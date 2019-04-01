Green River Police Blotter: March 29-31, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19030966
|GRPD
|06:02:57 03/29/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19030967
|GRPD
|06:46:20 03/29/19
|Alarm
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030968
|GRPD
|07:48:31 03/29/19
|Escort
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030969
|GRPD
|07:32:44 03/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030970
|GRPD
|08:25:58 03/29/19
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030971
|GRPD
|09:08:21 03/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030972
|GRPD
|09:09:34 03/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|ELM ST
|NFA
|G19030973
|GRPD
|07:32:36 03/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030974
|GRPD
|07:34:14 03/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030975
|GRPD
|10:03:41 03/29/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030976
|GRPD
|10:08:09 03/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19030977
|GRPD
|07:35:21 03/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030978
|GRPD
|08:19:04 03/29/19
|Escort
|MANSFACE ST
|NFA
|G19030979
|GRPD
|11:41:26 03/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030980
|GRPD
|11:38:41 03/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|S 2ND E
|G19030981
|GRPD
|11:51:31 03/29/19
|Escort
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030982
|GRPD
|12:28:56 03/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030983
|GRPD
|12:51:39 03/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030984
|GRPD
|13:53:39 03/29/19
|Lost Property
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|Officers met with an individual who reported lost property. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19030985
|GRPD
|15:08:17 03/29/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19030986
|GRPD
|15:19:57 03/29/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030987
|GRPD
|17:52:18 03/29/19
|Drugs
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030988
|GRPD
|17:57:22 03/29/19
|Animal Calls
|ADAMS ST
|NFA
|G19030989
|GRPD
|18:00:21 03/29/19
|Found Property
|905 BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers were able to identify the owner of the property and returned the item to the owner.
|G19030990
|GRPD
|18:03:37 03/29/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19030991
|GRPD
|18:47:43 03/29/19
|Agency Assist
|350 ANVIL DR UNIT A
|NFA
|G19030992
|GRPD
|19:16:15 03/29/19
|Animal Calls
|LOGAN ST & BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|G19030993
|GRPD
|19:40:16 03/29/19
|Animal Calls
|N WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19030994
|GRPD
|19:38:54 03/29/19
|Disturbance
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19030995
|GRPD
|21:12:35 03/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|S 4TH E & E 4TH S
|RTF
|Officers, on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to yield at a yield sign and nearly hit the officer’s patrol vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, Andrew Thomason, age 34 of Green River, was found to have a suspended license. Thomason was issued citations for DWUS, Yield Sign Violation, Valid Certificate of Title, Certificate of Registration, License Plates Required, and Compulsory Auto Insurance Second Offense. Officers placed Thomason under arrest for DWUS, and transported Thomason to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19030996
|GRPD
|21:25:27 03/29/19
|Animal Calls
|WINDRIVER DR
|NFA
|G19030997
|GRPD
|21:24:34 03/29/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19030998
|GRPD
|22:16:36 03/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC
|NFA
|G19030999
|GRPD
|22:19:37 03/29/19
|Disturbance
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19031000
|GRPD
|23:04:04 03/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR
|NFA
|G19031001
|GRPD
|01:28:57 03/30/19
|Field Contact
|350 UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a young juvenile male walking north on Uinta, as officers approached the male juvenile, the juvenile began to run. Officers caught up to the juvenile and made contact. The juvenile, age 11, was taken into custody for a curfew violation. The juvenile was transported to their residence and released to a parent.
|G19031002
|GRPD
|02:28:16 03/30/19
|Assault
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19031003
|GRPD
|04:20:55 03/30/19
|Agency Assist
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19031004
|GRPD
|05:48:37 03/30/19
|Agency Assist
|ELM ST
|NFA
|G19031005
|GRPD
|06:17:51 03/30/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19031006
|GRPD
|09:03:47 03/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & MILLER ST
|NFA
|G19031007
|GRPD
|09:16:30 03/30/19
|Motorist Assist
|MM91 I 80 WB
|NFA
|G19031008
|GRPD
|10:03:13 03/30/19
|Welfare Check
|UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19031009
|GRPD
|11:05:11 03/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|MM89 I 80 WB
|NFA
|G19031010
|GRPD
|11:40:55 03/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|MM91 I 80 EB
|NFA
|G19031011
|GRPD
|12:04:14 03/30/19
|Accidents
|WYOMING DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-two was traveling east on Wyoming drive approaching the intersection of Wyoming and Colorado, vehicle-one was traveling north on Colorado Drive approaching the intersection of Colorado and Wyoming. Vehicle-one failed to yield at the intersection and proceeded through the intersection, vehicle-two passing through the same intersection collided with vehicle-one.The driver of vehicle-one, a juvenile, age 15 of Green River, was issued citations for No valid Drivers Licence, and Inattentive Driving With a Crash. No injuries were reported. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19031012
|GRPD
|14:06:12 03/30/19
|Agency Assist
|S 1ST W
|NFA
|G19031013
|GRPD
|16:21:43 03/30/19
|Animal Calls
|JEFFERSON ST & MCKINLEY ST
|NFA
|G19031014
|GRPD
|17:10:11 03/30/19
|Animal Calls
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G19031015
|GRPD
|17:54:58 03/30/19
|Disturbance
|E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19031016
|GRPD
|18:39:30 03/30/19
|Accidents
|BRIDGER & HITCHING POST DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a vehicle-deer collision. Vehicle-one was driving southbound on Hitching Post at the intersection of S.Wagonwheel, when a deer ran into the passenger side door of the vehicle then, went over the hood of the vehicle, and ran off.
|G19031017
|GRPD
|19:06:06 03/30/19
|Animal Calls
|80 E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19031018
|GRPD
|19:36:47 03/30/19
|REDDI
|400 BLK UINTA DR
|GOA
|G19031019
|GRPD
|19:36:51 03/30/19
|Animal Bite
|IRONWOOD ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Upon arrival, officers met with the juvenile victim, who reported they had been out walking their dog when a stray dog ran across the street and approached them. The two dogs started to fight and the victim tried to pull the dogs apart and was bitten by the stray dog. Officers were able to identify the stray dog and met with an owner. Officers impounded the dog to be observed at the Animal Shelter for a 10-day quarantine, due to the dog’s Rabies Vaccination being expired. The owner of the dog, Casey Seiloff, age 34 of Green River, was issued a citation for Vicious Animal. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19031020
|GRPD
|20:23:24 03/30/19
|Suspicious
|220 UINTA DR; PIZZA HUT
|NFA
|G19031021
|GRPD
|21:03:43 03/30/19
|Agency Assist
|CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19031022
|GRPD
|21:09:20 03/30/19
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19031023
|GRPD
|22:36:04 03/30/19
|Civil Issues
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19031024
|GRPD
|23:37:53 03/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|WASHAKIE AVE & SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19031025
|GRPD
|23:46:36 03/30/19
|Motorist Assist
|SHOSHONE & INDIAN HILLS DR
|NFA
|G19031026
|GRPD
|00:15:42 03/31/19
|Alcohol Offense
|S 5TH E
|GOA
|G19031027
|GRPD
|01:00:41 03/31/19
|Field Contact
|E 4TH S & UINTA DR
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed two subjects walking east on E 4th S, as officers attempted to make contact, the subjects attempted to hide. Officers made contact with the subjects, later identified as, juveniles, ages 11 of Green River, in violation of Curfew. The two juveniles were taken into custody for the Curfew violation and transported to their residence and turned over to their parents. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor.
|G19031028
|GRPD
|05:01:35 03/31/19
|Security Check
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19031029
|GRPD
|09:02:34 03/31/19
|Agency Assist
|700 CROSSBOW DR
|NFA
|G19031030
|GRPD
|09:11:20 03/31/19
|Field Contact
|MILLER ST
|NFA
|G19031031
|GRPD
|09:33:22 03/31/19
|VIN Inspection
|BRANDNER CIR
|NFA
|G19031032
|GRPD
|10:22:07 03/31/19
|Animal Calls
|COLORADO DR & W TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19031033
|GRPD
|11:46:25 03/31/19
|VIN Inspection
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19031034
|GRPD
|12:01:47 03/31/19
|Agency Assist
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19031035
|GRPD
|13:26:44 03/31/19
|Traffic Stop
|HWY 374 & W FLAMING GORGE
|NFA
|G19031036
|GRPD
|13:39:53 03/31/19
|Hit and Run
|WILKES DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling east in a parking lot and was making a U-turn when the driver initiated the left-hand U-turn and struck a parked vehicle. Vehicle-one then left the scene. Officers were able to identify vehicle-one and contacted the driver of the vehicle. Officers issued the driver, Thomas Webb, age 34 of Green River, a citation for Inattentive Driving With a Crash, and was arrested per an active warrant, see report G19031044.
|G19031037
|GRPD
|13:53:53 03/31/19
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19031038
|GRPD
|14:25:45 03/31/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19031039
|GRPD
|15:29:39 03/31/19
|Welfare Check
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19031040
|GRPD
|16:38:49 03/31/19
|Traffic Stop
|MM89 I 80 WB
|NFA
|G19031041
|GRPD
|17:01:19 03/31/19
|Follow-up
|SCHULTZ ST
|NFA
|G19031042
|GRPD
|17:04:42 03/31/19
|Traffic Stop
|E 2ND S & S 3RD E
|NFA
|G19031043
|GRPD
|17:31:27 03/31/19
|Disturbance
|1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside the Exxon. Officers met with an Exxon employee who reported that a subject had come into the store and knocked items off the counter. Officers met with the subject causing the disturbance, later identified as, Joe Chacon, age 44 of Green River, and issued Chacon a citation for Malicious Mischief. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19031044
|GRPD
|17:48:10 03/31/19
|Warrant
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers, while investigating a Hit & Run collision, (G19031036), met with the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as, Thomas Webb, age 34 of Green River. Webb was found to have an active Gree River Municipal warrant and was arrested. Officers transported Webb to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident. .
|G19031045
|GRPD
|18:26:13 03/31/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19031046
|GRPD
|19:20:33 03/31/19
|Juvenile
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers met with the juveniles involved in the verbal altercation, and their parents. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19031047
|GRPD
|20:46:37 03/31/19
|Field Contact
|801 CEMETERY RD
|NFA
|G19031048
|GRPD
|20:57:21 03/31/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19031049
|GRPD
|22:55:03 03/31/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19031050
|GRPD
|22:53:30 03/31/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040001
|GRPD
|23:56:00 03/31/19
|Disturbance
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|UNF
|G19040002
|GRPD
|22:54:38 03/31/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040003
|GRPD
|22:54:15 03/31/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040004
|GRPD
|01:19:20 04/01/19
|Animal Calls
|CUMORAH WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a barking dog. Officers located the residence but did not locate a barking dog. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to Animal Control for follow up.
|G19040005
|GRPD
|04:49:56 04/01/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA
|RTF
|Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the offender vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Thompson Baty, age 21 of Green River, with a suspended license out of Illinois. Officers issued Baty a citation for DWUS and completed a report of the incident.
|G19040006
|GRPD
|04:54:16 04/01/19
|911 Calls
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19040007
|GRPD
|05:32:23 04/01/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded