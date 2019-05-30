Green River Police Blotter: May 29, 2019

Officers responded to Probation and Parole in reference to an arrest and hold order. Officers met with the agent and the individual with the active arrest order. Officers placed Seth Prime, age 31 of Green River, under arrest per the active arrest order and transported Prime to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Officers responded to Smith’s in reference to a criminal trespassing. Officers, while on route to Smith’s, observed a subject matching the description of the individual who had been trespassed. Other officers on the call responded to Smith’s to speak to the manager about the trespassing. It was reported the subject was observed shoplifting while in the store. Officers placed the subject, Robert Austin Wiley, age 30 of Green River, under arrest for the criminal trespass and shoplifting. During the arrest, Wiley was found to have paraphernalia and controlled substances in his possession. Wiley was issued citations for Possession of Paraphernalia, Shoplifting, Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Powder or Crystal < 3 gm., and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Pill or Cap < 3 gm. Wiley was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Officers completed.