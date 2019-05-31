Green River Police Blotter: May 30, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.

Chief Tom Jarvie

Incident Agency Reported Nature Incident address Clearance Code G19051239 GRPD 08:14:43 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051240 GRPD 08:58:13 05/30/19 Agency Assist WILD HORSE CANYON RD UNF G19051241 GRPD 09:40:16 05/30/19 Fraud UINTA DR NFA G19051242 GRPD 10:38:15 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051243 GRPD 11:11:50 05/30/19 VIN Inspection UINTA DR NFA G19051244 GRPD 11:06:03 05/30/19 Parking Problem FIR ST NFA G19051245 GRPD 11:30:28 05/30/19 Animal Calls FIREHOLE PL NFA G19051246 GRPD 08:00:01 05/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051247 GRPD 07:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051248 GRPD 08:00:00 05/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051249 GRPD 11:45:19 05/30/19 Animal Calls 700 SCHULTZ ST LOT 10 NFA G19051250 GRPD 08:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch SOUTH CAROLINA DR NFA G19051251 GRPD 11:55:15 05/30/19 Animal Calls W RAILROAD AVE NFA G19051252 GRPD 12:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051254 GRPD 12:35:06 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051255 GRPD 12:50:43 05/30/19 Escort 50 E 2ND N NFA G19051256 GRPD 13:10:31 05/30/19 Animal Calls UINTA DR; LOAF AND JUG NFA G19051257 GRPD 13:14:50 05/30/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA G19051258 GRPD 13:13:37 05/30/19 Juvenile DIRT BIKE PARK NFA G19051259 GRPD 13:24:00 05/30/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051260 GRPD 13:59:54 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051261 GRPD 13:59:36 05/30/19 Animal Calls SCHULTZ ST RTF G19051262 GRPD 14:00:13 05/30/19 VIN Inspection FAWN CIR NFA G19051263 GRPD 15:00:58 05/30/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051264 GRPD 15:09:35 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051265 GRPD 15:21:57 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051266 GRPD 15:32:10 05/30/19 Fingerprints 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051267 GRPD 15:36:28 05/30/19 Agency Assist WILSON ST NFA G19051268 GRPD 15:42:13 05/30/19 Civil Issues LOGAN ST NFA G19051269 GRPD 16:16:16 05/30/19 Tobacco Offense 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY RTF Officers completed tobacco compliance checks. G19051270 GRPD 16:17:07 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051271 GRPD 16:32:11 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051272 GRPD 16:36:33 05/30/19 Animal Calls MADISON AVE NFA G19051273 GRPD 15:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch IRONWOOD ST NFA G19051274 GRPD 16:39:08 05/30/19 Parking Problem ARKANSAS DR & ALABAMA DR RTF G19051275 GRPD 16:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051276 GRPD 16:50:05 05/30/19 VIN Inspection 375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY NFA G19051277 GRPD 17:22:04 05/30/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051278 GRPD 17:27:42 05/30/19 Paper Service XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051279 GRPD 17:41:46 05/30/19 Civil Issues LOGAN ST NFA G19051280 GRPD 18:58:11 05/30/19 Suspicious S 1ST W NFA G19051281 GRPD 19:59:52 05/30/19 Follow-up MADISON AVE NFA G19051282 GRPD 20:06:14 05/30/19 Follow-up COLORADO DR NFA G19051283 GRPD 20:14:50 05/30/19 Follow-up BRIDGER DR NFA G19051284 GRPD 20:42:11 05/30/19 Follow-up SHOSHONE AVE NFA G19051285 GRPD 20:51:07 05/30/19 Domestic Violence XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX RTF Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals who reported a juvenile behavior problem. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review. G19051286 GRPD 22:06:16 05/30/19 Burglary SHOSHONE AVE NFA G19051287 GRPD 22:11:12 05/30/19 Suspicious CONESTOGA LN NFA G19051288 GRPD 22:24:06 05/30/19 Field Contact SHOSHONE AVE NFA G19051289 GRPD 22:36:52 05/30/19 Traffic Stop COLORADO DR & UPLAND WAY NFA G19051290 GRPD 22:42:32 05/30/19 Field Contact 1615 HITCHING POST DR NFA G19051291 GRPD 23:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051292 GRPD 02:23:35 05/31/19 Accidents MM91 I 80 WB NFA G19051293 GRPD 00:00:01 05/31/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051294 GRPD 20:00:00 05/30/19 Extra Patrol XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051295 GRPD 20:00:00 05/30/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051296 GRPD 00:00:00 05/31/19 Property Watch XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX NFA G19051297 GRPD 17:00:00 05/30/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E UNF G19051298 GRPD 05:00:01 05/31/19 Security Check 801 N 1ST E UNF G19051299 GRPD 05:34:28 05/31/19 Suspicious HONOR WAY RTF Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers met with the individual laying on the ground. While speaking with the individual, officers detected a smell of an alcoholic beverage. Officers attempted to gather information from the subject, who was having a hard time responding and cooperating. Officers conducted a Portable Breathalyzer test and subsequently arrested the subject, identified as, Antonio Navarro Zarate, age 19 of Rock Springs, for Public Intoxication. Navarro Zarate was issued citations for Public Intoxication and Underage Consumption. Officers transported Navarro Zarate to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.

JG

Clearance Code Description of Code

GOA Gone on Arrival

NFA No Further Action

OUT Out of Position

RTF Report to Follow

UNF Unfounded

