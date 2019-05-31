Green River Police Blotter: May 30, 2019

The Green River Police Department responded to the following calls:
The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.
Chief Tom Jarvie
Chief Tom Jarvie
Chief Tom Jarvie
|Incident
|Agency
|Reported
|Nature
|Incident address
|Clearance Code
|G19051239
|GRPD
|08:14:43 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051240
|GRPD
|08:58:13 05/30/19
|Agency Assist
|WILD HORSE CANYON RD
|UNF
|G19051241
|GRPD
|09:40:16 05/30/19
|Fraud
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19051242
|GRPD
|10:38:15 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051243
|GRPD
|11:11:50 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|UINTA DR
|NFA
|G19051244
|GRPD
|11:06:03 05/30/19
|Parking Problem
|FIR ST
|NFA
|G19051245
|GRPD
|11:30:28 05/30/19
|Animal Calls
|FIREHOLE PL
|NFA
|G19051246
|GRPD
|08:00:01 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051247
|GRPD
|07:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051248
|GRPD
|08:00:00 05/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051249
|GRPD
|11:45:19 05/30/19
|Animal Calls
|700 SCHULTZ ST LOT 10
|NFA
|G19051250
|GRPD
|08:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|SOUTH CAROLINA DR
|NFA
|G19051251
|GRPD
|11:55:15 05/30/19
|Animal Calls
|W RAILROAD AVE
|NFA
|G19051252
|GRPD
|12:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051254
|GRPD
|12:35:06 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051255
|GRPD
|12:50:43 05/30/19
|Escort
|50 E 2ND N
|NFA
|G19051256
|GRPD
|13:10:31 05/30/19
|Animal Calls
|UINTA DR; LOAF AND JUG
|NFA
|G19051257
|GRPD
|13:14:50 05/30/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19051258
|GRPD
|13:13:37 05/30/19
|Juvenile
|DIRT BIKE PARK
|NFA
|G19051259
|GRPD
|13:24:00 05/30/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051260
|GRPD
|13:59:54 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051261
|GRPD
|13:59:36 05/30/19
|Animal Calls
|SCHULTZ ST
|RTF
|G19051262
|GRPD
|14:00:13 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|FAWN CIR
|NFA
|G19051263
|GRPD
|15:00:58 05/30/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051264
|GRPD
|15:09:35 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051265
|GRPD
|15:21:57 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051266
|GRPD
|15:32:10 05/30/19
|Fingerprints
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051267
|GRPD
|15:36:28 05/30/19
|Agency Assist
|WILSON ST
|NFA
|G19051268
|GRPD
|15:42:13 05/30/19
|Civil Issues
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19051269
|GRPD
|16:16:16 05/30/19
|Tobacco Offense
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|RTF
|Officers completed tobacco compliance checks.
|G19051270
|GRPD
|16:17:07 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051271
|GRPD
|16:32:11 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051272
|GRPD
|16:36:33 05/30/19
|Animal Calls
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G19051273
|GRPD
|15:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|IRONWOOD ST
|NFA
|G19051274
|GRPD
|16:39:08 05/30/19
|Parking Problem
|ARKANSAS DR & ALABAMA DR
|RTF
|G19051275
|GRPD
|16:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051276
|GRPD
|16:50:05 05/30/19
|VIN Inspection
|375 W FLAMING GORGE WAY
|NFA
|G19051277
|GRPD
|17:22:04 05/30/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051278
|GRPD
|17:27:42 05/30/19
|Paper Service
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051279
|GRPD
|17:41:46 05/30/19
|Civil Issues
|LOGAN ST
|NFA
|G19051280
|GRPD
|18:58:11 05/30/19
|Suspicious
|S 1ST W
|NFA
|G19051281
|GRPD
|19:59:52 05/30/19
|Follow-up
|MADISON AVE
|NFA
|G19051282
|GRPD
|20:06:14 05/30/19
|Follow-up
|COLORADO DR
|NFA
|G19051283
|GRPD
|20:14:50 05/30/19
|Follow-up
|BRIDGER DR
|NFA
|G19051284
|GRPD
|20:42:11 05/30/19
|Follow-up
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19051285
|GRPD
|20:51:07 05/30/19
|Domestic Violence
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of domestic violence. Officers met with individuals who reported a juvenile behavior problem. Officers completed a report of the incident and forwarded the report to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.
|G19051286
|GRPD
|22:06:16 05/30/19
|Burglary
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19051287
|GRPD
|22:11:12 05/30/19
|Suspicious
|CONESTOGA LN
|NFA
|G19051288
|GRPD
|22:24:06 05/30/19
|Field Contact
|SHOSHONE AVE
|NFA
|G19051289
|GRPD
|22:36:52 05/30/19
|Traffic Stop
|COLORADO DR & UPLAND WAY
|NFA
|G19051290
|GRPD
|22:42:32 05/30/19
|Field Contact
|1615 HITCHING POST DR
|NFA
|G19051291
|GRPD
|23:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051292
|GRPD
|02:23:35 05/31/19
|Accidents
|MM91 I 80 WB
|NFA
|G19051293
|GRPD
|00:00:01 05/31/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051294
|GRPD
|20:00:00 05/30/19
|Extra Patrol
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051295
|GRPD
|20:00:00 05/30/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051296
|GRPD
|00:00:00 05/31/19
|Property Watch
|XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
|NFA
|G19051297
|GRPD
|17:00:00 05/30/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|UNF
|G19051298
|GRPD
|05:00:01 05/31/19
|Security Check
|801 N 1ST E
|UNF
|G19051299
|GRPD
|05:34:28 05/31/19
|Suspicious
|HONOR WAY
|RTF
|Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers met with the individual laying on the ground. While speaking with the individual, officers detected a smell of an alcoholic beverage. Officers attempted to gather information from the subject, who was having a hard time responding and cooperating. Officers conducted a Portable Breathalyzer test and subsequently arrested the subject, identified as, Antonio Navarro Zarate, age 19 of Rock Springs, for Public Intoxication. Navarro Zarate was issued citations for Public Intoxication and Underage Consumption. Officers transported Navarro Zarate to the Sweetwater County Detention Center and completed a report of the incident.
JG
Clearance Code Description of Code
GOA Gone on Arrival
NFA No Further Action
OUT Out of Position
RTF Report to Follow
UNF Unfounded