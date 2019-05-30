Green River Police Blotter: May 29, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19051188
|GRPD
|08:00:53 05/29/19
|Transport
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051189
|GRPD
|08:03:31 05/29/19
|Agency Assist
|W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051190
|GRPD
|07:00:00 05/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051191
|GRPD
|08:53:29 05/29/19
|Suspicious
|CUMORAH WAY
|NFA
|G19051192
|GRPD
|09:09:22 05/29/19
|Agency Assist
|140 COMMERCE DR: PROBATION
|RTF
|Officers responded to Probation and Parole in reference to an arrest and hold order. Officers met with the agent and the individual with the active arrest order. Officers placed Seth Prime, age 31 of Green River, under arrest per the active arrest order and transported Prime to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19051193
|GRPD
|09:19:58 05/29/19
|Agency Assist
|1580 COLORADO CIR: YOUTH HOME
|RTF
|Officers responded to an agency assist for a juvenile problem. The juvenile was found to be in violation of a court order and was arrested. The juvenile was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
|G19051194
|GRPD
|09:22:27 05/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|310 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19051195
|GRPD
|09:39:50 05/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051196
|GRPD
|08:00:01 05/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051197
|GRPD
|08:00:00 05/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051198
|GRPD
|08:00:00 05/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051199
|GRPD
|11:13:26 05/29/19
|Parking Problem
|RIVER VIEW DR
|NFA
|G19051200
|GRPD
|11:24:37 05/29/19
|Accidents
|RIVER VIEW DR & UINTA DR
|RBM
|Officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision. RTF
|G19051201
|GRPD
|12:33:57 05/29/19
|Parking Problem
|E TETON BLVD
|RTF
|G19051202
|GRPD
|13:07:34 05/29/19
|Trespassing
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|RTF
|Officers responded to Smith’s in reference to a criminal trespassing. Officers, while on route to Smith’s, observed a subject matching the description of the individual who had been trespassed. Other officers on the call responded to Smith’s to speak to the manager about the trespassing. It was reported the subject was observed shoplifting while in the store. Officers placed the subject, Robert Austin Wiley, age 30 of Green River, under arrest for the criminal trespass and shoplifting. During the arrest, Wiley was found to have paraphernalia and controlled substances in his possession. Wiley was issued citations for Possession of Paraphernalia, Shoplifting, Trespassing, Possession of a Controlled Substance-Powder or Crystal < 3 gm., and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Pill or Cap < 3 gm. Wiley was transported to the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Officers completed.
|G19051203
|GRPD
|13:17:11 05/29/19
|Larceny
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of larceny. Officers met with an individual who reported medications missing from their vehicle. Officers completed a report of the incident.
|G19051204
|GRPD
|13:49:57 05/29/19
|Suspicious
|110 COMMERCE DR
|NFA
|G19051205
|GRPD
|14:15:50 05/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY;
|NFA
|G19051206
|GRPD
|14:18:26 05/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19051207
|GRPD
|14:27:06 05/29/19
|Burglary
|905 BRIDGER DR; SMITHS
|RTF
|G19051208
|GRPD
|15:04:10 05/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051209
|GRPD
|15:14:44 05/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|INDIAN HILLS DR
|NFA
|G19051210
|GRPD
|15:31:30 05/29/19
|Agency Assist
|W 2ND S
|RTF
|G19051211
|GRPD
|15:52:14 05/29/19
|Agency Assist
|SKATE PARK
|NFA
|G19051212
|GRPD
|15:23:08 05/29/19
|VIN Inspection
|WILKES DR
|NFA
|G19051213
|GRPD
|16:04:57 05/29/19
|Information
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19051214
|GRPD
|16:58:40 05/29/19
|Scam
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051215
|GRPD
|19:32:37 05/29/19
|Animal Calls
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19051216
|GRPD
|19:36:12 05/29/19
|Information
|E TETON BLVD
|NFA
|G19051217
|GRPD
|16:00:00 05/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19051218
|GRPD
|12:00:00 05/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19051219
|GRPD
|19:44:47 05/29/19
|Animal Calls
|1825 ALABAMA DR
|NFA
|G19051220
|GRPD
|15:00:00 05/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|UNF
|G19051221
|GRPD
|19:40:43 05/29/19
|Civil Issues
|WILDERNESS CT
|NFA
|G19051222
|GRPD
|20:59:53 05/29/19
|Agency Assist
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19051223
|GRPD
|21:25:50 05/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|W 2ND S & S 1ST W
|NFA
|G19051224
|GRPD
|17:00:00 05/29/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
|G19051225
|GRPD
|21:34:05 05/29/19
|Animal Bite
|BRAMWELL ST & JENSEN ST
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of an animal bite. Officers met with an individual who reported the dog bite. It was reported the individual was walking their dog, past a residence, when the dog jumped the fence, charged at them and their dog, and bit the individual on the thigh. Officers met with the dog owner, and verified a current Rabies vaccination. Officers observed the behavior of the dog and completed a report of the incident. The report was forwarded to GRPD Animal Control for follow up.
|G19051226
|GRPD
|21:43:25 05/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|UINTA DR & CLARK ST
|NFA
|G19051227
|GRPD
|21:44:26 05/29/19
|Traffic Stop
|E FLAMING GORGE & UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19051228
|GRPD
|21:32:18 05/29/19
|Agency Assist
|ANDREWS ST
|NFA
|G19051229
|GRPD
|22:15:09 05/29/19
|Follow-up
|BRAMWELL ST
|NFA
|G19051230
|GRPD
|21:46:22 05/29/19
|Animal Calls
|S WAGONWHEEL DR
|NFA
|G19051231
|GRPD
|00:00:01 05/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051232
|GRPD
|20:00:00 05/29/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051233
|GRPD
|23:00:00 05/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051234
|GRPD
|02:06:40 05/30/19
|XXXXXXXXX
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051235
|GRPD
|20:00:00 05/29/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051236
|GRPD
|00:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051237
|GRPD
|00:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|G19051238
|GRPD
|05:00:01 05/30/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|NFA
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded