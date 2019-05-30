Green River Police Blotter: May 29, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

 

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Chief Tom Jarvie

 

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code
G19051188 GRPD 08:00:53 05/29/19 Transport 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19051189 GRPD 08:03:31 05/29/19 Agency Assist W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19051190 GRPD 07:00:00 05/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051191 GRPD 08:53:29 05/29/19 Suspicious CUMORAH WAY NFA
G19051192 GRPD 09:09:22 05/29/19 Agency Assist 140 COMMERCE DR: PROBATION RTF
Officers responded to Probation and Parole in reference to an arrest and hold order. Officers met with the agent and the individual with the active arrest order. Officers placed Seth Prime, age 31 of Green River, under arrest per the active arrest order and transported Prime to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
G19051193 GRPD 09:19:58 05/29/19 Agency Assist 1580 COLORADO CIR: YOUTH HOME RTF
Officers responded to an agency assist for a juvenile problem. The juvenile was found to be in violation of a court order and was arrested. The juvenile was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
G19051194 GRPD 09:22:27 05/29/19 VIN Inspection 310 N 1ST E NFA
G19051195 GRPD 09:39:50 05/29/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19051196 GRPD 08:00:01 05/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051197 GRPD 08:00:00 05/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051198 GRPD 08:00:00 05/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051199 GRPD 11:13:26 05/29/19 Parking Problem RIVER VIEW DR NFA
G19051200 GRPD 11:24:37 05/29/19 Accidents RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR RBM
Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. RTF
G19051201 GRPD 12:33:57 05/29/19 Parking Problem E TETON BLVD RTF
G19051202 GRPD 13:07:34 05/29/19 Trespassing 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF
Officers responded to Smith’s in reference to a criminal trespassing. Officers, while on route to Smith’s, observed a subject matching the description of the individual who had been trespassed. Other officers on the call responded to Smith’s to speak to the manager about the trespassing. It was reported the subject was observed shoplifting while in the store. Officers placed the subject, Robert Austin Wiley, age 30 of Green River, under arrest for the criminal trespass and shoplifting. During the arrest, Wiley was found to have paraphernalia and controlled substances in his possession. Wiley was issued citations for Possession of Paraphernalia, Shoplifting, Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Powder or Crystal < 3 gm., and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Pill or Cap < 3 gm. Wiley was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Officers completed.
G19051203 GRPD 13:17:11 05/29/19 Larceny 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF
Officers responded to a report of larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported medications missing from their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
G19051204 GRPD 13:49:57 05/29/19 Suspicious 110 COMMERCE DR NFA
G19051205 GRPD 14:15:50 05/29/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY; NFA
G19051206 GRPD 14:18:26 05/29/19 VIN Inspection UINTA DR NFA
G19051207 GRPD 14:27:06 05/29/19 Burglary 905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS RTF
G19051208 GRPD 15:04:10 05/29/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19051209 GRPD 15:14:44 05/29/19 VIN Inspection INDIAN HILLS DR NFA
G19051210 GRPD 15:31:30 05/29/19 Agency Assist W 2ND S RTF
G19051211 GRPD 15:52:14 05/29/19 Agency Assist SKATE PARK NFA
G19051212 GRPD 15:23:08 05/29/19 VIN Inspection WILKES DR NFA
G19051213 GRPD 16:04:57 05/29/19 Information LOGAN ST NFA
G19051214 GRPD 16:58:40 05/29/19 Scam 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA
G19051215 GRPD 19:32:37 05/29/19 Animal Calls LOGAN ST NFA
G19051216 GRPD 19:36:12 05/29/19 Information E TETON BLVD NFA
G19051217 GRPD 16:00:00 05/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19051218 GRPD 12:00:00 05/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19051219 GRPD 19:44:47 05/29/19 Animal Calls 1825 ALABAMA DR NFA
G19051220 GRPD 15:00:00 05/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX UNF
G19051221 GRPD 19:40:43 05/29/19 Civil Issues WILDERNESS CT NFA
G19051222 GRPD 20:59:53 05/29/19 Agency Assist UINTA DR NFA
G19051223 GRPD 21:25:50 05/29/19 Traffic Stop W 2ND S & S 1ST W NFA
G19051224 GRPD 17:00:00 05/29/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA
G19051225 GRPD 21:34:05 05/29/19 Animal Bite BRAMWELL ST & JENSEN ST RTF
Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who reported the dog bite. It was reported the individual was walking their dog, past a residence, when the dog jumped the fence, charged at them and their dog, and bit the individual on the thigh. Officers met with the dog owner, and verified a current Rabies vaccination. Officers observed the behavior of the dog and completed a report of the incident. The report was forwarded to GRPD Animal Control for follow up.
G19051226 GRPD 21:43:25 05/29/19 Traffic Stop UINTA DR & CLARK ST NFA
G19051227 GRPD 21:44:26 05/29/19 Traffic Stop E FLAMING GORGE  & UINTA DR NFA
G19051228 GRPD 21:32:18 05/29/19 Agency Assist ANDREWS ST NFA
G19051229 GRPD 22:15:09 05/29/19 Follow-up BRAMWELL ST NFA
G19051230 GRPD 21:46:22 05/29/19 Animal Calls S WAGONWHEEL DR NFA
G19051231 GRPD 00:00:01 05/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051232 GRPD 20:00:00 05/29/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051233 GRPD 23:00:00 05/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051234 GRPD 02:06:40 05/30/19 XXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051235 GRPD 20:00:00 05/29/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051236 GRPD 00:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA
G19051237 GRPD 00:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
G19051238 GRPD 05:00:01 05/30/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E NFA

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

