Green River Police Blotter: March 28, 2019

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G19030927 GRPD 08:44:52 03/28/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19030928 GRPD 08:45:49 03/28/19 Animal Calls JENSEN ST NFA

G19030929 GRPD 09:10:38 03/28/19 Follow-up 175 SCOTTS BOTTOM RD NFA

G19030930 GRPD 10:02:37 03/28/19 Agency Assist COLLEGE WAY NFA

G19030931 GRPD 10:42:25 03/28/19 VIN Inspection DANIEL BOONE DR NFA

G19030932 GRPD 11:07:34 03/28/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G19030933 GRPD 11:31:18 03/28/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030934 GRPD 11:34:09 03/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030935 GRPD 11:41:48 03/28/19 Follow-up SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19030936 GRPD 11:47:23 03/28/19 Follow-up MARYLAND DR NFA

G19030937 GRPD 12:42:36 03/28/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030938 GRPD 13:01:38 03/28/19 Traffic Stop E TETON BLVD & MONROE AVE NFA

G19030939 GRPD 13:05:45 03/28/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030940 GRPD 13:25:43 03/28/19 Transport 80 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030941 GRPD 13:34:30 03/28/19 Follow-up MARYLAND DR NFA

G19030942 GRPD 13:22:55 03/28/19 Vandalism VIADUCT BRIDGE RTF

Officers responded to a report of vandalism. Officers met with a City of Green River Parks and Recreation employee who reported damage to some light bulbs along the Viaduct. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19030943 GRPD 14:42:19 03/28/19 Accidents 1615 HITCHING POST DR RBM

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the parking lot. It was reported vehicle-one was pulling into a parking space and hit vehicle-two, that was parked and unoccupied at the time of the collition.

G19030944 GRPD 14:52:15 03/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030945 GRPD 15:19:46 03/28/19 Traffic Offense W TETON BLVD NFA

G19030946 GRPD 15:34:11 03/28/19 Fingerprints W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030947 GRPD 16:13:55 03/28/19 Animal Calls BRANDNER CIR RTF

Animal Control Officers responded to a report of barking dogs. Officers met with the owner of the dogs, Alesia Robinson, age 66 of Green River, and issued a citation for Nuisance Animal.

G19030948 GRPD 16:20:13 03/28/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030949 GRPD 16:23:32 03/28/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030950 GRPD 17:42:25 03/28/19 Found Property 750 W 5TH N RTF

Officers responded to a report of found property. It was reported a duffle bag was left at a curb, officers attempted to make contact with an owner, but were unsuccessful. The item was booked in as safekeeping. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19030951 GRPD 18:18:29 03/28/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA

G19030952 GRPD 18:20:52 03/28/19 Disturbance BRIDGER DR NFA

G19030953 GRPD 18:20:07 03/28/19 Juvenile S 4TH W & W 2ND S NFA

G19030954 GRPD 18:41:06 03/28/19 Drugs 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC. NFA

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity. The suspected vehicles had left the area before officers arrived. UTL

G19030955 GRPD 19:17:04 03/28/19 Threats/Harass BRIDGER DR NFA

G19030956 GRPD 19:55:34 03/28/19 Follow-up BRANDNER CIR NFA

G19030957 GRPD 20:21:54 03/28/19 Disturbance UPLAND WAY NFA

G19030958 GRPD 20:43:35 03/28/19 Civil Issues CONESTOGA LN NFA

G19030959 GRPD 22:37:19 03/28/19 Traffic Stop UPLAND WAY & COMMERCE DR NFA

G19030960 GRPD 22:40:18 03/28/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19030961 GRPD 22:54:53 03/28/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR NFA

G19030962 GRPD 22:57:59 03/28/19 Agency Assist JEFFERSON ST NFA

G19030963 GRPD 23:07:03 03/28/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030964 GRPD 01:02:03 03/29/19 Disturbance WILDERNESS TRL NFA