:41:06 03/28/19
|Drugs
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC.
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity. The suspected vehicles had left the area before officers arrived. UTL
|G19030955
|GRPD
|19:17:04 03/28/19
|Threats/Harass
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19030956
|GRPD
|19:55:34 03/28/19
|Follow-up
|BRANDNER CIR
|NFA
|G19030957
|GRPD
|20:21:54 03/28/19
|Disturbance
|UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19030958
|GRPD
|20:43:35 03/28/19
|Civil Issues
|CONESTOGA LN
|NFA
|G19030959
|GRPD
|22:37:19 03/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19030960
|GRPD
|22:40:18 03/28/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19030961
|GRPD
|22:54:53 03/28/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19030962
|GRPD
|22:57:59 03/28/19
|Agency Assist
|JEFFERSON ST
|NFA
|G19030963
|GRPD
|23:07:03 03/28/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030964
|GRPD
|01:02:03 03/29/19
|Disturbance
|WILDERNESS TRL
|NFA
|G19030965
|GRPD
|01:04:09 03/29/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded