Green River Police Blotter: March 29-31, 2019

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code

G19030966 GRPD 06:02:57 03/29/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19030967 GRPD 06:46:20 03/29/19 Alarm XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030968 GRPD 07:48:31 03/29/19 Escort 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030969 GRPD 07:32:44 03/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030970 GRPD 08:25:58 03/29/19 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030971 GRPD 09:08:21 03/29/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030972 GRPD 09:09:34 03/29/19 VIN Inspection ELM ST NFA

G19030973 GRPD 07:32:36 03/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030974 GRPD 07:34:14 03/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030975 GRPD 10:03:41 03/29/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030976 GRPD 10:08:09 03/29/19 VIN Inspection COMMERCE DR NFA

G19030977 GRPD 07:35:21 03/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030978 GRPD 08:19:04 03/29/19 Escort MANSFACE ST NFA

G19030979 GRPD 11:41:26 03/29/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030980 GRPD 11:38:41 03/29/19 VIN Inspection S 2ND E

G19030981 GRPD 11:51:31 03/29/19 Escort 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030982 GRPD 12:28:56 03/29/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030983 GRPD 12:51:39 03/29/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030984 GRPD 13:53:39 03/29/19 Lost Property LOGAN ST NFA

Officers met with an individual who reported lost property. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19030985 GRPD 15:08:17 03/29/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA

G19030986 GRPD 15:19:57 03/29/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030987 GRPD 17:52:18 03/29/19 Drugs XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030988 GRPD 17:57:22 03/29/19 Animal Calls ADAMS ST NFA

G19030989 GRPD 18:00:21 03/29/19 Found Property 905 BRIDGER DR NFA

Officers responded to a report of found property. Officers were able to identify the owner of the property and returned the item to the owner.

G19030990 GRPD 18:03:37 03/29/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19030991 GRPD 18:47:43 03/29/19 Agency Assist 350 ANVIL DR UNIT A NFA

G19030992 GRPD 19:16:15 03/29/19 Animal Calls LOGAN ST & BRAMWELL ST NFA

G19030993 GRPD 19:40:16 03/29/19 Animal Calls N WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G19030994 GRPD 19:38:54 03/29/19 Disturbance W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19030995 GRPD 21:12:35 03/29/19 Traffic Stop S 4TH E & E 4TH S RTF

Officers, on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle fail to yield at a yield sign and nearly hit the officer’s patrol vehicle. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, Andrew Thomason, age 34 of Green River, was found to have a suspended license. Thomason was issued citations for DWUS, Yield Sign Violation, Valid Certificate of Title, Certificate of Registration, License Plates Required, and Compulsory Auto Insurance Second Offense. Officers placed Thomason under arrest for DWUS, and transported Thomason to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

G19030996 GRPD 21:25:27 03/29/19 Animal Calls WINDRIVER DR NFA

G19030997 GRPD 21:24:34 03/29/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19030998 GRPD 22:16:36 03/29/19 Traffic Stop 59 UINTA DR; MAVERIK INC NFA

G19030999 GRPD 22:19:37 03/29/19 Disturbance S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA

G19031000 GRPD 23:04:04 03/29/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G19031001 GRPD 01:28:57 03/30/19 Field Contact 350 UINTA DR RTF

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a young juvenile male walking north on Uinta, as officers approached the male juvenile, the juvenile began to run. Officers caught up to the juvenile and made contact. The juvenile, age 11, was taken into custody for a curfew violation. The juvenile was transported to their residence and released to a parent.

G19031002 GRPD 02:28:16 03/30/19 Assault XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19031003 GRPD 04:20:55 03/30/19 Agency Assist WILSON ST NFA

G19031004 GRPD 05:48:37 03/30/19 Agency Assist ELM ST NFA

G19031005 GRPD 06:17:51 03/30/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19031006 GRPD 09:03:47 03/30/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & MILLER ST NFA

G19031007 GRPD 09:16:30 03/30/19 Motorist Assist MM91 I 80 WB NFA

G19031008 GRPD 10:03:13 03/30/19 Welfare Check UINTA DR & RIVER VIEW DR NFA

G19031009 GRPD 11:05:11 03/30/19 Traffic Stop MM89 I 80 WB NFA

G19031010 GRPD 11:40:55 03/30/19 Traffic Stop MM91 I 80 EB NFA

G19031011 GRPD 12:04:14 03/30/19 Accidents WYOMING DR RBM

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-two was traveling east on Wyoming drive approaching the intersection of Wyoming and Colorado, vehicle-one was traveling north on Colorado Drive approaching the intersection of Colorado and Wyoming. Vehicle-one failed to yield at the intersection and proceeded through the intersection, vehicle-two passing through the same intersection collided with vehicle-one.The driver of vehicle-one, a juvenile, age 15 of Green River, was issued citations for No valid Drivers Licence, and Inattentive Driving With a Crash. No injuries were reported. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19031012 GRPD 14:06:12 03/30/19 Agency Assist S 1ST W NFA

G19031013 GRPD 16:21:43 03/30/19 Animal Calls JEFFERSON ST & MCKINLEY ST NFA

G19031014 GRPD 17:10:11 03/30/19 Animal Calls WILKES DR NFA

G19031015 GRPD 17:54:58 03/30/19 Disturbance E 2ND N NFA

G19031016 GRPD 18:39:30 03/30/19 Accidents BRIDGER & HITCHING POST DR RBM

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle-deer collision. Vehicle-one was driving southbound on Hitching Post at the intersection of S.Wagonwheel, when a deer ran into the passenger side door of the vehicle then, went over the hood of the vehicle, and ran off.

G19031017 GRPD 19:06:06 03/30/19 Animal Calls 80 E TETON BLVD NFA

G19031018 GRPD 19:36:47 03/30/19 REDDI 400 BLK UINTA DR GOA

G19031019 GRPD 19:36:51 03/30/19 Animal Bite IRONWOOD ST RTF

Officers responded to a report of a dog bite. Upon arrival, officers met with the juvenile victim, who reported they had been out walking their dog when a stray dog ran across the street and approached them. The two dogs started to fight and the victim tried to pull the dogs apart and was bitten by the stray dog. Officers were able to identify the stray dog and met with an owner. Officers impounded the dog to be observed at the Animal Shelter for a 10-day quarantine, due to the dog’s Rabies Vaccination being expired. The owner of the dog, Casey Seiloff, age 34 of Green River, was issued a citation for Vicious Animal. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19031020 GRPD 20:23:24 03/30/19 Suspicious 220 UINTA DR; PIZZA HUT NFA

G19031021 GRPD 21:03:43 03/30/19 Agency Assist CROSSBOW DR NFA

G19031022 GRPD 21:09:20 03/30/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA

G19031023 GRPD 22:36:04 03/30/19 Civil Issues SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19031024 GRPD 23:37:53 03/30/19 Traffic Stop WASHAKIE AVE & SHOSHONE AVE NFA

G19031025 GRPD 23:46:36 03/30/19 Motorist Assist SHOSHONE & INDIAN HILLS DR NFA

G19031026 GRPD 00:15:42 03/31/19 Alcohol Offense S 5TH E GOA

G19031027 GRPD 01:00:41 03/31/19 Field Contact E 4TH S & UINTA DR RTF

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed two subjects walking east on E 4th S, as officers attempted to make contact, the subjects attempted to hide. Officers made contact with the subjects, later identified as, juveniles, ages 11 of Green River, in violation of Curfew. The two juveniles were taken into custody for the Curfew violation and transported to their residence and turned over to their parents. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the City Prosecutor.

G19031028 GRPD 05:01:35 03/31/19 Security Check 801 CEMETERY RD NFA

G19031029 GRPD 09:02:34 03/31/19 Agency Assist 700 CROSSBOW DR NFA

G19031030 GRPD 09:11:20 03/31/19 Field Contact MILLER ST NFA

G19031031 GRPD 09:33:22 03/31/19 VIN Inspection BRANDNER CIR NFA

G19031032 GRPD 10:22:07 03/31/19 Animal Calls COLORADO DR & W TETON BLVD NFA

G19031033 GRPD 11:46:25 03/31/19 VIN Inspection W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19031034 GRPD 12:01:47 03/31/19 Agency Assist 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA

G19031035 GRPD 13:26:44 03/31/19 Traffic Stop HWY 374 & W FLAMING GORGE NFA

G19031036 GRPD 13:39:53 03/31/19 Hit and Run WILKES DR RBM

Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. It was reported vehicle-one was traveling east in a parking lot and was making a U-turn when the driver initiated the left-hand U-turn and struck a parked vehicle. Vehicle-one then left the scene. Officers were able to identify vehicle-one and contacted the driver of the vehicle. Officers issued the driver, Thomas Webb, age 34 of Green River, a citation for Inattentive Driving With a Crash, and was arrested per an active warrant, see report G19031044.

G19031037 GRPD 13:53:53 03/31/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR NFA

G19031038 GRPD 14:25:45 03/31/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19031039 GRPD 15:29:39 03/31/19 Welfare Check XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19031040 GRPD 16:38:49 03/31/19 Traffic Stop MM89 I 80 WB NFA

G19031041 GRPD 17:01:19 03/31/19 Follow-up SCHULTZ ST NFA

G19031042 GRPD 17:04:42 03/31/19 Traffic Stop E 2ND S & S 3RD E NFA

G19031043 GRPD 17:31:27 03/31/19 Disturbance 1050 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance inside the Exxon. Officers met with an Exxon employee who reported that a subject had come into the store and knocked items off the counter. Officers met with the subject causing the disturbance, later identified as, Joe Chacon, age 44 of Green River, and issued Chacon a citation for Malicious Mischief. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19031044 GRPD 17:48:10 03/31/19 Warrant XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers, while investigating a Hit & Run collision, (G19031036), met with the driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as, Thomas Webb, age 34 of Green River. Webb was found to have an active Gree River Municipal warrant and was arrested. Officers transported Webb to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident. .

G19031045 GRPD 18:26:13 03/31/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19031046 GRPD 19:20:33 03/31/19 Juvenile XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF

Officers responded to a report of a juvenile problem. Officers met with the juveniles involved in the verbal altercation, and their parents. Officers completed a report of the incident.

G19031047 GRPD 20:46:37 03/31/19 Field Contact 801 CEMETERY RD NFA

G19031048 GRPD 20:57:21 03/31/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

G19031049 GRPD 22:55:03 03/31/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

G19031050 GRPD 22:53:30 03/31/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040001 GRPD 23:56:00 03/31/19 Disturbance S WAGONWHEEL DR UNF

G19040002 GRPD 22:54:38 03/31/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040003 GRPD 22:54:15 03/31/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA

G19040004 GRPD 01:19:20 04/01/19 Animal Calls CUMORAH WAY RTF

Officers responded to a report of a barking dog. Officers located the residence but did not locate a barking dog. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to Animal Control for follow up.

G19040005 GRPD 04:49:56 04/01/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE WAY & UINTA RTF

Officers, while on normal patrol duties, observed a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the offender vehicle. Officers made contact with the driver, Thompson Baty, age 21 of Green River, with a suspended license out of Illinois. Officers issued Baty a citation for DWUS and completed a report of the incident.

G19040006 GRPD 04:54:16 04/01/19 911 Calls XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA